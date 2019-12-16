Clarendon Dr., 3130-Andrew S. and Ina M. Bowers to John and Nicole Tennaro, $625,000.
Enclave Ct., 6-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Shannon Lyn Roche, $474,008.
Howard Rd., 1425-Marc D. and Karen A. McAteer to Andrew Nash and Kaitlin Dillon Lawson, $590,000.
Roselawn Rd., 108-Edna M. and Harold E. Klakring to Walter Y. Ortega Martinez and Elizabeth M. Santos Aguilar, $235,000.
Winslow Ct., 8-Patrick and Kathryn Pennington to Mark A. Martel, $262,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Bollard Rd., 2510-Charles E. and Barbara A. Hendrick to Terry and Diana Lee Riddle, $400,000.
Compass Dr., 2616-Mary Anne Thompson to David James and Daniel J. Luksik, $320,000.
Foxcroft Run, 1084-J. Paul and Judith E. Myers Paschall to Brian J. and Tara Restly Shea, $595,000.
Greenbriar Lane, 2650-Adrienne Robey and estate of Robert Phillip Nagy to Christopher Underwood, $615,000.
Hardwood Lane, 701-Thelbert A. Hay and Mary T. Jozwik to Randy R. Kidd and Vira Zhdanovych, $560,000.
Linden Ave., 304-Lauren E. and Todd T.W. Bruner Jr. to Keith R. and Moira R. Cyphers, $619,500.
Quiet Water Cv., 2632-Black Dogs Real Estate Investments Corp. to Alan A. and Muriel Molofsky, $435,000.
Tundra Ct., 2003-Marcus A. and Ashley H. Graham to Hilary Raftovich and Jeannette M. Wintczak, $497,500.
ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA
Little John Hl., 506-McCorkle Family Properties Corp. to William and Linda Whiteford, $650,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bosun Rd., 107-Nina B. and Theodore A. Martinez to Richard J. and Donna L. Manasseri, $345,000.
Doncaster Rd., 202-Carol M. Ricketts to Michele L. and Brian R. Gleeson, $365,000.
Macsherry Dr., 814-Michael D. and Debra B. Ensor to Steven and Lori Bellizzi, $475,000.
Ravine Way, 1430-Thomas H. and Ann Weir Ventre to Daniel and Elly Puglisi, $275,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 600-Steven G. Weberski and estate of John A. Weberski to Brian Criswell and Holly Gambill Williams, $470,000.
Twin Harbor Dr., 851-Christopher L. Sieger to Michael J. and Sarah A. Molinaro, $495,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Haile Ave., 103-Redge Mahaffey to Heather A. Hill, $209,900.
Walton Ave., 403-Timothy R. Orem to Brett T. Seals, $215,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Bantry Ct., 343-Donald Stuart and Helen Theresa Ferguson to Lorianna M. and Mark E. Stickler, $700,000.
Circle Dr., 1525-Circle Partners Corp. to Michaela A. Forker, $580,000.
Master Derby Ct., 414-Bromley Construction Corp. to Kevin Francis and Tiffany Mayhew Smith, $289,000.
River Bay Rd., 1204-Baygrell Corp. to Robert Charles and Margaret Burke Wagoner, $1.05 million.
Tanook Ct., 1360-Billie J. Byard to Nicole Crawford, $266,000.
Yorktown Rd., 1324-Michael P. and Sarah S. Spalding to Kyle D. and Kylie M. Taylor, $429,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Garret Ave., 1216-Heather M. Miller and Justin Anderson to Conor Neil, $284,500.
CROFTON AREA
Airy Hill Ct., 1605, No. 12C-Gina A. Deserio to Gustave Jules and Joanna Yvonne Comeyne, $220,000.
Crofton Pkwy., 1463-Kevin Joseph and Aranzazu Hubbard to Antoine D. and Melissa L. Richardson, $512,000.
Eton Way, 1503-Angela Hogan and estate of Freda F. Karos to John J. and Emma E. Hartsog, $529,900.
Forest Hill Ct., 1661-Timothy N. and Jennifer E. Beall to Alexander Ali Alajmi and Bana Aziz Mahmoud, $269,900.
Judicial Way, 1812-Charles F. and Fern M. Kucinski to Lisa Marie Perry and Charles Robert Prandy, $534,900.
Pecantree Ct., 1308-Reiaz B. Ali to Terrance and Hadassa Roberts, $580,000.
