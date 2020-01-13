Beacon Ct., 8-Julianna Shadduck and estate of Mary E. Tagert to Christopher M. O’Dea, $260,000.

Catrina Lane, 3130-Janice T. and Curt L. Gary to Aubrey Wray and Megan Fitch, $636,000.

Enclave Ct., 1-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Michele Del Pilar, $599,990.

First St., 501-Stephen L. and Katherine B. Hilbert to Rocco and Beth A. Palaia, $800,000.

Henson Ave., 3234-Philip and Juliette O’Connell to Harrison and Melissa Barton, $390,000.

Jackson St., 906-Lucinda T. Montgomery and Christopher W. Simmons to Angela L. Gilbert, $435,000.

Quay Village Ct., 2022, No. B-2-Candice Lee Friday to Stephen and Melissa Osmond, $650,000.

Second St., 416-Julia L. Graham and Jan A. Sprinkel to Samuel John Holoviak and Catherine Ann Sullivan, $639,000.

Tyler Ave., 804-Gary Nutwell to Mathew Silverman, $480,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 615, No. 208-Maryellen Smith to Dianna C. Russell, $256,000.

Autumn Chase Dr., 212-William P. and Claudia D. McMahon to Benjamin and Stephanie A. Kimbrell, $561,000.

Cape Saint John Rd., 263-Constance M. Rendon and Manuel F. Rendon Noboa to Lisa Erin Orenstein, $397,000.

Francis Ct., 1808-Caruso Builder Ashers Farm Corp. to Todd J. and Micki K. Howard, $599,999.

Harbour Heights Dr., 95-Melissa S. and Jonathan W. Freedman to Katrina R. Jorsch, $295,000.

Homeland Ave. N., 12-First Encounters Corp. to Matthew P. and Rosario Olivieri, $470,000.

Kingsbridge Ct., 1686-David M. and Mary Beth Lengyel to John Frederick and Lauren Elizabeth Teter, $877,500.

Mastline Dr., 1002-Michael Fullem and estate of Helen L. Fullem to J. Thomas and Ruth Maxine Kelly, $405,000.

Merle Ct., 3-James M. and David M. Glotfelty to Jose A. Acosta, $280,000.

Riverview Terr., 708-Michael J. Puma to Howard I. Savage and Kathleen G. Hill, $1.1 million.

Southaven Rd., 2822-Michael J. and Melia J. Pantazes to Kevin B. and Sara Y. Jongeneel, $426,500.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 504-Darryl Savage and Diane Cary Thomson to M. Celeste Hart and Joseph A. Boggs, $840,000.

Wayward Dr., 581-Melvin J. Widomski and Joan B. Copeland to Pamela Ogletree, $460,000.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Maid Marion Rd., 659-Mark D. Gately to Jeremiah K. and Elizabeth M. Dancy, $450,000.

Robinhood Rd., 867-David T. Phipps to Ansley Jones Colby, $629,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Hills Dr., 503-Katherine L. Perkins to Rashel H. Castelgrande, $613,000.

Crowell Ct., 1249-Sheila and Thomas J. Burnett to Gregory Madison Lines and Elizabeth Mitsopoulos, $360,000.

Falcon Nest Ct., 1468-Nicholas A. and Dolores R. Hirnickel to Kathleen M. Chandler, $330,000.

Grandview Ct., 1500-Edna M. Bowen Hornberger to James S. and Tricia R. Jones, $435,000.

Haskell Dr., 419-Laimutis B. Prascus and Yvonne A. Beauchamp to John M. Goetzke, $389,000.

Manor Rd., 458-Worthwhile Ventures Corp. to Janet Helen and Norman Arnold Holler, $339,900.

Nancy Lynn Lane, 818-Sara K. Rutledge to Curtis William and Sarah Bland, $447,873.

