Chester Ave., 215-Andrew Edward and Nancy Diane Bassler to Eric V. Mazur and Janice M. Mallia, $1.1 million.
Edelmar Dr., 8-Laura Seabeck Borrelli to Noe Lopez Merino and Sara Gil Velasquez, $280,000.
Enclave Ct., 34-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Renee Marie Matthews, $531,186.
Gardner Dr., 107-Melissa Jessie Gardner to Erin E. Shackelford and Matthew G. King, $386,925.
Harbor Dr., 402-Erin E. Conley to Melanie A. Graham, $379,000.
Janice Dr., 805-Wendy Siedlecki and estate of Charlotte Cloud to Constance Rachel and John H. Simon, $430,000.
Ogleton Rd., 2640-Jeffrey R. and Trulee A. Knudson to James P. Reid and Jennifer Noronha, $440,000.
River Dr., 76-Kenneth S. and Lisa McCue Karsten to Peter B. Welch and Laura Cottrill, $2.65 million.
Sandstone Ct., 50-B-Lannie L. and Cheryl A. Dietle to Pavlo and Valentyna Ushenko, $155,000.
Sycamore Ave., 1359-Bay SS Enterprises Inc. to Don C. Dewolfe and Ozlen D. Luznar, $635,000.
Van Buren St., 1109-Elsa R. and Nino R. Pereira to Lowell Henry and Ashley Morgan Wann, $364,000.
Yachtsman Way, 924-Bryan R. Vaz and Jennifer Lewellen to Mary Ann Gwartney and Bryan Hidalgo, $344,650.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Brewer Ave., 10-Jeffrey K. and Anita L. Harris to Shawn M. Clotworthy, $255,000.
Central St., 916-Maryland Properties 2020 Corp. to Christopher Kay and Heather Stetten, $329,703.
Cornhill St., 54-Joel Rizzo to Ryan S. and Erin B. Webb, $530,000.
German St., 4-Thomas and Jodi Pratt to Kaelynn Kimball Moury, $455,000.
Hideaway Ct., 2163-Daniel Ronald Hawkins to Anthony and Caitlyn Truax, $329,900.
Lloyd Ct., 1300-Carlos and Carmen Cantor to Daniel T. and Sarah H. Russell, $560,000.
Pennypond Lane N., 2807-Virginia A. Kelson to Yunmei Ting, $440,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 216-Alan R. Jacobson and Janet Peterman to Joyce A. Mason, $229,000.
Valley Rd., 1966-Richard I. and Barbara H. Kovelant to Jose E. Quintanilla, $620,000.
ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA
Friar Tuck Hl., 165-Suzanne B. and Edwin J. Bradley to Nicholas Joseph and Jordan Nicole Schmitz, $465,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Green Dr., 526-Nicholas Dale and Laura Weiss Kistler to John E. and Christine L. Haakenson, $500,000.
Capetowne Rd., 361-William C. Miciche to Priscilla Elliott Dulin, $247,000.
Dividing Creek Rd., 740-Elena Grace Kozlowski to Susan McDonough, $238,500.
Farley Ct. S., 1310-Chris and Cara Kolakowski Jacobs to Adam Joseph Witt, $306,000.
Jones Station Rd., 81-John E. Fisher to Bruce L. and Denise I. Wagner, $300,000.
Melissa Ct., 583-James M. and Tara E. Stabler to Amira Beth Westenburger, $280,000.
Ridgeway E., 1420-Belinda V. and William D. Anthony to Travis R. and Brigitte V. Richie, $569,000.
Southern Hills Dr., 726-Matthew J. and Sara Dollard to Brian Prendergast, $184,900.
Waycross Way, 285-Victor Holinko and Jennifer Hammell to Matthew J. Rowland and Sarah Machin, $432,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Fairfax Ave., 504-Kathleen M. Brager and estate of Stella Stumpf to Rachel Jeanette Stumpf, $224,000.
