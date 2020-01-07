Breakwater Dr., 924-Janine Morris to Albert F. and Alexander P. Hutchison, $269,900.
Creek Dr., 952-Gretchen B. and Brent L. Littlefield to Stephen Dent Slye and estate of Bette F. Slye, $1.61 million.
Ferry Point Rd., 430-Anne P. Hahn to Carrie and Joseph Cinosky, $505,000.
Harbour Village Ct., 7044, No. I-202-John A. and Patricia A. Cuccia to Mary Porter Peschka, $497,490.
Hunting Wood Rd., 1504-Dwight M. Snyder and Susan M. Hunt to Kyle Hunter and Cassandra Trudeau, $530,000.
Primrose Hill Lane, 50-Christopher Underwood to Arti Vera Finn, $850,000.
Rockwell Ct., 45-Patty McClellan to Thaddeus Fanning, $255,000.
Sunset Dr., 100-Adam J. and Nikki A. Brochetti to Steven M. and Ava L. Hilton, $649,900.
Victor Pkwy., 206-H-Maureen A. Balan to Joseph B. and Betty Kraus, $169,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Admiral Dr., 613, No. 306-Gregory and Hind Walker to Jensin and John T. Sommer, $268,000.
Compass Dr., 2684-Gordon and Margaret M. DeGeorge to Marcia D. Vreatt, $377,900.
Francis Ct., 1806-Caruso Builder Ashers Farm Corp. to Ryan and Elizabeth Fields, $686,580.
Halsey Rd., 304-Pearl M. Fier to Gloria J. Mishou, $393,000.
Homeland Ave. N., 9-Ritchie Park III to Marvin Y., Irma Gladys and Rigoberto Reyes, $430,000.
Mansion Woods Rd., 1200-Joyce A. and James L. Hardesty to James and Kelly Hostelley, $645,000.
Meadow Trail, 1754-Paul N. Fujimura and Clementine G.K. Creuziger to Charles E. and Kymberly S. Jackson, $382,500.
Quaker Way, 2052, No. 12-Alan R. and William Franklin Chaney to Andrew Scott Parr and Hallie Elizabeth Enterline, $265,000.
Ritchie Lane, 1541-Kristen V. Shock to Amanda L. Schmitt, $300,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 315-Dalphine N. Cager to Theodore F. Schuler, $195,000.
Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 208-George D. Nicholson and Thomas M. Ruel to Carol T. Hall, $475,000.
Warners Terr. S., 2013, No. 241-Lori G. Mackenzie to Gary Bunten and Angela G. Sumner, $235,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 20-Jeremy V. Edwards and Charles R. Goldstein to Thomas G. and Diane Lestina, $350,000.
ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA
Robinhood Rd., 801-Kevin J. Coloton and Dominique C. Pichard to Barton S. and Gabriella B. Weinstein, $1.43 million.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Dale Ct., 559-Elena Sallitto and Susan R. Moore to Todd Robert and Sidaravy Tan Van Valkenburgh, $269,900.
Broadwater Rd., 519-Gilbert and Lora A. Rosenthal to Richard and Lorraine Butzke, $1.3 million.
Comanche Rd., 1638-Brenda W. Fellows to Yvonne L. Bynum, $460,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1427-Nevin Tucker and Molly Frances Meneely to Christina M. Salyers, $340,000.
Gloria Harris Ct., 1241-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dawn M. Meissner and Stefan M. Pryce, $572,245.
Loughton Lane, 533-Duncan F. and Shelia C. O’Mara to Matthew J. and Rebecca A. Gannon, $420,000.
Mystic Lane, 515-Brooke N. and Edward F. Kelley V to Chasity and Jeffrey Kisling, $531,900.
Peninsula Farm Rd., 262-Brian J. and Anne F.C. Rehill to John E. and Terry Tedore, $370,000.
Sheridan Rd., 35-Mary Ann Applegate to Michael Pette and Sydney Edwards, $385,000.
Windsor Rd., 823-Arundel Investment Properties Corp. to Jose N. Quintanilla Lopez and Danielle Quintanilla, $304,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Camrose Ave., 315-Jacob D. and Steven A. Kramer to Anna J. Popp and Christopher A. Brown, $219,900.
