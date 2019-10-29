Glade Ct., 1818-Allison C. McGowan to Kyle Vandusen and Marisa Schmidt, $380,000.

King James Landing Rd., 924-Thomas Cooper James to John A. Gordon, $435,000.

Leeward Ct., 11-Thomas J. Booth to Nichella Nal, $310,000.

Quiet Waters Pl., 141-Jenna G. Ashley to Christopher Crase, $301,000.

Severn Ave., 312, No. E409-Lindsey Radtke to Kathleen M. Moraglia, $410,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Agnes Dorsey Pl., 705-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Steven R. Head, $452,000.

Belle Dr., 1608-James T. and Ashley M. Vazquez to Michael J. and Teri L. Maurer, $472,000.

Boatswain Way, 847-David P. Hagar and Susan P. Iacaruso to Judith A. and James E. Migliorini, $355,000.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 16B-Bayview Development Corp. to Lyn Dippel, $741,840.

Drake Way, 710-Stanley K. and Debora L. Hoover to Ronald J. Perrella, $600,000.

Goodrich Rd., 6-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Shannon Elizabeth Kelleher, $557,558.

James Walker Pl., 602-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Peter Martin Wann and Elizabeth Ariel McCord, $449,900.

Juliana Cir. E., 50-Homes on the Glen Partnership to Marcia L. Dejesus, $205,000.

Moran Dr., 2127-Michael A. and Jennifer M. McPhail to Lory N. Battaglia, $630,000.

Pinkney St., 35-Michael J. Eckert and Katherine M. Bateson to Bruce C. Bereano, $492,000.

Quaker Way, 2054, No. 3-Robert E. and Angela M. Hicks to Brenda Marie Sapienza, $248,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1970, No. 202-Casey Perkins to Joan A. Jenkins, $285,000.

Southwood Ave. N., 11-Matthew O’Neal and Molly Horton to Nikolas J. Mullen, $475,000.

Valley Rd., 1980-Jacob and Stephanie Claire Rivera to David P. and Lynn C. Roush, $499,900.

Williams Dr., 45-Timothy M. and Erica N. Burkhart to Katrina Marie and John Hayes Adams, $550,000.

Woodside Trail, 162-Christopher and Regina Honeycutt to Adam R. and Kristina S. Stephens, $525,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Hills Dr., 535-Caitlin and Brandon P. Bartlett to Aaron M. and Stacey L. Bartnik, $575,000.

Capri Rd., 707-Richard James Hildebrand and estate of Richard G. Hildebrand to Jesse C. and Stefanie Carstens, $489,000.

Driftwood Ct., 1222-David C. and Ashley L. Bennett to Alison W. Griswold, $295,000.

Juliet Lane, 910-Alfonso Mejia to Timothy S. Freeman and Sara M. Germuth, $420,000.

Knottwood Ct., 446-Laurie A. Shaw and William P. Sadlon to David M. and Felicia R. McAteer, $260,000.

Medinah Ct., 1412-Sue A. Bryan to Brian and Melissa Patterson, $262,000.

Nancy Lynn Lane, 868-Timothy A. and Lindsay B. Hoopes to Larry D. Clements Jr., $429,000.

Pine Trail, 911-Edward Berlett and estate of Nancy L. Berlett to Brian A. and Amanda F. Tucci, $495,000.

Saber Lane, 602-James M. and Donna L. Smith to Arthur and Sara J. Gibb, $675,000.

Tasker Lane, 1002-Brian and Cristi J. Dorry to Maxwell Marks and Nicole L. Mize, $397,500.

Ulmstead Cir., 1021-Barbara E. Gavaghan to Michael Brandon and Anne Elizabeth Evans, $490,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Doris Ave., 414-Allen W. Tate Jr. to Ramona T. Reynolds and Rodney Spriggs Jr., $165,000.

Old Riverside Rd., 800-Cheryl A. Maurer to Stephen Otto Stack, $113,000.

First Ave., 18-Margaret J. and Philp Dean Sukeena to Adilio Rivas Gonzalez, $249,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Amberwood Dr. S., 1491-Craig W. Teuber and Elizabeth J. Lassen to Richard R. Skolnekovich and Kelly A. Leggin, $390,000.