Holy Cross Rd., 204-Robert Galante and Bobby Blackwell to Eric David and Michele Lynn Krumbhaar, $208,500.
Rebecca Hammond Ct., 110-NVR Inc. to Jevon Edward Dolan, $291,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Chesapeake Rd., 2022-Charles A. and Jacqueline Daniels to Patrick Saba, $235,000.
Hidden Point Rd., 1905-Anthony J. and Donna G. Izzo to Sally Devlin and Andrew Earle Barton, $1.07 million.
Oak Tree Lane, 1044-Stephen Alexander and Jessica Marie Berchielli to Timothy M. and Laura A. Zulick, $306,000.
Seabright Dr., 1285-Barry N. and Delia F. Conner to Rick and Lindsay Garcia, $362,500.
White Tail Deer Ct., 1504-J. Patrick and Donna L. Kelly to Nicholas and April Peterson, $799,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Deale Churchton Rd., 5465-Phillip M. and Melissa L. Huffman to Frank M. Shannon III and June Lee Catterton, $400,000.
CROFTON AREA
Bolton Lane, 2403-Nancy R. Beimel to Cori L. Bondon, $298,000.
Farlow Ave., 1524-Sigrid M. and Anthony D. Bove to Douglas D. Hutchinson, $485,000.
Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 14-Beazer Homes Corp. to Leonard and Cynthia Campbell, $432,000.
Forest Hill Lane, 2026-Lakia M. Thomas Teixeira to Gurpreet Singh and Bhupinder Kaur, $255,000.
Greentree Ct., 1704-Jennifer Louise Scott to Amanda Marie Birckhead, $265,000.
Jordan Ave., 1456-Asuman San Felice and estate of Irfan Kucukcetin to Bade and Ronald Keith Hanna, $375,000.
Lang Dr., 1816-Kurt Michael Rauschenberg to John Maenner and Samantha Grim, $350,000.
Montauk Dr., 2305-Jarod and Wendy A. Guertin to Zemrushe Shabiu, $352,000.
Petes Ct., 1611-Joseph A. Fleming and Linda Christina Porter to Andrew Papagjika and Kathleen Bard, $565,000.
Yarmouth Lane, 2418-Beverly A. and Charles E. Ginter to Dmitry and Elena Zotkin, $345,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Buttonwood Trail, 914-Mustafa Kazzalbach to Keith Michael and Eunmi Yun Ey, $410,000.
Tudor Dr., 1012-Jeffery and Colleen Gilmore to Timothy Joseph and Nelida A. Davis, $520,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Chestnut Cove Dr., 1037-Theresa Gomes to Rachel Daniel, $250,000.
End Dr. W., 7901-A.R. Builders Inc. to Albert and Nichole A. Retowsky, $200,000.
Stoney Beach Way, 1555-Heather Didonato to Christy Estrada, $235,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Riva Rd., 3658-John F. Richards and Elizabeth L. Werner to Justin and Karin Jug, $473,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Jewell Rd., 254-Michael K. Birch to Emily G. and Shawn T. Phipps, $375,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Bright Light Ct., 322-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan J. and Brooke A. Pollack, $399,990.
Claiborne Rd., 41-Irene D. Hazel to Leticia M. Guevara Alvarado and Melvin Jeovanni Cruz, $305,000.
Fairlea Dr., 311-Lowell Keith and Sarah Reynolds Loudin to Elizabeth Jane Berney and Gregory D. Luther, $470,000.
Hamlet Club Dr., 410, No. 204-Gisela R. Barry to Robert Paul and Sandra Lynn Hardesty, $256,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 418-D.R. Horton Inc. to Richard G. Roeder Jr., $425,000.
Old Turkey Point Rd., 1008-Claude T. and Leah D. Bell to Jose L., Paula M. and Luis G. Landaverde, $380,000.
Ridgely Rd., 1743-Jocelyn F. Graham to Nicoletifani M. Tumakay, $265,000.
Ruxton Rd., 1606-Brian R. Gleeson to Amanda M. Hartman, $214,000.
