Breakwater Dr., 924-Janine Morris to Albert F. and Alexander P. Hutchison, $269,900.

Creek Dr., 952-Gretchen B. and Brent L. Littlefield to Stephen Dent Slye and estate of Bette F. Slye, $1.61 million.

Ferry Point Rd., 430-Anne P. Hahn to Carrie and Joseph Cinosky, $505,000.

Harbour Village Ct., 7044, No. I-202-John A. and Patricia A. Cuccia to Mary Porter Peschka, $497,490.

Hunting Wood Rd., 1504-Dwight M. Snyder and Susan M. Hunt to Kyle Hunter and Cassandra Trudeau, $530,000.

Primrose Hill Lane, 50-Christopher Underwood to Arti Vera Finn, $850,000.

Rockwell Ct., 45-Patty McClellan to Thaddeus Fanning, $255,000.

Sunset Dr., 100-Adam J. and Nikki A. Brochetti to Steven M. and Ava L. Hilton, $649,900.

Victor Pkwy., 206-H-Maureen A. Balan to Joseph B. and Betty Kraus, $169,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 613, No. 306-Gregory and Hind Walker to Jensin and John T. Sommer, $268,000.

Compass Dr., 2684-Gordon and Margaret M. DeGeorge to Marcia D. Vreatt, $377,900.

Francis Ct., 1806-Caruso Builder Ashers Farm Corp. to Ryan and Elizabeth Fields, $686,580.

Halsey Rd., 304-Pearl M. Fier to Gloria J. Mishou, $393,000.

Homeland Ave. N., 9-Ritchie Park III to Marvin Y., Irma Gladys and Rigoberto Reyes, $430,000.

Mansion Woods Rd., 1200-Joyce A. and James L. Hardesty to James and Kelly Hostelley, $645,000.

Meadow Trail, 1754-Paul N. Fujimura and Clementine G.K. Creuziger to Charles E. and Kymberly S. Jackson, $382,500.

Quaker Way, 2052, No. 12-Alan R. and William Franklin Chaney to Andrew Scott Parr and Hallie Elizabeth Enterline, $265,000.

Ritchie Lane, 1541-Kristen V. Shock to Amanda L. Schmitt, $300,000.

Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 315-Dalphine N. Cager to Theodore F. Schuler, $195,000.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 208-George D. Nicholson and Thomas M. Ruel to Carol T. Hall, $475,000.

Warners Terr. S., 2013, No. 241-Lori G. Mackenzie to Gary Bunten and Angela G. Sumner, $235,000.

Woodlawn Ave., 20-Jeremy V. Edwards and Charles R. Goldstein to Thomas G. and Diane Lestina, $350,000.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Robinhood Rd., 801-Kevin J. Coloton and Dominique C. Pichard to Barton S. and Gabriella B. Weinstein, $1.43 million.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Dale Ct., 559-Elena Sallitto and Susan R. Moore to Todd Robert and Sidaravy Tan Van Valkenburgh, $269,900.

Broadwater Rd., 519-Gilbert and Lora A. Rosenthal to Richard and Lorraine Butzke, $1.3 million.

Comanche Rd., 1638-Brenda W. Fellows to Yvonne L. Bynum, $460,000.

Falcon Nest Ct., 1427-Nevin Tucker and Molly Frances Meneely to Christina M. Salyers, $340,000.

Gloria Harris Ct., 1241-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dawn M. Meissner and Stefan M. Pryce, $572,245.

Loughton Lane, 533-Duncan F. and Shelia C. O’Mara to Matthew J. and Rebecca A. Gannon, $420,000.

Mystic Lane, 515-Brooke N. and Edward F. Kelley V to Chasity and Jeffrey Kisling, $531,900.

Peninsula Farm Rd., 262-Brian J. and Anne F.C. Rehill to John E. and Terry Tedore, $370,000.

Sheridan Rd., 35-Mary Ann Applegate to Michael Pette and Sydney Edwards, $385,000.

Windsor Rd., 823-Arundel Investment Properties Corp. to Jose N. Quintanilla Lopez and Danielle Quintanilla, $304,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Camrose Ave., 315-Jacob D. and Steven A. Kramer to Anna J. Popp and Christopher A. Brown, $219,900.