Bay Front Terr., 2102-Angela Joan and Stanley Grant Lemon to David J. and Dana Walker Blair, $600,000.

Cananaro Dr., 1666-Teresa Dennison to Betty M. and Juan C. Ariza, $290,000.

Dulany Pl., 1902-Mathew E. and Kathleen E. Mathai to Kathryn W. and William M. Liscinsky, $535,000.

Holly Dr. N., 780-Thomas J. Mulrenin and estate of Judith E. Mulrenin to Chad Arlington Redmer and Sara Ann Stires, $1.27 million.

Red Cedar Rd., 673-John J. Sullivan Jr. and Juliana Nedd to Brian O. and Tiffiney S. Norwood, $1.12 million.

Severn Ridge Rd. W., 19-Susan A. Torney and estate of Mary D. Jewett to Christopher John and Elizabeth Haines Chadwick, $495,000.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Cir., 2510B-Peggy Ann Childs and Catherine Mae Flickinger to Lewis J. Leigh and Haley B. Whitman, $170,000.

Carver Rd., 2805-Stone Financing Corp. to Justin and Rachel Weston, $639,500.

Danewood Ct., 1546-Jeremy Obe and Melissa Marie Schroeder to Jonathan Mario Boccarossa, $243,000.

Fendall Ct., 2219-James R. Ash III to Christopher Scott Everett, $205,000.

Forest Hill Lane, 2030-Petmora Corp. to Robbert and Tiffany R. Verhoosel, $368,000.

Hart Ct., 1647-Emily A. Dean to Jamie Lynn Richardson, $200,000.

Lizbec Ct., 2419-Stephen M. Giannini to Jessica L. Still, $275,000.

Nestlewood Ct., 1441-Steven M. Coffman to Tisha L. Washington, $254,000.

Ormsby Pl., 1400-William A. and Vivian C. Stancil to Joshua and Samantha Megli, $417,000.

Regents Park Rd. E., 1789-James L. and Carol A. Ervin to Marcus J. and Shelley Flom, $490,000.

Swinburne Ave., 1719-Michael W. and Patricia M. Touma to Cara M. and David J. Greene, $498,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Boxwood Trail, 832-Rita Cook to Keith James Acton and Kristina McGraw, $255,000.

Oak View Dr., 1148-Gregory H. and Catherine D. Gates to Brandace Martin, $342,500.

Saint Stephens Church Rd., 1211-Robert Dale Gertz and estate of Robert E. Gertz to Aaron M. Smith, $675,000.

Waterview Dr., 910-Land H. Fisher and Melissa S. De Beer to James R. and Emily C. Ash, $530,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Hilltop Rd., 1128-Richard Edward Shilling to Michael P. Ender, $265,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Discovery Ct., 683-Thomas F. Marfiak to Kristopher M. and Dabney C. Keith, $750,000.

Manor View Rd., 1531-Elliott and Melissa Long to Glen R. and Jennifer Southan, $399,900.

Rutland Rd., 2773-Headfirst Services Corp. to Alberto and Ena M. Quintanilla, $420,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Dr., 406-April Ann King to Julie Carskadon, $290,000.

Caroline Lane, 808-Lynn M. Amende to Gary A. and Stephanie K. Block, $1.46 million.

Fullerton Rd., 1612-Alice Van Swaringen to Steven Joseph Hebb and Jessica Lynne Amos, $299,900.

Havre De Grace Dr., 1739-Everett Todd and Hedy Komori Wright to Karla Priscila Vasquez Ayala and Jose Isaias Palma Ulloa, $395,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 430-D.R. Horton Inc. to Brendan P. and Juliet Danner, $419,750.

Mayfield Rd., 1505-Michael E. and Georgia Louise Heather Hughes Nelsen to Jay and Catherine Lusby, $475,000.

Penwood Dr., 429-Heather Bergey to Charles S. and Gretchen A. Rauch, $459,000.

Shore Dr., 1632-Scott C. MacDonald to Jacob Alexander Langis, $258,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Avon Ct., 472-Andy and Debbie Wilson to Michael Angel Perez and Allison Faye Hoff, $278,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

California Terr., 628-Ben H. Keating and estate of Robert Keating to Charles L. and Michele A. Barnett, $300,000.

