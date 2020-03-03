Cedar Lane, 285-Bay Built Homes Corp. to Katherine Willie, and Christopher and Sarah Broadwell, $679,900.
Copley Ct., 21-Frank M. and Jeffrey Welch to Amelia Rose, $220,000.
Enclave Ct., 30-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Robert F. Leach, $474,990.
Farragut Rd., 80-Elizabeth A. Santin to Daniel J. Nellius, $530,000.
Groh Lane, 112-Thomas C. Mann to Jacob E. and Lora V. Bleacher, $515,000.
Hilltop Lane, 397-Cathryn E. Hudgins to Melissa Marie Dick and Thomas J. Scalley III, $371,000.
Lockwood Ct., 208-Jeffrey M. and Deborah B. Stodd to Michael W. and Brittany L. Lore, $882,000.
Quay Village Ct., 2002, No. 201-Sue A. James to Christine Sexsmith, $395,000.
Saddle Ridge Rd., 418-Larry McKinley Johnson to Betty Brown Turner, $280,000.
Upshur Ave., 8-Lisa D. Yoho to Kenneth S. and Lisa M. Karsten, $595,000.
Windwhisper Lane, 51-Drew C. and Erica Holler to Norma McCowin, $580,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Bollard Rd., 2511-Anne Dougherty to Amarnath R. and Usha A. Amin, $405,000.
Cape Saint John Rd., 271-Julie A. Perry and Mark Jordan to Dustin and Caroline Denison, $400,000.
College Ave., 28-G & L Properties Corp. to Diane Goodman, $450,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 41-Leonard Monroe Carter and Gregory Oneal Stroman to James H. Brown, $297,000.
Kirchner Ct., 204-Lee J. Patrick to Rodger G. and Priscilla E. Parr, $679,000.
Maryland Ave., 39-5, No. 2-Marc G. Schwartz to Thomas B. and Lynn Marie Irvine, $782,000.
Quiet Water Cv., 2658-Wendy Anne Owen and estate of Anne W. Owen to Peter R. and Marlin L. Moore, $336,000.
Rudder Way, 856-Janis Hosmer and John E. Donald to Jon and Lynn Franklin, $416,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 16-Eastern Horizons Properties Corp. to Deborah S. Mitchell, $460,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bellerive Ct., 635-Tracey L. Rizzo May to Miguel Angel and Naydy O. Caban, $335,000.
Deep Creek Ave., 907-Ashley Lynn and Stephen Richard Kurtinitis to Amber Nicole Jones, $419,000.
Doris Dr., 882-Michael W. Trask and Patricia Lynn Dee to William Brewster Nauman, $298,500.
Mallard Cir., 921-Susan and Bryan Russell to Keri Christine and Lance Edward Leclere, $860,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 1069-Brian P. Vahaly and William Jones to Heather Schafer and Joseph R. Harthcock, $899,000.
Summerwood Ct., 1231-Arnold Homes Corp. to Stephen M. and Hannah Manyara, $298,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Brewer Rd., 1424-Gregory T. and Karen L. Younger to Shannon Leigh Bowles, $660,000.
Man O War Ct., 472-Justin Todd Green to Kyle and Heidi L. Beliczky, $262,000.
Riverview Dr., 1142-Daniel and Crystal Tenney to Adam F. and Leah H. Braun, $605,000.
Trents Way, 1711-Annapolis Enclave Corp. to Robert P. Ready Jr., $620,000.
Winchester Rd. N., 1628-Kathleen P. Arcese and Carolyn C. Pelli to William Parker III, $600,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Gwynne Ave., 1133-Donald T. and Cynthia Fuhr to Doyle and Joan Bigsby, $325,000.
CROFTON AREA
Dog Leg Ct., 2501-Lori A. and Joseph G. Roche to Nelson G. Ailshie, $358,000.
Fillmore Ct., 1713-Richard and Rosemary Morson to Jolie Ann and Michael Robert Mauricio, $312,000.
Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 18-Beazer Homes Corp. to Nia Symone Reeves, $402,365.
Gabriel Ct., 1713-Lisa C. Rufo to Andrew Boonchaisri and Alison Clark, $289,900.
Hart Ct., 1677-Suzanne M. and Robert P. Collins to Christopher J. Duffy, $220,000.
Lake Grove Ct., 2056-August E. Lackey Jr. to Michael D. Mathes and Allison F. Baudoin, $238,500.
