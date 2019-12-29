Conley Dr., 107-Adan Chavez Argueta and Mirella S. Chavez to Efren Serrano Hernandez, $250,000.
First St., 408-Timothy M. Llewellyn and Janine Bowen to Paul W. Rankin and Debra J. Heibein, $959,900.
Janwall Ct., 4-Rachel Roderick Clem to Jonathan R. Alexander, $255,000.
President Point Dr., 7, No. B2-Beverlee M. and Donald H. Kohnken to Douglas M. Johnston Jr., $627,500.
Second St., 530-John C. Kelly to Marcus Jeffrey Collier and Angela Marie Kinsella, $1.27 million.
Summerfield Dr., 87-Joseph C. and Leigh M. Stanger to Hector A. Gomez Escobar and Ana H. Posada Quijada, $316,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Admiral Dr., 607, No. 102-Chopra & Chopra Corp. to Crystal L. Bennett, $261,500.
Burtons Cove Way, 653, No. 11-Lori Goodin Mackenzie to Robert and Susanne McCown, $274,000.
Cedar Park Rd., 1212-Ronald W. and Teresa B. Kaiser to Juliet Legear, $320,000.
Conduit St., 117-Joseph P. Manck to Eric G. Shea, $615,000.
Gingerview Lane, 2706-Patricia M. Podoley to Dennis and Donna Daniels, $555,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 14-John A. Logan to Daniel Testa and Jennifer Vieira, $269,000.
Hideaway Ct., 2140-Hans J. Otten to Casey Rudd, $320,000.
Pinewood Dr., 582B-Raymond F. and Mary B. Cooper to Diana Lynn Everline, $593,400.
Riverview Ct., 516-Sally J. Rawls and estate of Melvin E. Rawls to Owen Christian Smith and Beth Ann Bigler, $305,000.
Vanguard Lane, 104-Kristin L. and Ryan J. Sylvester to Lauren N. Schmiegel and Nicholas B. Moore, $430,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Andrew Hill Rd., 504-Richard H. and Lori E. Amos to Stephen A. Moynihan II and Sharon R. McNamara, $289,000.
Candle Ridge Dr., 341-Ronnie J. and Debra M. Taylor to Emily Anne and Aleksandar Grujic, $455,000.
Gilbert Rd., 1426-Thomas P. Davis and Ann C. Boughton to Brandon L. and Katherine M. Fields, $390,000.
Masters Dr., 1278-Sallie S. and Peter B. Sarelas to Craig A. and Lucinda M. Schamburg, $325,000.
Ridgeview Ct., 416-David J. and Mary Ann Barnes to John Richard and Amy Elisabeth Dodson, $435,000.
Southern Hills Dr., 602-Charles J. Pastore to Nathan Murray, $185,000.
Whetstone Dr., 1215-Robert J. and Janet H. Knight to Steven W. and Mary Kay DeGeorge, $628,500.
BROOKLYN AREA
Liberty Terr., 5606-Barbara A. Lindemann and Janet A. List to Crysta Tasker, $230,000.
Sixth Ave., 111-Michele Jefferson and Michael F. Alt Jr. to Victor and Kathleen Battung, $275,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Bay Head Rd., 1330-Michael A. and Carmina M. Gomolisky to Brent Robert and Kearney Bergin Doherty, $1.2 million.
Deep Creek View, 556-Thomas H. and Kareen K. Whiteley to Abigail Naomi Murray and Daren Sertima, $445,000.
Oak Tree Lane, 1048-Richard A. Greco to Kerry D. and Pamela Brithania McGee, $390,000.
Saint Swithins Lane, 214-Ritu Sharma to Jeffrey W. and Heleana M. Burritt, $675,000.
Sloop Dr., 1616-Ira K. and Loretta O’Neal to Ashley L. and Stephen R. Kurtinitis, $599,000.
Windgate Dr., 758-Gregory Scott Daub to Joseph M. and Teresa A. Goodridge, $339,900.
CHURCHTON AREA
Carroll St., 5616-Morgan Hensley to Addison Klein, $259,900.
Garret Ave., 1225-Bryan M. and Kaitlyn D. Akers to Matt B. Wadsworth, $325,000.
