Glade Ct., 1818-Allison C. McGowan to Kyle Vandusen and Marisa Schmidt, $380,000.
King James Landing Rd., 924-Thomas Cooper James to John A. Gordon, $435,000.
Leeward Ct., 11-Thomas J. Booth to Nichella Nal, $310,000.
Quiet Waters Pl., 141-Jenna G. Ashley to Christopher Crase, $301,000.
Severn Ave., 312, No. E409-Lindsey Radtke to Kathleen M. Moraglia, $410,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Agnes Dorsey Pl., 705-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Steven R. Head, $452,000.
Belle Dr., 1608-James T. and Ashley M. Vazquez to Michael J. and Teri L. Maurer, $472,000.
Boatswain Way, 847-David P. Hagar and Susan P. Iacaruso to Judith A. and James E. Migliorini, $355,000.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 16B-Bayview Development Corp. to Lyn Dippel, $741,840.
Drake Way, 710-Stanley K. and Debora L. Hoover to Ronald J. Perrella, $600,000.
Goodrich Rd., 6-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Shannon Elizabeth Kelleher, $557,558.
James Walker Pl., 602-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Peter Martin Wann and Elizabeth Ariel McCord, $449,900.
Juliana Cir. E., 50-Homes on the Glen Partnership to Marcia L. Dejesus, $205,000.
Moran Dr., 2127-Michael A. and Jennifer M. McPhail to Lory N. Battaglia, $630,000.
Pinkney St., 35-Michael J. Eckert and Katherine M. Bateson to Bruce C. Bereano, $492,000.
Quaker Way, 2054, No. 3-Robert E. and Angela M. Hicks to Brenda Marie Sapienza, $248,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1970, No. 202-Casey Perkins to Joan A. Jenkins, $285,000.
Southwood Ave. N., 11-Matthew O’Neal and Molly Horton to Nikolas J. Mullen, $475,000.
Valley Rd., 1980-Jacob and Stephanie Claire Rivera to David P. and Lynn C. Roush, $499,900.
Williams Dr., 45-Timothy M. and Erica N. Burkhart to Katrina Marie and John Hayes Adams, $550,000.
Woodside Trail, 162-Christopher and Regina Honeycutt to Adam R. and Kristina S. Stephens, $525,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Hills Dr., 535-Caitlin and Brandon P. Bartlett to Aaron M. and Stacey L. Bartnik, $575,000.
Capri Rd., 707-Richard James Hildebrand and estate of Richard G. Hildebrand to Jesse C. and Stefanie Carstens, $489,000.
Driftwood Ct., 1222-David C. and Ashley L. Bennett to Alison W. Griswold, $295,000.
Juliet Lane, 910-Alfonso Mejia to Timothy S. Freeman and Sara M. Germuth, $420,000.
Knottwood Ct., 446-Laurie A. Shaw and William P. Sadlon to David M. and Felicia R. McAteer, $260,000.
Medinah Ct., 1412-Sue A. Bryan to Brian and Melissa Patterson, $262,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 868-Timothy A. and Lindsay B. Hoopes to Larry D. Clements Jr., $429,000.
Pine Trail, 911-Edward Berlett and estate of Nancy L. Berlett to Brian A. and Amanda F. Tucci, $495,000.
Saber Lane, 602-James M. and Donna L. Smith to Arthur and Sara J. Gibb, $675,000.
Tasker Lane, 1002-Brian and Cristi J. Dorry to Maxwell Marks and Nicole L. Mize, $397,500.
Ulmstead Cir., 1021-Barbara E. Gavaghan to Michael Brandon and Anne Elizabeth Evans, $490,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Doris Ave., 414-Allen W. Tate Jr. to Ramona T. Reynolds and Rodney Spriggs Jr., $165,000.
Old Riverside Rd., 800-Cheryl A. Maurer to Stephen Otto Stack, $113,000.
First Ave., 18-Margaret J. and Philp Dean Sukeena to Adilio Rivas Gonzalez, $249,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Amberwood Dr. S., 1491-Craig W. Teuber and Elizabeth J. Lassen to Richard R. Skolnekovich and Kelly A. Leggin, $390,000.
Bay Front Terr., 2102-Angela Joan and Stanley Grant Lemon to David J. and Dana Walker Blair, $600,000.