Medford Ct., 2448-Joseph E. and Rachel V. Williams to Christine M. Laporte, $265,000.
Shire Ct., 1007-Matthew Schmid and Amanda Eden to Renee M. Zerfas, $345,000.
Whites Ferry Pl., 1818-Wendy Valentine Jones to Arlene Marie Hall and Laura J. Harris, $340,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Echo Cove Dr., 641-Stephen L. and Scott A. Bivens to William E. and Amanda N. Bulmahn, $400,000.
Plum Creek Dr., 1037-Timothy Joseph and Nelida A. Davis to Richard F. Gabelman, $368,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Carvel Beach Rd., 204-Kathleen Elizabeth Bargar to Guy C. and Cindy L. Bergman, $275,000.
Creek Shore Way, 7829-David Marzouk to Krista M. Mariner, $261,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Greenmeadow Lane, 3895-Alim and Sara Pirmohamed to Abdelrahman and Sara Ayyad, $875,000.
DEALE AREA
Parker Dr., 6000-Peggy E. and Brian J. Heller to Michael Anthony Oakley, $515,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Edgemont St., 3585-Todd N. and Susan D. Taylor to Marcelo Vitor Souza Coelho and Camila Nogueira, $318,000.
Gray Fox Ct., 244-Elisabeth Miffleton to Jennifer E. Brady, $335,000.
Indian Lane, 3502-Carolyn Meade to Samuel Alan and Marissa Ann Edwards, $299,900.
Pocahontas Dr., 3307-Brenda M. Farris and Wayne L. Patterson to James Joseph and John Robert Fegan, $550,000.
Shore Dr., 1724-Nikolaus and Robert Bussink to Emily Wicks, $243,500.
Fifth Ave., 3660-Chad and Pam Edmonds to Carrie A. Piper and Christopher J. Button, $400,000.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Jacob Way, 2209-Kyle and Randall Dick to Michael Aregbesola and Bahareh Sianati, $855,000.
School Lane, 958-Scott J. Ferguson to Eric Boyd Depew and Brooke E. Cashman, $325,000.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Crafty Fox Ct., 8101-Bartley P. and Christine S. Connors to Gil D. and Jennifer A. Gilles, $415,000.
Foxgreen Ct., 8000-Leroy J. and Sherri S. Johnson to Michael A. and Amy R. Eaton, $422,000.
Heather Stone Loop, 744-Enidia Santiago Acre and Santiago Arce to Nicole Alexandria and Helen Loretta Hill, $160,000.
MacKintosh Dr., 315-Donald G. Harris Sr. to Jason Ryan Liles, $372,000.
McHenry Dr., 1139-Jacob A. D’Agostino and Katherine M. Navarette to Caitlin R. Sica, $275,000.
Roesler Ave., 283-Cindy M. Wilke and Frank James Smith to Thuy Le, Hoangand Lao Doan, $279,000.
Twin Ridge Dr., 7885-Karen E. and Charles W. White to Mark Anthony Wittkopp, $385,000.
West Ct., 480-Christina Connor to Jeremy M. Armiger, $145,000.
Second Ave. S., 104-Kenny Ray Lloyd and estate of Jack D. Lloyd to Jose Martin Escobar Murillo and Sandra D. Martinez Lemus, $270,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Archibald Dr., 6879-Amy Bathhurst Kafka to Andy J. Negron, $255,000.
Bunch Ave., 807-Jessica and Christopher Patrick to Jason W. Holsonbake, $314,000.
Clara Cir., 19-TJ&K Real Estate Corp. to Matthew and Damilola Benedict Waybright, $245,000.
Dover Rd., 7713-Laura A. Vaeth to Carly Kriewald, $274,500.
Fox River Hills Way, 549-William B. and Kara Korvin to Brian Leimkuhler and Jami Jackson, $323,000.
Heritage Crossing, 6952-Amanda M. Plumlee to Conrad H. and Bonnie Ann Bel, $515,000.
Kent Rd., 403-Joshua D. Wenger to Kristen and Samuel Killebrew, and Bin Bin Jiang, $270,000.
Margate Dr., 188-Tracie L. Olson Connolly to John B. Anang, $365,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7226-Wade F. and Charlene E. Shive to Joseph Case, $310,000.
Overhill Rd., 7715B-Chessie Homes Corp. to Timothy and Mary Frances Crump, $310,000.