CROFTON AREA
Bancroft Lane W., 1717-David Stewart to Melvin E. Cureton, $227,000.
Dana St., 1721-Daniel Thomas and Leigh Spencer McCarthy to Jules Michael Fritz, $335,000.
Flatwood Ct., 1416-Raymond B. Harrison III and Marlene J. Robbins to Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., $245,000.
Forest Hill Lane, 2040-Shannon M. St. John and Janet L. Smith to Emily Greer Spicer, $298,000.
Nantucket Dr., 2330-Richard and Joan Evans to Jared P. and Kaileen N. Martin, $502,500.
Sandwich Ct., 2400-Steven W. Strong and Indira A. Dahan to Honey and Bryce Livingston, $385,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Maple Hill Lane, 623-Elizabeth A. Barr and estate of Albion F. Bacon to Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro, $299,900.
Shelby Dale Lane, 1201-Karl H. and Kelli A. Calvo to Patrick D. and Michelle H. Herring, $725,000.
Woodlands Rd., 1224-Penderbrooke Partnership to Mark A. Stump and Aun Kei Ariana Hong, $992,331.
CURTIS BAY AREA
River Rock Way, 7909-William J. Smith III to Wayne K. Walsh and Angela L. Stockham, $309,000.
Swanhill Ct., 1192-Jessica M. and Nicholas R. Klug to Samantha Kay and Brien R. Derose, $265,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Royale Glen Ave., 3304-Glenn S. and Kelley P. Sullivan to Melissa and Elliott Long, $699,999.
Wayson Rd., 3839-Clayton S. Rogers to Donald Evan and Pamela Lee Smart, $1.29 million.
EDGEWATER AREA
Braxton Way, 284-Robert K. Jerome to Valyra Bacigalupi, $350,000.
Chesapeake Dr., 1733-Old Line Real Estate Investments Corp. to Larry W. Andrews, $321,500.
Hamlet Cir., 317-Robert Bole and Geraldine Wilkerson Smith to Jacqueline L. and Kenneth R. Yates, $457,750.
Midland Rd., 1641-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Dana and Kimberly Taylor, $65,000.
Riverside Dr., 1511-Timothy E. and Susan B. Weddle to Phillip and Megan Grossmiller, $575,000.
Williams St., 938A-Donald L. Larson and Christine Lynn Carlson to David C. and Tambra M. Burke Leizear, $435,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Carbondale Way, 1039-Antoine D. and Melissa Lynn Richardson to Salikram and Goma Devi Dahal Niroula, $370,000.
Red Harvest Rd., 1115-William R. Grimmett to Samuel J. and Shannon R. Grimard, $445,000.
Witchhazel Cir., 1545-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to William Rodriguez Madera and Piria Rodriguez, $478,990.
Witchhazel Cir., 1553-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to John Paul Mercado Sanchez and Chickie Marie Flores Sanchez, $494,135.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Burwood Ave., 426-Gary S. and Julie S. Oswalt to Harold Burns Jr., $280,000.
Cory Dr., 1310-Danny Noonan Corp. to Roger Duque Colarte, $274,000.
Ferndale Rd., 323-Joyce A. and George R. Wetzel to Mary Barnette, $305,000.
Heritage Hill Dr., 6459-Karen Arriaga to Kebin McLean, $190,000.
Long Towne Ct., 475-Keith Paterno to Omar Ledezma, $205,000.
Montfield Lane, 300-James Venezia Jr. and Cindy L. Dawley to Jose Luis Barrera and Rafaela Lopez, $310,000.
Rose Ave., 329-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Zakery Ray and Samantha Jo Null, $359,629.
Shetlands Lane, 309-Home Selling Solutions Corp. to David Garret and Chelsea Rae Nelson Hintze, $369,900.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Annapolis Dr., 1566-Clare M. and Edward M. Connelly to Bailey E. Youse, $302,000.
Briargrove Lane, 7514-Joy E. and Adam T. Eastlack to Austin Harclerode, $325,000.
Crown Rd., 7215-Chelsea A. and Robert L. Gruss to Justin and Alexandria Barker, $300,000.
