Cedar Lane, 285-Bay Built Homes Corp. to Katherine Willie, and Christopher and Sarah Broadwell, $679,900.

Copley Ct., 21-Frank M. and Jeffrey Welch to Amelia Rose, $220,000.

Enclave Ct., 30-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Robert F. Leach, $474,990.

Farragut Rd., 80-Elizabeth A. Santin to Daniel J. Nellius, $530,000.

Groh Lane, 112-Thomas C. Mann to Jacob E. and Lora V. Bleacher, $515,000.

Hilltop Lane, 397-Cathryn E. Hudgins to Melissa Marie Dick and Thomas J. Scalley III, $371,000.

Lockwood Ct., 208-Jeffrey M. and Deborah B. Stodd to Michael W. and Brittany L. Lore, $882,000.

Quay Village Ct., 2002, No. 201-Sue A. James to Christine Sexsmith, $395,000.

Saddle Ridge Rd., 418-Larry McKinley Johnson to Betty Brown Turner, $280,000.

Upshur Ave., 8-Lisa D. Yoho to Kenneth S. and Lisa M. Karsten, $595,000.

Windwhisper Lane, 51-Drew C. and Erica Holler to Norma McCowin, $580,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Bollard Rd., 2511-Anne Dougherty to Amarnath R. and Usha A. Amin, $405,000.

Cape Saint John Rd., 271-Julie A. Perry and Mark Jordan to Dustin and Caroline Denison, $400,000.

College Ave., 28-G & L Properties Corp. to Diane Goodman, $450,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 41-Leonard Monroe Carter and Gregory Oneal Stroman to James H. Brown, $297,000.

Kirchner Ct., 204-Lee J. Patrick to Rodger G. and Priscilla E. Parr, $679,000.

Maryland Ave., 39-5, No. 2-Marc G. Schwartz to Thomas B. and Lynn Marie Irvine, $782,000.

Quiet Water Cv., 2658-Wendy Anne Owen and estate of Anne W. Owen to Peter R. and Marlin L. Moore, $336,000.

Rudder Way, 856-Janis Hosmer and John E. Donald to Jon and Lynn Franklin, $416,000.

Woodlawn Ave., 16-Eastern Horizons Properties Corp. to Deborah S. Mitchell, $460,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bellerive Ct., 635-Tracey L. Rizzo May to Miguel Angel and Naydy O. Caban, $335,000.

Deep Creek Ave., 907-Ashley Lynn and Stephen Richard Kurtinitis to Amber Nicole Jones, $419,000.

Doris Dr., 882-Michael W. Trask and Patricia Lynn Dee to William Brewster Nauman, $298,500.

Mallard Cir., 921-Susan and Bryan Russell to Keri Christine and Lance Edward Leclere, $860,000.

Shore Acres Rd., 1069-Brian P. Vahaly and William Jones to Heather Schafer and Joseph R. Harthcock, $899,000.

Summerwood Ct., 1231-Arnold Homes Corp. to Stephen M. and Hannah Manyara, $298,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Brewer Rd., 1424-Gregory T. and Karen L. Younger to Shannon Leigh Bowles, $660,000.

Man O War Ct., 472-Justin Todd Green to Kyle and Heidi L. Beliczky, $262,000.

Riverview Dr., 1142-Daniel and Crystal Tenney to Adam F. and Leah H. Braun, $605,000.

Trents Way, 1711-Annapolis Enclave Corp. to Robert P. Ready Jr., $620,000.

Winchester Rd. N., 1628-Kathleen P. Arcese and Carolyn C. Pelli to William Parker III, $600,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Gwynne Ave., 1133-Donald T. and Cynthia Fuhr to Doyle and Joan Bigsby, $325,000.

CROFTON AREA

Dog Leg Ct., 2501-Lori A. and Joseph G. Roche to Nelson G. Ailshie, $358,000.

Fillmore Ct., 1713-Richard and Rosemary Morson to Jolie Ann and Michael Robert Mauricio, $312,000.

Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 18-Beazer Homes Corp. to Nia Symone Reeves, $402,365.

Gabriel Ct., 1713-Lisa C. Rufo to Andrew Boonchaisri and Alison Clark, $289,900.

Hart Ct., 1677-Suzanne M. and Robert P. Collins to Christopher J. Duffy, $220,000.