Pond View Dr., 115-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Nawadeep and Laxmi Khatri Bhandari, $331,855.
Saltgrass Dr., 286-Otho L. and Carolyn I. Jackson to Marie Elizabeth and Stephen Arthur Vasbinder, $410,000.
Solley Rd., 7986-Mark H. Cammarata and Faith T. Miller to Maria Mercedes Mejia Bogdanski, $362,500.
Sunny Brook Dr., 1119-George Thompson to Aaron Ismael and Cecilia Eloiza Colon, $260,000.
Water Fountain Way, 116, No. 301-Adebusola O. Grillo to Eric Adegboyega Grillo, $168,000.
Wynbrook Rd., 1132-Albert Nunez and Joanalhu M. Alfaro to Timothy Matthew Pleasant and Skye Scheufele, $280,000.
HANOVER AREA
Brimstone Pl., 2260-Department of Veterans Affairs to Donald and Youngmi White, $405,000.
Gigur Dr., 7613-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Mercy Luguterah, $495,440.
Ridge Commons Blvd., 1369-Andy Cheng to Evan Lipshultz, $405,000.
Waylene Dr., 1904-U.S. Bank National Association and Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust to Edward Glover III, $320,000.
HARWOOD AREA
Huckleberry Lane, 100-James Roland and Dixie Hill Poe to William T. and Karen M. Painter, $560,000.
LAUREL AREA
Cloud St., 8303-Rudolph Bazemore Jr. to Donovan M. Simpson, $275,250.
Forest Haven Dr., 3528-Anita M. and C. James Munno to Annyce Semone and Brent Perry Davis, $480,900.
Piney Woods Pl., 3501-John Canales to Marie Bremehr, $230,000.
Winding Trail, 8435-Kenneth Bruce Taylor and Renee Border to Marina Capolli, $404,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Moreland Lane, 5167-Carroll J. and Darlene A. Della to Fidel and Teresa Infante, $482,900.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Brightwood Rd., 516-John and Terry Tedore to Jason and Marlene Olivencia, $341,000.
Deerspring Ct., 401-Jane T. Aurelio to Brandon M. Smith and Danielle M. Dolch, $615,000.
Larbo Rd., 18-DMV Investments Corp. to Michael Birch, $455,000.
Red Birch Rd., 518-Joanne A. Suppa Shepherd to Stephanie and James Olienyk, $515,000.
ODENTON AREA
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2493, No. 203-Charles Edmond Roland to Janet B. Reed, $249,900.
Beechnut Pl., 2420-Michael and Andrea L. Baird to Teresa Ann Albero, $314,900.
Brigadier Blvd., 2035-Nereida and Aladino Robles to Eric Leslie and Chaunta Antoinette Black, $440,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 708-Steven W. and Debra M. Glanell to Matthew W. Grollman and Courtney Renee Duvall, $214,000.
Curled Dock Lane, 4110-Classic Group Corp. to Roy J. and Lynn S. Mays, $624,000.
Hackberry Ct., 1926-Donna R. Baldwin to Changku and Soonok Kang, $252,000.
High Brandy Way, 2421-William G. Rothe Jr. to Evan S. Danahy, $325,000.
Lodi Ct., 1411-Karyn S. Valentin to Michael T. and Debra A. Knarr, $617,000.
Orchard Oriole Way, 2685-NVR Inc. to Okpetoritse and Edidiong Pessu, $716,929.
Patuxent Woods Dr., 1307-Chesapeake Custom Homes Corp. to Matthew Charles and Maria Elena Jurek, $571,375.
Rolling Hill Walk, 602, No. 204-Rebecca L. Otte to Vida Reboca, $187,500.
Streamview Dr., 2672-Patrick T. and Elaine G. Ott to Thurston and Alaysia D. Brooks, $395,000.
Upper Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1194-NVR Inc. to John Bradford and Kimberley Marie Goodwin, $558,482.
Wintergreen Ct., 8603, No. 408-Ronald A. Zale to Cynthia K. Huber, $285,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Fibich Lane, 289-David W. Norfolk to Jonathan A. and Justine W. McKnight, $735,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Black Rock Harbour, 8608-Kerri L. and James M. Sutor to Layne William and Korrinna Holbrook, $259,900.
Fort Smallwood Rd., 9142-Jason Roy Bigham and Fred Hansford Pruitt to Eric J. and Ji Won Smith, $575,000.