Disney Ave., 5220-Linda Ann Gray to Vicente E. Angulo Figueroa, $170,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Brenwoode Rd., 1412-Marshall G. and Karen A. Millett to Jonathon E. and Maria Belen Haig, $416,000.
Cape St. Claire Rd., 1293-Paul A. and Paige D. Skrickus to Nicholas A. Duckett, $431,500.
Elderwood Ct., 343-Charles W. and Teresa S. Hecker to Luis Ventura and Kimberly Guillen, $245,000.
Harmony Lane, 1330-Raymond E. and Wayne A. Utz to Charles J. and Jacqueline A. Thorne, $1.05 million.
Holly Dr. N., 772-Nicholas and Margaret C. Cannistraro to Sean J. and Teresa K. Stackley, $1.85 million.
Marine Dr., 947-Joseph N. and Kristina Ann Poist to Arthur G. Lingad and Jaime L. Van Allen, $434,000.
Saint Johns Dr., 958-Cory and Margaret Schweitzer to Ryan G. Barney, $401,000.
Star Pine Dr., 1540-Nancy S. Alexander to Janet Chepkonga, $279,000.
Woodland Cir., 965-Casey A. and Jordan P. Tyler to Michelle Rebecca and George Leckson, $370,000.
CROFTON AREA
Aberdeen Cir., 1875-Douglas C. and Jennifer L. Lundin to Hari Dhamala and Pabitra Bhandari, $260,000.
Dalewood Ct., 2015-Scott and Sarah D’Alessandro to Dorian Rodelle Taylor, $439,000.
Harcourt Ave., 1863-Ryan F. and Allison B. Boyle to Anne Marie Paul, $485,000.
Lizbec Ct., 2433-Christopher Allen Duelley Jr. to Khalilullah Akeefe, $245,000.
Montauk Dr., 2343-James P. and Ashley E. Nazario Toole to Marquette Thorpe, $350,000.
Swinburne Ave., 1727-Christian J. Dempsey to Matthew J. and Lisa M. Neil, $429,500.
Vineyard Ct., 1486-Nicholas M. Volpicelli to Jessica Monique Anders, $224,000.
Woodridge Ct., 1728-Jeffrey A. and Robin M. Beard to William S. Larrimore, $248,500.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Lake Rd., 377-William C. Marlow to Jason L. Mackey, $270,400.
Plum Creek Dr., 1014-Eric E. and Heather Lynn Howell to Matthew J. and Susan E. Midas, $785,000.
Whitneys Landing Dr., 765-Jshap Homes Corp. to Lauren R. and Ronald K. Scharch, $400,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Holly Rd., 8101-Christa Renee O’Connor to Anthony M. Murakami, $230,000.
River Rock Way, 7955-Taylor N. and Robert G. Wellman to Reza Rajabi and Sedighe Koohi, $330,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Greenmeadow Lane, 3889-S. Kennon and Anne P. Scott to Lanshing Hwang and Wei Kuo Tao, $785,000.
Spring Lakes Dr., 2792-Robert R. Grill to Darlene Scheiderich, $680,000.
DEALE AREA
Marzoff Rd., 986-Kimberly L. Guilfoyle to Peter Allen and Lori Ann Craig, $935,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Antiqua Pl., 165-Patricia E. Saunderson to Robert Peter and Inna Igorevna Cassery, $675,000.
Claiborne Rd., 131-Howard I. and Gloria E. Martin Pressman to Jarol B. and Amy L. Manheim, $1.27 million.
Fontron Dr., 3592-Douglas A. and Cynthia L. Reiman to Courtney S. and Ryan Slaughter, $500,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 412-D.R. Horton Inc. to Frederick F. Ferrer, $437,990.
Mulberry St., 3277-Kagnew Gebreyesus and Atitegeb Tibebu to Jonathan D. and Maureen K. Walter, $600,000.
River Terr. S., 3443-Richard L. and Nancy R. Gladinus to Daniel L. and Katherine R. Jonas, $409,000.
Riverton Pl., 175-Kathi Steinke to James J. and Eileen Rodgers, $449,000.
Stepney St., 3294-Matthew D. Baden and Elaina Straub to Frank J. Muto, $390,000.
Waterside Ct., 100-Louis and Christina Telles to John B. Blackwell and Megan A. Blick, $472,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Annapolis Rd., 966-Christopher Allen Cannedy to Andrew L. Lake and Audra L. Sanchez, $315,000.