Cyprian Ct., 708-Procopio Family Homes Inc. to Dewayne E. and Antoinette U. Ejikeme, $890,232.

Mccartney Pl., 1225-Chad G. and Kelly L. Lewis to Lynn C. and Robert E. Lee Lowther Jr., $665,000.

Silver Way, 2315-Joseph A. Misher to Abiola A. Adisa, $349,900.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Skippers Row, 1816-Nickola Louise and R. Kent Schwab to Stephanie Elise and Lawrence Joseph Stack, $3.3 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Birch Ave., 17-House Buyers of America Inc. to Kelly D. Hernandez, $304,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 817-John D. Graefe III and Barbara A. Dalziel to Enoc Diaz Diaz and Margarita Gladis Amaya Romero, $220,000.

Foxtree Dr., 229-Phillip J. Lavin to Christopher Michael and Natasha Moore, $255,000.

Great Bend Rd., 8227-Aaron C. Kerr to Gwendolyn Valentine, $199,900.

Lexington Ct., 7713-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Thomas M. Krieger and Catharina Swihart, $300,000.

Lochaber Ct., 1518-Residential Construction Management Corp. to Ziad Abdalnour and Reema Bitar, $334,000.

Marion Rd., 503-James C. and Linda M. Jensen to David Munoz and Chenea Woodley, $290,000.

Sharon Dr., 1017-Shagdarjav Shatar to Jaquetta S. Costen, $269,000.

Wisdom Ct., 1066-Kevin Martin to Monique B. Russell, $329,000.

Fourth Ave. SW, 219-Daniel Mark Noteware to Angela C. Solly, $232,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Bunch Ave., 638-Megan M. Purcell and Megan M. Biller to Phyllis T. Jones, $305,000.

Harvard Rd., 12-John J. Connolly III to Kenneth Charles and Aimee Elizabeth Killian, $220,000.

Holloway Rd., 16-Klaus A. and Antishca L. Leven to Sean Duvall, $334,500.

Leigh Rd., 7739-John C. and Lisa M. Schmidt to Kimberly D. Lindley and Michael J. Chaney, $330,000.

McGuirk Dr., 206-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Rory P. Mathiesen, $299,999.

Oriole Ave., 847-David L. and Kylie M. Miller to Darren A. and Diane L. Eggerman, $354,000.

Ravenwood Dr., 638-Jorge Ubalde and Lilia Martinez to Stephen Wright, $308,000.

Spring Maiden Ct., 208, No. 201-Natalie Marie Pocoroba to Kellanda A. Robinson, $166,000.

Twin View, 1008-Charles W. and Connie S. Barton to Gilbert M. Saunders, $285,000.

Williams Grove, 7143-Michael and Silvia Meawad to Jasmine Vanessa Bundick, $373,000.

HANOVER AREA

Bakers Creek Lane, 7811-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Villarose P. Sarusal, $419,990.

Fairbanks Ct., 7604-Rajiv V. and Rajani Bichali to Tiara S. Glover, $212,000.

Kanawha Lane, 2418-NVR Inc. to Eric J. and Shannon M. Manthei, $556,111.

Mellow Ct., 7731-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jeremy S. Anderson, $398,000.

Willow Oak Ct., 7777-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sapan K. and Sheena Patel, $400,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Warthen Dr., 4290-Jonathan and Tonya Wilburn to Robert C. Hooker, $745,000.

LAUREL AREA

Lost Creek Blvd., 3005-Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Avril B. John, $295,000.

Rabbit Chase Dr., 119-Erin A. McGee and Anthony R. Toledo to Nichola A. Wallen, $320,000.

Wye Mills S., 3392-Robert R. Isaacs to Miguel Merino Motolinia, $350,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Catherine Ave., 410-Edward Garrett and Theresa Sipes to Louis Roger and Betty Jane Twigg, $323,000.

Homewood Rd., 6303-Mindy M. Kruty and William D. Crothers Jr. to Stephanie Benton and Lawrence Phipps III, $390,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bountys Ct., 5605-Teena M. Augostino and Kimberly K. Norton to Mark A. and Jeanet Pringle, $735,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Blackhaw Ct., 208-Bank of America to Xiao Liang Zheng and Sau Yu Lam, $680,200.