Lake Grove Ct., 2056-August E. Lackey Jr. to Michael D. Mathes and Allison F. Baudoin, $238,500.

Medford Ct., 2448-Joseph E. and Rachel V. Williams to Christine M. Laporte, $265,000.

Shire Ct., 1007-Matthew Schmid and Amanda Eden to Renee M. Zerfas, $345,000.

Whites Ferry Pl., 1818-Wendy Valentine Jones to Arlene Marie Hall and Laura J. Harris, $340,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Echo Cove Dr., 641-Stephen L. and Scott A. Bivens to William E. and Amanda N. Bulmahn, $400,000.

Plum Creek Dr., 1037-Timothy Joseph and Nelida A. Davis to Richard F. Gabelman, $368,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Carvel Beach Rd., 204-Kathleen Elizabeth Bargar to Guy C. and Cindy L. Bergman, $275,000.

Creek Shore Way, 7829-David Marzouk to Krista M. Mariner, $261,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Greenmeadow Lane, 3895-Alim and Sara Pirmohamed to Abdelrahman and Sara Ayyad, $875,000.

DEALE AREA

Parker Dr., 6000-Peggy E. and Brian J. Heller to Michael Anthony Oakley, $515,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Edgemont St., 3585-Todd N. and Susan D. Taylor to Marcelo Vitor Souza Coelho and Camila Nogueira, $318,000.

Gray Fox Ct., 244-Elisabeth Miffleton to Jennifer E. Brady, $335,000.

Indian Lane, 3502-Carolyn Meade to Samuel Alan and Marissa Ann Edwards, $299,900.

Pocahontas Dr., 3307-Brenda M. Farris and Wayne L. Patterson to James Joseph and John Robert Fegan, $550,000.

Shore Dr., 1724-Nikolaus and Robert Bussink to Emily Wicks, $243,500.

Fifth Ave., 3660-Chad and Pam Edmonds to Carrie A. Piper and Christopher J. Button, $400,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Jacob Way, 2209-Kyle and Randall Dick to Michael Aregbesola and Bahareh Sianati, $855,000.

School Lane, 958-Scott J. Ferguson to Eric Boyd Depew and Brooke E. Cashman, $325,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Crafty Fox Ct., 8101-Bartley P. and Christine S. Connors to Gil D. and Jennifer A. Gilles, $415,000.

Foxgreen Ct., 8000-Leroy J. and Sherri S. Johnson to Michael A. and Amy R. Eaton, $422,000.

Heather Stone Loop, 744-Enidia Santiago Acre and Santiago Arce to Nicole Alexandria and Helen Loretta Hill, $160,000.

MacKintosh Dr., 315-Donald G. Harris Sr. to Jason Ryan Liles, $372,000.

McHenry Dr., 1139-Jacob A. D’Agostino and Katherine M. Navarette to Caitlin R. Sica, $275,000.

Roesler Ave., 283-Cindy M. Wilke and Frank James Smith to Thuy Le, Hoangand Lao Doan, $279,000.

Twin Ridge Dr., 7885-Karen E. and Charles W. White to Mark Anthony Wittkopp, $385,000.

West Ct., 480-Christina Connor to Jeremy M. Armiger, $145,000.

Second Ave. S., 104-Kenny Ray Lloyd and estate of Jack D. Lloyd to Jose Martin Escobar Murillo and Sandra D. Martinez Lemus, $270,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Archibald Dr., 6879-Amy Bathhurst Kafka to Andy J. Negron, $255,000.

Bunch Ave., 807-Jessica and Christopher Patrick to Jason W. Holsonbake, $314,000.

Clara Cir., 19-TJ&K Real Estate Corp. to Matthew and Damilola Benedict Waybright, $245,000.

Dover Rd., 7713-Laura A. Vaeth to Carly Kriewald, $274,500.

Fox River Hills Way, 549-William B. and Kara Korvin to Brian Leimkuhler and Jami Jackson, $323,000.

Heritage Crossing, 6952-Amanda M. Plumlee to Conrad H. and Bonnie Ann Bel, $515,000.

Kent Rd., 403-Joshua D. Wenger to Kristen and Samuel Killebrew, and Bin Bin Jiang, $270,000.

Margate Dr., 188-Tracie L. Olson Connolly to John B. Anang, $365,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7226-Wade F. and Charlene E. Shive to Joseph Case, $310,000.

