Beacon Ct., 8-Julianna Shadduck and estate of Mary E. Tagert to Christopher M. O’Dea, $260,000.
Catrina Lane, 3130-Janice T. and Curt L. Gary to Aubrey Wray and Megan Fitch, $636,000.
Enclave Ct., 1-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Michele Del Pilar, $599,990.
First St., 501-Stephen L. and Katherine B. Hilbert to Rocco and Beth A. Palaia, $800,000.
Henson Ave., 3234-Philip and Juliette O’Connell to Harrison and Melissa Barton, $390,000.
Jackson St., 906-Lucinda T. Montgomery and Christopher W. Simmons to Angela L. Gilbert, $435,000.
Quay Village Ct., 2022, No. B-2-Candice Lee Friday to Stephen and Melissa Osmond, $650,000.
Second St., 416-Julia L. Graham and Jan A. Sprinkel to Samuel John Holoviak and Catherine Ann Sullivan, $639,000.
Tyler Ave., 804-Gary Nutwell to Mathew Silverman, $480,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Admiral Dr., 615, No. 208-Maryellen Smith to Dianna C. Russell, $256,000.
Autumn Chase Dr., 212-William P. and Claudia D. McMahon to Benjamin and Stephanie A. Kimbrell, $561,000.
Cape Saint John Rd., 263-Constance M. Rendon and Manuel F. Rendon Noboa to Lisa Erin Orenstein, $397,000.
Francis Ct., 1808-Caruso Builder Ashers Farm Corp. to Todd J. and Micki K. Howard, $599,999.
Harbour Heights Dr., 95-Melissa S. and Jonathan W. Freedman to Katrina R. Jorsch, $295,000.
Homeland Ave. N., 12-First Encounters Corp. to Matthew P. and Rosario Olivieri, $470,000.
Kingsbridge Ct., 1686-David M. and Mary Beth Lengyel to John Frederick and Lauren Elizabeth Teter, $877,500.
Mastline Dr., 1002-Michael Fullem and estate of Helen L. Fullem to J. Thomas and Ruth Maxine Kelly, $405,000.
Merle Ct., 3-James M. and David M. Glotfelty to Jose A. Acosta, $280,000.
Riverview Terr., 708-Michael J. Puma to Howard I. Savage and Kathleen G. Hill, $1.1 million.
Southaven Rd., 2822-Michael J. and Melia J. Pantazes to Kevin B. and Sara Y. Jongeneel, $426,500.
Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 504-Darryl Savage and Diane Cary Thomson to M. Celeste Hart and Joseph A. Boggs, $840,000.
Wayward Dr., 581-Melvin J. Widomski and Joan B. Copeland to Pamela Ogletree, $460,000.
ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA
Maid Marion Rd., 659-Mark D. Gately to Jeremiah K. and Elizabeth M. Dancy, $450,000.
Robinhood Rd., 867-David T. Phipps to Ansley Jones Colby, $629,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Hills Dr., 503-Katherine L. Perkins to Rashel H. Castelgrande, $613,000.
Crowell Ct., 1249-Sheila and Thomas J. Burnett to Gregory Madison Lines and Elizabeth Mitsopoulos, $360,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1468-Nicholas A. and Dolores R. Hirnickel to Kathleen M. Chandler, $330,000.
Grandview Ct., 1500-Edna M. Bowen Hornberger to James S. and Tricia R. Jones, $435,000.
Haskell Dr., 419-Laimutis B. Prascus and Yvonne A. Beauchamp to John M. Goetzke, $389,000.
Manor Rd., 458-Worthwhile Ventures Corp. to Janet Helen and Norman Arnold Holler, $339,900.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 818-Sara K. Rutledge to Curtis William and Sarah Bland, $447,873.
Pine Bluff Way, 1508-Raymond Louis Juers and estate of Raymond H. Juers to Colin M. and Molly M. Harding, $450,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Berlin Ave., 110-MP Green Management Co. Inc. to Jose Francisco Villatoro Hernandez, $236,000.