Francis Ct., 413-NVR Inc. to Charles P. Hand IV and Rebekah K. Stewart, $544,585.

Longfellow Dr., 125-Thomas P. Maskell III and Darlene A. Monaco to Ryan Patrick and Kristen Leigh Parker, $750,000.

Obrecht Rd., 441-Evelyn M. Schisler and Barbara Ann Laughman to Angelique Baker and Terry Colegrove, $280,000.

Sandgate Ct., 108-Jon and Erica L. Lunglhofer to Michael Anthony and Patricia Ann Hahn, $735,000.

ODENTON AREA

Becknel Ave., 1418-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Catherine Elizabeth Chambers and Michael Shannon McLendon, $419,000.

Bluffs Island Ct., 1716-Christine N. Boluda to Sulaiman Bangura, $370,000.

Bunker Hill Ct., 2007-Joseph W. and Nichole K. Neumann to Dianna and Duan Raymond Alveris, $435,000.

Chancellor Ct., 2612-Morgan C. McHenry and Antonio De La Pena Hinojosa to Shawn M. and Alicia R. Spitler, $295,000.

Citrine Way, 948-Sigvart H. and Katrina Moerk to Francesca A. Mack, $365,000.

Criterion Dr., 1506-Nicholas and Judith Schmitt to Jamel L. and Trishette D. Neville, $650,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2847-Classic Group Corp. to Michael A. and Tamara Lynn Gunther, $560,000.

Gardenia Ct., 1920-Chae Min Choe to in Soon Lee, $269,000.

Isaac Chaney Ct., 928-Brian K. and Tiffany G. Leyda to Dallas C. and Amy M. Smith, $385,000.

Lily Way, 1029-Ingrid M. and Brian Nixon to Ramesh C. Alajangi and Pratima Wiyyala, $380,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2607-NVR Inc. to Chrissanthe Marianthe and David Raymond Schultz, $679,700.

Pagefield Way, 2249-D.R. Horton Inc. to Eric Xin and Helen Lin Zhou, $361,411.

Porcelain Tile Ct., 7663-Ronald J. and Brenda C. Dodson to Lisa Renee Palmer, $437,000.

Riverscape Ct., 8708-Patrick and Jennifer Phillips to Kyle and Ashley Parsons, $385,000.

Thicket Ct., 817-Pamela J. Thayer to Daniel Gonzalez, $441,500.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8608, No. 106-Melodie Garcia to James S. and Linda L. Latchaw, $295,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Crandell Rd., 775-John Wallace and Barbara Anne Bunch Recore to Crystal Collins and George Carl Klein, $640,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Beachwood Rd., 239-Kaliterra Homes Corp. to Richard C. and Elizabeth Benefiel Meise, $385,000.

Brummel Rd., 4025-Anthony William and Tawanna Marie Deangelis to Vincent and Jessica Ann Legambi, $449,000.

Carroll Rd., 242-Brenda Sue and Donald Gary Meyett to Norman Bowman III and Lindsay M. Balster, $290,000.

Daydream Crescent, 8342-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Matthew B. Misiek, $422,990.

Deering Rd., 683-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Beverly J. Rochford, $190,000.

Duvall Hwy., 757-Jeffrey W. and Dawn M. Michael to Andrew S. Lewis and Allison Swindle, $275,000.

Gina Ct., 246-Donna J. Ferger Sawyer to Kyle Wallick, $219,500.

Holmewood Dr., 1240-Charles R. and Olivia R. Miller to Jeffrey W. and Jacquelyn B. Michael, $350,000.

Johnson Rd., 13-Linda J. Christian to Jessica J. Ernst, $500,000.

Mansion House Crossing, 7887-Daniel R. Parker and Sarah M. Cronk to Christopher B. Frazier and Brittany S. Dillon, $310,000.

Nature Walk Lane, 317-Michael Joseph Hoyt to Jean E. Vance, $265,000.

Old Crown Dr., 3440-Brian W. Johnson and Toni M. MacDonald to William Zinnert IV, $318,000.

Outing Ave., 7844-David C. Hoff III to Kameron M. Sheets, $215,000.

Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8129-Evelyn D. Frederick to Olivier Pierre Jeanber and Frederique A. Malleaber, $1.2 million.