Thyme Dr., 2711-Roger Bartram and estate of Joyce D. Bartram to Pamela and Jonathan Beyerlein, $250,000.
FRIENDSHIP AREA
Old Solomons Island Rd., 6726-Arcadia S. Keefe to Elisa M. and Jennifer L. Miller, $385,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Four Seasons Dr., 2269-Anthony J. Alioto to Ryan Funderburg, $465,000.
Maytime Dr., 2532-Appletree Homes Corp. to Sabrina Evans, $309,900.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Skippers Row, 1736-Lola E. Tray to Merrill P. Stabile and Miroya J. Monsour, $2.99 million.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Central Ave., 702-Cole Burton and estate of Geraldine A. White to Jose Antonio Hernandez Reyes, $310,000.
Cross Creek Dr., 8017-Christopher A. and Christine Teresa Leeland to Arnold L. Malone and Darshall D. Banks, $276,500.
Falcon Crest Dr., 8103-Joshua C. and Jaclyn R. Klaiss to Alan Rodriguez Silva and Joandy Ivelisse Ruiz Ruiz, $317,000.
Mall Rd., 105-Lawrence B. and Joann E. Hoffman to Laurie Battaglia, $435,000.
Nolcrest Rd., 8007-Diane P. Nelson to Raymond Leo and Zachary M. Arnie, $270,000.
Phillip Dr., 1006-Beachwood Investments Corp. to Alfonso R. Diaz, $268,400.
Sprite Way, 604-Jason Rauen to Marquis J. and Carol O. Wilson, $235,000.
Wellham Ave., 330-Justin Reinhardt to Abhishek and Piyush Patel, $350,000.
Williams Rd., 220-Kevin A. Miller to Mitchell Plapp, $338,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Apple Orchard Dr., 730-Joseph Francis Masci to Morgan Page Feehery, $349,900.
Carroll Rd., 129-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Russell W. Behne II and Macriseta Dawn Illustre, $220,000.
Clear Drop Way, 6511, No. 302-Lawrence O. and Amy M. Fletcher to Michael R. Levins, $187,500.
Edgerly Rd., 913-Augustine Ukpelegbu to Cosme A. Espinoza Bautista and Almadelia Gomez Marroquin, $229,000.
Gatewater Ct., 353, No. C-John Thomas and Esther J. Mackabee to Galyna Chmyrova and Valerii Banar, $145,000.
Goldfinch Ct., 7502-Bridget Mary and Josh Pruett to Velvet M. Forson, $304,000.
Inglewood Dr., 114-Paul J. Amancio to Dane R. Smith and Jennifer M. Kuhl, $281,500.
Langley Rd., 901-Anna Marie Clarke to Jacob A. and Jessica D.M. Ricker, $265,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7352-Ashley M. and Matthew D. Wanner to Xu Rui Dong and Bi Lan Jiang, $345,000.
Phelps Ave., 311-Anna F. Hipsley and estate of Helen S. Puszaitis to Jose A. Serrano, $240,000.
Queen Anne Rd., 102-Westley S. Wagner and Bonnie Phillips to Michelle R. Friend, $228,000.
Spring Maiden Ct., 202, No. 301-Ronald L. Ward III to Victoria M. and Michele Garcia, $164,900.
Thomas Rd., 11-Harry G. and Melanie A. Pindell to Corey E. Frank, $290,000.
Willow Bend Dr., 413-Katelyn Brooke and Tyler Ellis Kight to Anthoni Teos, $284,000.
HANOVER AREA
Allerford Dr., 1731-Jerry Edward and Claude De Vastey Jones to Terrence and Auderald Stone, $457,500.
Dorsey Rd., 1341-Anthony and Paige A. Demma to Richard Fraser, $400,000.
Holston Ct., 1471-David M. Wilhelm and estate of Janet B. Wilhelm to James Hawkins, $325,000.
Spanish Oak Ct., 1702-Andrew R. Klump to Kenya N. and James C. Wright, $375,000.