Elton St., 8066-Robert and Ashley Grizzle to Arianna J. and Contraze D. Isaac, $444,000.
Gatewater Ct., 360, No. C-Robert C. and Kathleen T. Cooper to Natashia A. Rhoden, $145,000.
Hollywood Ct., 224-Amy N. and Jeffrey Toloczko to Vickie Hamilton, $279,900.
Kuethe Rd. NE, 207-Travis Pham to Matt R. and Dominique Fenelon, $302,000.
Morris Ct., 176-Miguel Antonio Pena and Patricia G. Martinez to Darryl and Justine Cooper, $295,000.
New Jersey Ave. NE, 318-Jacqueline Kay Riggin and Jana Lynne Raup to Mark Wingo and Emily Kuzmiw, $199,999.
Overhill Rd., 7720-Single Source Homes Inc. to Cicilee A. Petersen, $299,000.
Stegman Pl., 1008-Garland Coleman to Gerald and Lesley A. Bright, $365,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7663-Derik J. and Joni M. Wobbrock to Robert Antonio and Lorrie Marie Johnson, $320,000.
HANOVER AREA
Aragorn Ct., 7728-William J. and Janice L. Kaifer to May Tun Saung and David Griffin Wholey, $373,510.
Crystal Brook Way, 7869-Yun Fan Zhu and Min Yong Chung to Chandra and Gowrie Chandramouli, $418,000.
Fair Oak Dr., 1523-Esther and Pyung Kang Sharon Oh to Sharice Yvelle and Denvil Shirvin Ruan, $379,900.
Honey Locust Lane, 7536-Christina E. and Gloria Butters to Richard T. Manipon, $378,000.
Race Rd., 7400-Mountain One Realty Corp. to Elmer Ovidio Monroy Perez and Magaly Monroy, $327,000.
LAUREL AREA
Barbersville Rd., 418-Matthew W. and Sara Marie Phillips Sullivan to Luis E. Fuentes Martinez and Eva P. Fuentes, $325,000.
Galaxy Way, 3160-Margaret L. Howard Gill and estate of Andrea Leonette Gill to Natasha Lashay Everett, $342,000.
Spadderdock Ct., 3108-Marlene Torres to Valenti Duncan, $276,000.
Sudlersville S., 3320-Insource East Properties Inc. to Tuan Nguyen and Truc Tran, $245,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Hammonds Ferry Rd. N., 419-George N. and Phyllis E. Potwin to Lauren Szech, $275,000.
Oak Grove Rd., 509-Daniel C. and Natalie G. Bos to Norvik Khachatourian, $330,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Lytham Ct., 4808-Casey Johnson and Crystal Waters to John E. and Patti L. Winterbottom, $610,000.
Teton Dr., 645-Darcy Maloney to Robert F. Ogilvie III and Heather L. Yoder, $225,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Gartelman Farm Dr., 8373-Matthew Papillion and Mary E. Oh to William E. Morales Fernandez and Yaribel Mendez Gonzalez, $405,000.
Keith Ct., 226-Hae Yong Yoon to Veronica Jean Williams, $250,000.
Norwood Dr., 8365-Christina L. Cleveland to Shawn M. Wurtz, $182,500.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Alder Pl., 650-Chad and Anne M. Jernigan to Kyle A. Wood, $293,000.
ODENTON AREA
Beechnut Pl., 2400-Eleanor L. Howell to Rachel Schmierer Davis, $315,000.
Bunker Hill Ct., 2002-Wesley D. and Jennifer Huff to Leo Trimble Jr., $480,000.
Commissary Cir., 2255-Marcy A. Gouge to Travis J. and Austin M. Downey, $289,900.
Eagles Landing Ct., 317I-Luke M. and Mary Frances Tallent to Michael T. Suberu, $175,000.
Lisa Ave., 490-Daniel Loveless and Christine Polucha to Theodore A. and Nina B. Martinez, $500,000.
Nob Hill Way, 217-Yamilka Gordon and Aaron Bryant to Phillip D. Forsyth, $345,000.
Rita Dr., 537-Richard John Moran to Opubo T. Agiobenebo, $285,000.