Overhill Rd., 7715B-Chessie Homes Corp. to Timothy and Mary Frances Crump, $310,000.

Pond View Dr., 115-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Nawadeep and Laxmi Khatri Bhandari, $331,855.

Saltgrass Dr., 286-Otho L. and Carolyn I. Jackson to Marie Elizabeth and Stephen Arthur Vasbinder, $410,000.

Solley Rd., 7986-Mark H. Cammarata and Faith T. Miller to Maria Mercedes Mejia Bogdanski, $362,500.

Sunny Brook Dr., 1119-George Thompson to Aaron Ismael and Cecilia Eloiza Colon, $260,000.

Water Fountain Way, 116, No. 301-Adebusola O. Grillo to Eric Adegboyega Grillo, $168,000.

Wynbrook Rd., 1132-Albert Nunez and Joanalhu M. Alfaro to Timothy Matthew Pleasant and Skye Scheufele, $280,000.

HANOVER AREA

Brimstone Pl., 2260-Department of Veterans Affairs to Donald and Youngmi White, $405,000.

Gigur Dr., 7613-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Mercy Luguterah, $495,440.

Ridge Commons Blvd., 1369-Andy Cheng to Evan Lipshultz, $405,000.

Waylene Dr., 1904-U.S. Bank National Association and Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust to Edward Glover III, $320,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Huckleberry Lane, 100-James Roland and Dixie Hill Poe to William T. and Karen M. Painter, $560,000.

LAUREL AREA

Cloud St., 8303-Rudolph Bazemore Jr. to Donovan M. Simpson, $275,250.

Forest Haven Dr., 3528-Anita M. and C. James Munno to Annyce Semone and Brent Perry Davis, $480,900.

Piney Woods Pl., 3501-John Canales to Marie Bremehr, $230,000.

Winding Trail, 8435-Kenneth Bruce Taylor and Renee Border to Marina Capolli, $404,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Moreland Lane, 5167-Carroll J. and Darlene A. Della to Fidel and Teresa Infante, $482,900.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Brightwood Rd., 516-John and Terry Tedore to Jason and Marlene Olivencia, $341,000.

Deerspring Ct., 401-Jane T. Aurelio to Brandon M. Smith and Danielle M. Dolch, $615,000.

Larbo Rd., 18-DMV Investments Corp. to Michael Birch, $455,000.

Red Birch Rd., 518-Joanne A. Suppa Shepherd to Stephanie and James Olienyk, $515,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2493, No. 203-Charles Edmond Roland to Janet B. Reed, $249,900.

Beechnut Pl., 2420-Michael and Andrea L. Baird to Teresa Ann Albero, $314,900.

Brigadier Blvd., 2035-Nereida and Aladino Robles to Eric Leslie and Chaunta Antoinette Black, $440,000.

Chapelgate Dr., 708-Steven W. and Debra M. Glanell to Matthew W. Grollman and Courtney Renee Duvall, $214,000.

Curled Dock Lane, 4110-Classic Group Corp. to Roy J. and Lynn S. Mays, $624,000.

Hackberry Ct., 1926-Donna R. Baldwin to Changku and Soonok Kang, $252,000.

High Brandy Way, 2421-William G. Rothe Jr. to Evan S. Danahy, $325,000.

Lodi Ct., 1411-Karyn S. Valentin to Michael T. and Debra A. Knarr, $617,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2685-NVR Inc. to Okpetoritse and Edidiong Pessu, $716,929.

Patuxent Woods Dr., 1307-Chesapeake Custom Homes Corp. to Matthew Charles and Maria Elena Jurek, $571,375.

Rolling Hill Walk, 602, No. 204-Rebecca L. Otte to Vida Reboca, $187,500.

Streamview Dr., 2672-Patrick T. and Elaine G. Ott to Thurston and Alaysia D. Brooks, $395,000.

Upper Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1194-NVR Inc. to John Bradford and Kimberley Marie Goodwin, $558,482.

Wintergreen Ct., 8603, No. 408-Ronald A. Zale to Cynthia K. Huber, $285,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Fibich Lane, 289-David W. Norfolk to Jonathan A. and Justine W. McKnight, $735,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Black Rock Harbour, 8608-Kerri L. and James M. Sutor to Layne William and Korrinna Holbrook, $259,900.

