Enclave Ct., 12-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Ronald W. and Teresa B. Kaiser, $626,405.
Groh Lane, 130-Donald A. Ziolkowski and Laura Burhans to Steven Charles and Mary Carolyne Ross, $330,000.
Hoover St., 1100-Joanne M. Deloache and Aiden Niepold to Amanda C. Reed and Charles R. Fink, $312,500.
President Point Dr., 13, No. B1-Paul Christopher Dewald to Steven Paul Himmelfarb and Laura Vierling, $643,000.
Riding Ridge Rd., 417-Robert B. and Therese Daniels to Ryan W. and Elizabeth A. Blanc, $647,000.
Springdale Ave., 728-Alexandra Mary Lisko to Maika Faasasalu and Constance Anna Polamalu, $540,000.
Windwhisper Lane, 957-Steven B. and Sylvia Stone Kraemer to Christine S. Tyrrell, $310,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Anne Ct., 1694-Dale K. and Evelyn S. Lynn to Martha Gould and Howard S. Abramson, $675,000.
Berth Terr., 2820-Helga V. Van Dolsen to Jessamy J. Rango, $302,500.
Claude St., 100-Jonathan L. and Kristy S. Myers to Michael L. Milone and Ruth Milsten, $865,000.
Course Dr. W., 2552-Christopher J. Sullivan and Maria B. Hanson to Peter J. Purcell, $575,000.
Governor Thomas Bladen Way, 2024, No. 303-Kyle and Megan McCullough to Richard J. Folderauer Jr., $235,000.
Hideaway Ct., 2131-Charlotte Simmons to Gregory W. Solomon and Gabrielle M. Capuzzi, $329,000.
Lejeune Way, 141-Brookfield Admiral Square Corp. to Ashley N. Robinson, $400,000.
McKendree Ave., 108-Alice O’Donnell and estate of Carol Youmans to John T. and Amanda Z. Graham, $395,000.
Rigging Dr., 2622-Louise M. Ryman to Chaitanya V. and Ruchi C. Doshi, $330,900.
Tidewater Grove Ct., 942-Edward Joseph Vlna and estate of Vincent A. Vlna III to Robert Carl and Louise Anne Koch, $435,000.
Wardour Dr., 222-James Rudy Niles and Susan Niles Flater to Steven S. Paskal, $1.6 million.
West St., 225-Michael Patrick Hansen to Mark P. and Stacey H. Gembicki, $675,000.
ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA
Robinhood Rd., 782-Edward J. Maher to David and Diane P. Johnson, $825,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Dale Ct., 507-Angelos D. and Alison E. Kolazas to Melanie A. Kovach, $325,000.
Broadwater Rd., 461-Jonah A. and Laura Reeger to Dyan R. and Michael J. Urquhart, $420,000.
Comanche Rd., 1608-Michael C. and Geraldine L. Roberts to Matthew E. and Jillian M. Schellenschlager, $497,500.
Eagle Ct., 1475-Cora J. Bruner to Thomas and Catherine Desmond, $360,000.
Gloria Harris Ct., 1236-D.R. Horton Inc. to Bryan D. and Bianca A. Fitzpatrick, $585,000.
Harting Farm Dr., 998-Donald W. and Wendy L. Pisman to Luz J. Caalaman, $390,000.
Julie Ct., 1213-Paula H. Meyer to Jillian Paige Tomlin and Christian David Johnston Jr., $310,000.
Moorings Cir., 504-Joan McGrath A. Artman Pivec to Anthony R. and Robin B. Romito, $375,000.
Old Sturbridge Rd., 26-John Darrell and Kolene McKay Jackson to Thomas B. and Katherine Van Dam, $575,000.
Seminole Dr., 1230-Christian W. and Jennifer M. Lowe to Erin Sammons, $285,000.
Wickliff Pl., 440-Thomas J. and Barbara J. Cunningham to Angelos Daniel D. and Alison Elayne Kolazas, $487,500.
BROOKLYN AREA
Edgevale Rd. W., 228-Integral Property Group Corp. to Claudette Ruskin, $161,799.
Johnson St., 5719-Rodger S. Farrow to Edgardo A. Figueroa Alas, $236,000.
Fourth Ave., 203-Yang Kai Chen and Lin Yun Lian to Marisela Y. Gutierrez, $250,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Breezewood Ct., 1476-Tom and Tiffany Vandevoordt to Michael Constantious Chrisovergis and Madeleine Christen Woodward, $410,000.