Trout Run Ct., 622-Zachariah and Virginia Renee Ragland to Allison Blatch, $388,000.
Winding Stream Way, 689, No. 204-Michele Tornabene to Reanne Shields, $229,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Abbey Ct., 8040F-Angela Marie Comberiate and James Michael Garippa III to Jerett Thomas Campbell, $150,000.
Bayside Beach Rd., 1776-Jason and Johanna Gartside to Zachary J. Vito, $472,000.
Bridge Dr., 721-Christopher W. and Kimberly F. Herman to Christopher M. and Heather M. Mekins, $520,000.
Carol Dr., 8395-Kevin Michael and Jessica Elizabeth Cook to Dustin Cook, $210,000.
Clear Blue Lane, 609-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Frankie Lee Hadley, $416,790.
Dobbins Lane, 411-Craig and Cindy Gartzke to John Louis and Grace Marie Barry Franco, $820,000.
Fox Hollow Run, 1806-Sharon L. and Harold E. Stephan to Thomas K. and Jaclyn M. Hilton, $495,000.
Handel Ct., 3625-Rebecca Hall Hagel to Daniel R. Collumb, $219,900.
Hillside Rd., 1244-Gerald C. and Caryn A. Canfield to Donna D. and Mark Facciani, $789,000.
Kings Bench Pl., 7839-Bryan Kernan to Jon Derick Hermann, $255,000.
Mallow Ct., 7816-U.S. Bank National Association and TBW MTG Backed Pass-Through Certificate to Matthew Inch, $233,500.
Old Crown Dr., 3446-Miguel and Priscilla Ruiz Goya to Nabin K. and Anju Gurung, $342,500.
Red Lion Way, 7861-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joshua John Roos and Meghan Alice Ryder, $215,000.
Seneca Terr., 253-William L. McFarland to Malcolm E. and Rebecca L. Stennett, $253,000.
Willowby Run, 762-Thomas K. and Jaclyn Hilton to Samantha K. Connaster and Sean A. Saunders, $250,000.
209th St., 808-Wilmington Trust National Association and Lehman XS Trust to Kristin N. Lowery, $310,000.
RIVA AREA
Meadow Rd., 104-David C. Deacon to Stacy Dale Krusberg, $225,000.
SEVERN AREA
Brookstone Ct., 8031-Antwan William Harrington to Taryn Elyse Lambert, $218,500.
Coldbrooke Dr., 7840-Leonard and Cynthia K. Campbell to Marcia L. Rider, $530,000.
Golden Pine Cir., 7819-Susan Cimino to Ilya Victorovich and Angela Monique Polonchuk, $375,900.
Lexington Dr., 8227-Irvin C. and Andriana M. Tuthill to Joel Parker, $255,000.
Severn Rd., 1802-William C. and Janet M. Johnson to Ligia C. Pereira, $234,000.
Tower Court Rd., 7941-Andrea and Sean Hinson to Shaun and Maureen McCoy, $350,000.
Willow Branch Way, 1520-Toll VII Partnership to Pui Ngan Chan, $685,813.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Bellevista Ct., 1112-Pauline D. and Roy W. Valcich to Joshua and Laura E. Girton, $725,000.
Fairlane Ct., 432-Marysabel M. Nanney to Jeremy Allen and Laura Jane Keimig, $795,000.
Lynwood Ct., 457-Deborah B. and Kevin T. Moore to Robert Douglas and Barbara Clare Miller, $465,000.
Pawtucket Ct., 232-John Stephen Laferty and estate of Jean H. Laferty to Michael D. and Debra B. Ensor, $565,000.
Rio Lane, 1043-Jennifer Accinelli and Marnie Tomasello to Melanie Lynn Hilley, $900,000.
Stowaway Lane, 305-W. Terry Schoener to Kevin Michael Burdinski and Kendall Stacie Conder, $645,000.
Wiltshire Lane, 245-Robert S. and Kristin M. Hanley to Marysabel M. Nanney, $1.6 million.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Filbert St., 4948-Christopher M. and Melonie M. Chinn to Thomas E. Beall IV and Laura E. Smith, $295,000.