Cananaro Dr., 1666-Teresa Dennison to Betty M. and Juan C. Ariza, $290,000.
Dulany Pl., 1902-Mathew E. and Kathleen E. Mathai to Kathryn W. and William M. Liscinsky, $535,000.
Holly Dr. N., 780-Thomas J. Mulrenin and estate of Judith E. Mulrenin to Chad Arlington Redmer and Sara Ann Stires, $1.27 million.
Red Cedar Rd., 673-John J. Sullivan Jr. and Juliana Nedd to Brian O. and Tiffiney S. Norwood, $1.12 million.
Severn Ridge Rd. W., 19-Susan A. Torney and estate of Mary D. Jewett to Christopher John and Elizabeth Haines Chadwick, $495,000.
CROFTON AREA
Airy Hill Cir., 2510B-Peggy Ann Childs and Catherine Mae Flickinger to Lewis J. Leigh and Haley B. Whitman, $170,000.
Carver Rd., 2805-Stone Financing Corp. to Justin and Rachel Weston, $639,500.
Danewood Ct., 1546-Jeremy Obe and Melissa Marie Schroeder to Jonathan Mario Boccarossa, $243,000.
Fendall Ct., 2219-James R. Ash III to Christopher Scott Everett, $205,000.
Forest Hill Lane, 2030-Petmora Corp. to Robbert and Tiffany R. Verhoosel, $368,000.
Hart Ct., 1647-Emily A. Dean to Jamie Lynn Richardson, $200,000.
Lizbec Ct., 2419-Stephen M. Giannini to Jessica L. Still, $275,000.
Nestlewood Ct., 1441-Steven M. Coffman to Tisha L. Washington, $254,000.
Ormsby Pl., 1400-William A. and Vivian C. Stancil to Joshua and Samantha Megli, $417,000.
Regents Park Rd. E., 1789-James L. and Carol A. Ervin to Marcus J. and Shelley Flom, $490,000.
Swinburne Ave., 1719-Michael W. and Patricia M. Touma to Cara M. and David J. Greene, $498,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Boxwood Trail, 832-Rita Cook to Keith James Acton and Kristina McGraw, $255,000.
Oak View Dr., 1148-Gregory H. and Catherine D. Gates to Brandace Martin, $342,500.
Saint Stephens Church Rd., 1211-Robert Dale Gertz and estate of Robert E. Gertz to Aaron M. Smith, $675,000.
Waterview Dr., 910-Land H. Fisher and Melissa S. De Beer to James R. and Emily C. Ash, $530,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Hilltop Rd., 1128-Richard Edward Shilling to Michael P. Ender, $265,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Discovery Ct., 683-Thomas F. Marfiak to Kristopher M. and Dabney C. Keith, $750,000.
Manor View Rd., 1531-Elliott and Melissa Long to Glen R. and Jennifer Southan, $399,900.
Rutland Rd., 2773-Headfirst Services Corp. to Alberto and Ena M. Quintanilla, $420,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Bayview Dr., 406-April Ann King to Julie Carskadon, $290,000.
Caroline Lane, 808-Lynn M. Amende to Gary A. and Stephanie K. Block, $1.46 million.
Fullerton Rd., 1612-Alice Van Swaringen to Steven Joseph Hebb and Jessica Lynne Amos, $299,900.
Havre De Grace Dr., 1739-Everett Todd and Hedy Komori Wright to Karla Priscila Vasquez Ayala and Jose Isaias Palma Ulloa, $395,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 430-D.R. Horton Inc. to Brendan P. and Juliet Danner, $419,750.
Mayfield Rd., 1505-Michael E. and Georgia Louise Heather Hughes Nelsen to Jay and Catherine Lusby, $475,000.
Penwood Dr., 429-Heather Bergey to Charles S. and Gretchen A. Rauch, $459,000.
Shore Dr., 1632-Scott C. MacDonald to Jacob Alexander Langis, $258,000.
FRIENDSHIP AREA
Avon Ct., 472-Andy and Debbie Wilson to Michael Angel Perez and Allison Faye Hoff, $278,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
California Terr., 628-Ben H. Keating and estate of Robert Keating to Charles L. and Michele A. Barnett, $300,000.