Tallwind Ct., 2652-Michael F. and Jean B. Murphy to Darren Reeves, $316,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Harbor Tree Dr., 1190-Con D. and Donna L. Silard to James Howard and Lucindy Bratten, $674,000.
Waterview Dr., 917-Jan S. and Samuel R. Johnson to Matthew Alexander and Katie Leah Pope, $450,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Stoney Point Way, 1452-Sherri L. Whipps Tracey to Labree and Jean Williams, $265,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Patuxent Manor Rd., 1503-Caroline Sarah Landry to Patricia A. and Richard L. Aldridge, $375,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Braxton Way, 202-William H. Marr to Alexander Thomas and Katie Vitale, $373,000.
Chesapeake Dr., 1706-Kathryn P. Alexander to Daniel Arthur Visconti and Rebecca Leigh Hopkins, $309,000.
Great Heron Dr., 730-Raymond V. and Meredith M. Minor to Heather and Zak Petrovic, $570,000.
Mayo Rd., 731-Yvonne Delinda Creek to Jessica Mendoza Uriol and Gerardo Martinez, $210,000.
Old Trail Rd., 3571-James R. and Teri Lynn Jacobson to Christopher S. and Sara M. Marron, $870,000.
River Terr. S., 3528-Alex J. and Anne Kruthaupt to Leif Gunnar Roger Johansson, $755,000.
Wakefield Rd., 1491-Roger Johansson to David Baltz, $375,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Brodick Lane, 2006-Gina C. Humble to Johnathan W. and Sengdeune L. Van Meter, $632,000.
Fall Circle Way, 987-Samuel and Shannon Grimard to Janitza Colon, $355,215.
Witchhazel Cir., 1551-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jose Anthony Lopez and Brittany Nicole Young, $455,990.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Browning Ct., 436-Bryan Funk to Yadira Magana Guzman and Gustavo Alejandro Segura Ibarra, $251,000.
Columbus Dr., 704-Eric John and Shannon Leigh Heitzenroder to Giang Q. Tran and Quyen Tu Le, $525,000.
Eagles Ridge Way, 306-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Taiwo and Tolulope Gbadebo, $300,000.
Londonderry Dr., 1000-David E. and Lorraine L. Foster to Samuel Stephen, $200,000.
Milton Ave., 512-Michael David Brown and Jacqueline Gail Oliver to Joshua L. and Linda A. Klein, $219,000.
Roosevelt Ave., 316-Harry L. Hobbs to David A. and Virginia Romero, $340,000.
Scotts Manor Dr., 193-Stacey D. Geiman to Gilberto Sanchez, $250,000.
Union Ct., 6443-Matthew J. and Margaret M. Brislin to Keisha C. German, $167,100.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Booker Ave., 6571-Dennis Dubiel to William Oliver and Christine Rene Orr Snowden, $298,000.
Crown Rd., 7204-Cecile Maria and Nicholas Monfreda to Gloria M. Alvarado Lopez, $299,000.
Dogwood Rd., 913-David B. Underwood to Thomas J. and Heather Haller, $353,000.
Holly Ridge Dr., 7608-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Hassan and Sarosh Naeem, $563,990.
Jamie Ct., 379-AE Home Group Corp. to Shatrese M. Frisby, $279,900.
Marley Ave., 825-Pride Homes Corp. and Thomasville Homes Corp. to Jacob F. and Carolyn A. Clevenger, $324,900.
Mockingbird Cir., 7308-Brian and Kaila Gallina to Ortis and Ashley Rhodes, $361,000.
Nandina Lane, 115-Trey Hines and Erica Moreno to Samuel Adjetey, $349,500.
Oak Spring Dr., 100-James Blakeney Sutherland III to Gary L. Trakas, $299,900.
Spring Maiden Ct., 206, No. 301-Kristin N. Lowery to Andrew H. Fogt, $169,900.
Taylor Ave., 365-Jerry F. and Alma E. Grossman to Jocelyn K. Ledbetter, $306,000.
Water Fountain Ct., 208, No. 102-Kirsten Renee Burke to Pamela M. Poston, $179,990.
HANOVER AREA
Compton Ct., 1776-Sai Nyi Nyi Lwin to Michael J. Serach, $370,000.
Etley Ct., 2816-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Taylor Kirsch, $352,085.
Nottoway Dr., 2245-NVR Inc. to Robert and Corinne Skidmore, $559,080.
JESSUP AREA
Wigley Ave., 7524-Steven E. and Robert S. Flenner to Jose Mauricio Ayala Orellana and Douglas Antonio Romero, $320,000.
