Conley Dr., 107-Adan Chavez Argueta and Mirella S. Chavez to Efren Serrano Hernandez, $250,000.

First St., 408-Timothy M. Llewellyn and Janine Bowen to Paul W. Rankin and Debra J. Heibein, $959,900.

Janwall Ct., 4-Rachel Roderick Clem to Jonathan R. Alexander, $255,000.

President Point Dr., 7, No. B2-Beverlee M. and Donald H. Kohnken to Douglas M. Johnston Jr., $627,500.

Second St., 530-John C. Kelly to Marcus Jeffrey Collier and Angela Marie Kinsella, $1.27 million.

Summerfield Dr., 87-Joseph C. and Leigh M. Stanger to Hector A. Gomez Escobar and Ana H. Posada Quijada, $316,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 607, No. 102-Chopra & Chopra Corp. to Crystal L. Bennett, $261,500.

Burtons Cove Way, 653, No. 11-Lori Goodin Mackenzie to Robert and Susanne McCown, $274,000.

Cedar Park Rd., 1212-Ronald W. and Teresa B. Kaiser to Juliet Legear, $320,000.

Conduit St., 117-Joseph P. Manck to Eric G. Shea, $615,000.

Gingerview Lane, 2706-Patricia M. Podoley to Dennis and Donna Daniels, $555,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 14-John A. Logan to Daniel Testa and Jennifer Vieira, $269,000.

Hideaway Ct., 2140-Hans J. Otten to Casey Rudd, $320,000.

Pinewood Dr., 582B-Raymond F. and Mary B. Cooper to Diana Lynn Everline, $593,400.

Riverview Ct., 516-Sally J. Rawls and estate of Melvin E. Rawls to Owen Christian Smith and Beth Ann Bigler, $305,000.

Vanguard Lane, 104-Kristin L. and Ryan J. Sylvester to Lauren N. Schmiegel and Nicholas B. Moore, $430,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Andrew Hill Rd., 504-Richard H. and Lori E. Amos to Stephen A. Moynihan II and Sharon R. McNamara, $289,000.

Candle Ridge Dr., 341-Ronnie J. and Debra M. Taylor to Emily Anne and Aleksandar Grujic, $455,000.

Gilbert Rd., 1426-Thomas P. Davis and Ann C. Boughton to Brandon L. and Katherine M. Fields, $390,000.

Masters Dr., 1278-Sallie S. and Peter B. Sarelas to Craig A. and Lucinda M. Schamburg, $325,000.

Ridgeview Ct., 416-David J. and Mary Ann Barnes to John Richard and Amy Elisabeth Dodson, $435,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 602-Charles J. Pastore to Nathan Murray, $185,000.

Whetstone Dr., 1215-Robert J. and Janet H. Knight to Steven W. and Mary Kay DeGeorge, $628,500.

BROOKLYN AREA

Liberty Terr., 5606-Barbara A. Lindemann and Janet A. List to Crysta Tasker, $230,000.

Sixth Ave., 111-Michele Jefferson and Michael F. Alt Jr. to Victor and Kathleen Battung, $275,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bay Head Rd., 1330-Michael A. and Carmina M. Gomolisky to Brent Robert and Kearney Bergin Doherty, $1.2 million.

Deep Creek View, 556-Thomas H. and Kareen K. Whiteley to Abigail Naomi Murray and Daren Sertima, $445,000.

Oak Tree Lane, 1048-Richard A. Greco to Kerry D. and Pamela Brithania McGee, $390,000.

Saint Swithins Lane, 214-Ritu Sharma to Jeffrey W. and Heleana M. Burritt, $675,000.

Sloop Dr., 1616-Ira K. and Loretta O’Neal to Ashley L. and Stephen R. Kurtinitis, $599,000.

Windgate Dr., 758-Gregory Scott Daub to Joseph M. and Teresa A. Goodridge, $339,900.

CHURCHTON AREA

Carroll St., 5616-Morgan Hensley to Addison Klein, $259,900.

Garret Ave., 1225-Bryan M. and Kaitlyn D. Akers to Matt B. Wadsworth, $325,000.