Dew Ct., 962-Peter Todd and estate of Elidia H. Todd to Roger and Linda Chapple, $260,000.
Pegasus Ct., 226-Wayne E. and Kathryn Reeser to James P. and Helga Petra Beckman, $580,000.
Underwood Rd., 1827-Sand Investments Corp. to Matthew Cole and Juliana Bruzzese, $505,000.
Wigeon Way, 1409, No. 201-Donna Walenczyk to John F. and Bonita S. Thompson Gries, $348,000.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Baltic Ave., 416-Robert J. and Jennifer A. Agel to Teresa Bryant, $335,000.
Foxwell Bend Rd., 112-Joel E. Harper to Swapna Punyakoteeswaran, $385,000.
Great Bend Rd., 8200-Rebecca C. Frederick to Oluwagbenga O. Awofala and Olaide Odugbesan, $200,000.
Ingram Ct., 450-U.S. Bank National Association and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Melanie Folsom and Darrel Click, $180,000.
Lincoln Ave., 305-Christine Middleton to Craig John Wilson Jr. and Paityn Hare, $259,900.
N St. SE, 207-Amber R. Hall and Coty T. Schnake to James Edward Brown, $220,000.
Park Ct. E., 566-Erin R. Kreider Lazzara to Rachel Jacinth and Esther Vijaya Pachigalla, $255,000.
Ridgely Rd., 201-Skybridge General Services Corp. to Hector Rafael Santos Reyes, $349,000.
Twin Ridge Dr., 8932-Christopher Allen and Dianna R. Marshall to David and Melissa Guyette, $320,000.
West Ct., 472-Earl W. and Marjorie T. Cole to Mohammad Alkurdi and Sabine Hachem, $132,000.
Second Ave. N., 107-Richard M. Burfoot to Frederick Otto Moreau, $230,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Apple Orchard Dr., 744-Nandranie and Kevin Gourzis to Oscar and Michelle Wetzel, $376,000.
Cheverly Lane, 7843-Joseph P. Finizio to Lauren A. Sanchez and Cameron Price, $300,500.
Fox River Hills Way, 509-Steven Prietz and Christina DiMarco to Guadalupe and Corey Rorie, $332,500.
Howard Manor Dr., 403-Ralph D. Ebling to Justin A. and Kasey Rogers, $300,000.
Macon Dr., 7415-Ronald and Terri Lisica to Christopher J. and Dawn S. Tozzi Augustine, $360,000.
McGowan Ave., 7615-J.J. Property Investment Corp. to Neftali Lopez Martinez and Rosibel Lopez Amaya, $259,000.
Ocracoke Way, 404-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael Sean and Jessie Solimar Stallcop, $408,990.
Princeton Terr., 948-Charles F. and Carol L. Pumphrey to Jose A. Arias and Silvia N. Romero, $290,000.
Renfro Ct., 470-Daniel H. Dupras to Shavonne Walker, $256,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 902-Marvin L. and Tammy R. Nagel to William Gilbert Thomas Jr. and Kimberly Marie Starr, $299,999.
Timbercross Lane, 7714-David Brent Snyder to Brady Charles Reeder and Brittney Raye Miller, $255,000.
Warfield St., 6833-Edward M. Bass to Alfred L. Priestley Jr., $260,000.
HANOVER AREA
Boulder Ct., 1410-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dominic Merchetti, $279,900.
Greenknoll Ct., 7556-Sankuratri Corp. to Heather A. Van Gilder and Jeremy Helmick, $354,000.
Hawthorn Dr., 1367-Kevin and Jennifer Louise Powell to Nikhil and Priyanka Timilsina, $370,000.
Nauitan Ct., 7804-Blake C. and Elizabeth L. Haas to Marissa and John Carl Quick, $360,000.
Spanish Oak Ct., 1703-George J. Nazarey Jr. to Brian Hoelzer, $385,000.
Winsford Ct., 1761-Ronnie Lewis and Keyanna T. Blackmon to Wayne Francis, $380,000.
LAUREL AREA
Cloud St., 8314-Paul J. Pascua to Delani Estrill and Jaz Washington, $285,000.