Fort Smallwood Rd., 9142-Jason Roy Bigham and Fred Hansford Pruitt to Eric J. and Ji Won Smith, $575,000.

Hazy Dawn Ct., 8172-Patrick M. and Brigitte Smith to Wyterria C. Thornton, $258,000.

Lake Dr., 7640-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Aaron Bloch, $289,900.

Magothy Beach Rd., 146-JT Homes Corp. to Eric J. Santorelli, $345,000.

Mountain Rd., 4542-Craig Tewell and Penelope Briemann to Richard Koebrugge Jr., Christina Smith and Richard Koebrugge Sr., $288,100.

Pink Lily Ct., 8003-Kimberly Camelotto to Michael and Katelynn Mariano, $373,000.

Renshaw Rd., 7820-Cynthia L. Stroup to Hector Morales, $260,000.

Seagull Dr., 168-Brian M. and Heather Cassity to Shane J. and Lauren A. Whiting, $215,000.

Solley Rd., 8125-U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust to Darrel A. Ensor, $352,000.

Tennant Harbour, 1030-Diana B. Valente to Kelsey L. Martin, $230,000.

Willowby Run, 681-Kerri L. Ignacio to Frank William Loane Jr., $171,000.

212th St., 719-Christopher J. and Tanya T.P. Dyer to Jasmine R. Smith, $313,000.

RIVA AREA

Centre Rd., 3061-Gregory and Linda Hauser to Joseph Burch Jr., $325,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7809-D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas H. and Ladavia Bullard Neal, $383,000.

Battersea Pl., 8034-Sandra L. Watkins to Sean M. Casterline and Raschelle Devito Matheson, $592,000.

Coventry Rd., 7916-Elvis M. Partee to Keily A. and James R. Yemm, $344,500.

Eason Dr., 569-Paula L. Ackley to Deena Joyce, $449,000.

Golden Eagle Lane, 8527-Darrian L. Carmichael to Denzel Cato and Reynia Lene Edwards, $358,000.

Highmeadow Dr., 513-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Taryn E. and Shannon P. Russ, $477,990.

Lucky Rd., 812-Robert L. and Linda L. Townsend to Joseph Joliat, $351,500.

Pioneer Dr., 8391-Ty Webb Corp. to Juana Ruth Guandique Reyes, $110,000.

Ridgely Loop, 8160-Brandon W. Gatlin to Verna Lutrice and Wilder Cleotha Reed, $534,900.

Severn Run Ct., 1636-Carl E. and Janice Z. Nanney to Sue Lim, $516,573.

Stonehearth Rd., 7935-Susan Herman and Kelly McInney to Gregory J. and Monique C. Sampson, $325,000.

Triple Feather Rd., 1803-Jenny P. Reyes and Luis H. Reyes Agosto to Joi Danielle Colbert, $255,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Berkeley Dr., 298-Lissa Townsend and Jeremiah P. Hostomsky to Donald J. and Felicia M. Bart, $405,000.

Dividing Rd., 717-Christine Yost Kelly and estate of Joyce B. Yost to Nicholas and Susan A. Valentine, $585,000.

Hollyberry Rd., 335-Benjamin J. and Mary B. Selzer to John D. Marshall Sr., $575,000.

Lission Ct., 466-Scott T. and Kimberly A. Scheimreif to Kevin M. and Mary W. Setzer, $717,500.

Marnel Dr., 68-Cynthia Gency Foster to Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr. and Dawn S. Lindsay, $1.7 million.

Pinefield Dr., 500-Kevin P. and Linda D. Barstow to Edward A. and Jennifer L. Dwyer, $680,000.

Severn River Rd., 3-Elizabeth Kay Zehe to Patricia M. Gregory, $775,000.

Truck House Rd., 155-M. Diane Ellison to Marc A. and Quincy Missera, $515,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Grove Ave., 1166-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kevin Hardy, $230,160.

Spruce Ave., 1191-Thomas C. and Kristen M. Bagnell to Nicholas and Emily Beatty, $263,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Bethany Lane, 3005-Young Ja and Chang S. Lee to Haseeb R. Abbasi, $535,000.

Cypressmede Dr., 9724-Gary Leo and Susan E. Oken to Thomas S. and Shannon N. Sorrell, $583,000.

Fawn Run Ct., 12609-Gregory M. and Lisa K. Auth to Kenneth Edward and Stephanie L. Jenkins, $1.04 million.

