Clarendon Dr., 3130-Andrew S. and Ina M. Bowers to John and Nicole Tennaro, $625,000.

Enclave Ct., 6-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Shannon Lyn Roche, $474,008.

Howard Rd., 1425-Marc D. and Karen A. McAteer to Andrew Nash and Kaitlin Dillon Lawson, $590,000.

Roselawn Rd., 108-Edna M. and Harold E. Klakring to Walter Y. Ortega Martinez and Elizabeth M. Santos Aguilar, $235,000.

Winslow Ct., 8-Patrick and Kathryn Pennington to Mark A. Martel, $262,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Bollard Rd., 2510-Charles E. and Barbara A. Hendrick to Terry and Diana Lee Riddle, $400,000.

Compass Dr., 2616-Mary Anne Thompson to David James and Daniel J. Luksik, $320,000.

Foxcroft Run, 1084-J. Paul and Judith E. Myers Paschall to Brian J. and Tara Restly Shea, $595,000.

Greenbriar Lane, 2650-Adrienne Robey and estate of Robert Phillip Nagy to Christopher Underwood, $615,000.

Hardwood Lane, 701-Thelbert A. Hay and Mary T. Jozwik to Randy R. Kidd and Vira Zhdanovych, $560,000.

Linden Ave., 304-Lauren E. and Todd T.W. Bruner Jr. to Keith R. and Moira R. Cyphers, $619,500.

Quiet Water Cv., 2632-Black Dogs Real Estate Investments Corp. to Alan A. and Muriel Molofsky, $435,000.

Tundra Ct., 2003-Marcus A. and Ashley H. Graham to Hilary Raftovich and Jeannette M. Wintczak, $497,500.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Little John Hl., 506-McCorkle Family Properties Corp. to William and Linda Whiteford, $650,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bosun Rd., 107-Nina B. and Theodore A. Martinez to Richard J. and Donna L. Manasseri, $345,000.

Doncaster Rd., 202-Carol M. Ricketts to Michele L. and Brian R. Gleeson, $365,000.

Macsherry Dr., 814-Michael D. and Debra B. Ensor to Steven and Lori Bellizzi, $475,000.

Ravine Way, 1430-Thomas H. and Ann Weir Ventre to Daniel and Elly Puglisi, $275,000.

Shore Acres Rd., 600-Steven G. Weberski and estate of John A. Weberski to Brian Criswell and Holly Gambill Williams, $470,000.

Twin Harbor Dr., 851-Christopher L. Sieger to Michael J. and Sarah A. Molinaro, $495,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Haile Ave., 103-Redge Mahaffey to Heather A. Hill, $209,900.

Walton Ave., 403-Timothy R. Orem to Brett T. Seals, $215,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bantry Ct., 343-Donald Stuart and Helen Theresa Ferguson to Lorianna M. and Mark E. Stickler, $700,000.

Circle Dr., 1525-Circle Partners Corp. to Michaela A. Forker, $580,000.

Master Derby Ct., 414-Bromley Construction Corp. to Kevin Francis and Tiffany Mayhew Smith, $289,000.

River Bay Rd., 1204-Baygrell Corp. to Robert Charles and Margaret Burke Wagoner, $1.05 million.

Tanook Ct., 1360-Billie J. Byard to Nicole Crawford, $266,000.

Yorktown Rd., 1324-Michael P. and Sarah S. Spalding to Kyle D. and Kylie M. Taylor, $429,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Garret Ave., 1216-Heather M. Miller and Justin Anderson to Conor Neil, $284,500.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Ct., 1605, No. 12C-Gina A. Deserio to Gustave Jules and Joanna Yvonne Comeyne, $220,000.

Crofton Pkwy., 1463-Kevin Joseph and Aranzazu Hubbard to Antoine D. and Melissa L. Richardson, $512,000.

Eton Way, 1503-Angela Hogan and estate of Freda F. Karos to John J. and Emma E. Hartsog, $529,900.

Forest Hill Ct., 1661-Timothy N. and Jennifer E. Beall to Alexander Ali Alajmi and Bana Aziz Mahmoud, $269,900.

Judicial Way, 1812-Charles F. and Fern M. Kucinski to Lisa Marie Perry and Charles Robert Prandy, $534,900.

Pecantree Ct., 1308-Reiaz B. Ali to Terrance and Hadassa Roberts, $580,000.