Cananaro Dr., 1636-Christina M. Calhoon to Sean K. Mellon, $325,000.
Deep Creek View, 550-David Phillip and Dagmar Morgan to Eric Soltowski, $455,000.
Harbor Dr., 2111-Lawrence J. and Dana L. Cate to Christopher Scott and Jessica Obrinsky Leasure, $2.5 million.
Highpoint Dr., 989-Claude P. and Elizabeth P. Morrissey to Richard J. Colon Jr., $355,500.
Magothy Park Lane, 1019-Michael Wayne and Kasey Demetrakis to William Turner and Peggy Renzi, $480,000.
Pincay Ct., 1601-Robert J. and Jacqueline J. Schmidt to Timothy P. McAllister, $315,000.
Snow Goose Lane, 623-Katherine T. Harmina to Kristin Draper, $360,000.
Windgate Dr., 792-American Intl. Relocation SLN Corp. and Daniel Murtha to Juliette and Philip O’Connell, $538,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Cove Dr., 1203-Laura J. Jenner to Leslie L. Palmer, $375,000.
Wildwood Lane, 1117-Arthur H. and Michael A. Gilliam to Aldino Antonioli and Sharon M. Guest, $265,000.
CROFTON AREA
Bellarbor Cir., 1923-Doug B. Andrews to Julie Ann Halick, $185,000.
Crofton Pkwy., 1617-Christopher T. and Margaret F. Holmes to Jonathan M. and Jasmine L. Weadon, $429,000.
Elton Ct., 2709-Michael T. and Dianna L. Zabec to Willavene Poloff Macintyre and Louis Vincent Antonelli, $368,000.
Granite Ct., 1717-Juliana M. Bruzzese to Kathryn V. Parker, $270,000.
Leisure Way, 1729-Kathleen R. and J. Andre Gariepy to Melissa S. Hale, $188,000.
Medford Ct., 2450-David J. Grigonis to Darlene Cooper, $237,000.
Patrice Cir., 1678-Janet M. Hart to Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Lopez and Enma Besai Gonzalez, $500,000.
Reynolds Ct., 1809-Thomas R. Callahan and estate of Jane S. Callahan to Andrew Thomas and Amera Redman, $416,500.
Simsbury Ct., 1018-Beth A. Avery to Schntae Graham, $255,000.
Vergils Ct., 2718-Larry E. and Michele L. Snyder to Martha A. and Matthew L. Donnelly, $555,000.
Windy Oak Ct., 2557-Ashley M. and Aaron B. Holmes to Funlola and Chamennia Ogunleye, $369,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Fairfield Estates Lane, 1215-Eugene P. Johnston to Michael T. and Priscila D. Montecalvo, $600,000.
Indian Creek Lane, 904-Benne C. and Paula R. Nygren to Erik A. and Rachel I. Heisig, $685,000.
Paddocks Ct., 1405-Jerry R. and Joanne T. Milbourn to Sanjeev Jatain and Poonam Malik, $1.11 million.
Valentine Creek Dr., 1137-Marlene M. Keeler to Dawn Propst Segundo, $455,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Highpoint Rd., 8105-Pamela A. Bromwell and Randall W. Mattoon to Catherine Marie Suska, $228,500.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Eagle Passages Ct., 1002-David D. Bilodeau and Sheila R. Leone to Alim D. and Sara Pirmohamed, $870,000.
DEALE AREA
Grazing Field Way, 806-Anna M. and Charles D. Scarlata to Tim and Channing Duffy, $429,900.
EDGEWATER AREA
Annapolis Ave., 850-Raul Schuett and Diana L. Hayden to Jenna Soneira, $335,000.
Cedar Dr., 3523-Loch Haven Beach Corp. to James and Colleen M. Smith, $250,000.
Edgemont St., 3616-Chester L. and Gloria R. Mahaffey to Paul T. and Kelly E. Boehmler, $430,000.
Fairmount Dr., 417-Douglas T. and Jessica L. Evans to Kristina A. Lieu, $312,000.
Lee Dr., 1626-Amanda Henderson and estate of William A. Peterson to Jennifer L. Castricone, $415,000.
Mayo Rd., 950-Vance N. St. Peter to Brian and Noel Wetz, $279,900.
Monarch Dr., 3516-Jennifer M. Panik to Tressa K. and Sean P. Doordan, $925,000.