CROFTON AREA

Bancroft Lane W., 1717-David Stewart to Melvin E. Cureton, $227,000.

Dana St., 1721-Daniel Thomas and Leigh Spencer McCarthy to Jules Michael Fritz, $335,000.

Flatwood Ct., 1416-Raymond B. Harrison III and Marlene J. Robbins to Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., $245,000.

Forest Hill Lane, 2040-Shannon M. St. John and Janet L. Smith to Emily Greer Spicer, $298,000.

Nantucket Dr., 2330-Richard and Joan Evans to Jared P. and Kaileen N. Martin, $502,500.

Sandwich Ct., 2400-Steven W. Strong and Indira A. Dahan to Honey and Bryce Livingston, $385,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Maple Hill Lane, 623-Elizabeth A. Barr and estate of Albion F. Bacon to Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro, $299,900.

Shelby Dale Lane, 1201-Karl H. and Kelli A. Calvo to Patrick D. and Michelle H. Herring, $725,000.

Woodlands Rd., 1224-Penderbrooke Partnership to Mark A. Stump and Aun Kei Ariana Hong, $992,331.

CURTIS BAY AREA

River Rock Way, 7909-William J. Smith III to Wayne K. Walsh and Angela L. Stockham, $309,000.

Swanhill Ct., 1192-Jessica M. and Nicholas R. Klug to Samantha Kay and Brien R. Derose, $265,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Royale Glen Ave., 3304-Glenn S. and Kelley P. Sullivan to Melissa and Elliott Long, $699,999.

Wayson Rd., 3839-Clayton S. Rogers to Donald Evan and Pamela Lee Smart, $1.29 million.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 284-Robert K. Jerome to Valyra Bacigalupi, $350,000.

Chesapeake Dr., 1733-Old Line Real Estate Investments Corp. to Larry W. Andrews, $321,500.

Hamlet Cir., 317-Robert Bole and Geraldine Wilkerson Smith to Jacqueline L. and Kenneth R. Yates, $457,750.

Midland Rd., 1641-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Dana and Kimberly Taylor, $65,000.

Riverside Dr., 1511-Timothy E. and Susan B. Weddle to Phillip and Megan Grossmiller, $575,000.

Williams St., 938A-Donald L. Larson and Christine Lynn Carlson to David C. and Tambra M. Burke Leizear, $435,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1039-Antoine D. and Melissa Lynn Richardson to Salikram and Goma Devi Dahal Niroula, $370,000.

Red Harvest Rd., 1115-William R. Grimmett to Samuel J. and Shannon R. Grimard, $445,000.

Witchhazel Cir., 1545-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to William Rodriguez Madera and Piria Rodriguez, $478,990.

Witchhazel Cir., 1553-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to John Paul Mercado Sanchez and Chickie Marie Flores Sanchez, $494,135.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Burwood Ave., 426-Gary S. and Julie S. Oswalt to Harold Burns Jr., $280,000.

Cory Dr., 1310-Danny Noonan Corp. to Roger Duque Colarte, $274,000.

Ferndale Rd., 323-Joyce A. and George R. Wetzel to Mary Barnette, $305,000.

Heritage Hill Dr., 6459-Karen Arriaga to Kebin McLean, $190,000.

Long Towne Ct., 475-Keith Paterno to Omar Ledezma, $205,000.

Montfield Lane, 300-James Venezia Jr. and Cindy L. Dawley to Jose Luis Barrera and Rafaela Lopez, $310,000.

Rose Ave., 329-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Zakery Ray and Samantha Jo Null, $359,629.

Shetlands Lane, 309-Home Selling Solutions Corp. to David Garret and Chelsea Rae Nelson Hintze, $369,900.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Annapolis Dr., 1566-Clare M. and Edward M. Connelly to Bailey E. Youse, $302,000.

Briargrove Lane, 7514-Joy E. and Adam T. Eastlack to Austin Harclerode, $325,000.

Crown Rd., 7215-Chelsea A. and Robert L. Gruss to Justin and Alexandria Barker, $300,000.

Elton St., 8066-Robert and Ashley Grizzle to Arianna J. and Contraze D. Isaac, $444,000.