Glasshouse Ct., 10124-John M. and Lisa A. Yavorski to Jonathan P. and Kimberly Anne Davis, $630,000.

Lakeway Dr., 3514-Jody L. and Darryl Horner to Stephanie E. and Behzad Izadyar, $555,000.

Longview Dr., 9636-Martin C. and Tara M. Girch to Daniel Aloysius and Mary Claire Petro, $515,000.

Pine Ridge Dr., 10319-Jerry L. and Rita L. Daugherty to Bini Koshy Varghese and Siji Chandy, $590,000.

Reed Lane, 10003-Diana Van Stone to Pauline and Soo Ho Hwang, $300,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 13230-Cory R. and Leslie Berman Severson to Eric Wu, $785,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Hitching Post Ct., 6707-James H. and Lisa Marie Kim to Noah Hammond and Elizabeth Ann Ennis Green, $555,250.

Wicklow Pl., 13301-Asiya Ahmed to Sumant Kapoor and Deepti Kharbanda, $1.6 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Diamondback Dr., 9409-Robert C. and Martha Louise Rockenstire to William and Ann Schickert, $485,000.

Gold Sunset Way, 8434-John A. and Karen N. Brannock to Oumar Sidibe, $315,000.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9506-Will T. Farmer Jr. to Seldin A. Hernandez Orellana, $284,900.

Red Cart Ct., 9247-Charles W. and Cheryl Sharpe to Gabriella and Daniel Carroll, $275,000.

Sheerock Ct., 5642-Kelly and Andrew Bachman to Frances A. and Jared J. Markowitz, $415,000.

Sunhigh Pl., 6305-Steven N. Choma to Ariana Willie, $431,500.

Wandering Way, 9537-Angela Harvey Bowen to Robert J. Rollerson, $293,000.

Wind Rider Way, 6351-Mengjia and Lijia Chen to Mitra Ghahhari and Donald Elsmore, $330,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Barcan Cir., 10361-Benjamin Kleber to Karla Dayana Delgado Mendoza, $310,000.

Bridlerein Terr., 10728-Daniel Scott Eisner to Mekonnen Bisrat and Tsehay Gebreyohannes, $345,000.

Chase Lions Way, 5363-Alan Kurt Godwin to Anne K. Freedman, $406,500.

Durham Rd. E., 5021-Jason M. and Carrie L. Churchwell to Paul K. Lambert and Jennifer L. Dailey, $480,000.

Grateful Heart Gate, 6424-Ellison Anne and Michael Peretzian Williams to Gregory and Ashley M. Mitchell, $590,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5639, No. F-Paulisa Mosley Brown to Hector D. Santana Rodriguez and Celina M. Santana, $187,500.

High Hay Dr., 11446-Richard C. and Barbara M. Tatum to Gaury S. and Anita Adhikary, $635,000.

McGregor Dr., 10789, No. 38N-Ruth Ann Yos to Won Yoon and Maureen Ahn, $550,000.

Sleepy Horse Lane, 12208-Sethuraman Vaidyaraman and Swarnalatha Sethuraman to Bryan David and Erin Theresa Wescott Allen, $380,000.

Symphony Way, 10717, No. 205-Sasan Moghaddame Jafari to Judy S. and Aston L. McLaughlin, $295,000.

Vista Rd., 10813-James T. and Kathleen M. Barthol to Michelle L. Fuselier and Gary L. Davis, $575,000.

DAYTON AREA

Linthicum Rd., 4656-Kai Zhang and Xia Feng to Timothy James and Charilyn Wade, $412,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Blue Stream Dr., 7844-Sujit Madathil Sukumaran and Sheeja Sadasivan to Ajay Malhotra and Mourin Wahlang, $400,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6872, No. 37-8-James A. and Dianna L. Hickey to Tasneem Mahmoud, $255,000.

Maplecrest Rd., 7315, No. 406-Richard W. and Sandra A. Zitzer to Daniel Robert and Linda Jean Siefert, $355,000.

Point Patience Way, 7316-Diana Bales and Patrick Thomas to Michael Song and Yang Tai, $330,000.

Spreading Oak Lane, 7708, No. 136-Kodjovi D. Kodjo and Kokoe Assionvi to Jane and David Whaley, $305,000.