Hazy Dawn Ct., 8172-Patrick M. and Brigitte Smith to Wyterria C. Thornton, $258,000.
Lake Dr., 7640-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Aaron Bloch, $289,900.
Magothy Beach Rd., 146-JT Homes Corp. to Eric J. Santorelli, $345,000.
Mountain Rd., 4542-Craig Tewell and Penelope Briemann to Richard Koebrugge Jr., Christina Smith and Richard Koebrugge Sr., $288,100.
Pink Lily Ct., 8003-Kimberly Camelotto to Michael and Katelynn Mariano, $373,000.
Renshaw Rd., 7820-Cynthia L. Stroup to Hector Morales, $260,000.
Seagull Dr., 168-Brian M. and Heather Cassity to Shane J. and Lauren A. Whiting, $215,000.
Solley Rd., 8125-U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust to Darrel A. Ensor, $352,000.
Tennant Harbour, 1030-Diana B. Valente to Kelsey L. Martin, $230,000.
Willowby Run, 681-Kerri L. Ignacio to Frank William Loane Jr., $171,000.
212th St., 719-Christopher J. and Tanya T.P. Dyer to Jasmine R. Smith, $313,000.
RIVA AREA
Centre Rd., 3061-Gregory and Linda Hauser to Joseph Burch Jr., $325,000.
SEVERN AREA
Amalfi Lane, 7809-D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas H. and Ladavia Bullard Neal, $383,000.
Battersea Pl., 8034-Sandra L. Watkins to Sean M. Casterline and Raschelle Devito Matheson, $592,000.
Coventry Rd., 7916-Elvis M. Partee to Keily A. and James R. Yemm, $344,500.
Eason Dr., 569-Paula L. Ackley to Deena Joyce, $449,000.
Golden Eagle Lane, 8527-Darrian L. Carmichael to Denzel Cato and Reynia Lene Edwards, $358,000.
Highmeadow Dr., 513-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Taryn E. and Shannon P. Russ, $477,990.
Lucky Rd., 812-Robert L. and Linda L. Townsend to Joseph Joliat, $351,500.
Pioneer Dr., 8391-Ty Webb Corp. to Juana Ruth Guandique Reyes, $110,000.
Ridgely Loop, 8160-Brandon W. Gatlin to Verna Lutrice and Wilder Cleotha Reed, $534,900.
Severn Run Ct., 1636-Carl E. and Janice Z. Nanney to Sue Lim, $516,573.
Stonehearth Rd., 7935-Susan Herman and Kelly McInney to Gregory J. and Monique C. Sampson, $325,000.
Triple Feather Rd., 1803-Jenny P. Reyes and Luis H. Reyes Agosto to Joi Danielle Colbert, $255,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Berkeley Dr., 298-Lissa Townsend and Jeremiah P. Hostomsky to Donald J. and Felicia M. Bart, $405,000.
Dividing Rd., 717-Christine Yost Kelly and estate of Joyce B. Yost to Nicholas and Susan A. Valentine, $585,000.
Hollyberry Rd., 335-Benjamin J. and Mary B. Selzer to John D. Marshall Sr., $575,000.
Lission Ct., 466-Scott T. and Kimberly A. Scheimreif to Kevin M. and Mary W. Setzer, $717,500.
Marnel Dr., 68-Cynthia Gency Foster to Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr. and Dawn S. Lindsay, $1.7 million.
Pinefield Dr., 500-Kevin P. and Linda D. Barstow to Edward A. and Jennifer L. Dwyer, $680,000.
Severn River Rd., 3-Elizabeth Kay Zehe to Patricia M. Gregory, $775,000.
Truck House Rd., 155-M. Diane Ellison to Marc A. and Quincy Missera, $515,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Grove Ave., 1166-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kevin Hardy, $230,160.
Spruce Ave., 1191-Thomas C. and Kristen M. Bagnell to Nicholas and Emily Beatty, $263,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Bethany Lane, 3005-Young Ja and Chang S. Lee to Haseeb R. Abbasi, $535,000.
Cypressmede Dr., 9724-Gary Leo and Susan E. Oken to Thomas S. and Shannon N. Sorrell, $583,000.
Fawn Run Ct., 12609-Gregory M. and Lisa K. Auth to Kenneth Edward and Stephanie L. Jenkins, $1.04 million.
Glasshouse Ct., 10124-John M. and Lisa A. Yavorski to Jonathan P. and Kimberly Anne Davis, $630,000.