Gatewater Ct., 360, No. C-Robert C. and Kathleen T. Cooper to Natashia A. Rhoden, $145,000.

Hollywood Ct., 224-Amy N. and Jeffrey Toloczko to Vickie Hamilton, $279,900.

Kuethe Rd. NE, 207-Travis Pham to Matt R. and Dominique Fenelon, $302,000.

Morris Ct., 176-Miguel Antonio Pena and Patricia G. Martinez to Darryl and Justine Cooper, $295,000.

New Jersey Ave. NE, 318-Jacqueline Kay Riggin and Jana Lynne Raup to Mark Wingo and Emily Kuzmiw, $199,999.

Overhill Rd., 7720-Single Source Homes Inc. to Cicilee A. Petersen, $299,000.

Stegman Pl., 1008-Garland Coleman to Gerald and Lesley A. Bright, $365,000.

Timbercross Lane, 7663-Derik J. and Joni M. Wobbrock to Robert Antonio and Lorrie Marie Johnson, $320,000.

HANOVER AREA

Aragorn Ct., 7728-William J. and Janice L. Kaifer to May Tun Saung and David Griffin Wholey, $373,510.

Crystal Brook Way, 7869-Yun Fan Zhu and Min Yong Chung to Chandra and Gowrie Chandramouli, $418,000.

Fair Oak Dr., 1523-Esther and Pyung Kang Sharon Oh to Sharice Yvelle and Denvil Shirvin Ruan, $379,900.

Honey Locust Lane, 7536-Christina E. and Gloria Butters to Richard T. Manipon, $378,000.

Race Rd., 7400-Mountain One Realty Corp. to Elmer Ovidio Monroy Perez and Magaly Monroy, $327,000.

LAUREL AREA

Barbersville Rd., 418-Matthew W. and Sara Marie Phillips Sullivan to Luis E. Fuentes Martinez and Eva P. Fuentes, $325,000.

Galaxy Way, 3160-Margaret L. Howard Gill and estate of Andrea Leonette Gill to Natasha Lashay Everett, $342,000.

Spadderdock Ct., 3108-Marlene Torres to Valenti Duncan, $276,000.

Sudlersville S., 3320-Insource East Properties Inc. to Tuan Nguyen and Truc Tran, $245,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Hammonds Ferry Rd. N., 419-George N. and Phyllis E. Potwin to Lauren Szech, $275,000.

Oak Grove Rd., 509-Daniel C. and Natalie G. Bos to Norvik Khachatourian, $330,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Lytham Ct., 4808-Casey Johnson and Crystal Waters to John E. and Patti L. Winterbottom, $610,000.

Teton Dr., 645-Darcy Maloney to Robert F. Ogilvie III and Heather L. Yoder, $225,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Gartelman Farm Dr., 8373-Matthew Papillion and Mary E. Oh to William E. Morales Fernandez and Yaribel Mendez Gonzalez, $405,000.

Keith Ct., 226-Hae Yong Yoon to Veronica Jean Williams, $250,000.

Norwood Dr., 8365-Christina L. Cleveland to Shawn M. Wurtz, $182,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Alder Pl., 650-Chad and Anne M. Jernigan to Kyle A. Wood, $293,000.

ODENTON AREA

Beechnut Pl., 2400-Eleanor L. Howell to Rachel Schmierer Davis, $315,000.

Bunker Hill Ct., 2002-Wesley D. and Jennifer Huff to Leo Trimble Jr., $480,000.

Commissary Cir., 2255-Marcy A. Gouge to Travis J. and Austin M. Downey, $289,900.

Eagles Landing Ct., 317I-Luke M. and Mary Frances Tallent to Michael T. Suberu, $175,000.

Lisa Ave., 490-Daniel Loveless and Christine Polucha to Theodore A. and Nina B. Martinez, $500,000.

Nob Hill Way, 217-Yamilka Gordon and Aaron Bryant to Phillip D. Forsyth, $345,000.

Rita Dr., 537-Richard John Moran to Opubo T. Agiobenebo, $285,000.

Trout Run Ct., 622-Zachariah and Virginia Renee Ragland to Allison Blatch, $388,000.