LAUREL AREA
Shannons Alley, 8105-Wayne G. Lipscomb to Jennifer and Dominique Copes, $325,000.
Sudlersville S., 3316-David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger to Laura Elizabeth and Emilyn Chavez, $340,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Carl Ave., 403-Donna Daley to Stephen N. and Patricia H. Davis, $210,000.
Nancy Ave., 303-Christopher Samples and estate of Jack R. Samples to George and Hilda Shahnazarian, $250,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Grenock Dr., 5207-Kurt and Carol Blorstad to Paul Stanley Rozmarynowski and Jason M. Conley, $625,000.
Pemberton Lane, 1087-Robert Nelson and Lisa Marie Shoemaker to Joseph P. and Beth M. Tompkins, $525,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Fawn Haven Ct., 412-Jon Michael McDowell to Joseph M. Wiczulis, $550,000.
Hortonia Point Dr., 8212-Eric L. and Lisa A. Dean to Haden and Tina Snyder, $635,000.
Mimico S., 8241-Edward J. and Anne M. Elko to Stacey M. and David J. Morris, $290,000.
Stone Wheel Ct. W., 662-Katie L. and Matthew A. Pope to Gregory Denham, $261,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Walnut Ave., 615-Eric F. Newell and Jacqueline Newell Hunt to Donald A. and Faith F. Wilkerson, $375,000.
ODENTON AREA
Bramble Cir., 1306-NVR Inc. to Dana and Frederick Hargrove, $699,985.
Commissary Cir., 2137-Duane A. and Sharren R. McKoy to Kevin L. and Katherine Elaine Wilson, $257,500.
Lilac Ct., 806-Michael A. and Monica C. Allen to Christopher S. Griffiths, $325,000.
New Dawn Lane, 1000-Bruce W. and Joanne C. Crim to Kevin Michael and Kristi Little, $518,000.
Patuxent Rd. N., 437-Joan Straziar and Charles J. McDuffie to Melissa Harrison Fader and Johnny L. Roye, $447,000.
Regiment Ct., 316-Michael Joseph and Kathryn S. Cilia to Janine Braham, $327,000.
Willow Leaf Lane, 8654-Jacob R. and Katherine E. Larkee to Diana E. Smith, $262,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Abbey Ct., 8036D-Gregory B. Rush Sr. to Carol L. Hively, $152,500.
Bayside Beach Rd., 1773-Chris Ellen Thompson and Linda Legare Woodall to Melvin Charles and Stacey Ellen Gill, $430,000.
Braid Hills Dr., 1640-Michael W. and Lynne H. Furey to Xu Li and Zhihua Chang, $735,000.
Circle Rd., 142-William C. and Lois S. Vanderbok to Jessica Lisabeth Sullivan, $389,000.
Division Rd., 1817-Moca Properties Corp. to Tyler J. and Francesca M. Derderian, $395,000.
Eliot Rd., 618-Glenn R. and Mary K. Krebs to Essam and Alida Isa, $345,000.
Hampton Chase Ct., 1803-Ronald M. and Nancy E. Perillo to Jonathan B. and Brianne A. Miller, $525,000.
Hillside Rd., 1218-Jay B. and Jennifer D. Rhodes to Kenneth G. and Lauren C. Mullens, $365,000.
Hunter Rd., 1208-Scott Huber to Anil Passi and Ruhi Sharma, $305,000.
Luke Dr., 38-Shane and Katherine O’Brien to Andrew J. Gilmore and Ashley H. Ritter, $400,000.
Mulberry Ridge Ct., 201-Christy L. Borck to Samantha S. Brasel, $275,000.
Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8132-Richard D. Lander to Jerry R. and Serena Higdon, $1.32 million.
Seaford Ct., 3637-Chad T. and Jennifer M. Borger to Kimberly B. Hartsock, $235,000.
Wedgewood Ct., 3502H-Kathy Joubert to Matthew S. Blaney, $159,500.
SEVERN AREA
Branchard Ct., 210-Liana and John Gorman to Marc A. and Angela L. Harris, $510,000.
Champlain Dr., 1893-Douglas Higgins to Omar A. Umar, $240,000.
Redhaven Dr., 1579-Frederick O. and Gloria A. Gates to Karl F. and Heidi P. Schultz, $455,000.
Sappling Dr., 1215-Toll VII Partnership to Malik Shahzad and Salma Ayub, $1.02 million.