Pine Bluff Way, 1508-Raymond Louis Juers and estate of Raymond H. Juers to Colin M. and Molly M. Harding, $450,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Berlin Ave., 110-MP Green Management Co. Inc. to Jose Francisco Villatoro Hernandez, $236,000.

Doris Ave., 411-Sherri L. and Fred J. Getman to Jose O. Portillo and Sebastian C. Portillo Cruz, $182,000.

10th Ave., 9-Nataliia and Thomas L. Oakley to Tuyet Hoa Thi and Frans Joseph Adamovich, $179,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Brenwoode Rd., 1416-Kawal Jit S. Bhatia and Bhatia Jagmohan Kaur to Christine Nicole and Sean Dennis McNew, $420,000.

Cedar Tree Lane, 1256-John F. and Bridget C. Johnson to John B. and Nicole L. Ross, $569,000.

Enyart Way, 1515, No. 14-202-Maureen Kline and Susan J. Wilkes to Kenneth and Angela T. Ledford, $427,000.

Herons Nest, 552-Darin L. McCauley to Sarah E. Palmer and Doris V. Key, $335,000.

Millridge Ct., 1812-Elizabeth Judith Rawlings and Judith J. Hartman to Vincent J. Kalish and Shannon M. Brasky, $800,000.

Saint Margarets Dr., 982-Mitchell John Lemme and Bohyun Son to Silvia and Wilfredis Quintanilla, $358,000.

Woodtree Cir., 1728-Sharanjeet and Leena Singh to Jasmine S. and Brian P. Mieszala, $312,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Franklin Blvd., 5559-Shannon S. and Joshua A. Mattei to Barrett S. Cherba and Lisa J. Kowalewski, $325,000.

CROFTON AREA

Arcola Ct., 1514-Suzanne Holroyd and Jeffrey Francis to Lauren Hanger, $353,000.

Braddock Dr., 1814-Steven C. and Barbara R. Garvey to Sean and Melie Owen, $715,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1614-Katrina L. Dillon to Tran Huyen Lam, $245,000.

Heather Pl., 1615-Bret R. Bruchok to Taylor Prentiss and Pamela Ifeoma Ailshie, $310,000.

Lowell Ct., 1536-Janine M. Good to Philiana Davis, $209,278.

Mount Airy Ct., 1632-Jennifer Kate Bevan and Andrew Richard Dangel to Tyrone Eric Jordan, $275,000.

Pawlet Dr., 2086-Andre R. Mavritte to Charles M. and Bridgette M. Cheek, $265,000.

Tallwind Ct., 2624-Christine and Leonard A. Johnson to Joseph A. Fleming, $367,000.

Wickford Ct., 1156-Daniel A. Staeven to Tasha M. and Christian D. Payamps, $287,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Arundel Blvd., 520-Gene and Deborah Broomell to Patrick Royer and Rosanne Marie Hall, $610,000.

Habersham Pl., 1502-Ricky G. and Elisabeth A. Dye to Jeffrey Graves Francis and Suzanne Marie Holroyd, $697,000.

Mahogany Lane W., 1176-Dennis and Kathleen Curl to Jason Spitz, $545,000.

Saint Stephens Church Rd., 1479-Robert D. Gertz and estate of Robert Emil Gertz to James Lee and Angela Jones Hawkins, $700,000.

Whitneys Landing Dr., 771-Michael C. Condolon and estate of Mary D. Marshall to James Charles Pindell Jr., $349,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Holly Rd., 8102A-Michael Gary Curley to Michael Kromer Jr., $245,000.

Sea Breeze Dr., 7922-Mary Ellen Wasson Hill to Miguel A. Fernandez, $230,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Gresham Lane, 2019-Timothy and Michelle M. Clays to Corbett J. Wright and Megan Marie Montgomery, $735,000.

Sumpter Rd., 716-Christopher R. and Carolyn J. Soldano to Scott Leighton and Sharon Wells Eshelman, $720,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Beach Drive Blvd., 3701-Penny D. and Earl R. Stinchcomb to Andrew Cusick and Christie M. Geise, $360,000.