Cyprian Ct., 708-Procopio Family Homes Inc. to Dewayne E. and Antoinette U. Ejikeme, $890,232.
Mccartney Pl., 1225-Chad G. and Kelly L. Lewis to Lynn C. and Robert E. Lee Lowther Jr., $665,000.
Silver Way, 2315-Joseph A. Misher to Abiola A. Adisa, $349,900.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Skippers Row, 1816-Nickola Louise and R. Kent Schwab to Stephanie Elise and Lawrence Joseph Stack, $3.3 million.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Birch Ave., 17-House Buyers of America Inc. to Kelly D. Hernandez, $304,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 817-John D. Graefe III and Barbara A. Dalziel to Enoc Diaz Diaz and Margarita Gladis Amaya Romero, $220,000.
Foxtree Dr., 229-Phillip J. Lavin to Christopher Michael and Natasha Moore, $255,000.
Great Bend Rd., 8227-Aaron C. Kerr to Gwendolyn Valentine, $199,900.
Lexington Ct., 7713-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Thomas M. Krieger and Catharina Swihart, $300,000.
Lochaber Ct., 1518-Residential Construction Management Corp. to Ziad Abdalnour and Reema Bitar, $334,000.
Marion Rd., 503-James C. and Linda M. Jensen to David Munoz and Chenea Woodley, $290,000.
Sharon Dr., 1017-Shagdarjav Shatar to Jaquetta S. Costen, $269,000.
Wisdom Ct., 1066-Kevin Martin to Monique B. Russell, $329,000.
Fourth Ave. SW, 219-Daniel Mark Noteware to Angela C. Solly, $232,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Bunch Ave., 638-Megan M. Purcell and Megan M. Biller to Phyllis T. Jones, $305,000.
Harvard Rd., 12-John J. Connolly III to Kenneth Charles and Aimee Elizabeth Killian, $220,000.
Holloway Rd., 16-Klaus A. and Antishca L. Leven to Sean Duvall, $334,500.
Leigh Rd., 7739-John C. and Lisa M. Schmidt to Kimberly D. Lindley and Michael J. Chaney, $330,000.
McGuirk Dr., 206-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Rory P. Mathiesen, $299,999.
Oriole Ave., 847-David L. and Kylie M. Miller to Darren A. and Diane L. Eggerman, $354,000.
Ravenwood Dr., 638-Jorge Ubalde and Lilia Martinez to Stephen Wright, $308,000.
Spring Maiden Ct., 208, No. 201-Natalie Marie Pocoroba to Kellanda A. Robinson, $166,000.
Twin View, 1008-Charles W. and Connie S. Barton to Gilbert M. Saunders, $285,000.
Williams Grove, 7143-Michael and Silvia Meawad to Jasmine Vanessa Bundick, $373,000.
HANOVER AREA
Bakers Creek Lane, 7811-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Villarose P. Sarusal, $419,990.
Fairbanks Ct., 7604-Rajiv V. and Rajani Bichali to Tiara S. Glover, $212,000.
Kanawha Lane, 2418-NVR Inc. to Eric J. and Shannon M. Manthei, $556,111.
Mellow Ct., 7731-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jeremy S. Anderson, $398,000.
Willow Oak Ct., 7777-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sapan K. and Sheena Patel, $400,000.
HARWOOD AREA
Warthen Dr., 4290-Jonathan and Tonya Wilburn to Robert C. Hooker, $745,000.
LAUREL AREA
Lost Creek Blvd., 3005-Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Avril B. John, $295,000.
Rabbit Chase Dr., 119-Erin A. McGee and Anthony R. Toledo to Nichola A. Wallen, $320,000.
Wye Mills S., 3392-Robert R. Isaacs to Miguel Merino Motolinia, $350,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Catherine Ave., 410-Edward Garrett and Theresa Sipes to Louis Roger and Betty Jane Twigg, $323,000.
Homewood Rd., 6303-Mindy M. Kruty and William D. Crothers Jr. to Stephanie Benton and Lawrence Phipps III, $390,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Bountys Ct., 5605-Teena M. Augostino and Kimberly K. Norton to Mark A. and Jeanet Pringle, $735,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Blackhaw Ct., 208-Bank of America to Xiao Liang Zheng and Sau Yu Lam, $680,200.