Shady Rest Rd., 1431-Whole Earth Properties Inc. to Nicholas Biello, $308,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Blandford Way, 10210-Paul M. and Lynn P. Hottle to Jayson Beckman and Shahana Ahmed, $615,000.
Carlee Run Ct., 3040-Christopher Rey Harvey to Erik G. and Allison B. Folkart, $820,000.
Century Dr., 10102-Katherine Mary Rigby to Scott Rudolph and Janice Adalia Apple, $625,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4978, No. B4-Igloo Series III Reo Corp. to Kenneth R. and Christine A. Hendershot, $230,000.
Firefly Way, 4053-Scott L. and Laurie A. Rasmussen to Thomas Albert Metzger and Karen Elise Wilson, $487,000.
Golf Island Rd., 2609-Michelle Trabosh to John Michael and Deborah Jane Pearce, $900,000.
Greenbriar Ct., 10301-Karen L. and Mark J. Aaby to Nino Dariush and Robin Myung Delossantos, $675,000.
Hillsmere Rd., 9725-Concetta M. Molica to Sabir Zaman and Sadia Sabir, $401,500.
Manordale Lane, 9001-Timothy Robert and Susan Rose Childers to Kwame Otibu and Grace Kena, $575,000.
Mount Hebron Ct., 2194-Amir D. and Irene Khaksari to Dongkee Lee and Keun Hee Kim, $479,000.
Quarterfield Dr., 11609-Michael J. and Jennifer E. Lyons Keefe to Khizar A. Khan, $950,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 310-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Jung Im Choi, $357,480.
Terra Maria Way, 3066-Lawrence C. and Arlene J. Norford to Hannah and Anthony V. Zirrolli, $660,000.
Windsor Moss, 11983, No. 67-Steve R. and Margaret Pierce to Glenn and Diane Severn, $615,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Gilbride Lane, 13651-Jerry and Sheryl Rosburg to Scott E. and Melanie Uebele, $1.68 million.
Linden Chapel Rd., 11824-Howard and Jeri F. Hessan to David J. and Ann Lorraine Haag, $1.16 million.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Banjo Ct., 7105-Heide K. Hood to Tamara S. Ray, $325,000.
Carved Stone, 7314-Linda Lee Roberts to Kelvin Guevara, $285,000.
Diamondback Dr., 9413-Steven A. and Rachel S. Dial to Eydi Sanchez Reyes and Sara Encarnacion Roa, $400,000.
Emersons Reach, 9152-Bryan Bucio Salas and Roxana Bucio to Mary R. Levarity, $310,000.
Happyheart Lane, 6858-Lois Agramonte to Eddy R. Carrera and Evelyn Jordan, $332,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5401-Floyd C. and Shardell Spriggs to Wilber Moreno Gutierrez and Dalila R. Hernandez, $370,000.
Millrace Ct., 5930, No. F304-Flagstar Bank to Anne T. and Joshua D. Gugel, $175,500.
Pressed Gentian, 6531-Cassandra Foster to Wubalem Bekele Eshete, $212,500.
Scarlet Petal, 6380-E-Trade Bank to Mitchell Greenberg, $295,000.
Silver Trumpet Dr., 8310-Nina Zabolotna to Maiko Yanome, $305,000.
Stag Horn Path, 7153-MTGLQ Investors to Anuj Patel, $224,000.
Thomas Williams Way, 8500-Patricia Gray and Destiny Thomas to Jaime Manuel Centeno and Marta Magdalena Carranza, $350,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5571-Ryan Pioquinto and Jennell L. Romero to Frankline F. and Solange Asah, $425,000.
Watercress Pl., 5463-Lawrence V. and Irene R. Seastrum to John V. Runge, $410,000.
Windharp Way, 6330-Grant and Charlene McDaniel to Joshua S. Edwards, $380,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Ashton Park Ct., 6205-John D. and Karen S. Vassar to Cody Marshall and Irina Allyn Henthorne, $525,000.
Bright Passage, 11784-Lee E. and Clarissa B. Thomas to Michael and Mi Young Coomes, $616,500.
Cedar Fern Ct., 5926-Imtiaz Chhatriwala and Nishreen Akolawala to Hai Tran, $325,000.