Disney Ave., 5220-Linda Ann Gray to Vicente E. Angulo Figueroa, $170,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Brenwoode Rd., 1412-Marshall G. and Karen A. Millett to Jonathon E. and Maria Belen Haig, $416,000.

Cape St. Claire Rd., 1293-Paul A. and Paige D. Skrickus to Nicholas A. Duckett, $431,500.

Elderwood Ct., 343-Charles W. and Teresa S. Hecker to Luis Ventura and Kimberly Guillen, $245,000.

Harmony Lane, 1330-Raymond E. and Wayne A. Utz to Charles J. and Jacqueline A. Thorne, $1.05 million.

Holly Dr. N., 772-Nicholas and Margaret C. Cannistraro to Sean J. and Teresa K. Stackley, $1.85 million.

Marine Dr., 947-Joseph N. and Kristina Ann Poist to Arthur G. Lingad and Jaime L. Van Allen, $434,000.

Saint Johns Dr., 958-Cory and Margaret Schweitzer to Ryan G. Barney, $401,000.

Star Pine Dr., 1540-Nancy S. Alexander to Janet Chepkonga, $279,000.

Woodland Cir., 965-Casey A. and Jordan P. Tyler to Michelle Rebecca and George Leckson, $370,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Cir., 1875-Douglas C. and Jennifer L. Lundin to Hari Dhamala and Pabitra Bhandari, $260,000.

Dalewood Ct., 2015-Scott and Sarah D’Alessandro to Dorian Rodelle Taylor, $439,000.

Harcourt Ave., 1863-Ryan F. and Allison B. Boyle to Anne Marie Paul, $485,000.

Lizbec Ct., 2433-Christopher Allen Duelley Jr. to Khalilullah Akeefe, $245,000.

Montauk Dr., 2343-James P. and Ashley E. Nazario Toole to Marquette Thorpe, $350,000.

Swinburne Ave., 1727-Christian J. Dempsey to Matthew J. and Lisa M. Neil, $429,500.

Vineyard Ct., 1486-Nicholas M. Volpicelli to Jessica Monique Anders, $224,000.

Woodridge Ct., 1728-Jeffrey A. and Robin M. Beard to William S. Larrimore, $248,500.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Lake Rd., 377-William C. Marlow to Jason L. Mackey, $270,400.

Plum Creek Dr., 1014-Eric E. and Heather Lynn Howell to Matthew J. and Susan E. Midas, $785,000.

Whitneys Landing Dr., 765-Jshap Homes Corp. to Lauren R. and Ronald K. Scharch, $400,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Holly Rd., 8101-Christa Renee O’Connor to Anthony M. Murakami, $230,000.

River Rock Way, 7955-Taylor N. and Robert G. Wellman to Reza Rajabi and Sedighe Koohi, $330,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Greenmeadow Lane, 3889-S. Kennon and Anne P. Scott to Lanshing Hwang and Wei Kuo Tao, $785,000.

Spring Lakes Dr., 2792-Robert R. Grill to Darlene Scheiderich, $680,000.

DEALE AREA

Marzoff Rd., 986-Kimberly L. Guilfoyle to Peter Allen and Lori Ann Craig, $935,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Antiqua Pl., 165-Patricia E. Saunderson to Robert Peter and Inna Igorevna Cassery, $675,000.

Claiborne Rd., 131-Howard I. and Gloria E. Martin Pressman to Jarol B. and Amy L. Manheim, $1.27 million.

Fontron Dr., 3592-Douglas A. and Cynthia L. Reiman to Courtney S. and Ryan Slaughter, $500,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 412-D.R. Horton Inc. to Frederick F. Ferrer, $437,990.

Mulberry St., 3277-Kagnew Gebreyesus and Atitegeb Tibebu to Jonathan D. and Maureen K. Walter, $600,000.

River Terr. S., 3443-Richard L. and Nancy R. Gladinus to Daniel L. and Katherine R. Jonas, $409,000.

Riverton Pl., 175-Kathi Steinke to James J. and Eileen Rodgers, $449,000.

Stepney St., 3294-Matthew D. Baden and Elaina Straub to Frank J. Muto, $390,000.