Francis Ct., 413-NVR Inc. to Charles P. Hand IV and Rebekah K. Stewart, $544,585.
Longfellow Dr., 125-Thomas P. Maskell III and Darlene A. Monaco to Ryan Patrick and Kristen Leigh Parker, $750,000.
Obrecht Rd., 441-Evelyn M. Schisler and Barbara Ann Laughman to Angelique Baker and Terry Colegrove, $280,000.
Sandgate Ct., 108-Jon and Erica L. Lunglhofer to Michael Anthony and Patricia Ann Hahn, $735,000.
ODENTON AREA
Becknel Ave., 1418-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Catherine Elizabeth Chambers and Michael Shannon McLendon, $419,000.
Bluffs Island Ct., 1716-Christine N. Boluda to Sulaiman Bangura, $370,000.
Bunker Hill Ct., 2007-Joseph W. and Nichole K. Neumann to Dianna and Duan Raymond Alveris, $435,000.
Chancellor Ct., 2612-Morgan C. McHenry and Antonio De La Pena Hinojosa to Shawn M. and Alicia R. Spitler, $295,000.
Citrine Way, 948-Sigvart H. and Katrina Moerk to Francesca A. Mack, $365,000.
Criterion Dr., 1506-Nicholas and Judith Schmitt to Jamel L. and Trishette D. Neville, $650,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2847-Classic Group Corp. to Michael A. and Tamara Lynn Gunther, $560,000.
Gardenia Ct., 1920-Chae Min Choe to in Soon Lee, $269,000.
Isaac Chaney Ct., 928-Brian K. and Tiffany G. Leyda to Dallas C. and Amy M. Smith, $385,000.
Lily Way, 1029-Ingrid M. and Brian Nixon to Ramesh C. Alajangi and Pratima Wiyyala, $380,000.
Orchard Oriole Way, 2607-NVR Inc. to Chrissanthe Marianthe and David Raymond Schultz, $679,700.
Pagefield Way, 2249-D.R. Horton Inc. to Eric Xin and Helen Lin Zhou, $361,411.
Porcelain Tile Ct., 7663-Ronald J. and Brenda C. Dodson to Lisa Renee Palmer, $437,000.
Riverscape Ct., 8708-Patrick and Jennifer Phillips to Kyle and Ashley Parsons, $385,000.
Thicket Ct., 817-Pamela J. Thayer to Daniel Gonzalez, $441,500.
Wandering Fox Trail, 8608, No. 106-Melodie Garcia to James S. and Linda L. Latchaw, $295,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Crandell Rd., 775-John Wallace and Barbara Anne Bunch Recore to Crystal Collins and George Carl Klein, $640,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Beachwood Rd., 239-Kaliterra Homes Corp. to Richard C. and Elizabeth Benefiel Meise, $385,000.
Brummel Rd., 4025-Anthony William and Tawanna Marie Deangelis to Vincent and Jessica Ann Legambi, $449,000.
Carroll Rd., 242-Brenda Sue and Donald Gary Meyett to Norman Bowman III and Lindsay M. Balster, $290,000.
Daydream Crescent, 8342-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Matthew B. Misiek, $422,990.
Deering Rd., 683-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Beverly J. Rochford, $190,000.
Duvall Hwy., 757-Jeffrey W. and Dawn M. Michael to Andrew S. Lewis and Allison Swindle, $275,000.
Gina Ct., 246-Donna J. Ferger Sawyer to Kyle Wallick, $219,500.
Holmewood Dr., 1240-Charles R. and Olivia R. Miller to Jeffrey W. and Jacquelyn B. Michael, $350,000.
Johnson Rd., 13-Linda J. Christian to Jessica J. Ernst, $500,000.
Mansion House Crossing, 7887-Daniel R. Parker and Sarah M. Cronk to Christopher B. Frazier and Brittany S. Dillon, $310,000.
Nature Walk Lane, 317-Michael Joseph Hoyt to Jean E. Vance, $265,000.
Old Crown Dr., 3440-Brian W. Johnson and Toni M. MacDonald to William Zinnert IV, $318,000.
Outing Ave., 7844-David C. Hoff III to Kameron M. Sheets, $215,000.
Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8129-Evelyn D. Frederick to Olivier Pierre Jeanber and Frederique A. Malleaber, $1.2 million.