Golden Hook, 6271-Amber M. Forrester and Adam B. Barkley to Lennox A. and Margaret A. Stephens, $375,000.
Lightfall Ct., 11729-Thomas and Lou Ann Gilmer to Christopher J. Wallace and Andrea G. Shadick, $644,900.
Slender Sky, 6225-Steven G. and Alice R. Lilly to Mark L. and Emily K. Johnson, $405,000.
Symphony Way, 10732, No. 202-Minh Chaunguyen and Dominic Patrick Lewis Kerchner to Annette W. Tucker, $305,000.
Tooks Way, 11316-Gwendolyn Dungy to Cynthia Lee Stewart, $532,500.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10566, No. B2-Kelly J. Pike to Mary Melissa Simmens, $130,000.
COOKSVILLE AREA
Monticello Dr., 14041-David R. and Cynthia A. Desrochers to John Edward Orbegoso, $547,357.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Arbor Way, 6319-Jason J. and Claudia S. Morrissey to Calvin Manduna and Natoya Rosemarie Reid, $370,000.
Collingwood Ct., 7108-David M. and Patricia S. Wheeler to Jose Medona Franklin and Roney Mathew, $709,900.
Downs Ridge Ct., 6174-Saikat and Brooke Dasgupta to Richard E. and Alyce L. Dassing, $412,000.
Elk Mar Dr., 7108-William G. and Lindsay M. Martin to Alice Liu and Ryan Scott Altenburg, $622,400.
Latchlift Ct., 6222-Gail L. Hoffer to Edward W. Tracy and Elizabeth S. Culbertson, $600,000.
Millstream Ct., 7975-Christine M. and Jesse James McGrath to Kedar Ghimire and Rebati Parajuli, $280,000.
Paradise Ave., 5759-Joaquin Paredes Rivera and Celia Gonzalez to Tyler and Megan R. Alokonis, $230,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 5959, No. 8-Sharon L. Leter to Thawng Hlei and Sung Thluai, $230,000.
Singers Way, 7451-Dhananjay D. and Anshu Marathe to Angela D. Johnson, $399,000.
Water Oak Rd., 7134, No. 246-Nicholas E. and Amanda Horowitz Bill to Tai Coker, $325,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Autumn Field Ct., 5429-Thomas J. and Sharon C. Sonni to Stephen J. and Rachel A. Swatkoski, $619,000.
Bonnie Branch Rd., 4868-Marion A. and Francis E. Johnson to William and Jennifer Cooch, $363,000.
Breakstone Ct., 7803-Edward R. and Nancy E. Croft to Harmanpreet Singh, $670,000.
Burrows Lane, 2944-Junjie Song and Zhihua Geng to Ravichandra B. Muthoju and Thriveni Munaganti, $650,000.
Jerseybelle Ct., 5417-Irwin L. and Christine M. Morris to Samuel Brewer, $630,000.
Mintz Lane, 5119-Francis J. and Reda M. Meanor Duffy to Ritesh Seth, $825,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8352, No. I-Chang J. and Nana C. Choi to Hwan Young and Alyssa Kim, $195,000.
Normandy Dr., 2919-Stephen L. and Ruth R. Lauer to Jordan A. and Kacie M. Strausbaugh, $467,500.
Quaker Brothers Dr., 8622, No. 27-Abhai and Rajita Tripathi to Johnson Somaram and Aruna D. Katikela, $320,000.
Sandstone Ct., 7701-Andra and Gary Distefano to Matthew and Jessica Degner, $595,000.
Streambank Way, 8505-Alec Beningfield and Cherrie L. Evans to Stephen Ward and Tamara Pearman, $680,000.
Tyson Rd., 8202-Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro to Patrick C. Cohill, $515,000.
Winding Ross Way, 8110-Mazhar Natour and Batoul Abbas to Sravanthi Nekkanti, $515,000.
FULTON AREA
Gunston St., 8816-Aaron J. and Heather C. Jaffey to Jennifer Dayle Smith, $715,000.
Mulberry St., 7615-Ronald A. and Jennifer L. Butler to Jillian L. and William J. Lamont, $880,000.