Waterside Ct., 100-Louis and Christina Telles to John B. Blackwell and Megan A. Blick, $472,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Annapolis Rd., 966-Christopher Allen Cannedy to Andrew L. Lake and Audra L. Sanchez, $315,000.

Dew Ct., 962-Peter Todd and estate of Elidia H. Todd to Roger and Linda Chapple, $260,000.

Pegasus Ct., 226-Wayne E. and Kathryn Reeser to James P. and Helga Petra Beckman, $580,000.

Underwood Rd., 1827-Sand Investments Corp. to Matthew Cole and Juliana Bruzzese, $505,000.

Wigeon Way, 1409, No. 201-Donna Walenczyk to John F. and Bonita S. Thompson Gries, $348,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Baltic Ave., 416-Robert J. and Jennifer A. Agel to Teresa Bryant, $335,000.

Foxwell Bend Rd., 112-Joel E. Harper to Swapna Punyakoteeswaran, $385,000.

Great Bend Rd., 8200-Rebecca C. Frederick to Oluwagbenga O. Awofala and Olaide Odugbesan, $200,000.

Ingram Ct., 450-U.S. Bank National Association and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Melanie Folsom and Darrel Click, $180,000.

Lincoln Ave., 305-Christine Middleton to Craig John Wilson Jr. and Paityn Hare, $259,900.

N St. SE, 207-Amber R. Hall and Coty T. Schnake to James Edward Brown, $220,000.

Park Ct. E., 566-Erin R. Kreider Lazzara to Rachel Jacinth and Esther Vijaya Pachigalla, $255,000.

Ridgely Rd., 201-Skybridge General Services Corp. to Hector Rafael Santos Reyes, $349,000.

Twin Ridge Dr., 8932-Christopher Allen and Dianna R. Marshall to David and Melissa Guyette, $320,000.

West Ct., 472-Earl W. and Marjorie T. Cole to Mohammad Alkurdi and Sabine Hachem, $132,000.

Second Ave. N., 107-Richard M. Burfoot to Frederick Otto Moreau, $230,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Apple Orchard Dr., 744-Nandranie and Kevin Gourzis to Oscar and Michelle Wetzel, $376,000.

Cheverly Lane, 7843-Joseph P. Finizio to Lauren A. Sanchez and Cameron Price, $300,500.

Fox River Hills Way, 509-Steven Prietz and Christina DiMarco to Guadalupe and Corey Rorie, $332,500.

Howard Manor Dr., 403-Ralph D. Ebling to Justin A. and Kasey Rogers, $300,000.

Macon Dr., 7415-Ronald and Terri Lisica to Christopher J. and Dawn S. Tozzi Augustine, $360,000.

McGowan Ave., 7615-J.J. Property Investment Corp. to Neftali Lopez Martinez and Rosibel Lopez Amaya, $259,000.

Ocracoke Way, 404-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael Sean and Jessie Solimar Stallcop, $408,990.

Princeton Terr., 948-Charles F. and Carol L. Pumphrey to Jose A. Arias and Silvia N. Romero, $290,000.

Renfro Ct., 470-Daniel H. Dupras to Shavonne Walker, $256,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 902-Marvin L. and Tammy R. Nagel to William Gilbert Thomas Jr. and Kimberly Marie Starr, $299,999.

Timbercross Lane, 7714-David Brent Snyder to Brady Charles Reeder and Brittney Raye Miller, $255,000.

Warfield St., 6833-Edward M. Bass to Alfred L. Priestley Jr., $260,000.

HANOVER AREA

Boulder Ct., 1410-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dominic Merchetti, $279,900.

Greenknoll Ct., 7556-Sankuratri Corp. to Heather A. Van Gilder and Jeremy Helmick, $354,000.

Hawthorn Dr., 1367-Kevin and Jennifer Louise Powell to Nikhil and Priyanka Timilsina, $370,000.

Nauitan Ct., 7804-Blake C. and Elizabeth L. Haas to Marissa and John Carl Quick, $360,000.

Spanish Oak Ct., 1703-George J. Nazarey Jr. to Brian Hoelzer, $385,000.

Winsford Ct., 1761-Ronnie Lewis and Keyanna T. Blackmon to Wayne Francis, $380,000.

LAUREL AREA

Cloud St., 8314-Paul J. Pascua to Delani Estrill and Jaz Washington, $285,000.