Winding Stream Way, 689, No. 204-Michele Tornabene to Reanne Shields, $229,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8040F-Angela Marie Comberiate and James Michael Garippa III to Jerett Thomas Campbell, $150,000.

Bayside Beach Rd., 1776-Jason and Johanna Gartside to Zachary J. Vito, $472,000.

Bridge Dr., 721-Christopher W. and Kimberly F. Herman to Christopher M. and Heather M. Mekins, $520,000.

Carol Dr., 8395-Kevin Michael and Jessica Elizabeth Cook to Dustin Cook, $210,000.

Clear Blue Lane, 609-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Frankie Lee Hadley, $416,790.

Dobbins Lane, 411-Craig and Cindy Gartzke to John Louis and Grace Marie Barry Franco, $820,000.

Fox Hollow Run, 1806-Sharon L. and Harold E. Stephan to Thomas K. and Jaclyn M. Hilton, $495,000.

Handel Ct., 3625-Rebecca Hall Hagel to Daniel R. Collumb, $219,900.

Hillside Rd., 1244-Gerald C. and Caryn A. Canfield to Donna D. and Mark Facciani, $789,000.

Kings Bench Pl., 7839-Bryan Kernan to Jon Derick Hermann, $255,000.

Mallow Ct., 7816-U.S. Bank National Association and TBW MTG Backed Pass-Through Certificate to Matthew Inch, $233,500.

Old Crown Dr., 3446-Miguel and Priscilla Ruiz Goya to Nabin K. and Anju Gurung, $342,500.

Red Lion Way, 7861-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joshua John Roos and Meghan Alice Ryder, $215,000.

Seneca Terr., 253-William L. McFarland to Malcolm E. and Rebecca L. Stennett, $253,000.

Willowby Run, 762-Thomas K. and Jaclyn Hilton to Samantha K. Connaster and Sean A. Saunders, $250,000.

209th St., 808-Wilmington Trust National Association and Lehman XS Trust to Kristin N. Lowery, $310,000.

RIVA AREA

Meadow Rd., 104-David C. Deacon to Stacy Dale Krusberg, $225,000.

SEVERN AREA

Brookstone Ct., 8031-Antwan William Harrington to Taryn Elyse Lambert, $218,500.

Coldbrooke Dr., 7840-Leonard and Cynthia K. Campbell to Marcia L. Rider, $530,000.

Golden Pine Cir., 7819-Susan Cimino to Ilya Victorovich and Angela Monique Polonchuk, $375,900.

Lexington Dr., 8227-Irvin C. and Andriana M. Tuthill to Joel Parker, $255,000.

Severn Rd., 1802-William C. and Janet M. Johnson to Ligia C. Pereira, $234,000.

Tower Court Rd., 7941-Andrea and Sean Hinson to Shaun and Maureen McCoy, $350,000.

Willow Branch Way, 1520-Toll VII Partnership to Pui Ngan Chan, $685,813.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Bellevista Ct., 1112-Pauline D. and Roy W. Valcich to Joshua and Laura E. Girton, $725,000.

Fairlane Ct., 432-Marysabel M. Nanney to Jeremy Allen and Laura Jane Keimig, $795,000.

Lynwood Ct., 457-Deborah B. and Kevin T. Moore to Robert Douglas and Barbara Clare Miller, $465,000.

Pawtucket Ct., 232-John Stephen Laferty and estate of Jean H. Laferty to Michael D. and Debra B. Ensor, $565,000.

Rio Lane, 1043-Jennifer Accinelli and Marnie Tomasello to Melanie Lynn Hilley, $900,000.

Stowaway Lane, 305-W. Terry Schoener to Kevin Michael Burdinski and Kendall Stacie Conder, $645,000.

Wiltshire Lane, 245-Robert S. and Kristin M. Hanley to Marysabel M. Nanney, $1.6 million.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Filbert St., 4948-Christopher M. and Melonie M. Chinn to Thomas E. Beall IV and Laura E. Smith, $295,000.

Shady Rest Rd., 1431-Whole Earth Properties Inc. to Nicholas Biello, $308,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Blandford Way, 10210-Paul M. and Lynn P. Hottle to Jayson Beckman and Shahana Ahmed, $615,000.