Penwood Dr., 423-Roger and Linda J. Watt Thusius to Laurence E. Belluchie, $469,500.
Riverton Pl., 104-Donald G. and Deborah B. Magnuson to John and Jo Ann Koch, $420,000.
Shore Dr., 1724-Nikolaus and Robert Bussink to Emily Wicks, $243,500.
Warwick Pl., 414-Jamie W. Dettmer to Stephen A. Schreider, $331,500.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Annapolis Rd., 935-Eric W. and Karen E. Elam to Paul Nicholas Laurenzano, $415,000.
Crofton Valley Dr., 952-Charles Kyle Sharpe to Richard A. and Jennifer M. Van Buren, $590,000.
Flowering Tree Lane, 2508-Edward E. and Martha E. Clark to Brooke Nicholas, $369,950.
Misthaven Lane, 2247-Steven J. Rohlfs to Ryuta Michael and Midori Riecke, $370,000.
Symphony Lane, 2529-Richard G. and Lori K. Faber to Robert Justin and Dawn Haupt, $350,000.
Wigeon Way, 1406, No. 307-Estate of Angela Recker to Diana H. Kaye, $324,000.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Braden Loop, 1487-Judith A. Volem to Christopher K. Heath, $256,000.
Colonial Knolls, 6478-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Mariela Rivera, $174,000.
Fleagle Rd., 357-Kevin D. and Barbara L. Via Brice to Lisa M. Caldwell, $310,000.
Foxtail Lane, 8029-Eric W. and Karen F. Pedersen to Darcie A. and Peter J. Richmond, $378,000.
Heather Stone Way, 112-Courtney Bryant and Kenneth W. Shoster to Naeshia and Aaron L. Powell, $210,000.
New Jersey Ave. NW, 18-Villana Rae Woody to Brooke A. Cullifer and Zachariah A. Brinsfield, $339,000.
Pampano Dr., 6537-Julian S. and Elizabeth Doud Scarborough to Tyrone Lee Pagud, $237,000.
Resch Loop, 7503-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Anthony Riddle, $315,275.
Tieman Dr., 1705-Rebecca Barnes Ferrer to Michelle and Clifford Forster, $259,900.
Washington Blvd., 407-Paul E. and Patricia D. Chenoweth to Michael E. and Judith T. Trippett, $190,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Amberly Rd., 513-Jason M. McClure to Marcela Cerrito, $217,000.
Crown Rd., 7214-Linda Boles Lind and Barbara Ann Rogers to Christine Trevaskis, $235,000.
Fitzallen Rd., 1036-Warren M. and Denise Ann Hiller to Hildegard Levasseur, $260,000.
Green Acres Dr., 7317-Randall and Theresa Tracey to Austin A. Weller, $282,000.
Hopkins Cor., 924-Jonathan D. and Shaina M. Rober to Vernard Purdie, $334,000.
Marley Station Rd., 402-Robert J. Reiss Jr. to Molly Aston and Howard G. Prior, $465,000.
Ocracoke Way, 402-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Charles Jerome and Vicki Irene Kupec, $460,040.
Rumfire Ct., 6605-Janise A. Buckmon to David and Hilda Dillard, $229,500.
Tanager Ave., 7123-Richard Agar to Nicholas L. Wilhite, $313,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7712-Zijun Tong and Wenjing Jin to Gage M. Andis, $245,000.
Warfield Rd., 238-David A. Martin to Roderick Holmes and Ruby Gordon, $289,990.
Sixth Ave. NE, 307-Jason L. and Cheryle A. Freeman to Stephen W. and Judy Ann T. Kastler, $350,000.
HANOVER AREA
Fredericksburg Rd., 2746-Jena and Michael Chitan to Albert Lewis Boudy Sr., $390,000.
Hawthorn Dr., 1326-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Rex Alan Warnert, $414,990.
Simms Lane, 1826-Tara Lynn and Jeffrey Patrick Harold to Michael Lee and McShane Gomez, $390,000.
Winding Hills Dr., 7209-Oluyemi Shonubi to Dong Hyuk Shin and Sopheakdey Ngov, $358,000.
LAUREL AREA
Cherry Hill Lane, 202-Marcus A. and Stacie C. Nelson Brownrigg to Elizabeth Ijeoma Ekeh, $360,000.