Laurel View Ct., 3543-Penny and Steven Lacarrubba to Latisha Calderon Vines, $263,900.

River Bend Ct., 3112, No. H204-Falgun Patel to Alexander Weston and Meredith Hilary Pettit, $229,999.

Whispering Hills Pl., 3400-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Genevieve Goerling, $186,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6872-Daniel Setters and Angela Marinelli to Daniel A. Rosales, $209,900.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bayard Rd., 262-Thomas and Kristin Vendemia to Bryan and Jennifer Campbell, $598,850.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Alta Vista Dr., 1300-Andrew C. and Ashlee N. Young to John Vazquez, $391,300.

Bernard Dr. N., 8218-Elaine Kudsieh to Peter and Elizabeth T. Mackus, $374,900.

Chalet Cir. E., 268-Kevin R. Erskine and Laura K. Meier to Erik Engblom, $247,000.

Granby Ct., 516-Barbara J. Giddo to Erich J. Aleman Argueta and Angela N. Aleman, $365,000.

Kenora Dr., 506-Charles M. and Nancy L. Shockney to William Kendrick Doolan and Esther Haynes, $300,000.

Old Mill Rd., 506-Courtney Schisler to Douglas E. Rutherford, $314,900.

Sycamore Rd., 8350-Francis P. and Jennifer A. Lawless to Adrienne Canterna and Kyle Lucia, $420,000.

White Horse Ct., 504-Kenneth and Elizabeth Joy to Alvin D. and Kelly E. Stauffer, $550,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 103-Everett E. and Laura J. Gruber to Vicky Holly, $250,000.

Beechnut Pl., 2404-Arthur G. Lingad to Allison R. Walls and Kevin E. Clough, $325,000.

Cherrywood Ct., 2714-Christopher D. and Laurin Forant to Rephael and Emily Elizabeth Yousefi, $267,000.

Hale St., 1429-Christopher and Bridgid Houbeck to Andre Vahe Matevousian, $475,000.

Jostaberry Way, 2470-Matthew L. and Laura A. Brookman to Kimberly Carol Jones and Ronald Alan Beatty II, $362,500.

Mapleview Ct., 2706-Todd W. Stanzione and Lea H. Jaspers to Jake Anthony Esposito and Shannon Debra Smith, $350,000.

Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1380-Thomas E. Schell to Terry and Paula Cooper, $450,000.

Saint Michaels Ct., 2104-Prashanth Jayaprakash and Nandini Shekar to Joseph Nelson and Savanah Greeley, $325,000.

Sunbeam Ct., 1006-Sheri L. and Kenneth E. Fahringer to Ryan William and Sharon Podszus, $549,990.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8615, No. 106-Helen M. Adams to Leila P. and David W. Grimsley, $295,000.

Westridge Cir., 72-U.S. Bank National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to James Plummer, $291,500.

Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 205-Charles William Deangelis to Thomas and Marilyn Bell, $305,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Judge Ct. E., 919-Holly N. Blalock and Jeffrey J. Herod to Tammy L. and Mark A. Robles, $438,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Valley Dr., 8035-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Shannon Jaschik, $320,500.

Beachwood Rd., 245-Michael D. and Lisa H. Pallett to Benjamin J. and Esther F. Harris, $345,000.

Camp Rd., 7901-Gregory J. and Sheryl A. Anderson to Daniel Austin Cermak, $335,000.

Centergate Ct., 7857-Martin Claude and Michele Marcelle Faulkner to Matthew Allen Etzler and Sara Jo Burnopp, $307,500.

Cremen Rd., 1814-William J. and Rebecca Hubick to Rose M. and Michael A. Searcy, $365,000.

Earliana Ct., 100-Ronald and Patricia Murphy to James M. and Kerri L. Sutor, $465,000.

Gene Ave., 2-Molly L. Tribble to Timothy M. Wise, $250,000.

Kings Rd., 1075-Kimberly Wischman to Mary Strachan, $219,900.

Leonardo Ct., 7810-Emmett R. and Janice L. Wolfe to Demi R. Warner, $258,000.

Lynn Cir., 8400-Jonathan J. Sturgill to Steven Thomas Cordle, $280,000.