Riverside Dr. W., 7858-Lucy Shomler and Dominic Troy Young to Tiffany Lynn Harrison, $425,000.
Salem Harbour, 1064-Samantha K. and Joshua J. Emge to Ashley K. and Steven Robert Osborne, $258,500.
Sylvan Way, 524-Donald Clifton and Susan E. Jones to Andrew M. and Kelly B. Ford, $485,000.
White Star Xing., 8225-Ronda L. Vincent to Narinder Singh, $331,000.
Wolsey Ct., 8082-Warren T. McKeldin and Mary K. Warren to Kristin A. Hull, $237,500.
RIVA AREA
Glen Isle Rd., 2838-Saddlebrooke Builders to Thomas D. and Janice L. Everett, $803,387.
SEVERN AREA
Argonaut St., 7709-Alva Y. Drayton to Kyle Tamraz, $310,000.
Briarwood Pl., 1422-Christopher S. and Jenna M. Patterson to Melissa Casterline, $451,000.
Cortana Ct., 1007-Beazer Homes Corp. to Anthony and Claudette Joyner, $600,000.
Elmhurst Rd., 770-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Amir and Abdulhalim Arnaut, $254,000.
Grand Canopy Dr., 1329-Bret and Brecken Vanhoy to Paul Clary, $484,900.
Jacobs Meadow Dr., 1713-Kelvin G. Abrams to Briana M. Malecki and Devin C. Hix, $220,250.
Lucky Rd., 808-Richard J. Desantis to Elijah T. Harmon, $320,000.
Richard Ave., 101-Oscar Rolando and Jorge Alberto Perdomo to Oluseyi I. Opanuga, $361,900.
Sea Pine Cir., 1717-Hyong S. Williams to Donique Reid, $311,000.
Somerset Rd., 1309-Travis and Vanessa Snyder to Maira Lissette Marin Avila, $359,000.
Stream Valley Overlook, 1622-Sung E. Lee to Constantin Dan Cazacu and Dina Carmela De Luca, $610,000.
Venice Lane, 7734-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mbanda Ayompe George and Lilian Nkombu Ekenya Fonjock, $365,990.
Wieker Rd. S., 929-Cheryl Y. Eldridge to Earl J. and Lori R. Potts, $250,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Abigail Wynd Ct., 781-Joseph C. and Kathleen L. Sariscak to Shelley Gallagher, $425,000.
Boone Trail, 40-Frank Michael and Nancy Dunlap Kaufman to Richard D. and Roberta F. Nock, $650,000.
Erin Garth, 492-Jason G. and Renee L. Frandson to Adam R. and Rebecca C. Bennett, $514,900.
Idlewilde Rd., 124-Lisa and Thomas M. Franks to Marc A. Hutchinson and Jaclyn E. Leith, $550,000.
Luna Lane, 11-Christopher Jon and Kimberly Marie Bellotte to Kevin E. and Crystal N. Wesner, $1.19 million.
Roads End Lane, 97-Jeffrey A. and Stephanie R. Rank to Kristin Marie Voegtline and Jonathan Dickerson, $595,000.
Southway, 133-Robert T. and Dorothy M. Beidleman to Zachary and Jessica Delong, $410,000.
Truck House Rd., 31-Christopher P. and Ashley L. Dilonno to Patrick J. Gengler and Natalya J. Matthews, $320,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Cedar Lane, 1643-Leslie A. Burke and Salvatore Grasso to Kirk Arnold, $350,000.
Holly Ave., 1205-Christopher W. and Bonnie L. Lenhart to Troy H. Myers, $254,900.
TRACYS LANDING AREA
Bonnie June Rd., 5904-Mark A. and Kristin P. Nicholson to Tiffany Palmer and Valerie Adkins, $527,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Cluster Pines Ct., 3009-Mary Mei Lee Liu and James J. Fabian to Brandon Gray and Stacy Thomas, $640,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4998, No. A2-Henry Jeffress to Xing Juan Lei, $205,000.
Evergreen Way, 2877-Frank and Constance Iampieri to Dorothy Hallberg and Kenneth Morgan, $525,000.
Folly Quarter Rd., 12693-Marc Lee Ebersberger Sr. to Lindsay H. and Brian Bauer, $789,900.