Hartwood Pl., 8604-Randy R. and Christine A. Bowman to Brittani Cook, $344,900.
River Bend Ct., 3105, No. F304-Antonia L. Cuffee to Alicia D. Clarke, $214,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Hammonds Ferry Rd. S., 102-Reuben M. and Mandy S. Krauson to Joan Meredith Barnickel, $274,900.
Minta Ct., 202-Peter J. and Darcie A. Richmond to Michael A. Youngquist, $290,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Batchelors Choice Lane, 26-Nancy C. and Richard Talbott Miller to Lindsay M. and Casey J. Childs, $610,000.
Traveller Ct., 616-Casey J. and Lindsay M. Childs to Michael Kosmides, $650,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Benfield Dr. W., 916-Thomas Torbik and estate of Anne Marie Yale to Michael and Chelsea Vesely, $365,000.
Chalet Dr., 501-Jessica and Peter Kuyatt to Mario J. Burkett and Ana N. Reza, $275,000.
Galiot Dr., 8322-Jaime L. Iatesta to Adam and Dina Lustgarten, $459,000.
Kathy Anne Lane, 1146-Thomas A. and Julie S. Damiloski to Marlene K. Netherton and Karen A. Douse, $740,000.
Morris Tongue Dr., 731-Matthew G. Thompson to Jesse W. Dishman Jr. and Ashley N. Schuyler, $399,000.
Old Mill Rd., 444-Kristi and Matthew Martucci to Vaughn T. Brito and Fernanda Gomez Mansilla, $390,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Lake Shore Dr., 7110-Kenneth R. Graham Jr. to Joel Albert and Michael A. Riley, $330,000.
ODENTON AREA
Artillery Lane, 1935-Thomas C. and Stacy R.B. Hoffman to Luke Earls and Kelly E. Ford, $465,000.
Chapelview Dr., 712-Sylvia R. Leon to Meghan Monroe and Fallon R. Migliorini, $275,000.
Domain Ct., 512-Christopher S. and Jenna M. Patterson to Karen Clayborne, $239,900.
Greenwood St., 483-Art Homes Corp. to Shannon S. and Baltasar A. Ortega, $295,000.
Jostaberry Way, 2430-Joshua M. and Meredith L. Perkins to Kevin Doherty Schmid, $380,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8708-Lisa M. Smith to Keith M. Ashton, $380,000.
Orchard Oriole Way, 2627-NVR Inc. to Charles William Doyle and Christina Elizabeth Butters, $795,749.
Saint Andrews Lane, 1239-Thomas M. and Anna Houck to Jennifer Goldberg, $319,000.
Streamview Dr., 2631-Sterling National Bank to Matthew and Kelly Kennedy, $335,000.
Thornbrook Dr., 8720-Michelle J. Crocker Hoye to Shamika J. Gary, $354,900.
Westridge Cir., 63-John L. and Ruth Doran to Ayonio Goriola, $345,000.
Wintergreen Ct., 8606, No. 301-Tameria A. and Michael E. Jolley to Nancy A. Kramer, $258,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Chalk Point Rd. W., 4911-William R. and Ann Marie Atkinson to Thomas Harrison and Joanne Handler, $592,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Alberta Ave., 3908-Charis Homes Corp. to Wayne W. and Rebecca E. Chaney, $315,000.
Brewer Neck Rd., 1438-Wills Real Estate Investments Corp. to Kathleen T. and Scott A. Bailey, $649,900.
Caldwell Ct., 7904-John and Swante D. Ford to Jeremiah N. and Alexandria J. Eklund, $360,000.
Catherine Ave., 7807-S & S Development and Design Corp. to Matthew and Amber Ketchum, $346,500.
Creekview Ct., 99-Michael Lessard to Brian J. Smith, $232,500.
Delma Ave., 303-Mary E. Zink and Brenda B. Johnson to Daniel James and Laurie Ellen Mahoney, $277,300.
Elizabeth Rd., 7959-Andrew and Nikita Wellein to Amanda Foster and Benjamin Sanders, $257,000.
Garden Rd., 8425-Matthew William and Breauna Lenae Santiago to Eric J. and Renee E. Kensel, $354,900.
Henslowe Ct., 7933-Marlette M. Newberger and estate of Constance M. Monroe to Lisa Wheeler Lee, $220,000.
Jacobia Dr., 141-Lisa L. Hamilton to Ignacio Goya Rozas and Zoila Magaly Torres Aguero, $287,500.