Doris Ave., 411-Sherri L. and Fred J. Getman to Jose O. Portillo and Sebastian C. Portillo Cruz, $182,000.
10th Ave., 9-Nataliia and Thomas L. Oakley to Tuyet Hoa Thi and Frans Joseph Adamovich, $179,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Brenwoode Rd., 1416-Kawal Jit S. Bhatia and Bhatia Jagmohan Kaur to Christine Nicole and Sean Dennis McNew, $420,000.
Cedar Tree Lane, 1256-John F. and Bridget C. Johnson to John B. and Nicole L. Ross, $569,000.
Enyart Way, 1515, No. 14-202-Maureen Kline and Susan J. Wilkes to Kenneth and Angela T. Ledford, $427,000.
Herons Nest, 552-Darin L. McCauley to Sarah E. Palmer and Doris V. Key, $335,000.
Millridge Ct., 1812-Elizabeth Judith Rawlings and Judith J. Hartman to Vincent J. Kalish and Shannon M. Brasky, $800,000.
Saint Margarets Dr., 982-Mitchell John Lemme and Bohyun Son to Silvia and Wilfredis Quintanilla, $358,000.
Woodtree Cir., 1728-Sharanjeet and Leena Singh to Jasmine S. and Brian P. Mieszala, $312,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Franklin Blvd., 5559-Shannon S. and Joshua A. Mattei to Barrett S. Cherba and Lisa J. Kowalewski, $325,000.
CROFTON AREA
Arcola Ct., 1514-Suzanne Holroyd and Jeffrey Francis to Lauren Hanger, $353,000.
Braddock Dr., 1814-Steven C. and Barbara R. Garvey to Sean and Melie Owen, $715,000.
Fallowfield Ct., 1614-Katrina L. Dillon to Tran Huyen Lam, $245,000.
Heather Pl., 1615-Bret R. Bruchok to Taylor Prentiss and Pamela Ifeoma Ailshie, $310,000.
Lowell Ct., 1536-Janine M. Good to Philiana Davis, $209,278.
Mount Airy Ct., 1632-Jennifer Kate Bevan and Andrew Richard Dangel to Tyrone Eric Jordan, $275,000.
Pawlet Dr., 2086-Andre R. Mavritte to Charles M. and Bridgette M. Cheek, $265,000.
Tallwind Ct., 2624-Christine and Leonard A. Johnson to Joseph A. Fleming, $367,000.
Wickford Ct., 1156-Daniel A. Staeven to Tasha M. and Christian D. Payamps, $287,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Arundel Blvd., 520-Gene and Deborah Broomell to Patrick Royer and Rosanne Marie Hall, $610,000.
Habersham Pl., 1502-Ricky G. and Elisabeth A. Dye to Jeffrey Graves Francis and Suzanne Marie Holroyd, $697,000.
Mahogany Lane W., 1176-Dennis and Kathleen Curl to Jason Spitz, $545,000.
Saint Stephens Church Rd., 1479-Robert D. Gertz and estate of Robert Emil Gertz to James Lee and Angela Jones Hawkins, $700,000.
Whitneys Landing Dr., 771-Michael C. Condolon and estate of Mary D. Marshall to James Charles Pindell Jr., $349,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Holly Rd., 8102A-Michael Gary Curley to Michael Kromer Jr., $245,000.
Sea Breeze Dr., 7922-Mary Ellen Wasson Hill to Miguel A. Fernandez, $230,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Gresham Lane, 2019-Timothy and Michelle M. Clays to Corbett J. Wright and Megan Marie Montgomery, $735,000.
Sumpter Rd., 716-Christopher R. and Carolyn J. Soldano to Scott Leighton and Sharon Wells Eshelman, $720,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Beach Drive Blvd., 3701-Penny D. and Earl R. Stinchcomb to Andrew Cusick and Christie M. Geise, $360,000.