Maryland Rd., 8420-Frank Roberts MacSorley Jr. to Erin M. and Lee E. Erisman, $360,000.

Mountain Rd., 4633-Bryan S. and Kristen M. O’Boyle to Kevin E. and Dana D. Flamer, $470,900.

Outing Ave., 8077-Bruce and Jennifer Weatherstein to Morgan G. Mullaney, $252,247.

Pine Ridge Rd., 8032-Gary A. and Susan J. Allshouse to Osabuohien and Sanoya Amienyi, $329,900.

Riverside Dr., 430-William and Arthur Epstein to David Lam, $292,500.

Water Oak Dr., 1307-Robert G. and Melissa Young to Keith A. and Melissa M. Graves, $535,000.

Willowby Run, 659-Eric Siemer to Jon D. Miller Jr., $250,000.

209th St., 695-Kevin R. and Cynthia L. Dosey to Michael A. Smith Elliott, $351,500.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Cir., 1262-Karen Richmond and Edmond R. Murphy to Warren Dax and Anna M. Clinkscale, $399,000.

SEVERN AREA

Arwell Ct., 1810-Graciela E. Schiaffino Lopez to Thuntana C. Fluetsch, $110,000.

Benvenue Ct., 1508-Alan M. and Leann H. Williard to Carl E. and Janice Z. Nanney, $445,000.

Cedar Dr., 1818-Brett D. Hagberg to Joshua Loren Suckiel, $275,000.

Disney Estates Cir., 1870-Dirk A. Logan to Craig and Wanda Soares Nottingham, $459,000.

Galetown Dr., 1905-Edward D. and Jessica E. DeIulio to Ozell Johnson, $430,000.

Holly Lane, 8039-Leslie S. Albertson to William T. Edgerly, $300,000.

Kearneys Lane, 702-Matthew D. and Emma Adella Schiller to Melissa Ramcharan and Melvin Deo, $495,000.

Sebring Ct., 8285-Rohan H. and Katherine D. Langenhoven to Kristen Alyssa Young, $243,000.

Sicily Lane, 1160-D.R. Horton Inc. to Christian Inyong and Su Yeon Kim, $375,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Amoss Rd., 602-Brenda J. and Dennis M. Callahan to Christopher Thomas Voigt and Kaia Blackmum Brown, $870,000.

Ben Oaks Dr. W., 431-Charles A. Irish Jr. and estate of Norma C. Irish to Liam P. and Megan E. Kelly, $620,000.

Holly Rd., 48-Eric S. and Tara C. Wellens to Brandon L.S. and Elizabeth R. Haight, $385,000.

Laguna Cir., 275-Kevin S. and Jillian M. Davis to Mata Fanoun, $332,500.

Magothy Rd., 322-Patrick M. Smith to Thomas Quinn and Lindsay Powell Haley, $675,000.

Norwich Rd., 509-Krishan and Savita Singal to David P. Klink, $535,000.

Retford Dr., 457-Vera A. Giddings to Benjamin Ghahhari, $410,000.

Saint Ives Dr., 218-David F. Wallace to Kendall Lynn and Alan C. Higgins, $543,200.

Wilderness Rd., 294-Thomas J. and Jennifer H. Kessler to Jiang and Xia Lin, $506,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Lerch Dr., 5007-Fabio and Anne C. Grandi to Mitchell Richardson, $280,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Arsenal Rd., 4713, No. 39-Sivakumar Venkataramani and Padmini Ramachandran to Santhosh Thadakamalla, $432,000.

Century Dr., 9893-Katherine A. Bliss and Deborah L. Bates to Brett and Carrie Vuyovich, $540,121.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4974, No. B6-Debra A. Smith to Sefik Civic, $191,900.

Fox Fire Ct., 2902-John C. and Megan C. Fitch to Daniel and Jonna M. Debenedictis, $640,000.

Leyden Way, 4777-Janet E. Weissenberger to Christine Barratt and Nicholas Myers, $369,900.

Mount Snow Ct., 2923-Samuel S. Shin and Misun Hwang to Peter Anies and Maryann Raafat Henin, $810,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 107-Vantage Condominium Corp. to John C. and Esperanza Lopez Wilkin, $450,960.

Valley Mede Ct., 9531-Bruce D. and Pamela Y. Ash to Tom and Tiffany Vandevoordt, $616,000.