Laurel View Ct., 3543-Penny and Steven Lacarrubba to Latisha Calderon Vines, $263,900.
River Bend Ct., 3112, No. H204-Falgun Patel to Alexander Weston and Meredith Hilary Pettit, $229,999.
Whispering Hills Pl., 3400-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Genevieve Goerling, $186,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6872-Daniel Setters and Angela Marinelli to Daniel A. Rosales, $209,900.
LOTHIAN AREA
Bayard Rd., 262-Thomas and Kristin Vendemia to Bryan and Jennifer Campbell, $598,850.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Alta Vista Dr., 1300-Andrew C. and Ashlee N. Young to John Vazquez, $391,300.
Bernard Dr. N., 8218-Elaine Kudsieh to Peter and Elizabeth T. Mackus, $374,900.
Chalet Cir. E., 268-Kevin R. Erskine and Laura K. Meier to Erik Engblom, $247,000.
Granby Ct., 516-Barbara J. Giddo to Erich J. Aleman Argueta and Angela N. Aleman, $365,000.
Kenora Dr., 506-Charles M. and Nancy L. Shockney to William Kendrick Doolan and Esther Haynes, $300,000.
Old Mill Rd., 506-Courtney Schisler to Douglas E. Rutherford, $314,900.
Sycamore Rd., 8350-Francis P. and Jennifer A. Lawless to Adrienne Canterna and Kyle Lucia, $420,000.
White Horse Ct., 504-Kenneth and Elizabeth Joy to Alvin D. and Kelly E. Stauffer, $550,000.
ODENTON AREA
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 103-Everett E. and Laura J. Gruber to Vicky Holly, $250,000.
Beechnut Pl., 2404-Arthur G. Lingad to Allison R. Walls and Kevin E. Clough, $325,000.
Cherrywood Ct., 2714-Christopher D. and Laurin Forant to Rephael and Emily Elizabeth Yousefi, $267,000.
Hale St., 1429-Christopher and Bridgid Houbeck to Andre Vahe Matevousian, $475,000.
Jostaberry Way, 2470-Matthew L. and Laura A. Brookman to Kimberly Carol Jones and Ronald Alan Beatty II, $362,500.
Mapleview Ct., 2706-Todd W. Stanzione and Lea H. Jaspers to Jake Anthony Esposito and Shannon Debra Smith, $350,000.
Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1380-Thomas E. Schell to Terry and Paula Cooper, $450,000.
Saint Michaels Ct., 2104-Prashanth Jayaprakash and Nandini Shekar to Joseph Nelson and Savanah Greeley, $325,000.
Sunbeam Ct., 1006-Sheri L. and Kenneth E. Fahringer to Ryan William and Sharon Podszus, $549,990.
Wandering Fox Trail, 8615, No. 106-Helen M. Adams to Leila P. and David W. Grimsley, $295,000.
Westridge Cir., 72-U.S. Bank National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to James Plummer, $291,500.
Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 205-Charles William Deangelis to Thomas and Marilyn Bell, $305,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Judge Ct. E., 919-Holly N. Blalock and Jeffrey J. Herod to Tammy L. and Mark A. Robles, $438,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Apple Valley Dr., 8035-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Shannon Jaschik, $320,500.
Beachwood Rd., 245-Michael D. and Lisa H. Pallett to Benjamin J. and Esther F. Harris, $345,000.
Camp Rd., 7901-Gregory J. and Sheryl A. Anderson to Daniel Austin Cermak, $335,000.
Centergate Ct., 7857-Martin Claude and Michele Marcelle Faulkner to Matthew Allen Etzler and Sara Jo Burnopp, $307,500.
Cremen Rd., 1814-William J. and Rebecca Hubick to Rose M. and Michael A. Searcy, $365,000.
Earliana Ct., 100-Ronald and Patricia Murphy to James M. and Kerri L. Sutor, $465,000.
Gene Ave., 2-Molly L. Tribble to Timothy M. Wise, $250,000.
Kings Rd., 1075-Kimberly Wischman to Mary Strachan, $219,900.
Leonardo Ct., 7810-Emmett R. and Janice L. Wolfe to Demi R. Warner, $258,000.
Lynn Cir., 8400-Jonathan J. Sturgill to Steven Thomas Cordle, $280,000.