Riverside Dr. W., 7858-Lucy Shomler and Dominic Troy Young to Tiffany Lynn Harrison, $425,000.

Salem Harbour, 1064-Samantha K. and Joshua J. Emge to Ashley K. and Steven Robert Osborne, $258,500.

Sylvan Way, 524-Donald Clifton and Susan E. Jones to Andrew M. and Kelly B. Ford, $485,000.

White Star Xing., 8225-Ronda L. Vincent to Narinder Singh, $331,000.

Wolsey Ct., 8082-Warren T. McKeldin and Mary K. Warren to Kristin A. Hull, $237,500.

RIVA AREA

Glen Isle Rd., 2838-Saddlebrooke Builders to Thomas D. and Janice L. Everett, $803,387.

SEVERN AREA

Argonaut St., 7709-Alva Y. Drayton to Kyle Tamraz, $310,000.

Briarwood Pl., 1422-Christopher S. and Jenna M. Patterson to Melissa Casterline, $451,000.

Cortana Ct., 1007-Beazer Homes Corp. to Anthony and Claudette Joyner, $600,000.

Elmhurst Rd., 770-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Amir and Abdulhalim Arnaut, $254,000.

Grand Canopy Dr., 1329-Bret and Brecken Vanhoy to Paul Clary, $484,900.

Jacobs Meadow Dr., 1713-Kelvin G. Abrams to Briana M. Malecki and Devin C. Hix, $220,250.

Lucky Rd., 808-Richard J. Desantis to Elijah T. Harmon, $320,000.

Richard Ave., 101-Oscar Rolando and Jorge Alberto Perdomo to Oluseyi I. Opanuga, $361,900.

Sea Pine Cir., 1717-Hyong S. Williams to Donique Reid, $311,000.

Somerset Rd., 1309-Travis and Vanessa Snyder to Maira Lissette Marin Avila, $359,000.

Stream Valley Overlook, 1622-Sung E. Lee to Constantin Dan Cazacu and Dina Carmela De Luca, $610,000.

Venice Lane, 7734-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mbanda Ayompe George and Lilian Nkombu Ekenya Fonjock, $365,990.

Wieker Rd. S., 929-Cheryl Y. Eldridge to Earl J. and Lori R. Potts, $250,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Abigail Wynd Ct., 781-Joseph C. and Kathleen L. Sariscak to Shelley Gallagher, $425,000.

Boone Trail, 40-Frank Michael and Nancy Dunlap Kaufman to Richard D. and Roberta F. Nock, $650,000.

Erin Garth, 492-Jason G. and Renee L. Frandson to Adam R. and Rebecca C. Bennett, $514,900.

Idlewilde Rd., 124-Lisa and Thomas M. Franks to Marc A. Hutchinson and Jaclyn E. Leith, $550,000.

Luna Lane, 11-Christopher Jon and Kimberly Marie Bellotte to Kevin E. and Crystal N. Wesner, $1.19 million.

Roads End Lane, 97-Jeffrey A. and Stephanie R. Rank to Kristin Marie Voegtline and Jonathan Dickerson, $595,000.

Southway, 133-Robert T. and Dorothy M. Beidleman to Zachary and Jessica Delong, $410,000.

Truck House Rd., 31-Christopher P. and Ashley L. Dilonno to Patrick J. Gengler and Natalya J. Matthews, $320,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Cedar Lane, 1643-Leslie A. Burke and Salvatore Grasso to Kirk Arnold, $350,000.

Holly Ave., 1205-Christopher W. and Bonnie L. Lenhart to Troy H. Myers, $254,900.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Bonnie June Rd., 5904-Mark A. and Kristin P. Nicholson to Tiffany Palmer and Valerie Adkins, $527,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Cluster Pines Ct., 3009-Mary Mei Lee Liu and James J. Fabian to Brandon Gray and Stacy Thomas, $640,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4998, No. A2-Henry Jeffress to Xing Juan Lei, $205,000.

Evergreen Way, 2877-Frank and Constance Iampieri to Dorothy Hallberg and Kenneth Morgan, $525,000.

Folly Quarter Rd., 12693-Marc Lee Ebersberger Sr. to Lindsay H. and Brian Bauer, $789,900.