Laurel Dr., 656-Gregory Scott and Dawn Ann Wilson to Joshua Nicholas and Jetta Leigh Day, $412,000.
Lowtide Ct., 7902-John D. Lemay to Jessica A. and Charles Anthony Macola, $525,000.
Maryland Ave., 444-Kyle and Marla Meure to Michele Lynn and James Joseph Scardina, $327,500.
Old Crown Dr., 3496-Jenna R. Coburn to Katie J. Booker, $225,000.
Perry Cove Rd., 1714-Christopher and Zingray Germershausen to Chaliss Pulliam, $720,000.
Riverside Dr., 268-Bradley M. Weidema to Kirkland Taylor, $295,000.
Sherlock Ct., 7651-James D. and Karen M. Cobb to Zachary Dunn, $267,000.
Whites Cove Rd., 7895-Guy A. and Beverly Furrow to Noah and Lindsay Longwell, $499,900.
Woodholme Cir., 8028-Gregory W. Thompson to Austin Eagle and Olivia C. Gulledge, $292,000.
11th St., 924-Ayla Herbert and Elliot Stahel to Wilson David Gamber, $299,900.
RIVA AREA
Breckenridge Cir., 1254-Dave D. and Gena M. Peel Garcia to Patrick L. and Brean C. Fitzsimmons, $412,000.
SEVERN AREA
Carinoso Cir., 1155-Efren and Anna L. Rada to Aiko Jay Biason and Teirra D. Aguon Calderon, $359,900.
Clark Station Rd., 7836-Patrick M. and Roberta F. Boyle to Nicholas and Carly Zeller, $325,000.
Gabriel Garth Ct., 7785-Vincent F. and Amanda B. Gingerelli to Richard Cory Newman, $380,000.
Highmeadow Dr., 515-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Jeffery Adam and Katie A. Clemens, $496,258.
Jasons Landing Way, 7962-Sterling B. and Anita P. Johnson to Deanna and James Revere, $465,000.
Manet Way, 7869-Garrett P. Feiner to Uy Quach and Nhin Pham, $420,000.
Sicily Lane, 1149-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rashonda S. Winston and Edward Holloway III, $366,990.
Telegraph Rd., 8157-Marguba A. Akbaralieva to Arif and Tugba Cihan, $319,000.
Winter Pine Trail, 1421-F. Branden and Juliet A. Anderson to Stacy Nicole and Enith Randall, $521,250.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Beach Rd., 1-Steven D. McCubbin to Mark B. Baldy and Valerie O’Hara, $1.06 million.
Dunkeld Ct., 637-Kenneth D. and Mary Patricia Neighoff to Steven McCubbin, $696,000.
Laguna Cir., 268-Ryan and Suzanne Hendrix to Evan Faith Spangle, $340,000.
Michener Ct. W., 266-Stephanie A. Vito to Jessica L. and Jason M. Serpa, $499,900.
Raussell Pl., 308-Michael S. Bowling to Ryan Hertz, $299,000.
Saint Ives Dr., 201-Michael and Maria Eriksen Hardy to Allison M. and Christian R. Jehling, $729,000.
Thomas Way, 615-Robert F. Nichols Jr. and estate of Deborah J. Nichols to Kathleen D. Colleran, $235,000.
Whittier Pkwy., 609-Regina Barnhurst to Terrence M. and Melissa Murray, $295,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Girton Ave., 4724-Casey L. and Kathryn D. King to Michelle Marie Wozny, $325,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Camelford Ct., 10217-Richard L. Cysyk and estate of Marguerite Ann Agnes to Surobhi M. and Patrick J. Rooney, $570,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4750, No. 3-Samuel Youngkwang Seo and Grace Jain Kang to Stephanie Brennen and Wesley Thayer, $235,000.
Folly Quarter Rd., 12781-Kendra Lee Knoke to Jason and Mary Kathleen Habert, $640,000.
Gwynn Park Dr., 9697-Linda Fitzsimmons to David Lee and Novella Corrin Evans, $470,000.
Leyden Way, 4754-Robert S. and Nam S. Kim to Jian Xu, $360,000.
Michaels Way, 9310-Ruth H. and Henry Cook to Danna Tan, $450,000.
Paul Mill Rd., 3813-Brian A. Leone to Robyn Dubrov Foreman and Ibrahim Chand Sagatov, $522,500.