Garand Rd., 3710-Michael K. and Pauline C. Chan to Christian Mercado and Gloryxel Rivera, $685,000.
Homeland Way, 3033, No. 115-Joan Abdallah to Yong K. and Stella Choi, $530,000.
Maplewood Dr., 10134-Cheryl A. Varnum and Thomas L. Glenn III to John C. and Silvia K. Matthai, $515,000.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10514, No. 47-Ji Oon and Min Young Jung to John and Grace Jee, $485,000.
Portsmouth Rd., 4802, No. 25-Ina H. and Kevin Chungsuh Lee to Aniruddh and Nisha Shah, $425,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 302-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Susan C. Courtney, $454,450.
Spring Meadow Dr., 4014-Viking Development Corp. to Robin E. Zevotek and Christina J. Bryz Gornia, $300,000.
Woodberry Lane, 3006-H.P. and Leah M.J. Rempert to Weiguang Yao, $570,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Drum Taps Ct., 6007, No. A3-37-Suk Nam and Kyungmi Choi Yoon to Gerard and Thanh Dang, $522,500.
Great Star Dr., 5920, No. 207-Thomas and Helen Yi to Leonard E. and Anne C. Strocko, $425,000.
Lily Garden, 6111-Beazer Homes Corp. to Kai Yi and Jin Sun, $838,114.
Radiant Gleam Way, 6520-Xiang Li and Hong Cai to Teklu Bekele Legesse and Hiwot Hiruy, $749,000.
Wild Orange Gate, 5841-Hyeong Min and Hye Hwa Kim to Reza Salem and Suzanne J. Hudak, $810,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Broken Wing Ct., 6220-George E. Rippel to Oladayo Bello Oyeledun Jr. and Mutiat Tolulope Onigbanjo, $549,000.
Curtis Dr., 9213-Raymond and Sheri Hinish to Troy Birkenbuel and Bethany A. Hight, $540,000.
Dockside Lane, 7237-Paul D. Green and Karen Judith Ellis to Jeremy P. Sestok, $335,000.
Farbell Row, 6660-Kyle R. and Sheree N. Ball to Maziar Mohammadi and Seyedeh Parisa Alaie, $361,000.
Goose Landing Cir., 8877-Kevin J. Michno to Seth A. Hoffman, $329,000.
Hickory Log Cir., 7370-Geraldine Cousin to Anthony T. Jones, $250,000.
Luckpenny Pl., 5429-Theodore R. and Jacqueline E. Blank to Tyler N. and Marinela B. Babich, $402,500.
Merryrest Rd., 9456-William A. Weiss to Mohammad Huda and Romesa Shahid, $248,000.
Opal Chain, 9346-Jason M. and Sherrie A. Madison to Rebecca and John Detig, $459,500.
Raritan Ct., 6318-Keith A. and Sarah E. Krempel to Christopher and Brittany Kaufmann, $340,000.
Soaring Hill Rd., 9276-Judy Marie Doughty to Matthew Galosky, $290,000.
Sweet Fern, 6581-Gordon L. Summers to Yair and Netta Oren, $237,500.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5407-Colin and Jennifer M. Lippy to Gabrielle Hammatt Wilson, $410,000.
Window Latch Way, 8522-Raghu and Vrinda Nandan to Tamara P. and Corey Slade, $565,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
April Journey, 5740, No. 81-Latoya Cooper to Gilbert W. Weber II and Jeffery Alan Kirkendall, $322,000.
Caravan Ct., 6800-Enoch B. Barrios and Dayli Marrero to Harrison Rebecca Tyree and William John Josiger, $740,000.
Columbia Rd., 5107, No. 14-Madalyn E. Johns to Hans J. Hoyer, $334,900.
Crossbeam Cir., 10346-Ira E. and Sandra J. Kaplan to Jennifer Murphy and Colin Lippy, $450,000.
Durham Rd. W., 5081-Jack B. and Lisa B. Terry to William and Annette Varoli, $550,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10494, No. 11-Stanley S. and Patricia D. McKinney to Usman Cheema, $228,500.
Green View Way, 10850-Elizabeth D. and Joel T. Biles to Tefsit Bekele and Sisay Teshager Gebeyawu, $455,000.
Holland Ct., 6004-James S. and Choon Ae Ko to Bienvenu Kulungu, $570,000.