Collison Rd., 1102-Nancy Ann Glascoe and Norman E. Cummings to Terry and Siretta Riley, $213,750.
Fairhill Dr., 1619-Heidi M. Mabe to Daniel M. and Lindy M. Roberts, $340,000.
Germantown Rd., 3939-Kyle Martin and Lindsay Peery Jones to Sean Robert Reedy, $375,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 414-D.R. Horton Inc. to Raj S. and Nishita P. Patel, $419,990.
Mill Pond Point Rd., 1402-Richard John and Margaret McKeever Berwanger to Claudia Rosenbaum and Leigh Green, $599,999.
GAMBRILLS AREA
April Dawn Way, 2654-Anna Clinkscale to Ryan M. Baker and Nicole K. Demme, $309,900.
Duckett Farm Way, 1006-Sean P. and Elizabeth A. Lally to James Richard and Maree Averil Harrison Brown, $849,900.
Huntcreek Run, 1810-Paul E. and Paula M. Moratto to Artem Molchanov and Olha Asmolova, $590,000.
Red Clover Rd., 1022-Steven Joseph Fotenos to Paul and Ann Reese, $449,990.
Vivaldi Lane, 2517-James W. and Lois L. Squires to Jade D. and Mark A. Rose, $240,000.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Broadwater Way, 517-Bank of New York Mellon and Structured Asset Mortgage Investment II Trust to Ira W. Black Jr., $1.85 million.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Baltimore Ave. SW, 203-Kenneth Edward and Leah Virginia Porritt to Benjamin E. and Katrina M. Johnston, $295,000.
Canterbury Ct., 310-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Ryan and Kathleen Bellerby, $345,000.
Forestdale Ave., 115-Pamela L. Walker Strickland to Allen William Hosmer, $269,900.
Johnson Farm Lane, 318A-Jong Woon and Un Hee Jun to Kalpana Adhikari, $232,000.
MacKintosh Dr., 284-James Curtis and Janet L. King to Paola and Patrick Elie, $375,000.
Marshall Rd., 620-Jose M. Flores to Jill and Gaston Davis, $315,000.
N St. SE, 315-Desiree Nunn to Jennifer M. Bedingfield, $285,000.
Phirne Rd. E., 8111-Judy Yunghi Kim to Michael T. Dibling and Hannah C. Hallewell, $275,000.
Ryan Rd., 308-Robert and Leslie M. Pollock to Robert J. Lamont, $283,000.
Wicklow Rd., 337-Patricia R. Duffy to Ada Mae Gamale Salazar, $349,000.
Third Ave. SW, 402-Ching Jou and Lily Gu Gou to Rebecca S. Ward, $205,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7829-Barbara Knight and estate of Helen A. Brandt to Justin T. Liebermann, $225,000.
Blue Water Ct., 312, No. 201-Theodore Sines to Tammy M. Smith, $179,900.
Clear Drop Ct., 6524, No. 101-Peggy L. Lambdin to Louis M. Deguilmi and Mary Ellen Deguilmi Bohlman, $175,000.
Foxwood Dr., 610-Sandeep Singh and Simarjeet Kaur to Herbert C. Dunn II, $315,000.
High Oak Rd., 8009-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Morgan Stanley Capital I. Inc. Trust to Pamela Jonas, $259,000.
Leymar Rd., 7867-Kelly M. Fisher and Micah Stanovich to Judy Muller, $414,900.
Meadow Dr. N., 24-Leslie A. White and Dominic Cantalupo to Bhim Raj and Nir Kumari Gurung, $262,900.
Opel Rd., 659-Krista K. Bast to Theresa F. Bass, $323,333.
Quarterpath Way, 608-Teresa Huebel Malone to Bryant and Samantha Parrish, $395,000.
Sithean Way, 1028-Dawn Morgan and Christina L. Cachie to Michael T. Goodman, $260,000.
Tanyard Knoll Lane, 7424-Charell Nate McFarland and Taurean Lloyd McKenzie to Jimmy and Anna Sines, $434,900.