Woodwick Ct., 2925-Paula Klemmson Turyna to Thomas and Sara Hulbert, $280,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Hay Boat Ct., 5909-Matthew J. and Susan E. Midas to Jennifer K. Liu, $875,000.

Linden Chapel Rd., 11825-Peter and Erin Chamberlin to Sajid Hussain Shah and Sarah Zaheer, $1.3 million.

Tipperary Ct., 6504-Li Bi to Deepak and Priyanka Suri, $725,000.

White Marble Ct., 6123-Pinaki and Kalpana Panigrahi to Daniel Chen, $495,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Carriage House Lane, 9134, No. 25-Michelle Fuselier and Gary L. Davis to Ronny and Patsy Sharp, $347,000.

Dasher Farm Ct., 7012-Matthew G. and Julianne Berens to Karamba Sagna, $340,900.

Deep Cup, 6997-Dyan R. and Michael J. Urquhart to Zachary Thomas McMullin and Paige Millsap, $330,000.

Farbell Row, 6652-Beta Brothers Corp. to Charles B. Rymers and Cindy Sam, $418,000.

Gold Sunset Way, 8453-Jason C. Li to Shubha E. Yesupriya and Jamaal K. Royal, $345,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8627-Thavamani and Santhi Rajapandian to Thomas C. and Elizabeth Powers, $425,000.

Knighthood Lane, 6960-Kenneth A. and Rebecca A. Collins to Jennifer Carvey, $273,000.

Merryrest Rd., 9406-Lori A. Cheak to Rongbo Lu, $250,000.

Sweet Fern, 6560-Edward L. and Janet Lopez to Olayinka and Oluwaseun Asere, $260,000.

Watchlight Ct., 8988-Carole A. Downes and Anne T. Postich to Diahann Carolyn M. Norris, $248,000.

Worn Mountain Way, 8640-Christopher M. and Jennifer E. Denno to Dianne Helen and Kermit Steven Stanbach, $500,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Blue February Way, 11867-Noel A. Guardala to Dagmawi Yimer and Rahel Sisay, $324,900.

Cedar Wood Dr., 6036-Gloria Moon to Mehar C. and Satya Thakur, $259,000.

Dark Fire Way, 11652-Hyon Yi and Helen Chang to Khadejah C. Viera, $395,000.

Empty Song Rd., 6400-Stanislav Markelov and Ximena F. Pareja to Fisseha Berhane and Freweyni W. Abreha, $732,000.

Grateful Heart Gate, 6432-Amy S. Irvin to Sai Phaneendra Vadapalli and Gnana Prathyusha Bhavanibhatla, $525,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10738, No. 18-1-Judith Russ to Sue Ann Tomasso, $185,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5685, No. F-Julius L. Esguerra to Sasha Marie Brown, $175,000.

Pyramid Way, 6776-Roch A. and Elizabeth A. Defrances to Richard L. Lin and Vanessa A. Lin Mims, $329,900.

Southern Star Terr., 5064-Brian J. and Elizabeth H. Fairall to Kristen Mary Hughes, $355,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5570, No. 1-Jennifer P. Ingram to Stephen G. and Caroline H. York, $177,500.

Wyndham Cir., 5827, No. 203-Heidi Susan Joy and Brant Adam Conaway to Carol Rubenstein, $260,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Brookview Rd., 7315, No. 306-Pil Young and Soon Young Shin to Gail I. Carey, $375,000.

Darby Downs, 7210, No. D-Catherine Mundorf and Anthony W. Snodgrass to Alexandra Victoria and Michael D. Lewis, $225,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6314, No. 21-1-Kirby and Kelly Black to Batoul Abbas, $252,000.

Grainger Ct., 6508-Emily M. Julian and Gerado Bocanegra to Umer Bhatti and Zainb Nisa, $374,000.

Holly Springs Lane, 7016, No. 60-Oluyomi Sunmonu to Solomon Aryee Ankrah, $323,000.

Melrose Ave., 6604-Christopher J. Bona Jr. to Ana Galdamez Vargas and Farzad Aleem, $329,000.

Rock Glen Dr., 6089-Shen Chih and Si Mei Tseng to Satnam and Osheen Singh, $270,000.