Tallwind Ct., 2652-Michael F. and Jean B. Murphy to Darren Reeves, $316,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Harbor Tree Dr., 1190-Con D. and Donna L. Silard to James Howard and Lucindy Bratten, $674,000.

Waterview Dr., 917-Jan S. and Samuel R. Johnson to Matthew Alexander and Katie Leah Pope, $450,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Stoney Point Way, 1452-Sherri L. Whipps Tracey to Labree and Jean Williams, $265,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Patuxent Manor Rd., 1503-Caroline Sarah Landry to Patricia A. and Richard L. Aldridge, $375,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 202-William H. Marr to Alexander Thomas and Katie Vitale, $373,000.

Chesapeake Dr., 1706-Kathryn P. Alexander to Daniel Arthur Visconti and Rebecca Leigh Hopkins, $309,000.

Great Heron Dr., 730-Raymond V. and Meredith M. Minor to Heather and Zak Petrovic, $570,000.

Mayo Rd., 731-Yvonne Delinda Creek to Jessica Mendoza Uriol and Gerardo Martinez, $210,000.

Old Trail Rd., 3571-James R. and Teri Lynn Jacobson to Christopher S. and Sara M. Marron, $870,000.

River Terr. S., 3528-Alex J. and Anne Kruthaupt to Leif Gunnar Roger Johansson, $755,000.

Wakefield Rd., 1491-Roger Johansson to David Baltz, $375,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Brodick Lane, 2006-Gina C. Humble to Johnathan W. and Sengdeune L. Van Meter, $632,000.

Fall Circle Way, 987-Samuel and Shannon Grimard to Janitza Colon, $355,215.

Witchhazel Cir., 1551-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jose Anthony Lopez and Brittany Nicole Young, $455,990.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Browning Ct., 436-Bryan Funk to Yadira Magana Guzman and Gustavo Alejandro Segura Ibarra, $251,000.

Columbus Dr., 704-Eric John and Shannon Leigh Heitzenroder to Giang Q. Tran and Quyen Tu Le, $525,000.

Eagles Ridge Way, 306-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Taiwo and Tolulope Gbadebo, $300,000.

Londonderry Dr., 1000-David E. and Lorraine L. Foster to Samuel Stephen, $200,000.

Milton Ave., 512-Michael David Brown and Jacqueline Gail Oliver to Joshua L. and Linda A. Klein, $219,000.

Roosevelt Ave., 316-Harry L. Hobbs to David A. and Virginia Romero, $340,000.

Scotts Manor Dr., 193-Stacey D. Geiman to Gilberto Sanchez, $250,000.

Union Ct., 6443-Matthew J. and Margaret M. Brislin to Keisha C. German, $167,100.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Booker Ave., 6571-Dennis Dubiel to William Oliver and Christine Rene Orr Snowden, $298,000.

Crown Rd., 7204-Cecile Maria and Nicholas Monfreda to Gloria M. Alvarado Lopez, $299,000.

Dogwood Rd., 913-David B. Underwood to Thomas J. and Heather Haller, $353,000.

Holly Ridge Dr., 7608-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Hassan and Sarosh Naeem, $563,990.

Jamie Ct., 379-AE Home Group Corp. to Shatrese M. Frisby, $279,900.

Marley Ave., 825-Pride Homes Corp. and Thomasville Homes Corp. to Jacob F. and Carolyn A. Clevenger, $324,900.

Mockingbird Cir., 7308-Brian and Kaila Gallina to Ortis and Ashley Rhodes, $361,000.

Nandina Lane, 115-Trey Hines and Erica Moreno to Samuel Adjetey, $349,500.

Oak Spring Dr., 100-James Blakeney Sutherland III to Gary L. Trakas, $299,900.

Spring Maiden Ct., 206, No. 301-Kristin N. Lowery to Andrew H. Fogt, $169,900.

Taylor Ave., 365-Jerry F. and Alma E. Grossman to Jocelyn K. Ledbetter, $306,000.

Water Fountain Ct., 208, No. 102-Kirsten Renee Burke to Pamela M. Poston, $179,990.

HANOVER AREA

Compton Ct., 1776-Sai Nyi Nyi Lwin to Michael J. Serach, $370,000.

Etley Ct., 2816-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Taylor Kirsch, $352,085.

Nottoway Dr., 2245-NVR Inc. to Robert and Corinne Skidmore, $559,080.