Trailview Crossing, 8001-Lacey B. and Ian D. Evans to Jakeya M. Buford, $365,000.
West Dr., 7724-Derek Hobbs to Miguel Devega Dy Jr. and Chrystal M. Noonan, $332,500.
HANOVER AREA
Cornfield Ave., 2950-NVR Inc. to La Toya Smith, $394,990.
Greenknoll Ct., 7560-Cassaundra T. Martinez to Bradley A. and Jodi E. Nordstrom, $330,000.
Katla Ct., 1517-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Michael Adam and Crystalyn Sarita Hill Hoadley, $510,000.
Stoney Run Dr., 7516B-Jennifer L. Acosta Reed and Pablo A. Acosta to Naveen Babu Padala and Divya Mekala, $326,000.
HARWOOD AREA
Owensville Sudley Rd., 4555-Johnathan P. and Rachael Shipp to William Michael and Juliana Kidwell, $520,000.
LAUREL AREA
Crooked Tree Lane, 8537-Nathan A. Brown and Gina Sara Stordahl to John R. and Patricia R. Miller, $409,900.
Mayaone St., 8500-Sumit and Hetal Thukral to Mosongo Iyase Nanje, $360,000.
Shooting Star Lane, 8207-Thomas E. and Cheryl I. O’Bannon to Mustafa A. Almahi, $329,900.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Homewood Rd., 401-Patricia L. Cain and estate of Robert C. O’Brien to Mansoor Farooq, $297,000.
Orchard Rd. S., 6306-Eileen Patricia Griffin and John A. Benton to Elizabeth Reno, $328,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Biggs Purchase Lane, 200-Glenn G. and Karen M. Gebbia to Richard Anthony and Judith Lynn Steer, $710,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Brookwood Rd., 8383-Michelle E. and Charles G. Moody to Jordan Day, $395,000.
Chalet Dr. W., 531-Pride Homes Corp. to Brandon J. Quick, $354,900.
Hope Point Ct., 8309-Stephen A. and Marie E. Vasbinder to Lydia N.C. and Justin Nicholson, $604,900.
Lahinch Dr., 105-Keith D. Willett to Bradley Martenis and Melissa Jean Weidema, $599,000.
Norwood Dr., 8319-Residential Value Corp. to Candice Best, $182,000.
Pasadena Rd. W., 248-Joan Ellora Erbe to David and Victoria L. Beatty, $550,000.
Sylvan Ave., 116-Michael J. and Cathleen A. Cataldo to Adam Christian and Lorie Beth Schmidt, $595,000.
Williamstowne Ct., 436-Gerald W. Sitely to Jose L. Alvarado Santiago and Lourdes M. Zapata, $373,600.
ODENTON AREA
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 303-Brian and Magdalena Cullinane to Sarah Whitfield Allen, $270,000.
Blue Spring Ct., 2443, No. 303-Kimberly Nicole Riley to Rongfu Qian, $227,500.
Cheswick Lane, 1315-Monica J. Sparaco to James Cox, $315,000.
Emerald Way, 680-Charlene B. and James C. Peterson to Judith Ann Giles, $415,000.
Kingbird Ct., 3604-NVR Inc. to Alda Fansi Ngassa, $594,857.
Moonglow Rd., 606, No. 201-Stuart Kenneth Janke to Chad Douglas and Brooke Campanell, $174,000.
Railbed Dr., 1031-Ira and Serey Dassa to Yetunde G. Ifabumuyi, $383,000.
Snowfall Ct., 2286-Michael and Kimberly Jimenez to Nicole E. Kemp and Janice W. Perry, $480,000.
Sunny Chapel Rd., 784-Michael James Biediger to Danielle E. and Charles V. Johnson, $539,000.
Wandering Fox Trail, 8615, No. 304-Matthew E. and Jean L. Supko to Roman and Joyce Muriel Zawadzki, $275,000.