Sicily Lane, 1147-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lydiah Ndungu, $351,075.
Sunhaven Way, 7862-David Andrew and Daniella M. Holcomb to Neba A. Wanki, $520,000.
Willard Way, 1706-Bayland Inc. to Christopher H. and Michelle F. Vo, $519,103.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Baskerville Ct., 256-Jennifer L. and Scott C. Sloan to Joseph A. Kammerer Jr. and Kelly M. Welch, $525,000.
Dividing Rd., 829-Peter B. and Merritt L. Schultz to Margaret M. McDonnell, $819,500.
Linda Lane, 101-Phillip Carl Stuehler to Judith R. Abrams, $375,000.
Marlbrook Rd., 117-Patrick M. and Jo Ann Pyles to Brian and Kristin Swistak, $799,999.
Northway, 153-John Francis and Robin Mary Eid to He Mei Chen, $475,000.
Retford Dr., 446-Sharon M. Collins to Lea Hbeishy and Robert Mourad, $430,000.
Stinchcomb Rd., 753-Nancy E. Densmore to John E. Reusing, $340,000.
Wild Oak Rd., 134-Stuart F. and Vicky S. Timerman to Ryan and Theresa Kelly, $439,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Bay View Ave., 1205-Sandra Lee Herndon to Jaclyn R. Mesmer, $255,000.
Oak Rd., 4720-Timothy R. Bowders and Joanne C. Devincent to Edward A. and Jacquelene L. McKenney, $399,900.
TRACYS LANDING AREA
James Ave., 521-Edward Greenfield to Mary M. Scible, $423,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Atwood Lane, 10946-Brian and Christina Boucher to Byung Kwon Kong and Yoon Hee Sung, $900,000.
Carillon Dr., 9905-Edward Leroy and Barbara T. Wallace to Bahar and Harvey J. Maroney, $540,000.
Evergreen Way, 3117-Florence L. Musgrove to David and Kathleen F. Bartolini, $512,000.
Green Shade Ct., 2824-Jerome L. and Jennifer S. Buller to Michael and Kimberly Cofsky, $675,000.
Hidden Fox Ct., 11009-Ranjan and Neelam Khanna to Lei He and Sock Kheng Loh, $880,000.
Links Ct., 2717-Christopher S. and Carita A. Carlyle to Nancy and Michael Holt, $1.17 million.
Mount Albert Rd., 12123-John G. and Susan L. Shebel to Robert A. and Jennifer Crawford McCormick, $701,400.
Portsmouth Rd., 4808, No. 28-Pavan Sirpa and Bhavana Kamichetty to Casey A. and Allison K. Ring, $432,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 303-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Hee Jin Qiu, $370,390.
Stardust Lane, 11516-National Transfer Services Corp. to Damodar Pandey and Rashmi Bista, $1.09 million.
Wetherburn Rd., 10253-Greg Lechner and Elaine Ross to Todd A. and Katherine M. Luke, $619,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Distant Thunder Trail, 12021-Mark E. Banilower and Sherry L. Smith to Ji Ye Lin and Ming Zhen, $755,050.
Highland Rd., 13555-Ruth Ann Parlette to Erin and Eric Philcox, $518,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Early Red Ct., 6313-Rosco S. and Marina V. Gore to Vera Rachel Oma Liku, $300,000.
Goose Landing Cir., 8872-Ammar Nizar Bulbul and Julie Marie Allen to Chunfu Liu, $282,000.
Kilimanjaro Rd., 9469-Sean D. and Shelly L. Strominger to Joseph Lucas, $357,000.
Old Buggy Ct., 5714-John Joseph and Margaret M. Wozniak to Thang Quang Ngo, $423,000.
Pressed Gentian, 6523-Jessica Wilson to Amma Mensah, $227,000.
Reader Lane, 9361-Muhammad A. Fiaz to Abebaw Fentahun, $257,000.
Sharp Antler, 9363-Ryan and Meghan Cox to Daniel R. McArthur, $380,000.
Spindrift Pl., 5417-Aaron and Lyudmila Bard to Marshall Keith Markham and Elizabeth Helen O’Keefe, $336,000.
Sweet Clover, 7428-Marilyn E. Yunk to Larry and Jessica Schaberg, $294,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5312-Toran Ghavami and Houshang Mirmiran to Miquel D. Antoine, $392,000.