JESSUP AREA

Wigley Ave., 7524-Steven E. and Robert S. Flenner to Jose Mauricio Ayala Orellana and Douglas Antonio Romero, $320,000.

LAUREL AREA

Shannons Alley, 8105-Wayne G. Lipscomb to Jennifer and Dominique Copes, $325,000.

Sudlersville S., 3316-David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger to Laura Elizabeth and Emilyn Chavez, $340,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Carl Ave., 403-Donna Daley to Stephen N. and Patricia H. Davis, $210,000.

Nancy Ave., 303-Christopher Samples and estate of Jack R. Samples to George and Hilda Shahnazarian, $250,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Grenock Dr., 5207-Kurt and Carol Blorstad to Paul Stanley Rozmarynowski and Jason M. Conley, $625,000.

Pemberton Lane, 1087-Robert Nelson and Lisa Marie Shoemaker to Joseph P. and Beth M. Tompkins, $525,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Fawn Haven Ct., 412-Jon Michael McDowell to Joseph M. Wiczulis, $550,000.

Hortonia Point Dr., 8212-Eric L. and Lisa A. Dean to Haden and Tina Snyder, $635,000.

Mimico S., 8241-Edward J. and Anne M. Elko to Stacey M. and David J. Morris, $290,000.

Stone Wheel Ct. W., 662-Katie L. and Matthew A. Pope to Gregory Denham, $261,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Walnut Ave., 615-Eric F. Newell and Jacqueline Newell Hunt to Donald A. and Faith F. Wilkerson, $375,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bramble Cir., 1306-NVR Inc. to Dana and Frederick Hargrove, $699,985.

Commissary Cir., 2137-Duane A. and Sharren R. McKoy to Kevin L. and Katherine Elaine Wilson, $257,500.

Lilac Ct., 806-Michael A. and Monica C. Allen to Christopher S. Griffiths, $325,000.

New Dawn Lane, 1000-Bruce W. and Joanne C. Crim to Kevin Michael and Kristi Little, $518,000.

Patuxent Rd. N., 437-Joan Straziar and Charles J. McDuffie to Melissa Harrison Fader and Johnny L. Roye, $447,000.

Regiment Ct., 316-Michael Joseph and Kathryn S. Cilia to Janine Braham, $327,000.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8654-Jacob R. and Katherine E. Larkee to Diana E. Smith, $262,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8036D-Gregory B. Rush Sr. to Carol L. Hively, $152,500.

Bayside Beach Rd., 1773-Chris Ellen Thompson and Linda Legare Woodall to Melvin Charles and Stacey Ellen Gill, $430,000.

Braid Hills Dr., 1640-Michael W. and Lynne H. Furey to Xu Li and Zhihua Chang, $735,000.

Circle Rd., 142-William C. and Lois S. Vanderbok to Jessica Lisabeth Sullivan, $389,000.

Division Rd., 1817-Moca Properties Corp. to Tyler J. and Francesca M. Derderian, $395,000.

Eliot Rd., 618-Glenn R. and Mary K. Krebs to Essam and Alida Isa, $345,000.

Hampton Chase Ct., 1803-Ronald M. and Nancy E. Perillo to Jonathan B. and Brianne A. Miller, $525,000.

Hillside Rd., 1218-Jay B. and Jennifer D. Rhodes to Kenneth G. and Lauren C. Mullens, $365,000.

Hunter Rd., 1208-Scott Huber to Anil Passi and Ruhi Sharma, $305,000.

Luke Dr., 38-Shane and Katherine O’Brien to Andrew J. Gilmore and Ashley H. Ritter, $400,000.

Mulberry Ridge Ct., 201-Christy L. Borck to Samantha S. Brasel, $275,000.

Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8132-Richard D. Lander to Jerry R. and Serena Higdon, $1.32 million.

Seaford Ct., 3637-Chad T. and Jennifer M. Borger to Kimberly B. Hartsock, $235,000.

Wedgewood Ct., 3502H-Kathy Joubert to Matthew S. Blaney, $159,500.

SEVERN AREA

Branchard Ct., 210-Liana and John Gorman to Marc A. and Angela L. Harris, $510,000.

Champlain Dr., 1893-Douglas Higgins to Omar A. Umar, $240,000.

Redhaven Dr., 1579-Frederick O. and Gloria A. Gates to Karl F. and Heidi P. Schultz, $455,000.

Sappling Dr., 1215-Toll VII Partnership to Malik Shahzad and Salma Ayub, $1.02 million.