Carlee Run Ct., 3040-Christopher Rey Harvey to Erik G. and Allison B. Folkart, $820,000.

Century Dr., 10102-Katherine Mary Rigby to Scott Rudolph and Janice Adalia Apple, $625,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4978, No. B4-Igloo Series III Reo Corp. to Kenneth R. and Christine A. Hendershot, $230,000.

Firefly Way, 4053-Scott L. and Laurie A. Rasmussen to Thomas Albert Metzger and Karen Elise Wilson, $487,000.

Golf Island Rd., 2609-Michelle Trabosh to John Michael and Deborah Jane Pearce, $900,000.

Greenbriar Ct., 10301-Karen L. and Mark J. Aaby to Nino Dariush and Robin Myung Delossantos, $675,000.

Hillsmere Rd., 9725-Concetta M. Molica to Sabir Zaman and Sadia Sabir, $401,500.

Manordale Lane, 9001-Timothy Robert and Susan Rose Childers to Kwame Otibu and Grace Kena, $575,000.

Mount Hebron Ct., 2194-Amir D. and Irene Khaksari to Dongkee Lee and Keun Hee Kim, $479,000.

Quarterfield Dr., 11609-Michael J. and Jennifer E. Lyons Keefe to Khizar A. Khan, $950,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 310-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Jung Im Choi, $357,480.

Terra Maria Way, 3066-Lawrence C. and Arlene J. Norford to Hannah and Anthony V. Zirrolli, $660,000.

Windsor Moss, 11983, No. 67-Steve R. and Margaret Pierce to Glenn and Diane Severn, $615,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Gilbride Lane, 13651-Jerry and Sheryl Rosburg to Scott E. and Melanie Uebele, $1.68 million.

Linden Chapel Rd., 11824-Howard and Jeri F. Hessan to David J. and Ann Lorraine Haag, $1.16 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Banjo Ct., 7105-Heide K. Hood to Tamara S. Ray, $325,000.

Carved Stone, 7314-Linda Lee Roberts to Kelvin Guevara, $285,000.

Diamondback Dr., 9413-Steven A. and Rachel S. Dial to Eydi Sanchez Reyes and Sara Encarnacion Roa, $400,000.

Emersons Reach, 9152-Bryan Bucio Salas and Roxana Bucio to Mary R. Levarity, $310,000.

Happyheart Lane, 6858-Lois Agramonte to Eddy R. Carrera and Evelyn Jordan, $332,000.

Lightning View Rd., 5401-Floyd C. and Shardell Spriggs to Wilber Moreno Gutierrez and Dalila R. Hernandez, $370,000.

Millrace Ct., 5930, No. F304-Flagstar Bank to Anne T. and Joshua D. Gugel, $175,500.

Pressed Gentian, 6531-Cassandra Foster to Wubalem Bekele Eshete, $212,500.

Scarlet Petal, 6380-E-Trade Bank to Mitchell Greenberg, $295,000.

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8310-Nina Zabolotna to Maiko Yanome, $305,000.

Stag Horn Path, 7153-MTGLQ Investors to Anuj Patel, $224,000.

Thomas Williams Way, 8500-Patricia Gray and Destiny Thomas to Jaime Manuel Centeno and Marta Magdalena Carranza, $350,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5571-Ryan Pioquinto and Jennell L. Romero to Frankline F. and Solange Asah, $425,000.

Watercress Pl., 5463-Lawrence V. and Irene R. Seastrum to John V. Runge, $410,000.

Windharp Way, 6330-Grant and Charlene McDaniel to Joshua S. Edwards, $380,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Ashton Park Ct., 6205-John D. and Karen S. Vassar to Cody Marshall and Irina Allyn Henthorne, $525,000.

Bright Passage, 11784-Lee E. and Clarissa B. Thomas to Michael and Mi Young Coomes, $616,500.

Cedar Fern Ct., 5926-Imtiaz Chhatriwala and Nishreen Akolawala to Hai Tran, $325,000.