Watchlight Ct., 9047-Andrew and Lindsey A. Drysdale to Todd Moore, $245,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. B3-Adebayo M. Olokodana to Nader and Sholeh Bazzazieh, $134,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
April Journey, 5554, No. 22-Christopher P. Martin to Jacob L. Carey and Ashley N. Moss, $344,000.
Blue February Way, 11914-Daniel E. O’Brien and Nancy K. Carver to Latia Walker, $391,000.
Empty Song Rd., 6420-Tatyana Tertitsa to Aaron Jaffey, $609,500.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5151, No. 22-Miguel A. and Elizabeth A. Montanez to Carol Ann Schmidt, $552,500.
Judy Lane, 10738-Harold B. and Georgeann Wright to Lili Yang and Jinghua Lin, $600,000.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11520, No. 306-Honor Criserious Shevchenko and James Bruce Daniel to Robert Todd and Susan Scott Ashman, $125,000.
Slalom Lane, 11249, No. A-22-7-Tamara Taylor Dugue to Leonardo Favio Manjarres Hernandez, $220,000.
Sunny Spring, 6250- Estate of Naomi J. Rappaport to Charmaine and Orrett Thompson, $400,000.
Tooks Way, 11303-Amirhossein Shahpar and Hamid Shirazi to Douglas S. and Helen E. MacDiarmid, $520,000.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10549, No. B2-Robert A. DiMatteo to Amr Rawi, $130,000.
Wilde Lake Terr., 10317-Julie Halverson Thienel to Ronald C. Diggs, $600,000.
Woodenhawk Cir., 5524-Ashleigh M. Coppola and James J. Porter to Jaye K. Hunt and Christopher Reitz, $289,000.
DAYTON AREA
Open Land Ct., 15220-Patrick B. and Alyson M. Creighton to Matthew J. Moss and Jennifer Lee, $830,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Abrianna Way, 5935, No. A-Phyllis M. Plevyak to Anna Vianna Siddiqi and Anna Elizabeth Duran Vianna, $240,500.
Cherrybark Oak Lane, 7612, No. 266-Shanmukh and Poornima Kori to Stephen A. Sell and Maura Dougherty, $320,000.
Daniel John Dr., 7146, No. 17-Shah001 Corp. to Kelly C. Norris, $340,000.
Diggers Lane, 5850, No. 3-01-Joseph J. and Melanie R. Scalese to Boi Z. Thawng and Biak H. Par, $236,000.
Elk Forest Ct., 5968-Valli Degele and Andrea Harrington to Anthony N. Papavasilis and Jody Coleman, $345,000.
Hunter Rd., 6725-Jesse Martin and Debra Pernessa Watson to Ramon A. and Aida L. Gonzalez, $425,000.
Mary Ann Lane, 6009-Thomas J. and Leah A. Christl to Kate and Andrew Swedlow, $558,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 5829, No. 2-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sui Thawng and Dawt Par, $200,000.
Sandpiper Ct., 6205, No. 201-Sarah C. Jahng to Khyhouth Lim, $180,000.
Water Oak Rd., 7128, No. 244-Andrew T. and Shelly R. Hill to Mebt Bekele, $318,000.
Woodvalley Rd., 5849-Kevin A. Jordan and estate of Albert Charles Sadilek to Kevin M. and Emily Catherine Zerhusen, $400,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Blueberry Hill Lane, 7682-Xiao Chen Han and Li Hong Chen to Anthony J. Fabi and Bryanna M. Emory, $369,900.
Brampton Pkwy., 4960-William Alva and Myrtice Elaine Hoskin to Jason J. and Claudia Morrissey, $555,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8068-Justin and Blaire Z. Andes to Saifeng Wang and Lin Shen, $350,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8511, No. B-Marcia L. Posner to Tyrik D. Moore, $217,000.
Haycarriage Ct., 8705-Peggy L. Anthony to Ana Z. Dalla Valle, $500,000.
Ilchester Rd., 5080-Ike E. and Stella C. Okoye to Haroon Javed, $830,000.
Meadowpond Dr., 5408-William Alan and Christine Susan Whitacre to Justin Allen Price and Nida Kazim, $615,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8337, No. J-Emily A. Sweeney to Hunter R. Caskey, $199,900.
Nelson House Rd., 3919-Trinity Homes Maryland Corp. to Jigneshkumar and Heena R. Patel, $688,500.
Papillon Dr., 8832-Keun Chung Lee to Mi Jung Ha, $375,000.
Rogers Ave. N., 2612-H. Mark Bobotek and estate of Thelma S. Stirn to Salman Farrukh and Khushbakhat Aftab, $301,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7644-Annah Seo Lee to Chun H. Kim, $248,000.