Maryland Rd., 8420-Frank Roberts MacSorley Jr. to Erin M. and Lee E. Erisman, $360,000.
Mountain Rd., 4633-Bryan S. and Kristen M. O’Boyle to Kevin E. and Dana D. Flamer, $470,900.
Outing Ave., 8077-Bruce and Jennifer Weatherstein to Morgan G. Mullaney, $252,247.
Pine Ridge Rd., 8032-Gary A. and Susan J. Allshouse to Osabuohien and Sanoya Amienyi, $329,900.
Riverside Dr., 430-William and Arthur Epstein to David Lam, $292,500.
Water Oak Dr., 1307-Robert G. and Melissa Young to Keith A. and Melissa M. Graves, $535,000.
Willowby Run, 659-Eric Siemer to Jon D. Miller Jr., $250,000.
209th St., 695-Kevin R. and Cynthia L. Dosey to Michael A. Smith Elliott, $351,500.
RIVA AREA
Breckenridge Cir., 1262-Karen Richmond and Edmond R. Murphy to Warren Dax and Anna M. Clinkscale, $399,000.
SEVERN AREA
Arwell Ct., 1810-Graciela E. Schiaffino Lopez to Thuntana C. Fluetsch, $110,000.
Benvenue Ct., 1508-Alan M. and Leann H. Williard to Carl E. and Janice Z. Nanney, $445,000.
Cedar Dr., 1818-Brett D. Hagberg to Joshua Loren Suckiel, $275,000.
Disney Estates Cir., 1870-Dirk A. Logan to Craig and Wanda Soares Nottingham, $459,000.
Galetown Dr., 1905-Edward D. and Jessica E. DeIulio to Ozell Johnson, $430,000.
Holly Lane, 8039-Leslie S. Albertson to William T. Edgerly, $300,000.
Kearneys Lane, 702-Matthew D. and Emma Adella Schiller to Melissa Ramcharan and Melvin Deo, $495,000.
Sebring Ct., 8285-Rohan H. and Katherine D. Langenhoven to Kristen Alyssa Young, $243,000.
Sicily Lane, 1160-D.R. Horton Inc. to Christian Inyong and Su Yeon Kim, $375,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Amoss Rd., 602-Brenda J. and Dennis M. Callahan to Christopher Thomas Voigt and Kaia Blackmum Brown, $870,000.
Ben Oaks Dr. W., 431-Charles A. Irish Jr. and estate of Norma C. Irish to Liam P. and Megan E. Kelly, $620,000.
Holly Rd., 48-Eric S. and Tara C. Wellens to Brandon L.S. and Elizabeth R. Haight, $385,000.
Laguna Cir., 275-Kevin S. and Jillian M. Davis to Mata Fanoun, $332,500.
Magothy Rd., 322-Patrick M. Smith to Thomas Quinn and Lindsay Powell Haley, $675,000.
Norwich Rd., 509-Krishan and Savita Singal to David P. Klink, $535,000.
Retford Dr., 457-Vera A. Giddings to Benjamin Ghahhari, $410,000.
Saint Ives Dr., 218-David F. Wallace to Kendall Lynn and Alan C. Higgins, $543,200.
Wilderness Rd., 294-Thomas J. and Jennifer H. Kessler to Jiang and Xia Lin, $506,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Lerch Dr., 5007-Fabio and Anne C. Grandi to Mitchell Richardson, $280,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Arsenal Rd., 4713, No. 39-Sivakumar Venkataramani and Padmini Ramachandran to Santhosh Thadakamalla, $432,000.
Century Dr., 9893-Katherine A. Bliss and Deborah L. Bates to Brett and Carrie Vuyovich, $540,121.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4974, No. B6-Debra A. Smith to Sefik Civic, $191,900.
Fox Fire Ct., 2902-John C. and Megan C. Fitch to Daniel and Jonna M. Debenedictis, $640,000.
Leyden Way, 4777-Janet E. Weissenberger to Christine Barratt and Nicholas Myers, $369,900.
Mount Snow Ct., 2923-Samuel S. Shin and Misun Hwang to Peter Anies and Maryann Raafat Henin, $810,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 107-Vantage Condominium Corp. to John C. and Esperanza Lopez Wilkin, $450,960.
Valley Mede Ct., 9531-Bruce D. and Pamela Y. Ash to Tom and Tiffany Vandevoordt, $616,000.