Garand Rd., 3710-Michael K. and Pauline C. Chan to Christian Mercado and Gloryxel Rivera, $685,000.

Homeland Way, 3033, No. 115-Joan Abdallah to Yong K. and Stella Choi, $530,000.

Maplewood Dr., 10134-Cheryl A. Varnum and Thomas L. Glenn III to John C. and Silvia K. Matthai, $515,000.

Old Ellicott Cir., 10514, No. 47-Ji Oon and Min Young Jung to John and Grace Jee, $485,000.

Portsmouth Rd., 4802, No. 25-Ina H. and Kevin Chungsuh Lee to Aniruddh and Nisha Shah, $425,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 302-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Susan C. Courtney, $454,450.

Spring Meadow Dr., 4014-Viking Development Corp. to Robin E. Zevotek and Christina J. Bryz Gornia, $300,000.

Woodberry Lane, 3006-H.P. and Leah M.J. Rempert to Weiguang Yao, $570,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Drum Taps Ct., 6007, No. A3-37-Suk Nam and Kyungmi Choi Yoon to Gerard and Thanh Dang, $522,500.

Great Star Dr., 5920, No. 207-Thomas and Helen Yi to Leonard E. and Anne C. Strocko, $425,000.

Lily Garden, 6111-Beazer Homes Corp. to Kai Yi and Jin Sun, $838,114.

Radiant Gleam Way, 6520-Xiang Li and Hong Cai to Teklu Bekele Legesse and Hiwot Hiruy, $749,000.

Wild Orange Gate, 5841-Hyeong Min and Hye Hwa Kim to Reza Salem and Suzanne J. Hudak, $810,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Broken Wing Ct., 6220-George E. Rippel to Oladayo Bello Oyeledun Jr. and Mutiat Tolulope Onigbanjo, $549,000.

Curtis Dr., 9213-Raymond and Sheri Hinish to Troy Birkenbuel and Bethany A. Hight, $540,000.

Dockside Lane, 7237-Paul D. Green and Karen Judith Ellis to Jeremy P. Sestok, $335,000.

Farbell Row, 6660-Kyle R. and Sheree N. Ball to Maziar Mohammadi and Seyedeh Parisa Alaie, $361,000.

Goose Landing Cir., 8877-Kevin J. Michno to Seth A. Hoffman, $329,000.

Hickory Log Cir., 7370-Geraldine Cousin to Anthony T. Jones, $250,000.

Luckpenny Pl., 5429-Theodore R. and Jacqueline E. Blank to Tyler N. and Marinela B. Babich, $402,500.

Merryrest Rd., 9456-William A. Weiss to Mohammad Huda and Romesa Shahid, $248,000.

Opal Chain, 9346-Jason M. and Sherrie A. Madison to Rebecca and John Detig, $459,500.

Raritan Ct., 6318-Keith A. and Sarah E. Krempel to Christopher and Brittany Kaufmann, $340,000.

Soaring Hill Rd., 9276-Judy Marie Doughty to Matthew Galosky, $290,000.

Sweet Fern, 6581-Gordon L. Summers to Yair and Netta Oren, $237,500.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5407-Colin and Jennifer M. Lippy to Gabrielle Hammatt Wilson, $410,000.

Window Latch Way, 8522-Raghu and Vrinda Nandan to Tamara P. and Corey Slade, $565,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5740, No. 81-Latoya Cooper to Gilbert W. Weber II and Jeffery Alan Kirkendall, $322,000.

Caravan Ct., 6800-Enoch B. Barrios and Dayli Marrero to Harrison Rebecca Tyree and William John Josiger, $740,000.

Columbia Rd., 5107, No. 14-Madalyn E. Johns to Hans J. Hoyer, $334,900.

Crossbeam Cir., 10346-Ira E. and Sandra J. Kaplan to Jennifer Murphy and Colin Lippy, $450,000.

Durham Rd. W., 5081-Jack B. and Lisa B. Terry to William and Annette Varoli, $550,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10494, No. 11-Stanley S. and Patricia D. McKinney to Usman Cheema, $228,500.

Green View Way, 10850-Elizabeth D. and Joel T. Biles to Tefsit Bekele and Sisay Teshager Gebeyawu, $455,000.