Westridge Cir., 98-John and Kwi Chae Sampson to Brenton Errol and Tiffany Gail Brown, $330,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Biltmore Ave., 1033-Sloane R. Franklin and Daniel R. McDonald to Debra A. Yakubics, $365,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Abbey Ct., 8036J-Scott Stroheker and estate of Stephen Neal Stroheker to Lisa A. Snyder, $150,000.
Armstrong Dr., 8393-Tanya Crockett to Vance N. and Kaitlyn E. St. Peter, $465,000.
Beacon Point Rd., 8558-Suella Waltermyer to Rory and Mary Elizabeth Fracasse, $255,000.
Bristol Channel Ct., 2926-Heather L. Snowden and estate of James Bruce Snowden to Heather Lynn Snowden, $259,700.
Central Rd., 7936-John E. and Carol Huber to Madeline G. Vito and Timothy R. Truitt, $383,500.
Davenport Ct., 3502-Caren L. Hudson to Christopher M. McCormick, $155,000.
Forest Glen Dr., 8097-Michael E. and Pamela M. Clayton to Megan R. Tuozzo, $325,000.
Hadfield Ct., 8030-Michael E. and Judith Taylor to Wendy A. Hedges, $235,000.
Hilda Ave., 8377-Trevor R. Wills to Kelly L. and Charles E. Perez, $350,000.
Lake Ave., 1346-Eldred B. Ambuehl Jr. to William Brian Malle and Dawn Rudloff, $315,000.
List Ave., 229-Kenneth J. and Ilene J. Oken to Timothy J. Reardon, $452,000.
Machias Harbour, 8656-Eugene J. Wilson III to Amanda Buckley, $217,500.
Mayer Ave., 8053-John A. Feick to Joseph L. and Latetia G. Bryan, $365,000.
Nancys Pond Ct., 8043-Jordan M. Wells and Mary Lynn Walter to David D. Diehl, $305,000.
Overview Ct., 1220-Daniel E. and Jeanne L. Marucha to Thomas and Melanie Byrne, $445,000.
Princess Pl., 7708-Lee Donnelly and Stephanie E. Gorsche to Richard Joseph and Hollye Carolyne Kronenwetter, $273,000.
Riverside Dr., 616-Richard F. and Jolyn D. Kuhn to Devin Feist and Jacqueline Zirlin, $302,500.
Wedgewood Ct., 3501L-Eric Robert Eaton to Gregory J. Seward, $130,000.
Willowby Run, 780-David P. and Meghan L. Chisholm to Shannon Fitzmaurice, $230,000.
Eighth St., 928-Zachary A. Lowe to Brooke Coggiano, $300,000.
211th St., 707-Jason D. and Erin E. Callicoat to James Vohrer, $282,000.
RIVA AREA
Breckenridge Way, 3219-Ming Mar and Nancy Qing Zhou to Richard R. and Rachelle K. Briggs, $640,000.
SEVERN AREA
Black Harrier Lane, 8312-Armando Batista Jr. to Shawn and Colleen Powell, $345,000.
Cedar Dr., 1846-Joseph C. Erdely Jr. to James R. Kingman III and Virginia Piccirillo, $350,000.
Dove Ct., 1851-John L. Wright to Heather Lynn O’Connor, $142,000.
Golden Eagle Lane, 8522-James O. and Ashley S. Lewis to Chioma Onyemaobi, $369,000.
Huguenot Ct., 7890-Daniel R. and Mandie T. White to Jason Matthew and Emily Ann Koubek, $350,000.
Lawrence Ave., 71-Belen Gaurino and Laurie Sisney to Fei Meng and Philip Edward Shaw, $360,500.
New Cut Rd., 8238-Richard Michael Herbold Jr. and Sarah M. McCormick to Nicole Danielle and Nathan Lawrence Zimpfer, $450,000.
Pasture Brook Rd., 513-Byron J. and Debra L. McQuain to Beltus Chengwa Ambe, $395,000.