Somerville Lane, 8009-Alan Paul and Kendra D. Seto to Fredericks Mathenge, $450,000.

Willow Glen Way, 7308-Gerard Theodore to Grace Mekang, $286,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bali Ct. S., 8609-GSM Solutions Corp. to Christopher T. and Meaghan J. Liwosz, $435,000.

Brightlink Ct., 8120-Dana Vincent and Dede Louise Edwards to Mohammad and Shazia I. Nawaz, $525,000.

Chapel View Rd., 8602-Barbara Y. Chase to Sharon W. Fitzgerald, $495,000.

Dawns Way, 5106-Robert S. Malyapa and Alicia B. Matayoshi to George Wayne and Jessica Cristina Brewer, $760,000.

Fels Lane, 3600-Marian E. Condon to Artaud Turu Hourticolon Retzler and Christina Angela Gouvatsos, $415,000.

Hockley Mill Dr., 3013-Sharad and Aarti Bhargava to Leela Murali Rama Krishnam Raju and Kusuma Rani Nandyala, $460,000.

Lee Farm Ct., 4907, No. 106-Mindy Beth Riddick to Zhang Shao and Fang Chen, $395,000.

Nelson House Rd., 3912-David Young and Karen I. Plaisance to Rakesh and Reeta Batra, $860,000.

Rollingtop Rd., 4822-SFR Sa I. Corp. to Gregory Jolles and Bridget Borda, $303,500.

Tall Trees Ct., 8232-Joseph P. and Bridget Ann Flynn to John Eric T. Cua, $345,000.

Waterloo Rd., 5244-Carina R. Clark to David A. and Michele E. Wockenfuss, $235,000.

FULTON AREA

Ellington St., 11426-Daniel S. and Olga Markowitz to Yun Wang and Takashi Yamashita, $825,000.

Tawes St., 8963-Susan M. Chagrin to Carey M. and Shea J. White, $608,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Mink Hollow Rd., 6768-M.A.R.M. II Corp. to Troy S. Grant, $375,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Beechwood Dr., 6525-Brently E. and Debra J. Vause to Jerry E. and Katherine Mary Scotti, $475,000.

Early Spring Way, 9791-Christina M. Takara to Andrews Tabirade and Yvonne K. Amponsah, $329,900.

Lambeth Ct., 9601-Joseph V. Bean III to Patrick E. and Isata Kouroma Duncan, $275,000.

Rain Flower Way, 7505-Eileen Jankowiak Montgomery to Deborah C. Duffy, $267,500.

Twilight Ct., 9549-Mary Anne Hurley to Daniel Joseph and Mary Babilon, $439,900.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Crows Foot Rd., 1341-Robert B. and Kristen N. Lewis to Allen F. and Christina D. Lambert, $532,563.

MULLINIX AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 16390-Roland Kenneth Dustin and estate of Audrey Elizabeth Dustin to Elizabeth Marie and Gerald Wayne Justice, $400,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9056, No. 148-Derek J. and Jerome D. Williams to Mohamed Ahmed Faqi, $192,500.

Derby Dr., 10338-Junye Chen and Heng Zhang to Jimmy Huynh and Crystal Ngo, $638,000.

Fall Rain Dr., 10009-Alex Charles and Thomaseena A. Cox to Martin S. and Michelle A. Ebel, $685,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8440, No. J-Janice W. Cameron and Sharon A. Neighoff to Jayram and Priya Apte, $280,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9759-Louis C. and Janice A. Schaefer to Josephine D. James, $500,000.

Riverbrink Ct., 9408-Banke Akinmolayan to Tristan V. Stevens, $290,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Emory Farm Lane, 12638-Timothy S. and Karen M. Myers to Terry C. and Julie Ann Pfeifer, $525,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Frederick Rd., 13220-Brian L. and Yvonne M. Feilinger to Frances and Mark McDonough, $539,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Carriage Mill Rd., 14796-Lauren J. Slattery to David Lee Merrill and Gretchen Marie Eslami, $610,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Enfield Dr., 10705-Marion A. Wirschal to Jay and Nam Joo Chun Yi, $440,000.

Troon Overlook, 2120, No. J-Mun Ju Cho to Chow Ping Cheng, $255,000.