Golden Hook, 6271-Amber M. Forrester and Adam B. Barkley to Lennox A. and Margaret A. Stephens, $375,000.

Lightfall Ct., 11729-Thomas and Lou Ann Gilmer to Christopher J. Wallace and Andrea G. Shadick, $644,900.

Slender Sky, 6225-Steven G. and Alice R. Lilly to Mark L. and Emily K. Johnson, $405,000.

Symphony Way, 10732, No. 202-Minh Chaunguyen and Dominic Patrick Lewis Kerchner to Annette W. Tucker, $305,000.

Tooks Way, 11316-Gwendolyn Dungy to Cynthia Lee Stewart, $532,500.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10566, No. B2-Kelly J. Pike to Mary Melissa Simmens, $130,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Monticello Dr., 14041-David R. and Cynthia A. Desrochers to John Edward Orbegoso, $547,357.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Arbor Way, 6319-Jason J. and Claudia S. Morrissey to Calvin Manduna and Natoya Rosemarie Reid, $370,000.

Collingwood Ct., 7108-David M. and Patricia S. Wheeler to Jose Medona Franklin and Roney Mathew, $709,900.

Downs Ridge Ct., 6174-Saikat and Brooke Dasgupta to Richard E. and Alyce L. Dassing, $412,000.

Elk Mar Dr., 7108-William G. and Lindsay M. Martin to Alice Liu and Ryan Scott Altenburg, $622,400.

Latchlift Ct., 6222-Gail L. Hoffer to Edward W. Tracy and Elizabeth S. Culbertson, $600,000.

Millstream Ct., 7975-Christine M. and Jesse James McGrath to Kedar Ghimire and Rebati Parajuli, $280,000.

Paradise Ave., 5759-Joaquin Paredes Rivera and Celia Gonzalez to Tyler and Megan R. Alokonis, $230,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5959, No. 8-Sharon L. Leter to Thawng Hlei and Sung Thluai, $230,000.

Singers Way, 7451-Dhananjay D. and Anshu Marathe to Angela D. Johnson, $399,000.

Water Oak Rd., 7134, No. 246-Nicholas E. and Amanda Horowitz Bill to Tai Coker, $325,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Field Ct., 5429-Thomas J. and Sharon C. Sonni to Stephen J. and Rachel A. Swatkoski, $619,000.

Bonnie Branch Rd., 4868-Marion A. and Francis E. Johnson to William and Jennifer Cooch, $363,000.

Breakstone Ct., 7803-Edward R. and Nancy E. Croft to Harmanpreet Singh, $670,000.

Burrows Lane, 2944-Junjie Song and Zhihua Geng to Ravichandra B. Muthoju and Thriveni Munaganti, $650,000.

Jerseybelle Ct., 5417-Irwin L. and Christine M. Morris to Samuel Brewer, $630,000.

Mintz Lane, 5119-Francis J. and Reda M. Meanor Duffy to Ritesh Seth, $825,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8352, No. I-Chang J. and Nana C. Choi to Hwan Young and Alyssa Kim, $195,000.

Normandy Dr., 2919-Stephen L. and Ruth R. Lauer to Jordan A. and Kacie M. Strausbaugh, $467,500.

Quaker Brothers Dr., 8622, No. 27-Abhai and Rajita Tripathi to Johnson Somaram and Aruna D. Katikela, $320,000.

Sandstone Ct., 7701-Andra and Gary Distefano to Matthew and Jessica Degner, $595,000.

Streambank Way, 8505-Alec Beningfield and Cherrie L. Evans to Stephen Ward and Tamara Pearman, $680,000.

Tyson Rd., 8202-Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro to Patrick C. Cohill, $515,000.

Winding Ross Way, 8110-Mazhar Natour and Batoul Abbas to Sravanthi Nekkanti, $515,000.

FULTON AREA

Gunston St., 8816-Aaron J. and Heather C. Jaffey to Jennifer Dayle Smith, $715,000.

Mulberry St., 7615-Ronald A. and Jennifer L. Butler to Jillian L. and William J. Lamont, $880,000.

Terrace Lane, 11271-Deepa Kattail and Sameera Udipi to Bryian and Terry Tan, $709,000.