Lone Tree Ct., 11745-Susan J. Bussman to Nicholas S. Graves and Rachael M. Devlin, $323,500.
Open Window, 5265-Mark L. Collatz and Susan R. Loomis to Shawnda E. and Stacy Smith, $385,000.
Silas Choice, 5206-Rahul Subhash and Rakhi Kesarkar to Laurence and Natalie Hendrickson, $375,000.
Tarkington Pl., 5303-Adam C. and Jennifer M. Kempton to Asteria Montales, $360,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5679-William S. Hodgetts and Barbara R. Cavanagh to David and Karen Nitkin, $392,000.
Wyndham Cir., 5839, No. 305-Charlie and Patricia King Ardolini to Mboku Kenabantu, $274,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Arbor Way, 6345-Tina D. Doggett to Mark Joseph and Brenda Lynn Schaaf, $355,000.
Coriander Pl., 7760-William A. and Stacy J. Ihrig to Guangjun Li and Jinghong Cai, $368,000.
Darby Downs, 7217-Lindsay Jordan Pierce and Matthew G. Bertoni to Brian E. Chesnut, $330,000.
Green Field Rd., 6335, No. 1706-Stephanie and Rebecca Martin to William L. Forbes, $185,000.
Hampton Pl., 6325-Tim R. Lansaw to Ekow O. Bedu Amissah and Ashleigh Coaxum, $352,000.
Latrobe Falls, 6623, No. 87-Saba Wondifraw to Sivakumar Manickam and Amsarani Sivakumar, $330,000.
Meadow Rose, 5913-Susan Jan Gould to Byung Yub Kim, $390,000.
Nightwind Ct., 8016-Charlotte Egerton to Rebecca Raggio and Michelle Carrigan, $400,000.
Scarlet Oaks Dr., 6908-James J. Di Iorio and Patricia A. DeLeeuw to Turkessa R. Hudson, $489,900.
Spreading Oak Lane, 7696, No. 141-Patrick and Ashley J. Linkous Jones to Camille Yvonne Jackson, $300,000.
Tyson Pl., 6555-Joanne M. Breslin to Akingboyega Akinyemi and Laureni Stacey Ajayi Obe, $325,000.
Wesley Lane, 6495-Daniel K. and Tara G. Bogert to Viraj N. Patel and Rupalben Dodiya, $420,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Belfont Dr., 3517-Daniel V. and Natasha R. Becker to Mark R. Slater and Barbara M. Leotta, $535,000.
Bonnie Branch Rd., 4621-David and Kimberly Denise Braslow to Christopher Michael and Amy Patricia Kracker Selzer, $690,000.
Brightlight Pl., 7944-Hyung T. and Kwi S. Kim to Iswari P. Dawadi and Samjana Adhikari, $364,000.
Brittany Dr., 4325-Won Sup and Pil Soon Kim to Yongyuth and Tareerat Phasukyued, $392,000.
Cooks Lane, 3996-Bruce and Nelly Bauss to Steven L. Yang and Jing Ma, $460,000.
Donovan Lane, 5861-Zachary and Alyssa Blair Whittington to Kristen Wool Lewis, $435,000.
Forest Meadow Ct., 5211-Scott A. and Antionette Fava to Jose Antonio Canas and Yanira Colon Pol, $640,000.
Haycarriage Ct., 8717-Jinxing Liu to Cindy J. Um, $570,000.
Leisure Ct. S., 4622-Annabelle M. and William M. Smith to Aron J. Guzowski and Allison M. Jessing, $475,000.
Millers Way Dr., 2796-David P. and Terri Mattera to Travis A. and Ashley N. Drown, $676,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8377, No. E-Surajit Sengupta and Sandhya Mathur to Michael Gerard and Kaeko Griggs, $208,000.
Old Columbia Pike., 4113-Keumyoon Bae to Luthfur R. Khan and Rownak Jahan, $430,000.
Pemberton Ct., 4106-Kisang and Kyounghwa Kwon to Deepal Upendra and Iroshini Anuradha Wehella Gamage, $576,000.
Rolling Brook Way, 4328-Robert Charles and Mary Helen Cutaiar to Derico and Erika Higgs, $707,000.