Triadelphia Rd., 12575-Chris D. and estate of Barbara Sullivan Robinson to Amber and Nathan Stone, $520,000.
Windsor Moss, 12061-Jeffery M. and Carol M. Good to Jeffrey Elliot and Laura K. Richman, $635,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Flamewood Dr., 7500-James V. Riffle to Andrew S. and Allison Kathryn Shobe, $750,000.
Hall Shop Rd., 11887-William Schad and Heather Rhea Nies to Stephanie Anne Cooper, $640,000.
Lakeside Dr., 13731-Maryann M. Wells to Mira S. and Surendra B. Daulat, $670,000.
Silent Lake Dr., 13501-Mark M. and Michele G. Evans to Ying and Quan Yuan, $887,500.
Welcome Night Path, 6612-Abbas Mohammadi and Akram Talaei to Bruk Bekele Getachew and Firehiwot Kinde, $650,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Candleshine Ct., 7260-Larissa S. Baker Tepper to Sampath K. Bandi and Rajitha Pasikanti, $291,000.
Dark Hawk Cir., 8510-Peter A. and Marybeth Coccia to Dawit Abeje and Mimi Zewdie, $550,000.
Deep Calm, 6428-Laquessa R. Lee to Vincent Torrente Jr., $419,900.
Gentle Way, 9339-Mitch Hollars and estate of Jack H. Abramson to Jose G. and Rosmarie Lopez, $360,000.
Harbor Lane, 7213, No. 3-7-Ashley and Sean Danus to Peter Justsen, $325,000.
Hound Hill Ct., 5453-Nathan D. and Sara L. Bos to Michael T. Szedlmayer and Gray A. Vargas, $385,000.
Marsh Hawk Way, 5470-Matthew Edward and Cherie Helfrich to Aaron David, $360,000.
Reader Lane, 9363-NRZ Reo Inventory Corp. to Foad Askari Farahani and Elaheh Mikanic, $199,900.
Shining Oceans Way, 8820, No. 413-Vivian H. Green to Nancy D. Campbell, $345,000.
Watchlight Ct., 8956-Jamil Khaliq and Shamaila Muhammad to Anselm and Mavissa A. Beach, $250,000.
Wingflash Lane, 6532-Joan I. Brotherton to Alan H. and Patricia Ann Hickerson Wilson, $342,500.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Blue Arrow Ct., 10389-Thomas A. and Maribeth J. Raffa to Nicholas C. Stern and Natalia Mercer, $452,500.
Cricket Pass, 6265-William R. and Karla M. Gray Roncal to McNeal and Evonne McCabe Brown, $435,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10663-Clifford and Laurie D. Scheiber to Brandon H. and Hilary S. Neblett, $480,000.
Gulfstream Row, 5613-Pennie Kay and David Edward Close to Quinn Louise McCreary and Orrin Jason Ross, $261,000.
Lone Tree Ct., 11784-Pontus Brandt and Petra M. Olander to Matthew A. and Arina E. Wright, $350,000.
Snowflake Ct., 11227, No. A-Christopher G. and Kimberly R. Hudgens to Jenna Louise Fletcher, $200,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5425, No. 1-Frederick and Patricia Gottemoeller to Irene Hechler, $340,000.
Willow Bottom Dr., 11018-David and Donna Dupree to Yang Li and Lili Liu, $645,000.
COOKSVILLE AREA
Sycamore Spring Ct., 1948-Barbara A. Gasser Hughes to Thomas P. and Stephanie L. Delore, $575,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Briarglen Dr., 7928, No. B-Gloria J. Nutzhorn to Thomas E. and Judith D. Etchells, $392,600.
Diggers Lane, 5826, No. 4-04-Khalid Beraich and Meryem Cherkaoui to Huat Thang Bawihrin, $245,000.
Golden Crest, 7019-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Anthony P. and Zeta Elaine Smith, $815,000.
Hearthside Way, 7523-Claude and Yasumi Shoemake to Jasmine Paek, $360,000.
Purple Iris Lane, 8889, No. 20-Jaya R. and Ritesh S. Kataria to Asin Iqbal, $406,200.
Slipknot Alley, 7423-Michael W. Schwoegl Jr. to Jihye Kim, $340,000.
Wesley Lane, 6476-Russell and Nicole Giacobbe Epstein to Hayley Keenan, $490,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Avoca Ave., 4901-Virginia M. Rouse to David K. and Annabelle U. Hyde, $499,900.