Collison Rd., 1102-Nancy Ann Glascoe and Norman E. Cummings to Terry and Siretta Riley, $213,750.

Fairhill Dr., 1619-Heidi M. Mabe to Daniel M. and Lindy M. Roberts, $340,000.

Germantown Rd., 3939-Kyle Martin and Lindsay Peery Jones to Sean Robert Reedy, $375,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 414-D.R. Horton Inc. to Raj S. and Nishita P. Patel, $419,990.

Mill Pond Point Rd., 1402-Richard John and Margaret McKeever Berwanger to Claudia Rosenbaum and Leigh Green, $599,999.

GAMBRILLS AREA

April Dawn Way, 2654-Anna Clinkscale to Ryan M. Baker and Nicole K. Demme, $309,900.

Duckett Farm Way, 1006-Sean P. and Elizabeth A. Lally to James Richard and Maree Averil Harrison Brown, $849,900.

Huntcreek Run, 1810-Paul E. and Paula M. Moratto to Artem Molchanov and Olha Asmolova, $590,000.

Red Clover Rd., 1022-Steven Joseph Fotenos to Paul and Ann Reese, $449,990.

Vivaldi Lane, 2517-James W. and Lois L. Squires to Jade D. and Mark A. Rose, $240,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Broadwater Way, 517-Bank of New York Mellon and Structured Asset Mortgage Investment II Trust to Ira W. Black Jr., $1.85 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Baltimore Ave. SW, 203-Kenneth Edward and Leah Virginia Porritt to Benjamin E. and Katrina M. Johnston, $295,000.

Canterbury Ct., 310-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Ryan and Kathleen Bellerby, $345,000.

Forestdale Ave., 115-Pamela L. Walker Strickland to Allen William Hosmer, $269,900.

Johnson Farm Lane, 318A-Jong Woon and Un Hee Jun to Kalpana Adhikari, $232,000.

MacKintosh Dr., 284-James Curtis and Janet L. King to Paola and Patrick Elie, $375,000.

Marshall Rd., 620-Jose M. Flores to Jill and Gaston Davis, $315,000.

N St. SE, 315-Desiree Nunn to Jennifer M. Bedingfield, $285,000.

Phirne Rd. E., 8111-Judy Yunghi Kim to Michael T. Dibling and Hannah C. Hallewell, $275,000.

Ryan Rd., 308-Robert and Leslie M. Pollock to Robert J. Lamont, $283,000.

Wicklow Rd., 337-Patricia R. Duffy to Ada Mae Gamale Salazar, $349,000.

Third Ave. SW, 402-Ching Jou and Lily Gu Gou to Rebecca S. Ward, $205,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7829-Barbara Knight and estate of Helen A. Brandt to Justin T. Liebermann, $225,000.

Blue Water Ct., 312, No. 201-Theodore Sines to Tammy M. Smith, $179,900.

Clear Drop Ct., 6524, No. 101-Peggy L. Lambdin to Louis M. Deguilmi and Mary Ellen Deguilmi Bohlman, $175,000.

Foxwood Dr., 610-Sandeep Singh and Simarjeet Kaur to Herbert C. Dunn II, $315,000.

High Oak Rd., 8009-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Morgan Stanley Capital I. Inc. Trust to Pamela Jonas, $259,000.

Leymar Rd., 7867-Kelly M. Fisher and Micah Stanovich to Judy Muller, $414,900.

Meadow Dr. N., 24-Leslie A. White and Dominic Cantalupo to Bhim Raj and Nir Kumari Gurung, $262,900.

Opel Rd., 659-Krista K. Bast to Theresa F. Bass, $323,333.

Quarterpath Way, 608-Teresa Huebel Malone to Bryant and Samantha Parrish, $395,000.

Sithean Way, 1028-Dawn Morgan and Christina L. Cachie to Michael T. Goodman, $260,000.