Severn Hills Way, 7918-Kai Chek and Ruby L. Yuen to Jacob Ryan, $385,000.
Statesman St., 7846-Vinson M. and Semhal Washington to David Francesco Fulton and Gabriela Del Carmen Ramirez, $330,000.
Tomlinson Ct., 8215-Deborah A. Schneider Cameron to Vuong Quoc Nguyen, $110,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Arundel Ave., 123-Clan Na Gael Corp. to Diane Cary Thomson, $685,000.
Boone Trail, 7-Thomas B. and Kimberly M. Lank to Jon M. and Karen Mahan, $2.42 million.
Enclave Trail, 510-Richard S. and Deanna S. Campbell to James P. and Diane D. Rausch, $570,000.
Hollyberry Rd., 312-Noe E. and Dale Fielder Rodriguez to Sallie L. and Gordon P. Sharpless, $550,000.
Lennox Ave., 203-Karyn Manson to Dale F. Fielder and Noe E. Rodriguez II, $1.15 million.
Mansfield Ct., 510-Kevin M. and Daria K. Darby to Bryan K. and Alexanderia R. Sizemore, $490,000.
Oak Grove Cir., 725-Matthew P. and Joanna B. Weinreich to Kevin Christopher Catalano, $425,000.
Ridout Rd., 3-Beth Guthrie Radwanski to Christian R. Carr, $655,000.
Smith Ave., 304-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America to Sheba Asghar, $287,358.
Woodbent Dr., 6-Sajid S. and Robina H. Niazi to Milad Sami and Mary Gerges Yonan Gendi, $639,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Chestnut St., 4934-Michele S. Hughes to John Dobson and Sharon Anne Haiber, $355,000.
Pine Ave., 1223-Girl Next Door Homes Corp. to Danielle L. Cannata, $229,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Blandford Way, 10217-Paul and Margaret Gertler to Young Hwan and Sea Hee Jin, $570,000.
Cheekwood Cir., 2759-Young Sam Lee and Hyeree Park to Matthew and Nikki Wells, $672,000.
Dunloggin Rd., 9321-Vera Pinter to Ronald L. and Theresa A. Logsdon, $435,000.
Green Clover Dr., 10221-Daniel and Elizabeth Dudley to Falak Sher and Naeema Shoukat Khan, $475,000.
Independence Way, 11275-Linda Murphy to Asad and Atiya Ali, $1.2 million.
Ligon Rd., 3638-Alexander Riley and Laura Drummer to Edgar Meza Melendez and Brooke O’Brien Meza, $510,000.
Palmetto Ct., 3833-Thomas B. and Anne B. Long to Brittany Renee and Ryan Lee Adamczyk, $499,900.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 304-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Michael Patrick and Tracy Ann Duffy, $453,737.
Vardon Lane, 2608-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Jin S. Lee and Hee Sun Yang, $718,960.
Woodwick Ct., 2932-Adam J. and Sally S. Marshall to Brian J. and Elizabeth H. Fairall, $450,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Gentle Call, 5911-Maheshbhai B. and Minakshiben S. Patel to Alicia Arnold, $545,000.
Helmsman Way, 6017, No. A4-54-Aravindan Veerasamy and Padmaja Aravindan to Jatin Vaishnav, $532,000.
Whitegate Rd., 6629-Stephen D. and Catherine D. Coleman to Brandon and Amanda Difalco, $600,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Carriage House Lane, 9187, No. 49-Daniel Enrique Pino to Melissa McBean, $335,000.
Dasher Farm Ct., 7018-Jennifer Alvarez and James N. Young to Abdus Salam Abayomi Elias, $325,000.
Diamondback Dr., 9390-Jeffrey W. and Suzan H. Marcon to Brent J. and Stephanie M. Kowal, $570,000.
Five Fingers Way, 5301-Paul D. and Diane C. Taylor to Jeffrey and Wesley Elizabeth Holder, $530,000.