Wright Rd., 7244-Sturbridge Embark Homes Corp. to Lloyd John and Brenda Callao Winchell, $550,000.
LAUREL AREA
Brock Bridge Rd., 313-Jorge Elenilson Martinez and Crista Santana Guevara to Alvaro Barajas and Norma L. Salomon, $379,900.
Lyndhurst St., 8332-Liem T. and Nhuy T. Tran to Elochukwu D. and Queenmoore Chinemerem Okeke, $386,500.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6870-Alcyone Development Corp. to Alfred Latorre and Kristine Joy Biado Tabili, $350,000.
Juniper Rd., 700-Allison P. and Holly M. Enders to Donald F. and Raina E. Josberger, $257,537.
Mansion Rd., 213-Glenn M. Church to James Lee Dishman Jr., $281,500.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Charles Hall Dr., 291-James Albert to Stephen R. Johns, $392,000.
Hansel Dr., 1017-Lindsey W. and Barbara M. Duvall to Brian David Runk and Victoria Ann Walsh, $610,000.
Mimosa Ct., 744-Richard C. and Kimberly C. Strasser to Samuel E. and Kelly Hays Kuethe, $619,900.
Watson Ct., 490-David J. and Lucinda R. Davis to Matiya Bonas and Dante Powell, $245,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bay Front Ave., 660-Sheila J. Adams to Hal R. and Cynthia A. Friedman, $440,000.
ODENTON AREA
Autumn Crest Ct., 679-Delton A. and Cherolynn W. Blackwell to James Jason Borucke, $555,000.
Bragg Blvd., 147-Mark R. Jones and Jo Ann Griffith to Lloyd Bibbs and Ebony Grayson, $455,000.
Brown Alder Ct., 2617-Patricia L. Butner to Derek and Laura Baker, $389,900.
Chessington Dr., 310-Christine Kearney to Debra Michelle Guerrero Randall, $305,000.
Goldsborough Dr., 158-Irene Williams to Michael and Stephanie Archer, $299,000.
Hickory Knoll Ct., 2707-Todd Bortnick to Jessica Anne Kluth, $317,750.
Jostaberry Way, 2409-Christina and Tyler Yoon to Brooks and Cheyenne Furleigh, $392,000.
Morning Breeze Ct., 8707-Tyler H. and Marcie G. Balderson to Carmen F. and Monica R. Colunga, $270,000.
Porcelain Tile Ct., 7658-Patricia M. Bosse to Cheryl A. Frank, $460,000.
Rolling Hill Walk, 610, No. 101-Paul Regnault to Jacob William and Kelsey Paige Renn, $204,000.
Wintergreen Ct., 8612, No. 403-Judith A. Giles to Bonita and Rickey L. Hopkins, $319,500.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Apple Jack Ct., 4025-Joseph W. Cremen to Ann Marie K. Dinsmore, Christopher J. Edelen and Timothy Brian Dinsmore Sr., $295,000.
Bay St., 7625-Deborah Osinbajo and Reginald McNeely to Lois L. and George F. Mohelski, $440,000.
Coralie Ct., 1601-Annette M. Wheeler and estate of Juanita May Mason to Christine Dennison, $340,000.
Dorshire Ct., 3618-Patricia A. Rei to Jennifer Dwyer, $236,500.
Granada Rd., 112-Donald Edward and Margaret M. Slivenski to Richard P. and Meredith Rae Healey, $293,000.
Holmespun Dr., 1206-Dallas N. Henson to Billy C. and Nijeri Minor, $248,000.
Laurel Dr., 635-Mark Taylor to Joel R. Saddoris, $299,000.
New Bedford Harbour, 8647-Thomas J. and Heather Haller to April Warren, $245,000.
Park Rd., 128-Gertrude T. and James B. Basford to James Robert and Dawn Nichole Jernigan, $360,000.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 2020-Eric A. and Charlene M. Franzoi to Keith Mirabile and Chantel Burkhardt, $650,000.