Tanyard Knoll Lane, 7424-Charell Nate McFarland and Taurean Lloyd McKenzie to Jimmy and Anna Sines, $434,900.

Trailview Crossing, 8001-Lacey B. and Ian D. Evans to Jakeya M. Buford, $365,000.

West Dr., 7724-Derek Hobbs to Miguel Devega Dy Jr. and Chrystal M. Noonan, $332,500.

HANOVER AREA

Cornfield Ave., 2950-NVR Inc. to La Toya Smith, $394,990.

Greenknoll Ct., 7560-Cassaundra T. Martinez to Bradley A. and Jodi E. Nordstrom, $330,000.

Katla Ct., 1517-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Michael Adam and Crystalyn Sarita Hill Hoadley, $510,000.

Stoney Run Dr., 7516B-Jennifer L. Acosta Reed and Pablo A. Acosta to Naveen Babu Padala and Divya Mekala, $326,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Owensville Sudley Rd., 4555-Johnathan P. and Rachael Shipp to William Michael and Juliana Kidwell, $520,000.

LAUREL AREA

Crooked Tree Lane, 8537-Nathan A. Brown and Gina Sara Stordahl to John R. and Patricia R. Miller, $409,900.

Mayaone St., 8500-Sumit and Hetal Thukral to Mosongo Iyase Nanje, $360,000.

Shooting Star Lane, 8207-Thomas E. and Cheryl I. O’Bannon to Mustafa A. Almahi, $329,900.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Homewood Rd., 401-Patricia L. Cain and estate of Robert C. O’Brien to Mansoor Farooq, $297,000.

Orchard Rd. S., 6306-Eileen Patricia Griffin and John A. Benton to Elizabeth Reno, $328,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Biggs Purchase Lane, 200-Glenn G. and Karen M. Gebbia to Richard Anthony and Judith Lynn Steer, $710,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Brookwood Rd., 8383-Michelle E. and Charles G. Moody to Jordan Day, $395,000.

Chalet Dr. W., 531-Pride Homes Corp. to Brandon J. Quick, $354,900.

Hope Point Ct., 8309-Stephen A. and Marie E. Vasbinder to Lydia N.C. and Justin Nicholson, $604,900.

Lahinch Dr., 105-Keith D. Willett to Bradley Martenis and Melissa Jean Weidema, $599,000.

Norwood Dr., 8319-Residential Value Corp. to Candice Best, $182,000.

Pasadena Rd. W., 248-Joan Ellora Erbe to David and Victoria L. Beatty, $550,000.

Sylvan Ave., 116-Michael J. and Cathleen A. Cataldo to Adam Christian and Lorie Beth Schmidt, $595,000.

Williamstowne Ct., 436-Gerald W. Sitely to Jose L. Alvarado Santiago and Lourdes M. Zapata, $373,600.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 303-Brian and Magdalena Cullinane to Sarah Whitfield Allen, $270,000.

Blue Spring Ct., 2443, No. 303-Kimberly Nicole Riley to Rongfu Qian, $227,500.

Cheswick Lane, 1315-Monica J. Sparaco to James Cox, $315,000.

Emerald Way, 680-Charlene B. and James C. Peterson to Judith Ann Giles, $415,000.

Kingbird Ct., 3604-NVR Inc. to Alda Fansi Ngassa, $594,857.

Moonglow Rd., 606, No. 201-Stuart Kenneth Janke to Chad Douglas and Brooke Campanell, $174,000.

Railbed Dr., 1031-Ira and Serey Dassa to Yetunde G. Ifabumuyi, $383,000.

Snowfall Ct., 2286-Michael and Kimberly Jimenez to Nicole E. Kemp and Janice W. Perry, $480,000.

Sunny Chapel Rd., 784-Michael James Biediger to Danielle E. and Charles V. Johnson, $539,000.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8615, No. 304-Matthew E. and Jean L. Supko to Roman and Joyce Muriel Zawadzki, $275,000.