Golden Bell Way, 6149-Ashish Gandhe and Shilpa Lonkar to Srikanth Nagulapalli and Pratyusha Kovoor, $547,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8701, No. 32-David M. Clausen to Kiajuana Rayford, $155,000.
Luckpenny Pl., 5454-Kiem C. Ton to Jenica Lynn and Lirim Limani, $389,000.
Patchin Ct., 9560-Malcolm S. and Maxine K. Jacobs to Richard A. Hemandez Carbajal and Maria D. Garcia, $312,000.
Saddle Dr., 6421-Mehmet Guler to Naresh and Karuna Pun, $437,500.
Tamar Dr., 5911, No. 1-Gladys M. Schmidt to Mirko Dzodzo and Maria Stankevich, $128,000.
Watchlight Ct., 9035-Galaxy Real Estate Investment Corp. to Alex S. Clermont and Chantl D. Martin, $243,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Bradley Lane, 10234-Stephen Daniel Leduc and Rosemary Margaret Fanelli to Suzanne M. and William Craig Vanderwagen, $360,000.
Chase Lions Way, 5312-Paul A. and Melissa A. Amick to Robert J. and Tracy L. Gornowski, $378,000.
Darting Bird Lane, 5137-Chesapeake Premier Developers Corp. to Fontell E. and Anna Peart, $480,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10518, No. 9-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Sharilynn C. Steele, $205,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5537, No. 5-Sandeep Vasudeva and Kajal Mishra to Valeriya Kochunov, $161,700.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5719, No. F-Richard A. Dean to Kaleb Lee Cowden and Lorin Elizabeth Schumacher, $167,965.
Hickory Ridge Rd., 10967-Thomas R. McGuire Jr. to Lawrence Levison and Marian Elizabeth Condon, $417,000.
Rutland Round Rd., 10206, No. 74-Lafayette N. Johnson to Barbara Rhoden, $380,000.
Stonegate Lane, 11711-Chad R. and Amy H. Ebling to Yewbdar Bedada, $325,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5590, No. 6-Lucile Gordon Press and estate of Herbert Press to Kevin Miller, $219,000.
Wyndham Cir., 5832, No. 305-Soumi Saha to Quinn and Alex J. Schulte, $267,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Abrianna Way, 5902, No. C-Karen Kunkel and estate of Ora Jane Spicer to Sana J. and Javed T. Butt, $385,000.
Cherrybark Oak Lane, 7588, No. 187-Rebecca J. Winneberger and Rebecca J. Rieck to Meskerem S. Abebe, $323,000.
Darby Downs, 7210, No. R-Herman F. and Patricia L. Trabbic to Mital D. Mehta, $237,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6338, No. 1-7-Gary W. Taylor and Robert Lewis Cross to Gyung Jong Kim, $210,000.
Green Field Rd., 6470, No. 1-105-Amanda C. Glockner to Karlyssa M. Childers, $176,000.
Linden Ave., 6944-Warren Carlo to Avelar Fuentes, $250,000.
Millstream Ct., 7965-Rebecca R. and Michael V. Hoerst to Michael So and Diep Tra My Nguyen, $288,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 5825, No. 2-Bank of America to Bawi P. Thang, $205,000.
Somerville Lane, 8041-Subrat Mahapatra and Meghana V. Parikh to Ramon Ortiz Rodriguez and Yazmin E. Rivera Velez, $439,000.
Wimbledon Ct., 6333-Christine M. Sneddon to Gregory P. Mason and Katherine Anne Blom Mason, $285,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Baltimore National Pike., 8174-Matthew A. and Kelley A. Lancelotta to Ronald William and Erica Candace Gibbons, $825,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8000-Kevin P. and Jennifer L. Hendon to Wendy Lee Strawhorn, $330,000.
Charles Crossing, 5959-David E. Joseph to Justin and Marissa Kennell, $484,900.
Dawns Way, 5107-Darryl L. and Shellie B. Williams to Scott and Kyla Golden, $815,000.