Sicily Lane, 1147-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lydiah Ndungu, $351,075.

Sunhaven Way, 7862-David Andrew and Daniella M. Holcomb to Neba A. Wanki, $520,000.

Willard Way, 1706-Bayland Inc. to Christopher H. and Michelle F. Vo, $519,103.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baskerville Ct., 256-Jennifer L. and Scott C. Sloan to Joseph A. Kammerer Jr. and Kelly M. Welch, $525,000.

Dividing Rd., 829-Peter B. and Merritt L. Schultz to Margaret M. McDonnell, $819,500.

Linda Lane, 101-Phillip Carl Stuehler to Judith R. Abrams, $375,000.

Marlbrook Rd., 117-Patrick M. and Jo Ann Pyles to Brian and Kristin Swistak, $799,999.

Northway, 153-John Francis and Robin Mary Eid to He Mei Chen, $475,000.

Retford Dr., 446-Sharon M. Collins to Lea Hbeishy and Robert Mourad, $430,000.

Stinchcomb Rd., 753-Nancy E. Densmore to John E. Reusing, $340,000.

Wild Oak Rd., 134-Stuart F. and Vicky S. Timerman to Ryan and Theresa Kelly, $439,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay View Ave., 1205-Sandra Lee Herndon to Jaclyn R. Mesmer, $255,000.

Oak Rd., 4720-Timothy R. Bowders and Joanne C. Devincent to Edward A. and Jacquelene L. McKenney, $399,900.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

James Ave., 521-Edward Greenfield to Mary M. Scible, $423,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Atwood Lane, 10946-Brian and Christina Boucher to Byung Kwon Kong and Yoon Hee Sung, $900,000.

Carillon Dr., 9905-Edward Leroy and Barbara T. Wallace to Bahar and Harvey J. Maroney, $540,000.

Evergreen Way, 3117-Florence L. Musgrove to David and Kathleen F. Bartolini, $512,000.

Green Shade Ct., 2824-Jerome L. and Jennifer S. Buller to Michael and Kimberly Cofsky, $675,000.

Hidden Fox Ct., 11009-Ranjan and Neelam Khanna to Lei He and Sock Kheng Loh, $880,000.

Links Ct., 2717-Christopher S. and Carita A. Carlyle to Nancy and Michael Holt, $1.17 million.

Mount Albert Rd., 12123-John G. and Susan L. Shebel to Robert A. and Jennifer Crawford McCormick, $701,400.

Portsmouth Rd., 4808, No. 28-Pavan Sirpa and Bhavana Kamichetty to Casey A. and Allison K. Ring, $432,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 303-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Hee Jin Qiu, $370,390.

Stardust Lane, 11516-National Transfer Services Corp. to Damodar Pandey and Rashmi Bista, $1.09 million.

Wetherburn Rd., 10253-Greg Lechner and Elaine Ross to Todd A. and Katherine M. Luke, $619,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Distant Thunder Trail, 12021-Mark E. Banilower and Sherry L. Smith to Ji Ye Lin and Ming Zhen, $755,050.

Highland Rd., 13555-Ruth Ann Parlette to Erin and Eric Philcox, $518,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Early Red Ct., 6313-Rosco S. and Marina V. Gore to Vera Rachel Oma Liku, $300,000.

Goose Landing Cir., 8872-Ammar Nizar Bulbul and Julie Marie Allen to Chunfu Liu, $282,000.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9469-Sean D. and Shelly L. Strominger to Joseph Lucas, $357,000.

Old Buggy Ct., 5714-John Joseph and Margaret M. Wozniak to Thang Quang Ngo, $423,000.

Pressed Gentian, 6523-Jessica Wilson to Amma Mensah, $227,000.

Reader Lane, 9361-Muhammad A. Fiaz to Abebaw Fentahun, $257,000.

Sharp Antler, 9363-Ryan and Meghan Cox to Daniel R. McArthur, $380,000.

Spindrift Pl., 5417-Aaron and Lyudmila Bard to Marshall Keith Markham and Elizabeth Helen O’Keefe, $336,000.

Sweet Clover, 7428-Marilyn E. Yunk to Larry and Jessica Schaberg, $294,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5312-Toran Ghavami and Houshang Mirmiran to Miquel D. Antoine, $392,000.