Westridge Cir., 98-John and Kwi Chae Sampson to Brenton Errol and Tiffany Gail Brown, $330,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Biltmore Ave., 1033-Sloane R. Franklin and Daniel R. McDonald to Debra A. Yakubics, $365,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8036J-Scott Stroheker and estate of Stephen Neal Stroheker to Lisa A. Snyder, $150,000.

Armstrong Dr., 8393-Tanya Crockett to Vance N. and Kaitlyn E. St. Peter, $465,000.

Beacon Point Rd., 8558-Suella Waltermyer to Rory and Mary Elizabeth Fracasse, $255,000.

Bristol Channel Ct., 2926-Heather L. Snowden and estate of James Bruce Snowden to Heather Lynn Snowden, $259,700.

Central Rd., 7936-John E. and Carol Huber to Madeline G. Vito and Timothy R. Truitt, $383,500.

Davenport Ct., 3502-Caren L. Hudson to Christopher M. McCormick, $155,000.

Forest Glen Dr., 8097-Michael E. and Pamela M. Clayton to Megan R. Tuozzo, $325,000.

Hadfield Ct., 8030-Michael E. and Judith Taylor to Wendy A. Hedges, $235,000.

Hilda Ave., 8377-Trevor R. Wills to Kelly L. and Charles E. Perez, $350,000.

Lake Ave., 1346-Eldred B. Ambuehl Jr. to William Brian Malle and Dawn Rudloff, $315,000.

List Ave., 229-Kenneth J. and Ilene J. Oken to Timothy J. Reardon, $452,000.

Machias Harbour, 8656-Eugene J. Wilson III to Amanda Buckley, $217,500.

Mayer Ave., 8053-John A. Feick to Joseph L. and Latetia G. Bryan, $365,000.

Nancys Pond Ct., 8043-Jordan M. Wells and Mary Lynn Walter to David D. Diehl, $305,000.

Overview Ct., 1220-Daniel E. and Jeanne L. Marucha to Thomas and Melanie Byrne, $445,000.

Princess Pl., 7708-Lee Donnelly and Stephanie E. Gorsche to Richard Joseph and Hollye Carolyne Kronenwetter, $273,000.

Riverside Dr., 616-Richard F. and Jolyn D. Kuhn to Devin Feist and Jacqueline Zirlin, $302,500.

Wedgewood Ct., 3501L-Eric Robert Eaton to Gregory J. Seward, $130,000.

Willowby Run, 780-David P. and Meghan L. Chisholm to Shannon Fitzmaurice, $230,000.

Eighth St., 928-Zachary A. Lowe to Brooke Coggiano, $300,000.

211th St., 707-Jason D. and Erin E. Callicoat to James Vohrer, $282,000.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Way, 3219-Ming Mar and Nancy Qing Zhou to Richard R. and Rachelle K. Briggs, $640,000.

SEVERN AREA

Black Harrier Lane, 8312-Armando Batista Jr. to Shawn and Colleen Powell, $345,000.

Cedar Dr., 1846-Joseph C. Erdely Jr. to James R. Kingman III and Virginia Piccirillo, $350,000.

Dove Ct., 1851-John L. Wright to Heather Lynn O’Connor, $142,000.

Golden Eagle Lane, 8522-James O. and Ashley S. Lewis to Chioma Onyemaobi, $369,000.

Huguenot Ct., 7890-Daniel R. and Mandie T. White to Jason Matthew and Emily Ann Koubek, $350,000.

Lawrence Ave., 71-Belen Gaurino and Laurie Sisney to Fei Meng and Philip Edward Shaw, $360,500.

New Cut Rd., 8238-Richard Michael Herbold Jr. and Sarah M. McCormick to Nicole Danielle and Nathan Lawrence Zimpfer, $450,000.

Pasture Brook Rd., 513-Byron J. and Debra L. McQuain to Beltus Chengwa Ambe, $395,000.