Golden Grain Ct., 8623-TD Development Corp. and JLK Homes Corp. to Laura Hoffman and Darin M. Zimmerman, $615,000.
Hollow Ct., 3338-Jeffrey J. Blanchette and Hong Hu to Mohammad N. Islam, $408,000.
Ilchester Rd., 5275-Douglas A. and Paris P. Taylor to Deepak Sadanandan Maryankandy and Genevieve Alexandrea Houston, $562,000.
Lee Farm Ct., 4971, No. 90-P-O-Hirut Gebrewold to Mohiuddin A. Khaled and Sultana A. Mahmoud, $366,000.
Richards Valley Rd., 5745-Steven M. Gordon to Lanh Dang Ha and My Thi Nguyen, $465,000.
Rose Petal Ct., 4206, No. 17-Janis W. Richmond to Judy Tremmel, $464,000.
Tiber Falls Dr., 4108-Jonathan S. Greene and Lana G. Khoury to Anup Aravind and Dhanya Ravindranath Kurup, $757,500.
Webbed Foot Way, 4927, No. 14-Marvin Ira Zeldin and Ivy Mae Konel to Yehualashet Woldeamanuel and Kibirnesh S. Jimilu, $380,000.
FULTON AREA
Market St., 11329-Sooyeon Park to Mohamed K. Barry, $680,000.
Terrace Lane, 11215-Xiaoyan Wang and Yiqing Feng to Rana Sherwany, Mirza Navaid Baig and Mirza Umair Baig, $630,000.
HANOVER AREA
Arrowwood Ct., 6107-Charles Stephen and Virginia Ann Rice to Kimberly Ann Go Lim, $490,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Open Space Ct., -Michael Paul and Rasamee Wolf to Dipender Singh and Jaspreet Kaur, $525,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Bushranger Path, 6717-Rabindra Kooma to Bennett T. Quade and Alexa Vesek, $315,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7008-Mark S. Pernia to Evan James Pupelis and Danielle Lynette Entrot, $335,000.
Lambeth Ct., 9614-Jason B. Morgan to Ryan A. Harman, $250,000.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Emma Stone Dr., 2626-Ernest V. and Clarissa T. Ashby to Gary J. and Marcia Diana Endler, $680,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Baltimore St., 8875-Laney S. and John J. Bowman Light IV to Stephen H. Thomsen and Amanda Rae Kennedy, $370,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Chelsea Way, 11002, No. 43-Spencer J. and Kalela M. Washington to Doo H. Kim, $455,000.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9504-Thomas M. Christovich Jr. to Joseph Cardona Munoz and Ana Isabel Rios, $300,000.
Glendower Ct., 9607-Christopher Dickinson to Aymen Mohammed, $295,000.
Jennifer Ct., 8624-Rachel A. Stockstill to Patricia and Shane Wieman, $382,900.
Lapping Brook Ct., 8212-Richard and Nancy Pitts to Nathaniel Isadore and Kristen Lee Pollack, $545,000.
Peace Springs Ridge, 9788-Leona S. Osborne and Michael Richard Skerritt to Kathleen and Alan Wang, $435,000.
Rock Ripple Lane, 9330-Christian A. and Colleen N. Zorn to Lauren R. Miller, $430,000.
Whiskey Run, 9765-Bradford and Nicola Hesse to Julio A. and Alexandra Perez, $225,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Forsythe Rd., 13970-Julia H. and Francis J. Beall to Adam Joseph and Donna Lockard, $445,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Cattail Meadows Dr., 1772-Mark and Sasha Brocato to Gerald Haver and Lisa Menendez, $725,000.
Woodbine Rd., 2136-Frederick A. and Anne K. Faffley to Susan F. and Aaron M. Cary, $250,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Folkestone Way, 10795-Charles F. and Sherry L. Mewshaw to James Kim, $500,000.
Wadsworth Rd., 10825-Steven S. and Hyun J. Kim to Sudhakar and Kiranmayi Soma, $495,000.