Watchlight Ct., 9047-Andrew and Lindsey A. Drysdale to Todd Moore, $245,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. B3-Adebayo M. Olokodana to Nader and Sholeh Bazzazieh, $134,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5554, No. 22-Christopher P. Martin to Jacob L. Carey and Ashley N. Moss, $344,000.

Blue February Way, 11914-Daniel E. O’Brien and Nancy K. Carver to Latia Walker, $391,000.

Empty Song Rd., 6420-Tatyana Tertitsa to Aaron Jaffey, $609,500.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5151, No. 22-Miguel A. and Elizabeth A. Montanez to Carol Ann Schmidt, $552,500.

Judy Lane, 10738-Harold B. and Georgeann Wright to Lili Yang and Jinghua Lin, $600,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11520, No. 306-Honor Criserious Shevchenko and James Bruce Daniel to Robert Todd and Susan Scott Ashman, $125,000.

Slalom Lane, 11249, No. A-22-7-Tamara Taylor Dugue to Leonardo Favio Manjarres Hernandez, $220,000.

Sunny Spring, 6250- Estate of Naomi J. Rappaport to Charmaine and Orrett Thompson, $400,000.

Tooks Way, 11303-Amirhossein Shahpar and Hamid Shirazi to Douglas S. and Helen E. MacDiarmid, $520,000.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10549, No. B2-Robert A. DiMatteo to Amr Rawi, $130,000.

Wilde Lake Terr., 10317-Julie Halverson Thienel to Ronald C. Diggs, $600,000.

Woodenhawk Cir., 5524-Ashleigh M. Coppola and James J. Porter to Jaye K. Hunt and Christopher Reitz, $289,000.

DAYTON AREA

Open Land Ct., 15220-Patrick B. and Alyson M. Creighton to Matthew J. Moss and Jennifer Lee, $830,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5935, No. A-Phyllis M. Plevyak to Anna Vianna Siddiqi and Anna Elizabeth Duran Vianna, $240,500.

Cherrybark Oak Lane, 7612, No. 266-Shanmukh and Poornima Kori to Stephen A. Sell and Maura Dougherty, $320,000.

Daniel John Dr., 7146, No. 17-Shah001 Corp. to Kelly C. Norris, $340,000.

Diggers Lane, 5850, No. 3-01-Joseph J. and Melanie R. Scalese to Boi Z. Thawng and Biak H. Par, $236,000.

Elk Forest Ct., 5968-Valli Degele and Andrea Harrington to Anthony N. Papavasilis and Jody Coleman, $345,000.

Hunter Rd., 6725-Jesse Martin and Debra Pernessa Watson to Ramon A. and Aida L. Gonzalez, $425,000.

Mary Ann Lane, 6009-Thomas J. and Leah A. Christl to Kate and Andrew Swedlow, $558,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5829, No. 2-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sui Thawng and Dawt Par, $200,000.

Sandpiper Ct., 6205, No. 201-Sarah C. Jahng to Khyhouth Lim, $180,000.

Water Oak Rd., 7128, No. 244-Andrew T. and Shelly R. Hill to Mebt Bekele, $318,000.

Woodvalley Rd., 5849-Kevin A. Jordan and estate of Albert Charles Sadilek to Kevin M. and Emily Catherine Zerhusen, $400,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Blueberry Hill Lane, 7682-Xiao Chen Han and Li Hong Chen to Anthony J. Fabi and Bryanna M. Emory, $369,900.

Brampton Pkwy., 4960-William Alva and Myrtice Elaine Hoskin to Jason J. and Claudia Morrissey, $555,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8068-Justin and Blaire Z. Andes to Saifeng Wang and Lin Shen, $350,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8511, No. B-Marcia L. Posner to Tyrik D. Moore, $217,000.

Haycarriage Ct., 8705-Peggy L. Anthony to Ana Z. Dalla Valle, $500,000.

Ilchester Rd., 5080-Ike E. and Stella C. Okoye to Haroon Javed, $830,000.

Meadowpond Dr., 5408-William Alan and Christine Susan Whitacre to Justin Allen Price and Nida Kazim, $615,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8337, No. J-Emily A. Sweeney to Hunter R. Caskey, $199,900.

Nelson House Rd., 3919-Trinity Homes Maryland Corp. to Jigneshkumar and Heena R. Patel, $688,500.

Papillon Dr., 8832-Keun Chung Lee to Mi Jung Ha, $375,000.

Rogers Ave. N., 2612-H. Mark Bobotek and estate of Thelma S. Stirn to Salman Farrukh and Khushbakhat Aftab, $301,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7644-Annah Seo Lee to Chun H. Kim, $248,000.