Woodland Forest Dr., 6413-Timothy Jonas and Chelsea Elizabeth Esworthy to Mustafa and Stephanie Al Adhami, $370,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bonnybridge Pl., 3711-Edward F. Gurkewitz to Justin Paul Kim Stone and Ying Ying Zhou, $319,000.

Dina Lane, 8503, No. 24-Michael and Colleen Wierzbic to Edil M. and Ronna J. Estrella, $440,000.

Fetlock Ct., 8063-Theodore S. Spengos to Anthony V. and Jessica M. Miele, $507,000.

Haven Dr. S., 4810-Christine McBride to Yui Feng Li and Xi Lian Liu, $400,000.

Kensington Gardens, 2540, No. 206-Tommy Lee and Debra Young Preuett to Mike and Rosemary Hatch, $286,500.

Mintz Lane, 5115-Leonard Sirasky to Ali S. Sajjadi and Marjan Mokhtarian, $850,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8387, No. G-Kevin A. Hoey to Dervis Kerovic, $199,900.

Priscillas View, 3134-Robert Stanley and Dinah Marie Jones to Venkatesan Shanmugasundaram and Anusha Palanisamy, $380,000.

West Springs Dr., 3252, No. 20-Cordelia Braxton Gray to Sharon L. Stewart and Timothy W. Davis, $315,000.

FULTON AREA

Duke St., 11304-Ronald D. Bowman and John F. Swift to Gregory Franklin Rhoden, $819,900.

Stella Dr., 12402-James G. and Maria N. Sheehan to Michael and Mary Therese Pfau, $1.11 million.

GLENELG AREA

Kennard Dr., 13950-Albert J. and Dawn M. Zanger to Joseph and Patricia Sellers, $725,000.

HANOVER AREA

Islip Way, -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Robert Soon Il and Nam Sook Kim, $415,790.

JESSUP AREA

Birchwood Way, 8806-Leon G. Brey and Kathlyn M. Landicho to Jacqueline E. Tayman, $320,000.

Rose Lane, 8803-Anthony D. and Lachiah N. Fugh to Peter Adams Khakali, $460,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Deep Smoke, 9719-Patricia L. Wallance to Joyce Aplasca Narciso, $650,000.

Moving Water Lane, 9009-Ningjun Gan and Xuemei Zhang to David A. Deleon, $322,000.

Seneca Farm Rd., 6628-Patricia and Robert Palumbo to Scott and Mackenzie Moran, $585,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Grant Farm Ct., 2129-Robert S. and Carole S. Degenford to Ravindran Subramaniam and Shama Narayanan, $755,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Florence Rd., 1370-Estate of J.P. Helton to Paul and Ruth Honke, $515,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8705-Celeste A. Renninger to Merritt Michel Crowder, $355,000.

Cypress Way, 9944-Douglas B. and Christina M. Yim to Jeremy Schmucker and Kristin N. Damore, $960,000.

Fens Hollow, 9460-Johan and Rebecca Stewart to Ingrid Orbelina Zuniga Sandoval and Dalila Rosemary Leon Salguero, $355,000.

Heatherwold Dr., 8501-Suzanne E. Bond and James A. Schmidt to Michael S. and Amanda M. Sparrow, $450,000.

Jasmine Ct., 9314-Margaret B. Fletcher and estate of William Omar Butler to Thien Hoang Long Trinh, $401,000.

Melody Dr., 9029-Mustafa Ahmad to Eskinder Haile and Misrak Awegichew, $495,000.

Pinenut Ct., 9251-Diana H. Kaye and Diana H. Schlosser to Octavia Morman, $310,000.

Steeple Ct., 9414-Kevin D. and Merlene Villanova to Erin L. Blackwood and Kathryn A. Rickard, $330,000.

Wilderness Lane, 9837-Tae and Jin Woo to Judith Karo, $485,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Heritage Farms Ct., 1259-Brian Keith and Donna Lynn Thomas to Michael A. Legg and Clarissa L. Embach, $500,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11092, No. 110-Michael K. and Sandra M. Dillon to Joan Alguire, $600,000.

Ganton Green, 2111, No. E-Jane K. Morgan and Victoria J. Kelly to Jung Ki and Suk Bok Lee, $315,000.

Petersboro Rd., 10467-Ammar S. and Sadia Ahmad to Anurag Sharma and Ruchi Pandey, $637,500.