Ventnor Rd., 8123-Robert D. Fay to David C. Chapman and Jennifer D. Fath, $513,000.
Wedgewood Ct., 3503-Myrna Rochon to Ashley Green and Shalie Richardson, $173,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 7723-Maria A. and Keith G. Adams to Nadege N. Acha, $310,000.
204th St., 809-Albert Retowsky III to Aleksandr Didarov, $400,000.
228th St., 2523-Robert Carter to Eric Littlejohn, $335,000.
RIVA AREA
Marlin Dr., 3028-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Thomas G. Schemmel, $297,000.
SEVERN AREA
Amalfi Lane, 7815-D.R. Horton Inc. to Haley E. Mixson and Jonathan M. Wall, $387,705.
Citadel Dr., 7808-Kenneth T. Dolan Jr. to Hao Li, $283,300.
Disney Estates Cir., 1888-John M. and Susan L. Magyar to Zachary Joseph and Tiffany Marie Paterline, $469,500.
Elmhurst Rd., 775-Franklin Hicks to Chima O. Okoro, $324,000.
Hawaii Ave., 1402-Rick Patrick Prokupek to Michael J. Kowalski and Suha B. Matloob, $360,000.
Ivy Leaf Ct., 1407-Charlynn and Michael Dzambo to Andrea Cheung, $450,000.
Mcabbott Ct., 1507-Anthony T. and Avis T. Plummer to Elvis and Celine Atawah, $490,000.
Provincial Lane, 1551-Robert and Vanessa Facer to Claude C. Kiteh and Martha M. Fombuh, $420,000.
Reecewood Dr., 8208-Wagner Homes Corp. to Keri Sargent, $520,990.
Sand Rd., 610-Christopher J. Mohns Sr. to Elizabeth S. Miller, $539,000.
Sicily Lane, 1152-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lavonne Antoinette and Dana Marie Pepe, $376,165.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Creek Rd., 665-Manuel Abdala and Alexandra Arata to Jake D. Lonergan, $725,000.
Dunkeld Ct., 633-Alan A. and Muriel Molofsky to Christopher Victor and Kristin Elizabeth Kuligowski, $614,900.
Kleis Rd., 43-Edwin Dizon to Anthony F. Seidel and Madeleine R. Feletto, $500,000.
Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 273-Benjamin T. and Laura E. Demaline to Michael J. and Dione Kurzmiller, $525,000.
Sabrina Lane, 109C-Ryan W. and Miranda M. Janes to Melanie A. and Harry G. Pindell, $555,000.
Sullivan Dr., 3-Joy Elizabeth McKinney to Timothy F. and Megan R. Berger, $900,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Lake Ave., 1702-Insource East Properties Inc. to Marco Antonio Arevalo, $240,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Argent Path, 3121-Francis and Janine F. Ramirez to Yinzhi Cao and Jun Chen, $925,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4970, No. A4-Barbara C. and estate of Richard N. Gambrill to Bolam Lily Yu, $232,500.
Font Hill Dr., 4113-Richard L. and Deborah S. Newman to Jason Alexander and Maria Elizabeth David, $439,000.
Hickorymede Dr., 3010-Michael Changje and Ruth Bonghwa Kim to Gregory T. and Marisa L. Wetmore, $449,900.
Leyden Way, 4721-Melissa Marie Airey and Neil Adam Solomon to Pengbiao Zhang and Luyao Ji, $389,000.
Pans Spring Ct., 12337-Charles Reid and Cynthia D. Nichols to Arnold E. and India T. Bascombe, $762,900.
Plum Meadow Dr., 3810-Sophia D. Glyphis to Jason R. and Micaela M. Fritz, $560,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Saikat Kumar Bijoy Ghosh and Durga Ghosh, $399,990.
Walker Dr., 3468-Weiwei Jia and Huifen Zhu to Michael A. Long, $475,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Meadow Wood Way, 7237-Joanne C. Ridky to Theresa Salay and Brian P. Pritchard, $575,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Attic Window Way, 7166-Michael A. Long to Lenore Koenig and Aaron Strylowski, $319,900.