Trotters Chase, 8012-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Aanandhi Venkatadri, $565,440.
Wilton Ave., 8918-Darcy Cooke to Jessica and Stephen M. Mersinger, $504,500.
FULTON AREA
Tawes St., 8898-Munsook Bang and Sang Ho Rhee to Jan M. and Douglas B. Harris, $725,000.
Westside Blvd., 8051-Stephen E. and Sharon W. Gardner to Ketaki Sadashiv Karpe, $650,000.
GLENELG AREA
Patterson Farm Ct., 14123-Larry S. and Irma Cherise Brown to Amardeep R. and Manjula Muppidi, $830,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Hobbs Rd., 3064-Gregory B. and Natalie B. Kingsbury to Kerry and Robert Hite, $790,000.
HANOVER AREA
Foxton Way, 7036-Anthony Leonard to Gerren Dejuan and Tori Sims Carter, $465,000.
Michael Elizabeth Way, 6412-Datis Properties Corp. to Stephanie Holtery and Jesse Schoenwald Oberbeck, $416,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Koandah Gardens, 6812-Angela Kim and Won S. Lee to Richa Singh and Kush Ram Javia, $1.19 million.
JESSUP AREA
Andiron Lane, 8043-Colundalur Ananthapadmanabha and Dhanalakshmi Colundalur to Cristian A. Flores, $264,900.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Beechwood Dr., 6426-Benson C. and Amanda G. Oglesby Sherrouse to Trevor Johnson, $440,000.
Early Spring Way, 9721-Robert Ivan Colbert to My Duyen Thi Le, $363,000.
Kindler Rd., 7331-Russell F. and Melissa Ann Pangburn to Erica Bentley, $470,000.
Procopio Cir., 7219-Andrew M. and Patricia A. Young to Daniel Raymond Marshall, $287,500.
Sea Shadow, 9614-Michael A. Ferraro to Michael F. Crotty, $415,000.
Stonebrook Lane, 8906-Alec H. and Kori Kilfeather Best to Amanda G. Oglesby Sherrouse, $340,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Mullinix Mill Rd., 2565-William F. and Emily W. Brittle to Amir D. and Irene Khaksari, $749,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Baltimore St., 8800-Ronald L. Coleman and Ellen B. Long to Daniel Aaron Potter, $439,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Canterbury Riding, 9642, No. 179-Philip Jones and Elena Schneider to Rem and Chenique Alleyne Lang, $165,000.
Doves Fly Way, 8696-W. Glenn and Vicki R. Bonds to Evan C. and Jamie R. Rothman, $555,000.
Grant Ave., 9215-Deborah D. Deeb to Richard L. and Ashley N. Hatton, $310,000.
Lake Edge Dr., 8711-William M. and Kathleen A. Hutson to Rafael F. and Kimberly A. Richmond Rugel, $630,600.
Maxwell Ct., 9331-Dwayne C. and Lesley Carpenter Dennis to Amy Lauters, $353,500.
Oxley Forest Ct., 8924-William Y. and Rebecca V. Eng to Charles and Tiffany Ogunwuyi, $300,000.
Rock Ripple Lane, 9327-Eugene Kim and Joon Hong to Kiana Taylor, $394,000.
Teresa Lane, 8726-Christopher and Cathleen Bedard to Cara Marie and Aras Tomas Vaitkus, $452,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Pipes Lane, 13337-Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr. to William McKinley Parham III and Claudia Howard, $1.07 million.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Fox Stream Way, 13603-Esther Price to Anne Louise Sennet, $1.13 million.
WOODBINE AREA
Cattail River Dr., 16311-Robert M. and Jamie L. Gillette to Venkata Ramesh and Hema Bhavani Koppisetty, $731,000.
Woodbine Rd., 1656-Daniel D. and Catherine Sanders Hibbert to Stephan Doyle and Jessica Davis, $430,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Chambers Ct., 11155, No. H-John M. and Jeanne Motto to Stephen and Margaret K. Heffler, $299,900.
English Bond Ct., 2804, No. 95-Stephen and Margaret Kay Heffler to Lawrence and Debra Boyd, $577,500.
Hillingdon Rd., 10718-Sanjay and Shalini Arora to Nishant and Christa Zachariah, $521,000.
Woodstock Rd., 1681-Andrew A. and Kassandra J. Serafini to Ryan and Theresa Pickett, $443,000.