Severn Hills Way, 7918-Kai Chek and Ruby L. Yuen to Jacob Ryan, $385,000.

Statesman St., 7846-Vinson M. and Semhal Washington to David Francesco Fulton and Gabriela Del Carmen Ramirez, $330,000.

Tomlinson Ct., 8215-Deborah A. Schneider Cameron to Vuong Quoc Nguyen, $110,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Ave., 123-Clan Na Gael Corp. to Diane Cary Thomson, $685,000.

Boone Trail, 7-Thomas B. and Kimberly M. Lank to Jon M. and Karen Mahan, $2.42 million.

Enclave Trail, 510-Richard S. and Deanna S. Campbell to James P. and Diane D. Rausch, $570,000.

Hollyberry Rd., 312-Noe E. and Dale Fielder Rodriguez to Sallie L. and Gordon P. Sharpless, $550,000.

Lennox Ave., 203-Karyn Manson to Dale F. Fielder and Noe E. Rodriguez II, $1.15 million.

Mansfield Ct., 510-Kevin M. and Daria K. Darby to Bryan K. and Alexanderia R. Sizemore, $490,000.

Oak Grove Cir., 725-Matthew P. and Joanna B. Weinreich to Kevin Christopher Catalano, $425,000.

Ridout Rd., 3-Beth Guthrie Radwanski to Christian R. Carr, $655,000.

Smith Ave., 304-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America to Sheba Asghar, $287,358.

Woodbent Dr., 6-Sajid S. and Robina H. Niazi to Milad Sami and Mary Gerges Yonan Gendi, $639,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chestnut St., 4934-Michele S. Hughes to John Dobson and Sharon Anne Haiber, $355,000.

Pine Ave., 1223-Girl Next Door Homes Corp. to Danielle L. Cannata, $229,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Blandford Way, 10217-Paul and Margaret Gertler to Young Hwan and Sea Hee Jin, $570,000.

Cheekwood Cir., 2759-Young Sam Lee and Hyeree Park to Matthew and Nikki Wells, $672,000.

Dunloggin Rd., 9321-Vera Pinter to Ronald L. and Theresa A. Logsdon, $435,000.

Green Clover Dr., 10221-Daniel and Elizabeth Dudley to Falak Sher and Naeema Shoukat Khan, $475,000.

Independence Way, 11275-Linda Murphy to Asad and Atiya Ali, $1.2 million.

Ligon Rd., 3638-Alexander Riley and Laura Drummer to Edgar Meza Melendez and Brooke O’Brien Meza, $510,000.

Palmetto Ct., 3833-Thomas B. and Anne B. Long to Brittany Renee and Ryan Lee Adamczyk, $499,900.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 304-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Michael Patrick and Tracy Ann Duffy, $453,737.

Vardon Lane, 2608-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Jin S. Lee and Hee Sun Yang, $718,960.

Woodwick Ct., 2932-Adam J. and Sally S. Marshall to Brian J. and Elizabeth H. Fairall, $450,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Gentle Call, 5911-Maheshbhai B. and Minakshiben S. Patel to Alicia Arnold, $545,000.

Helmsman Way, 6017, No. A4-54-Aravindan Veerasamy and Padmaja Aravindan to Jatin Vaishnav, $532,000.

Whitegate Rd., 6629-Stephen D. and Catherine D. Coleman to Brandon and Amanda Difalco, $600,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Carriage House Lane, 9187, No. 49-Daniel Enrique Pino to Melissa McBean, $335,000.

Dasher Farm Ct., 7018-Jennifer Alvarez and James N. Young to Abdus Salam Abayomi Elias, $325,000.

Diamondback Dr., 9390-Jeffrey W. and Suzan H. Marcon to Brent J. and Stephanie M. Kowal, $570,000.

Five Fingers Way, 5301-Paul D. and Diane C. Taylor to Jeffrey and Wesley Elizabeth Holder, $530,000.