Farstar Pl., 6205-Robert S. and Elizabeth M. Jackson to Carlton Jackson Brown, $370,000.
Hickory Limb, 9507, No. 303-Lindsay A. and Timothy F. Madden to Krislyn S. Hayes, $255,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5301-Barbara C. Harris to Raymond R. Seib, $460,000.
Peace Chimes Ct., 7179-Jim Jin Huang and Helen Honghuo Liu to Christian Castillo and Daisy Noel, $278,000.
Queen Maria Ct., 8957-Courtney L. Mulholland to Joshua Keith Brady and Brittany Nicole Thomas, $325,000.
Rocksparkle Row, 9623-Ryan and Abigail Lee Flynn to Nicole Rosander and Sung Hyun Park, $325,000.
Spindrift Pl., 5421-Carlos and Jennifer M. Wood Cisneros to Willie J. and Elizabeth S. Johnson, $365,000.
Talisman Lane, 7233-Lorrenda D. Thornton to Yukun Liu and Liping Yu, $291,000.
Watchlight Ct., 9053-Gaurav and Saurabh Jain to Rongbo Lu, $255,000.
Winter Rose Path, 7174-Philip A. and Meghan A. Scheffler to Dana Michael Defrancesco, $372,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Berrypick Lane, 11070-Christopher and Kelly M. Warren to Getu Abebe and Tsion Andualem, $300,000.
Columbia Rd., 4944, No. 4-Zandria M. Gray to Michael D. Ambrosia, $169,900.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5262-Joseph William Gregrich and estate of R. John Gregrich to Amanda Kathleen McKenna, $425,000.
Green Meadow Dr., 12235-Jia Ning Huang to Jennifer and Zachary Gamiel, $340,000.
Maypole Way, 10349-Clive Robert Graham to Lisa McReynolds and Alexandra Kent, $420,000.
Nightmist Ct., 10308-Kewal and Asha Dua to Rajesh and Samira Verma, $254,000.
Sun Circle Way, 11646-Stephanie L. Taylor to Blossom E. Esin and Olagbenro Jokodola, $365,000.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10564, No. B2-Judith Dye and estate of Francis Peter McCormick to Sabino Orantes, $169,900.
Watch Chain Way, 6005-Parmesh K. and Madhu Saini to Kevin G. and Eileen F. Sullivan, $540,000.
COOKSVILLE AREA
Oakdale Dr., 1753-Nick and Pamela W. Andrews to Andre Spiak and Mariya Sknarina, $900,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Beechfield Ave., 6351-Erin Guttentag and Erin D. McQuin to Kathleen Polanco, $270,000.
Cove Point Way, 7505-Werner P. and Kathleen P. Kohlmeyer to Carlos Alberto Rios Rivera, $264,900.
Ducketts Lane, 7008, No. 44-1-Shannon N. and Thomas S. Sorrell to Adam and Taylor Lyons, $260,000.
Handley Dr., 6704-Kathleen M. Miller to Anwar Mamood Raja, $170,500.
Little Brook Ct., 6920-Eva Marie and George J. Jacavage to Ngeh J. Toyang, $535,000.
Meadowfield Ct., 6584-Kristin E. and Young L. Kim to Shobha Dodamani and Shivaprasad Holenar Venkatesha, $412,000.
Ruxton Dr., 6403-Wayne L. and Kathleen E. Miller to Albert Palmer and Vanessa Ashley Burckard, $688,000.
Water Oak Rd., 7045, No. 44-Victoria McLeish and William R. Brandon to Sivakumar Manickam and Amsarani Sivakumar, $319,900.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Attenborough Way, 4793-Wayne A. and Wanda Buchen to Husain M. Ali, $875,000.
Brightlight Pl., 8014-Amelie E. and Daniel J. Flynn to Sharon L. Stewart and Timothy W. Davis, $326,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8561, No. K-Scott Michael and Audrey Ann Andrews to Donald E. Heck II, $220,000.