Trotters Chase, 8012-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Aanandhi Venkatadri, $565,440.

Wilton Ave., 8918-Darcy Cooke to Jessica and Stephen M. Mersinger, $504,500.

FULTON AREA

Tawes St., 8898-Munsook Bang and Sang Ho Rhee to Jan M. and Douglas B. Harris, $725,000.

Westside Blvd., 8051-Stephen E. and Sharon W. Gardner to Ketaki Sadashiv Karpe, $650,000.

GLENELG AREA

Patterson Farm Ct., 14123-Larry S. and Irma Cherise Brown to Amardeep R. and Manjula Muppidi, $830,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Hobbs Rd., 3064-Gregory B. and Natalie B. Kingsbury to Kerry and Robert Hite, $790,000.

HANOVER AREA

Foxton Way, 7036-Anthony Leonard to Gerren Dejuan and Tori Sims Carter, $465,000.

Michael Elizabeth Way, 6412-Datis Properties Corp. to Stephanie Holtery and Jesse Schoenwald Oberbeck, $416,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Koandah Gardens, 6812-Angela Kim and Won S. Lee to Richa Singh and Kush Ram Javia, $1.19 million.

JESSUP AREA

Andiron Lane, 8043-Colundalur Ananthapadmanabha and Dhanalakshmi Colundalur to Cristian A. Flores, $264,900.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Beechwood Dr., 6426-Benson C. and Amanda G. Oglesby Sherrouse to Trevor Johnson, $440,000.

Early Spring Way, 9721-Robert Ivan Colbert to My Duyen Thi Le, $363,000.

Kindler Rd., 7331-Russell F. and Melissa Ann Pangburn to Erica Bentley, $470,000.

Procopio Cir., 7219-Andrew M. and Patricia A. Young to Daniel Raymond Marshall, $287,500.

Sea Shadow, 9614-Michael A. Ferraro to Michael F. Crotty, $415,000.

Stonebrook Lane, 8906-Alec H. and Kori Kilfeather Best to Amanda G. Oglesby Sherrouse, $340,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Mullinix Mill Rd., 2565-William F. and Emily W. Brittle to Amir D. and Irene Khaksari, $749,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 8800-Ronald L. Coleman and Ellen B. Long to Daniel Aaron Potter, $439,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9642, No. 179-Philip Jones and Elena Schneider to Rem and Chenique Alleyne Lang, $165,000.

Doves Fly Way, 8696-W. Glenn and Vicki R. Bonds to Evan C. and Jamie R. Rothman, $555,000.

Grant Ave., 9215-Deborah D. Deeb to Richard L. and Ashley N. Hatton, $310,000.

Lake Edge Dr., 8711-William M. and Kathleen A. Hutson to Rafael F. and Kimberly A. Richmond Rugel, $630,600.

Maxwell Ct., 9331-Dwayne C. and Lesley Carpenter Dennis to Amy Lauters, $353,500.

Oxley Forest Ct., 8924-William Y. and Rebecca V. Eng to Charles and Tiffany Ogunwuyi, $300,000.

Rock Ripple Lane, 9327-Eugene Kim and Joon Hong to Kiana Taylor, $394,000.

Teresa Lane, 8726-Christopher and Cathleen Bedard to Cara Marie and Aras Tomas Vaitkus, $452,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Pipes Lane, 13337-Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr. to William McKinley Parham III and Claudia Howard, $1.07 million.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Fox Stream Way, 13603-Esther Price to Anne Louise Sennet, $1.13 million.

WOODBINE AREA

Cattail River Dr., 16311-Robert M. and Jamie L. Gillette to Venkata Ramesh and Hema Bhavani Koppisetty, $731,000.

Woodbine Rd., 1656-Daniel D. and Catherine Sanders Hibbert to Stephan Doyle and Jessica Davis, $430,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11155, No. H-John M. and Jeanne Motto to Stephen and Margaret K. Heffler, $299,900.

English Bond Ct., 2804, No. 95-Stephen and Margaret Kay Heffler to Lawrence and Debra Boyd, $577,500.

Hillingdon Rd., 10718-Sanjay and Shalini Arora to Nishant and Christa Zachariah, $521,000.

Woodstock Rd., 1681-Andrew A. and Kassandra J. Serafini to Ryan and Theresa Pickett, $443,000.