Golden Bell Way, 6149-Ashish Gandhe and Shilpa Lonkar to Srikanth Nagulapalli and Pratyusha Kovoor, $547,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8701, No. 32-David M. Clausen to Kiajuana Rayford, $155,000.

Luckpenny Pl., 5454-Kiem C. Ton to Jenica Lynn and Lirim Limani, $389,000.

Patchin Ct., 9560-Malcolm S. and Maxine K. Jacobs to Richard A. Hemandez Carbajal and Maria D. Garcia, $312,000.

Saddle Dr., 6421-Mehmet Guler to Naresh and Karuna Pun, $437,500.

Tamar Dr., 5911, No. 1-Gladys M. Schmidt to Mirko Dzodzo and Maria Stankevich, $128,000.

Watchlight Ct., 9035-Galaxy Real Estate Investment Corp. to Alex S. Clermont and Chantl D. Martin, $243,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Bradley Lane, 10234-Stephen Daniel Leduc and Rosemary Margaret Fanelli to Suzanne M. and William Craig Vanderwagen, $360,000.

Chase Lions Way, 5312-Paul A. and Melissa A. Amick to Robert J. and Tracy L. Gornowski, $378,000.

Darting Bird Lane, 5137-Chesapeake Premier Developers Corp. to Fontell E. and Anna Peart, $480,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10518, No. 9-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Sharilynn C. Steele, $205,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5537, No. 5-Sandeep Vasudeva and Kajal Mishra to Valeriya Kochunov, $161,700.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5719, No. F-Richard A. Dean to Kaleb Lee Cowden and Lorin Elizabeth Schumacher, $167,965.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10967-Thomas R. McGuire Jr. to Lawrence Levison and Marian Elizabeth Condon, $417,000.

Rutland Round Rd., 10206, No. 74-Lafayette N. Johnson to Barbara Rhoden, $380,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11711-Chad R. and Amy H. Ebling to Yewbdar Bedada, $325,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5590, No. 6-Lucile Gordon Press and estate of Herbert Press to Kevin Miller, $219,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5832, No. 305-Soumi Saha to Quinn and Alex J. Schulte, $267,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5902, No. C-Karen Kunkel and estate of Ora Jane Spicer to Sana J. and Javed T. Butt, $385,000.

Cherrybark Oak Lane, 7588, No. 187-Rebecca J. Winneberger and Rebecca J. Rieck to Meskerem S. Abebe, $323,000.

Darby Downs, 7210, No. R-Herman F. and Patricia L. Trabbic to Mital D. Mehta, $237,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6338, No. 1-7-Gary W. Taylor and Robert Lewis Cross to Gyung Jong Kim, $210,000.

Green Field Rd., 6470, No. 1-105-Amanda C. Glockner to Karlyssa M. Childers, $176,000.

Linden Ave., 6944-Warren Carlo to Avelar Fuentes, $250,000.

Millstream Ct., 7965-Rebecca R. and Michael V. Hoerst to Michael So and Diep Tra My Nguyen, $288,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5825, No. 2-Bank of America to Bawi P. Thang, $205,000.

Somerville Lane, 8041-Subrat Mahapatra and Meghana V. Parikh to Ramon Ortiz Rodriguez and Yazmin E. Rivera Velez, $439,000.

Wimbledon Ct., 6333-Christine M. Sneddon to Gregory P. Mason and Katherine Anne Blom Mason, $285,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Baltimore National Pike., 8174-Matthew A. and Kelley A. Lancelotta to Ronald William and Erica Candace Gibbons, $825,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8000-Kevin P. and Jennifer L. Hendon to Wendy Lee Strawhorn, $330,000.

Charles Crossing, 5959-David E. Joseph to Justin and Marissa Kennell, $484,900.

Dawns Way, 5107-Darryl L. and Shellie B. Williams to Scott and Kyla Golden, $815,000.

Golden Grain Ct., 8623-TD Development Corp. and JLK Homes Corp. to Laura Hoffman and Darin M. Zimmerman, $615,000.