Flagstone Ct., 7841-Joan V. and Harold K. Taylor to Nicholas A. and Kodikara C. Martucci, $625,000.
Holly Springs Ct., 2513-Randolph S. and Angela G. Sergent to Christine Marie Predaina, $660,000.
Logans Way, 6046-Pedram and Shaida S. Farid to Jerry and Claude De Vastey Jones, $500,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8341, No. F-Michael J. Bisson to Gulnara S. Davis, $220,000.
Nottingham Way, 8030-Stanley A. and Brenda A. White to Kelsey L. Mayfield and Sean Michael Maguire, $400,000.
Rolling Meadows, 4507-William Temple and Brenda Davis Brewington to Henry Hyunil and Taeyoon Kim, $505,000.
Trotters Chase, 8071-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ravi Chauhan, $485,540.
FULTON AREA
Chase St., 11208-1, No. 119-Dana Bauman to Pei Jie Xu, $387,000.
Liberty St., 11357-Rebecca M. Barton to Alisha and Sanjay Ayre, $825,000.
Tilghman St., 7767-Markham R. and Lisa A. Leventhal to Seunghyun Son and Erin Chunai Kim, $725,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Gared Dr., 14063-Douglas R. and Linda D. Graham to Xiao Peng, $665,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Deer Valley Rd., 7010-Margaret A. Keesler to Ali Iqudus and Syeda Masooma, $550,000.
JESSUP AREA
Concord Dr., 8677-Luis E. Diou Berdecia and Fiorella Montanez to Coy Hardy and Samantha McLennan, $440,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Amherst Ave., 6329-Katherine H. Green to Melissa Duncan Hankins and Jennifer Elizabeth Hicks, $421,000.
Lambeth Ct., 9637-Barry A. and Natasha L. Graham to Jennifer C. Long, $277,500.
Procopio Cir., 7224-Stephanie Thurmon and Stephanie Isaacs to Haim Ivan Caballero, $250,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7579, No. E-Roselyn Havas to Gregory R. Osborn, $212,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Old Frederick Rd., 17820-Deborah D. Snoots to Steven K. and Elizabeth Jordan, $540,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Anfred Dr., 7910-Tanya Lau and estate of Elizabeth Lew to Michael Sean and Kati Michelle Moore, $455,000.
Canterbury Riding, 9456, No. 250-Layla B. Aly to Adele Miriam Cherelle Cameron, $225,000.
Delfield Ct., 10595-Rianna B. Little to Dony Francy Martinez Perez and Karen Marcia De Martinez, $267,800.
Garden Ranges, 9843-Dipenkumar Patel to Christian A. and Colleen Zorn, $495,000.
Hughes Ave., 9942-Roger Lee Simpson to Manuel Sanchez Rivera and Marisela Martinez Sanchez, $310,000.
Lake Edge Dr., 8715-Richard D. and Rosalie M. Bliss to Jimmy Do and Diana Ly, $582,500.
Northgate Rd., 9345-Realty American Investments Corp. to Daniel Keller, $380,000.
Silken Leaf Ct., 9604-Kathryn A. and Justin T. Kuruvilla to Khang Trinh and Janice Ho, $467,000.
Sixth St. N., 9400-Miguel A. Cruz Rivera and Yesenia Diaz to Nipulkumar M., Hinaben N. and Milap N. Patel, $375,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Fox Valley Dr., 3321-Avinash Kalsi and Gulshan S. Oshan to Fatima Bangura and Bezaleel Osei Owusu, $735,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Daisy Rd., 2229-Alan L. Whiteley to Robert Ben and Kristen Lewis, $500,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Doxberry Cir., 11015, No. 6-James H. and Gail A. Winterbottom to David J. and Janet A. Forero, $515,000.
New Hampton Lane, 1700-Timothy R. and Michele M. Hill to Jason P., Elizabeth and Elba Hinish, $625,000.