Holland Ct., 6004-James S. and Choon Ae Ko to Bienvenu Kulungu, $570,000.

Lone Tree Ct., 11745-Susan J. Bussman to Nicholas S. Graves and Rachael M. Devlin, $323,500.

Open Window, 5265-Mark L. Collatz and Susan R. Loomis to Shawnda E. and Stacy Smith, $385,000.

Silas Choice, 5206-Rahul Subhash and Rakhi Kesarkar to Laurence and Natalie Hendrickson, $375,000.

Tarkington Pl., 5303-Adam C. and Jennifer M. Kempton to Asteria Montales, $360,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5679-William S. Hodgetts and Barbara R. Cavanagh to David and Karen Nitkin, $392,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5839, No. 305-Charlie and Patricia King Ardolini to Mboku Kenabantu, $274,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Arbor Way, 6345-Tina D. Doggett to Mark Joseph and Brenda Lynn Schaaf, $355,000.

Coriander Pl., 7760-William A. and Stacy J. Ihrig to Guangjun Li and Jinghong Cai, $368,000.

Darby Downs, 7217-Lindsay Jordan Pierce and Matthew G. Bertoni to Brian E. Chesnut, $330,000.

Green Field Rd., 6335, No. 1706-Stephanie and Rebecca Martin to William L. Forbes, $185,000.

Hampton Pl., 6325-Tim R. Lansaw to Ekow O. Bedu Amissah and Ashleigh Coaxum, $352,000.

Latrobe Falls, 6623, No. 87-Saba Wondifraw to Sivakumar Manickam and Amsarani Sivakumar, $330,000.

Meadow Rose, 5913-Susan Jan Gould to Byung Yub Kim, $390,000.

Nightwind Ct., 8016-Charlotte Egerton to Rebecca Raggio and Michelle Carrigan, $400,000.

Scarlet Oaks Dr., 6908-James J. Di Iorio and Patricia A. DeLeeuw to Turkessa R. Hudson, $489,900.

Spreading Oak Lane, 7696, No. 141-Patrick and Ashley J. Linkous Jones to Camille Yvonne Jackson, $300,000.

Tyson Pl., 6555-Joanne M. Breslin to Akingboyega Akinyemi and Laureni Stacey Ajayi Obe, $325,000.

Wesley Lane, 6495-Daniel K. and Tara G. Bogert to Viraj N. Patel and Rupalben Dodiya, $420,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Belfont Dr., 3517-Daniel V. and Natasha R. Becker to Mark R. Slater and Barbara M. Leotta, $535,000.

Bonnie Branch Rd., 4621-David and Kimberly Denise Braslow to Christopher Michael and Amy Patricia Kracker Selzer, $690,000.

Brightlight Pl., 7944-Hyung T. and Kwi S. Kim to Iswari P. Dawadi and Samjana Adhikari, $364,000.

Brittany Dr., 4325-Won Sup and Pil Soon Kim to Yongyuth and Tareerat Phasukyued, $392,000.

Cooks Lane, 3996-Bruce and Nelly Bauss to Steven L. Yang and Jing Ma, $460,000.

Donovan Lane, 5861-Zachary and Alyssa Blair Whittington to Kristen Wool Lewis, $435,000.

Forest Meadow Ct., 5211-Scott A. and Antionette Fava to Jose Antonio Canas and Yanira Colon Pol, $640,000.

Haycarriage Ct., 8717-Jinxing Liu to Cindy J. Um, $570,000.

Leisure Ct. S., 4622-Annabelle M. and William M. Smith to Aron J. Guzowski and Allison M. Jessing, $475,000.

Millers Way Dr., 2796-David P. and Terri Mattera to Travis A. and Ashley N. Drown, $676,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8377, No. E-Surajit Sengupta and Sandhya Mathur to Michael Gerard and Kaeko Griggs, $208,000.

Old Columbia Pike., 4113-Keumyoon Bae to Luthfur R. Khan and Rownak Jahan, $430,000.

Pemberton Ct., 4106-Kisang and Kyounghwa Kwon to Deepal Upendra and Iroshini Anuradha Wehella Gamage, $576,000.

Rolling Brook Way, 4328-Robert Charles and Mary Helen Cutaiar to Derico and Erika Higgs, $707,000.