Hollow Ct., 3338-Jeffrey J. Blanchette and Hong Hu to Mohammad N. Islam, $408,000.

Ilchester Rd., 5275-Douglas A. and Paris P. Taylor to Deepak Sadanandan Maryankandy and Genevieve Alexandrea Houston, $562,000.

Lee Farm Ct., 4971, No. 90-P-O-Hirut Gebrewold to Mohiuddin A. Khaled and Sultana A. Mahmoud, $366,000.

Richards Valley Rd., 5745-Steven M. Gordon to Lanh Dang Ha and My Thi Nguyen, $465,000.

Rose Petal Ct., 4206, No. 17-Janis W. Richmond to Judy Tremmel, $464,000.

Tiber Falls Dr., 4108-Jonathan S. Greene and Lana G. Khoury to Anup Aravind and Dhanya Ravindranath Kurup, $757,500.

Webbed Foot Way, 4927, No. 14-Marvin Ira Zeldin and Ivy Mae Konel to Yehualashet Woldeamanuel and Kibirnesh S. Jimilu, $380,000.

FULTON AREA

Market St., 11329-Sooyeon Park to Mohamed K. Barry, $680,000.

Terrace Lane, 11215-Xiaoyan Wang and Yiqing Feng to Rana Sherwany, Mirza Navaid Baig and Mirza Umair Baig, $630,000.

HANOVER AREA

Arrowwood Ct., 6107-Charles Stephen and Virginia Ann Rice to Kimberly Ann Go Lim, $490,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Open Space Ct., -Michael Paul and Rasamee Wolf to Dipender Singh and Jaspreet Kaur, $525,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Bushranger Path, 6717-Rabindra Kooma to Bennett T. Quade and Alexa Vesek, $315,000.

Eden Brook Dr., 7008-Mark S. Pernia to Evan James Pupelis and Danielle Lynette Entrot, $335,000.

Lambeth Ct., 9614-Jason B. Morgan to Ryan A. Harman, $250,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Emma Stone Dr., 2626-Ernest V. and Clarissa T. Ashby to Gary J. and Marcia Diana Endler, $680,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 8875-Laney S. and John J. Bowman Light IV to Stephen H. Thomsen and Amanda Rae Kennedy, $370,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Chelsea Way, 11002, No. 43-Spencer J. and Kalela M. Washington to Doo H. Kim, $455,000.

Donnan Castle Ct., 9504-Thomas M. Christovich Jr. to Joseph Cardona Munoz and Ana Isabel Rios, $300,000.

Glendower Ct., 9607-Christopher Dickinson to Aymen Mohammed, $295,000.

Jennifer Ct., 8624-Rachel A. Stockstill to Patricia and Shane Wieman, $382,900.

Lapping Brook Ct., 8212-Richard and Nancy Pitts to Nathaniel Isadore and Kristen Lee Pollack, $545,000.

Peace Springs Ridge, 9788-Leona S. Osborne and Michael Richard Skerritt to Kathleen and Alan Wang, $435,000.

Rock Ripple Lane, 9330-Christian A. and Colleen N. Zorn to Lauren R. Miller, $430,000.

Whiskey Run, 9765-Bradford and Nicola Hesse to Julio A. and Alexandra Perez, $225,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Forsythe Rd., 13970-Julia H. and Francis J. Beall to Adam Joseph and Donna Lockard, $445,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Cattail Meadows Dr., 1772-Mark and Sasha Brocato to Gerald Haver and Lisa Menendez, $725,000.

Woodbine Rd., 2136-Frederick A. and Anne K. Faffley to Susan F. and Aaron M. Cary, $250,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Folkestone Way, 10795-Charles F. and Sherry L. Mewshaw to James Kim, $500,000.

Wadsworth Rd., 10825-Steven S. and Hyun J. Kim to Sudhakar and Kiranmayi Soma, $495,000.