GLENELG AREA

Burntwoods Rd., 14010-Kerry H. and Robert C. Hite to Kristen Ashley Mandler, $485,000.

Penn Cross Ct., 4004-Mitchell Louis and Susan Davis Coccia to Justin Charles and Kristen Meekins Liberto, $670,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Hunt Valley Dr., 2855-Thomas J. and Rebecca Taylor to Elizabeth C. and John D. Williams, $1.27 million.

HANOVER AREA

Hanover Crossing Way, 6325-David Michael and Bonwyn Matarozza Preis to Patrick Joseph and Erin Rose Nyren, $435,000.

Patuxent Quarter Rd., 6287-Linda Jo Byrd to Jamie L. and Angela M. Price, $510,000.

JESSUP AREA

Oak Meade Way, 8412-Kevin A. Scheminant to Tianna Reeves, $304,999.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Birdhouse Cir., 9446, No. 12-Martin F. Jackson to Ashar Zaman, $320,000.

Copperwood Way, 7045-Carmen Rosa Gelavert to Steven A. Dial, $330,000.

Eden Brook Dr., 7323, No. E-28-Shannon Bisram to Melissa Ann Cisiewicz, $325,500.

Little Bird Path, 7313-Ronald R. and Sherri L. Capurso to Denise Giardina, $375,000.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9521-Ronnie S. Kurlander and Katy Pardoe to Zahida and Arreba Aslam, $280,000.

Setting Sun Way, 7456-Gabriel and Megan E. Bellagamba to Markela and Matthew P. Murphy, $330,000.

Summer Park Ct., 9710-Susan E. Fischer to Chinthaka G. Hewadikdeniyage and Tonisha C. Herath, $290,000.

MULLINIX AREA

New Cut Rd., 18131-Richard H. Kolb Jr. to Nicholas Paul and Krystin Anne Locantore, $619,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Savage Guilford Rd., 8266-Douglas Carrol Slater to Wendy Lizette Castro Alvarado, $290,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Breamore Ct., 9385-Maury W. and Kelly F. Harris to Edy Asdrubal Ruano Osorio, $295,000.

Churchill Way, 10419-Lee and Elizabeth Myers to Kimberly Maisel and Michael Stopek, $687,000.

Fennel Way, 10011-Kwang S. Sauer to Colin and Jacqueline Albaugh, $640,000.

Hadleigh Ct., 9632-Dana Wolfe Hesse to Yemisi O. Adesomo, $350,000.

Light Moon Way, 8570-Colin B. and Jacqueline L. Albaugh to Robert Francisco and Lisa Anne Bote, $437,500.

Melody Dr., 9014-Burkard Homes Corp. to Bishop J. Felix and James K. Modozie, $539,990.

Peachtree Lane, 8715-Robert A. and Kimberly Grear Perone to Senait Murutse Desta and Daniel Tesfay Teklu, $610,000.

Rock Ripple Lane, 9388-Kishan and Ekta Kapadia to Jarom and Erin Voyles, $425,000.

Timber Oak Lane, 8715-Sterling National Bank to Susan and Robert Pate, $459,900.

SYKESVILLE AREA

River Rd., 785-Jelles N. Fonda and Kathryn A. O’Connell to Lin Wang, $810,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Fox Valley Dr., 3141-American Intl Relocation Corp. and Daniel Murtha to Samuel K. and Emma P. Tweneboah, $790,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Cattail Woods Lane, 1717-Gregory D. and Michelle D. Moore to Daniel and Elizabeth Dudley, $660,000.

Woodbine Rd., 2070-Chad A. and Cory A. Zirk to Michele Marie and Shawn Alexander Gannon, $599,900.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chaucer Way, 2105-Douglas S. and Margaret M. Kapustin to Anumalasetty Veeranjaneyulu and Sudharani Anumalasetty, $605,000.

Folkestone Way, 10730-Sang Kyun Ryu to Sameer Siddiqui and Gauri Mehta, $510,000.

Old Frederick Rd., 10884-Rodney W. Williams and Judith A. Carrithers to Michael R. Walton Jr. and Jodie Keenan, $800,000.