Terrace Lane, 11271-Deepa Kattail and Sameera Udipi to Bryian and Terry Tan, $709,000.
GLENELG AREA
Burntwoods Rd., 14010-Kerry H. and Robert C. Hite to Kristen Ashley Mandler, $485,000.
Penn Cross Ct., 4004-Mitchell Louis and Susan Davis Coccia to Justin Charles and Kristen Meekins Liberto, $670,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Hunt Valley Dr., 2855-Thomas J. and Rebecca Taylor to Elizabeth C. and John D. Williams, $1.27 million.
HANOVER AREA
Hanover Crossing Way, 6325-David Michael and Bonwyn Matarozza Preis to Patrick Joseph and Erin Rose Nyren, $435,000.
Patuxent Quarter Rd., 6287-Linda Jo Byrd to Jamie L. and Angela M. Price, $510,000.
JESSUP AREA
Oak Meade Way, 8412-Kevin A. Scheminant to Tianna Reeves, $304,999.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Birdhouse Cir., 9446, No. 12-Martin F. Jackson to Ashar Zaman, $320,000.
Copperwood Way, 7045-Carmen Rosa Gelavert to Steven A. Dial, $330,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7323, No. E-28-Shannon Bisram to Melissa Ann Cisiewicz, $325,500.
Little Bird Path, 7313-Ronald R. and Sherri L. Capurso to Denise Giardina, $375,000.
Quarry Bridge Ct., 9521-Ronnie S. Kurlander and Katy Pardoe to Zahida and Arreba Aslam, $280,000.
Setting Sun Way, 7456-Gabriel and Megan E. Bellagamba to Markela and Matthew P. Murphy, $330,000.
Summer Park Ct., 9710-Susan E. Fischer to Chinthaka G. Hewadikdeniyage and Tonisha C. Herath, $290,000.
MULLINIX AREA
New Cut Rd., 18131-Richard H. Kolb Jr. to Nicholas Paul and Krystin Anne Locantore, $619,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Savage Guilford Rd., 8266-Douglas Carrol Slater to Wendy Lizette Castro Alvarado, $290,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Breamore Ct., 9385-Maury W. and Kelly F. Harris to Edy Asdrubal Ruano Osorio, $295,000.
Churchill Way, 10419-Lee and Elizabeth Myers to Kimberly Maisel and Michael Stopek, $687,000.
Fennel Way, 10011-Kwang S. Sauer to Colin and Jacqueline Albaugh, $640,000.
Hadleigh Ct., 9632-Dana Wolfe Hesse to Yemisi O. Adesomo, $350,000.
Light Moon Way, 8570-Colin B. and Jacqueline L. Albaugh to Robert Francisco and Lisa Anne Bote, $437,500.
Melody Dr., 9014-Burkard Homes Corp. to Bishop J. Felix and James K. Modozie, $539,990.
Peachtree Lane, 8715-Robert A. and Kimberly Grear Perone to Senait Murutse Desta and Daniel Tesfay Teklu, $610,000.
Rock Ripple Lane, 9388-Kishan and Ekta Kapadia to Jarom and Erin Voyles, $425,000.
Timber Oak Lane, 8715-Sterling National Bank to Susan and Robert Pate, $459,900.
SYKESVILLE AREA
River Rd., 785-Jelles N. Fonda and Kathryn A. O’Connell to Lin Wang, $810,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Fox Valley Dr., 3141-American Intl Relocation Corp. and Daniel Murtha to Samuel K. and Emma P. Tweneboah, $790,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Cattail Woods Lane, 1717-Gregory D. and Michelle D. Moore to Daniel and Elizabeth Dudley, $660,000.
Woodbine Rd., 2070-Chad A. and Cory A. Zirk to Michele Marie and Shawn Alexander Gannon, $599,900.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Chaucer Way, 2105-Douglas S. and Margaret M. Kapustin to Anumalasetty Veeranjaneyulu and Sudharani Anumalasetty, $605,000.
Folkestone Way, 10730-Sang Kyun Ryu to Sameer Siddiqui and Gauri Mehta, $510,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 10884-Rodney W. Williams and Judith A. Carrithers to Michael R. Walton Jr. and Jodie Keenan, $800,000.