Brauerton Rd., 8901, No. 204-Larry A. and Candace L. Blosser to Diane M. Guinther, $315,000.
Carls Ct., 8980, No. G-NVR Inc. to Steven Sung Jin and Hyun Joo Kim, $334,000.
Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8145, No. N-Kelly Ann Ackley and estate of Catherine G. Powers to Shirley L. Kenny, $305,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8611, No. F-Bardia Alimohammadi and Ameneh Seddigh to Jaycee Jeongmee Choi, $210,000.
High Ridge Rd., 8513-Steven E. and Corinne A. Bowen to Jason Brown and Elizabeth Rasking, $442,000.
Hunting Horn Dr., 5558-Brandon Henderson to Ellie Kayoung Kim, $445,000.
Kyne Millers Way, 8107-Rachel Kim and Steve Lee to Bergina Brickhouse Isbell, $252,728.
Montclair Dr., 2808-Sang M. Pak to Seung C. Yang, $575,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 8320-Kelly R. Campbell and Samantha A. Westley to Armen Melikian and Margaret A. Stella, $513,000.
Rolling Meadows, 4483-Judith T. Hanson to Daniel Joseph Calianno and Heather Lee Donhauser, $517,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7602-Matthew and Kirstyn Estes to Marianka Wepprecht, $245,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2522-NVR Inc. to Padmaja Vazrala and Madhusudhan Modugula, $850,000.
FULTON AREA
Edenton Ct., 8520-Louise M. and Ryan J. Bartley to Douglas Richard and Medessa Sexton Burian, $705,000.
Route 216, 12325-Kenneth E. Hawkes and estate of Pauline M. Hawkes to Michelle Nadeau Nguyen, $360,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Longfield Rd., 3117-Tracy S. Trisko to Bhuvan A. and Krista C. Suri, $715,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Lime Kiln Rd., 12720-Spence A. and Joyce A. Wike to Lamal Diyon and Adrienne R. Sheppard, $782,750.
JESSUP AREA
Granville Rd., 8320-Nathan A. Beinert and Kendra I. Howard to Claudia Saint Jean, $359,900.
Vollmerhausen Rd., 9334-Jeffrey E. Wise and Donna Wilson to Sandra M. Herrera, Ana Gonzalez Perez and Armando R. Alvarado, $280,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Early Spring Way, 9758-Mark A. and Carolyn Kempe Cheney to Prem and Anita Bansal, $340,000.
Pirates Cove, 9226-Mercy Akpan to J. Jesus Flores Ortiz, $264,900.
Shaker Dr., 10288-Toby and Natalie Dickins to Anthony Joseph Ianozi, $459,000.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Anderson Hill St., 2367-Joyce E. Agness to Pankaj Praful and Smita Pankaj Patel, $650,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Long Corner Rd., 1175-Kristin Cilento Carter to Robert E. and Angela N. Meredith, $515,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Fall Rain Dr., 10004-Orhan H. Sulieman to Sharod Donnell and Monica Renee Jenkins, $635,000.
Hammonds Overlook Ct., 9623-Jamie Ahn You to Laura and Gregory Ihrie, $377,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9733-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Gordon David Kieffer, $535,165.
McKenstry Dr., 8030-Jerome W. and Edith P. Donohue to Brandon and Nicole McKellar, $525,000.
Superior Ave., 10043-Michael B. Reed to Jesse L. Rankin and Theresa M. Carbonaro, $375,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Emory Farm Lane, 12620-Brent W. and Elsa W. Barnes to Franklin O. Garcia and Haydee E. Sarmiento, $785,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Frederick Rd., 12787-Kevin Robert and Jennifer Lynn Schwartz to Steven Krska and Katherine Derr Ansari, $790,000.
Rover Mill Rd., 13945-William G. and Christy L. Poulis to Jeremy Ryan and Jennifer Love Shafer, $1.08 million.
WOODBINE AREA
Bushy Park Rd., 15069-Thomas A. and Laurel G. Garland to Rachel C. Cascio, $379,900.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Dutchess Way, 10613-Joon I. and Yeon Hee Song to Hyo Kyeng Shin and Ji Ho Joung, $758,000.
My Girl Pl., 10512-Eugene Iager to Praveen Kumar Bheemshetty and Keerti Rajalbandi, $590,000.