Stone Crop Dr., 8270, No. M-Thomas J. and Lisa Cavicchio Heins to Calogero and Anna T. D’Angelo, $309,450.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2479-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Naiya R. Bhavsar, $798,632.

Yorkshire Dr., 4647-Brian V. and Joyce Walker Jones to Nicholas and Christina Kohout, $652,500.

FULTON AREA

Elmwood Rd., 7771-James A. and Kawana S. Simms to Fabian E. Souza and Shannon Maloney, $877,500.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7688, No. 39-Valerie D. Perkins to Jason and Marnesha Lee, $399,900.

Scaggsville Rd., 12330-Marcos R. Tamayo Olivier and Carla A. Luis to Brent Daniel and Laura McCarragher, $570,000.

GLENELG AREA

Kennard Dr., 13930-Margaret Helen Chernoff to Nathan Adam Howell and Shauna Lee Anthony, $667,500.

GLENWOOD AREA

Castlebar Dr., 13913-Wendy Andrus to Justin M. and Kristin M. Dearing, $510,000.

HANOVER AREA

Florey Rd., 6021-Bank of New York Mellon and Certificateholders of CWMBS Inc. to Brandon Scott and Melissa Lynn Hargreaves, $404,250.

Loudon Ave., 6598-Norris Street Corp. to Hermas A. Flores, $469,000.

JESSUP AREA

Camerado Ct., 8037-Russell B. and Cathleen R. Owen to Heather Anna Pritschet, $349,900.

Spring Water Path, 9312-Randal A. Mintz and Elisabeth R. Connell to Tanya Lindenmuth and Megan Sick, $418,750.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Bushranger Path, 6714-Nicholas C. and Lisa C. Romero to William F. and Rachel R. Ames, $435,000.

Early Spring Way, 9711-Shellie N. Marshall and G. Michael Dufour to Megan Sales and Alex Naber, $295,000.

Gracious End Ct., 9050, No. 202-Susan M. Holko to Maureen McNeill, $227,500.

Pine Dr., 6742-Terri Turner to Yonni A. Ventura and Maria E. Chicas, $485,000.

Seneca Dr., 6602-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Brian Joseph Kane, $445,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7554-Jansie Rogers to Nathan Grant Drenkow, $440,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Saint James Rd., 2095-Christopher D. and Rebecca S. Miller to Brett Allen and Natalie A. Meyers, $710,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Florence Rd., 1210-Bruce C. and Holly K. Forejt to Ronald P. and Katherine F. Govoro, $550,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Commercial St., 8415-HSBC Bank and Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. to Anadell Montalvo, $275,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8733-Hun J. and Inok Cho to Ken K. Ahn and Kay Lee, $440,000.

Canterbury Riding, 9114, No. 131-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Christopher A. Bloor, $164,000.

Doves Fly Way, 8640-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Mazahir and Wajihah Thaver, $750,000.

Harmony Lane, 9915-Vila Realty Corp. to Chi Mai Truc Thai, $525,000.

Kindler Rd., 7664-Roland G. and Kristine O. Heurich to Peter Kimball and Lindsay Carey Newman, $600,000.

Laurel Rd. N., 9524-John M. Harding to Jose Eduardo and Luis Eduardo Caza, $390,000.

Northern Lakes Lane, 9754-Joshua P. and Christina D. McClure to Richard and Jacqueline Carter, $450,000.

Polished Pebble Way, 8746-Samuel O. and Melanie Sangobowale to Alison A. Basse, $522,500.

Sweet Cherry Lane, 8321-Bijan Karimi to Dagne B. Ture and Betelihem Tsegaye Haile, $626,000.

Wehland Ct., 8309-Jane M. and Donald Angeletti to Kyle Andrew and Cara Joy Wagner Zittle, $608,000.

Woodsong Ct., 9414-Jeremy J. Adams to Khanh Vu Vuong and Vy Hoang Thuy Nguyen, $271,500.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Wellworth Way, 2645-Graham C. and Melissa L. McConnell to Jeremy and Brigid Helene, $620,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Woodbine Rd., 3785-Kai Zhang to Victoria Keck and Robert Bird, $392,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Hillingdon Rd., 10655-William M. and William J. Cronin to Nikhin Mascarenhas, $506,000.