Stone Crop Dr., 8270, No. M-Thomas J. and Lisa Cavicchio Heins to Calogero and Anna T. D’Angelo, $309,450.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2479-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Naiya R. Bhavsar, $798,632.
Yorkshire Dr., 4647-Brian V. and Joyce Walker Jones to Nicholas and Christina Kohout, $652,500.
FULTON AREA
Elmwood Rd., 7771-James A. and Kawana S. Simms to Fabian E. Souza and Shannon Maloney, $877,500.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7688, No. 39-Valerie D. Perkins to Jason and Marnesha Lee, $399,900.
Scaggsville Rd., 12330-Marcos R. Tamayo Olivier and Carla A. Luis to Brent Daniel and Laura McCarragher, $570,000.
GLENELG AREA
Kennard Dr., 13930-Margaret Helen Chernoff to Nathan Adam Howell and Shauna Lee Anthony, $667,500.
GLENWOOD AREA
Castlebar Dr., 13913-Wendy Andrus to Justin M. and Kristin M. Dearing, $510,000.
HANOVER AREA
Florey Rd., 6021-Bank of New York Mellon and Certificateholders of CWMBS Inc. to Brandon Scott and Melissa Lynn Hargreaves, $404,250.
Loudon Ave., 6598-Norris Street Corp. to Hermas A. Flores, $469,000.
JESSUP AREA
Camerado Ct., 8037-Russell B. and Cathleen R. Owen to Heather Anna Pritschet, $349,900.
Spring Water Path, 9312-Randal A. Mintz and Elisabeth R. Connell to Tanya Lindenmuth and Megan Sick, $418,750.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Bushranger Path, 6714-Nicholas C. and Lisa C. Romero to William F. and Rachel R. Ames, $435,000.
Early Spring Way, 9711-Shellie N. Marshall and G. Michael Dufour to Megan Sales and Alex Naber, $295,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9050, No. 202-Susan M. Holko to Maureen McNeill, $227,500.
Pine Dr., 6742-Terri Turner to Yonni A. Ventura and Maria E. Chicas, $485,000.
Seneca Dr., 6602-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Brian Joseph Kane, $445,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7554-Jansie Rogers to Nathan Grant Drenkow, $440,000.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Saint James Rd., 2095-Christopher D. and Rebecca S. Miller to Brett Allen and Natalie A. Meyers, $710,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Florence Rd., 1210-Bruce C. and Holly K. Forejt to Ronald P. and Katherine F. Govoro, $550,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Commercial St., 8415-HSBC Bank and Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. to Anadell Montalvo, $275,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8733-Hun J. and Inok Cho to Ken K. Ahn and Kay Lee, $440,000.
Canterbury Riding, 9114, No. 131-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Christopher A. Bloor, $164,000.
Doves Fly Way, 8640-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Mazahir and Wajihah Thaver, $750,000.
Harmony Lane, 9915-Vila Realty Corp. to Chi Mai Truc Thai, $525,000.
Kindler Rd., 7664-Roland G. and Kristine O. Heurich to Peter Kimball and Lindsay Carey Newman, $600,000.
Laurel Rd. N., 9524-John M. Harding to Jose Eduardo and Luis Eduardo Caza, $390,000.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9754-Joshua P. and Christina D. McClure to Richard and Jacqueline Carter, $450,000.
Polished Pebble Way, 8746-Samuel O. and Melanie Sangobowale to Alison A. Basse, $522,500.
Sweet Cherry Lane, 8321-Bijan Karimi to Dagne B. Ture and Betelihem Tsegaye Haile, $626,000.
Wehland Ct., 8309-Jane M. and Donald Angeletti to Kyle Andrew and Cara Joy Wagner Zittle, $608,000.
Woodsong Ct., 9414-Jeremy J. Adams to Khanh Vu Vuong and Vy Hoang Thuy Nguyen, $271,500.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Wellworth Way, 2645-Graham C. and Melissa L. McConnell to Jeremy and Brigid Helene, $620,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Woodbine Rd., 3785-Kai Zhang to Victoria Keck and Robert Bird, $392,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Hillingdon Rd., 10655-William M. and William J. Cronin to Nikhin Mascarenhas, $506,000.
White Dahlia Dr., 10922-Matthew C. and Gina M. Mobley to Subrat Mahapatra and Meghana Parikh, $875,000.