Woodwick Ct., 2925-Paula Klemmson Turyna to Thomas and Sara Hulbert, $280,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Hay Boat Ct., 5909-Matthew J. and Susan E. Midas to Jennifer K. Liu, $875,000.
Linden Chapel Rd., 11825-Peter and Erin Chamberlin to Sajid Hussain Shah and Sarah Zaheer, $1.3 million.
Tipperary Ct., 6504-Li Bi to Deepak and Priyanka Suri, $725,000.
White Marble Ct., 6123-Pinaki and Kalpana Panigrahi to Daniel Chen, $495,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Carriage House Lane, 9134, No. 25-Michelle Fuselier and Gary L. Davis to Ronny and Patsy Sharp, $347,000.
Dasher Farm Ct., 7012-Matthew G. and Julianne Berens to Karamba Sagna, $340,900.
Deep Cup, 6997-Dyan R. and Michael J. Urquhart to Zachary Thomas McMullin and Paige Millsap, $330,000.
Farbell Row, 6652-Beta Brothers Corp. to Charles B. Rymers and Cindy Sam, $418,000.
Gold Sunset Way, 8453-Jason C. Li to Shubha E. Yesupriya and Jamaal K. Royal, $345,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8627-Thavamani and Santhi Rajapandian to Thomas C. and Elizabeth Powers, $425,000.
Knighthood Lane, 6960-Kenneth A. and Rebecca A. Collins to Jennifer Carvey, $273,000.
Merryrest Rd., 9406-Lori A. Cheak to Rongbo Lu, $250,000.
Sweet Fern, 6560-Edward L. and Janet Lopez to Olayinka and Oluwaseun Asere, $260,000.
Watchlight Ct., 8988-Carole A. Downes and Anne T. Postich to Diahann Carolyn M. Norris, $248,000.
Worn Mountain Way, 8640-Christopher M. and Jennifer E. Denno to Dianne Helen and Kermit Steven Stanbach, $500,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Blue February Way, 11867-Noel A. Guardala to Dagmawi Yimer and Rahel Sisay, $324,900.
Cedar Wood Dr., 6036-Gloria Moon to Mehar C. and Satya Thakur, $259,000.
Dark Fire Way, 11652-Hyon Yi and Helen Chang to Khadejah C. Viera, $395,000.
Empty Song Rd., 6400-Stanislav Markelov and Ximena F. Pareja to Fisseha Berhane and Freweyni W. Abreha, $732,000.
Grateful Heart Gate, 6432-Amy S. Irvin to Sai Phaneendra Vadapalli and Gnana Prathyusha Bhavanibhatla, $525,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10738, No. 18-1-Judith Russ to Sue Ann Tomasso, $185,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5685, No. F-Julius L. Esguerra to Sasha Marie Brown, $175,000.
Pyramid Way, 6776-Roch A. and Elizabeth A. Defrances to Richard L. Lin and Vanessa A. Lin Mims, $329,900.
Southern Star Terr., 5064-Brian J. and Elizabeth H. Fairall to Kristen Mary Hughes, $355,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5570, No. 1-Jennifer P. Ingram to Stephen G. and Caroline H. York, $177,500.
Wyndham Cir., 5827, No. 203-Heidi Susan Joy and Brant Adam Conaway to Carol Rubenstein, $260,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Brookview Rd., 7315, No. 306-Pil Young and Soon Young Shin to Gail I. Carey, $375,000.
Darby Downs, 7210, No. D-Catherine Mundorf and Anthony W. Snodgrass to Alexandra Victoria and Michael D. Lewis, $225,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6314, No. 21-1-Kirby and Kelly Black to Batoul Abbas, $252,000.
Grainger Ct., 6508-Emily M. Julian and Gerado Bocanegra to Umer Bhatti and Zainb Nisa, $374,000.
Holly Springs Lane, 7016, No. 60-Oluyomi Sunmonu to Solomon Aryee Ankrah, $323,000.
Melrose Ave., 6604-Christopher J. Bona Jr. to Ana Galdamez Vargas and Farzad Aleem, $329,000.
Rock Glen Dr., 6089-Shen Chih and Si Mei Tseng to Satnam and Osheen Singh, $270,000.
Somerville Lane, 8009-Alan Paul and Kendra D. Seto to Fredericks Mathenge, $450,000.
Willow Glen Way, 7308-Gerard Theodore to Grace Mekang, $286,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Bali Ct. S., 8609-GSM Solutions Corp. to Christopher T. and Meaghan J. Liwosz, $435,000.
Brightlink Ct., 8120-Dana Vincent and Dede Louise Edwards to Mohammad and Shazia I. Nawaz, $525,000.
Chapel View Rd., 8602-Barbara Y. Chase to Sharon W. Fitzgerald, $495,000.
Dawns Way, 5106-Robert S. Malyapa and Alicia B. Matayoshi to George Wayne and Jessica Cristina Brewer, $760,000.
Fels Lane, 3600-Marian E. Condon to Artaud Turu Hourticolon Retzler and Christina Angela Gouvatsos, $415,000.
Hockley Mill Dr., 3013-Sharad and Aarti Bhargava to Leela Murali Rama Krishnam Raju and Kusuma Rani Nandyala, $460,000.
Lee Farm Ct., 4907, No. 106-Mindy Beth Riddick to Zhang Shao and Fang Chen, $395,000.
Nelson House Rd., 3912-David Young and Karen I. Plaisance to Rakesh and Reeta Batra, $860,000.
Rollingtop Rd., 4822-SFR Sa I. Corp. to Gregory Jolles and Bridget Borda, $303,500.
Tall Trees Ct., 8232-Joseph P. and Bridget Ann Flynn to John Eric T. Cua, $345,000.
Waterloo Rd., 5244-Carina R. Clark to David A. and Michele E. Wockenfuss, $235,000.
FULTON AREA
Ellington St., 11426-Daniel S. and Olga Markowitz to Yun Wang and Takashi Yamashita, $825,000.
Tawes St., 8963-Susan M. Chagrin to Carey M. and Shea J. White, $608,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Mink Hollow Rd., 6768-M.A.R.M. II Corp. to Troy S. Grant, $375,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Beechwood Dr., 6525-Brently E. and Debra J. Vause to Jerry E. and Katherine Mary Scotti, $475,000.
Early Spring Way, 9791-Christina M. Takara to Andrews Tabirade and Yvonne K. Amponsah, $329,900.
Lambeth Ct., 9601-Joseph V. Bean III to Patrick E. and Isata Kouroma Duncan, $275,000.
Rain Flower Way, 7505-Eileen Jankowiak Montgomery to Deborah C. Duffy, $267,500.
Twilight Ct., 9549-Mary Anne Hurley to Daniel Joseph and Mary Babilon, $439,900.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Crows Foot Rd., 1341-Robert B. and Kristen N. Lewis to Allen F. and Christina D. Lambert, $532,563.
MULLINIX AREA
Old Frederick Rd., 16390-Roland Kenneth Dustin and estate of Audrey Elizabeth Dustin to Elizabeth Marie and Gerald Wayne Justice, $400,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Canterbury Riding, 9056, No. 148-Derek J. and Jerome D. Williams to Mohamed Ahmed Faqi, $192,500.
Derby Dr., 10338-Junye Chen and Heng Zhang to Jimmy Huynh and Crystal Ngo, $638,000.
Fall Rain Dr., 10009-Alex Charles and Thomaseena A. Cox to Martin S. and Michelle A. Ebel, $685,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8440, No. J-Janice W. Cameron and Sharon A. Neighoff to Jayram and Priya Apte, $280,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9759-Louis C. and Janice A. Schaefer to Josephine D. James, $500,000.
Riverbrink Ct., 9408-Banke Akinmolayan to Tristan V. Stevens, $290,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Emory Farm Lane, 12638-Timothy S. and Karen M. Myers to Terry C. and Julie Ann Pfeifer, $525,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Frederick Rd., 13220-Brian L. and Yvonne M. Feilinger to Frances and Mark McDonough, $539,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Carriage Mill Rd., 14796-Lauren J. Slattery to David Lee Merrill and Gretchen Marie Eslami, $610,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Enfield Dr., 10705-Marion A. Wirschal to Jay and Nam Joo Chun Yi, $440,000.
Troon Overlook, 2120, No. J-Mun Ju Cho to Chow Ping Cheng, $255,000.