Lakeway Dr., 3514-Jody L. and Darryl Horner to Stephanie E. and Behzad Izadyar, $555,000.
Longview Dr., 9636-Martin C. and Tara M. Girch to Daniel Aloysius and Mary Claire Petro, $515,000.
Pine Ridge Dr., 10319-Jerry L. and Rita L. Daugherty to Bini Koshy Varghese and Siji Chandy, $590,000.
Reed Lane, 10003-Diana Van Stone to Pauline and Soo Ho Hwang, $300,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 13230-Cory R. and Leslie Berman Severson to Eric Wu, $785,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Hitching Post Ct., 6707-James H. and Lisa Marie Kim to Noah Hammond and Elizabeth Ann Ennis Green, $555,250.
Wicklow Pl., 13301-Asiya Ahmed to Sumant Kapoor and Deepti Kharbanda, $1.6 million.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Diamondback Dr., 9409-Robert C. and Martha Louise Rockenstire to William and Ann Schickert, $485,000.
Gold Sunset Way, 8434-John A. and Karen N. Brannock to Oumar Sidibe, $315,000.
Kilimanjaro Rd., 9506-Will T. Farmer Jr. to Seldin A. Hernandez Orellana, $284,900.
Red Cart Ct., 9247-Charles W. and Cheryl Sharpe to Gabriella and Daniel Carroll, $275,000.
Sheerock Ct., 5642-Kelly and Andrew Bachman to Frances A. and Jared J. Markowitz, $415,000.
Sunhigh Pl., 6305-Steven N. Choma to Ariana Willie, $431,500.
Wandering Way, 9537-Angela Harvey Bowen to Robert J. Rollerson, $293,000.
Wind Rider Way, 6351-Mengjia and Lijia Chen to Mitra Ghahhari and Donald Elsmore, $330,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Barcan Cir., 10361-Benjamin Kleber to Karla Dayana Delgado Mendoza, $310,000.
Bridlerein Terr., 10728-Daniel Scott Eisner to Mekonnen Bisrat and Tsehay Gebreyohannes, $345,000.
Chase Lions Way, 5363-Alan Kurt Godwin to Anne K. Freedman, $406,500.
Durham Rd. E., 5021-Jason M. and Carrie L. Churchwell to Paul K. Lambert and Jennifer L. Dailey, $480,000.
Grateful Heart Gate, 6424-Ellison Anne and Michael Peretzian Williams to Gregory and Ashley M. Mitchell, $590,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5639, No. F-Paulisa Mosley Brown to Hector D. Santana Rodriguez and Celina M. Santana, $187,500.
High Hay Dr., 11446-Richard C. and Barbara M. Tatum to Gaury S. and Anita Adhikary, $635,000.
McGregor Dr., 10789, No. 38N-Ruth Ann Yos to Won Yoon and Maureen Ahn, $550,000.
Sleepy Horse Lane, 12208-Sethuraman Vaidyaraman and Swarnalatha Sethuraman to Bryan David and Erin Theresa Wescott Allen, $380,000.
Symphony Way, 10717, No. 205-Sasan Moghaddame Jafari to Judy S. and Aston L. McLaughlin, $295,000.
Vista Rd., 10813-James T. and Kathleen M. Barthol to Michelle L. Fuselier and Gary L. Davis, $575,000.
DAYTON AREA
Linthicum Rd., 4656-Kai Zhang and Xia Feng to Timothy James and Charilyn Wade, $412,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Blue Stream Dr., 7844-Sujit Madathil Sukumaran and Sheeja Sadasivan to Ajay Malhotra and Mourin Wahlang, $400,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6872, No. 37-8-James A. and Dianna L. Hickey to Tasneem Mahmoud, $255,000.
Maplecrest Rd., 7315, No. 406-Richard W. and Sandra A. Zitzer to Daniel Robert and Linda Jean Siefert, $355,000.
Point Patience Way, 7316-Diana Bales and Patrick Thomas to Michael Song and Yang Tai, $330,000.
Spreading Oak Lane, 7708, No. 136-Kodjovi D. Kodjo and Kokoe Assionvi to Jane and David Whaley, $305,000.
Woodland Forest Dr., 6413-Timothy Jonas and Chelsea Elizabeth Esworthy to Mustafa and Stephanie Al Adhami, $370,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Bonnybridge Pl., 3711-Edward F. Gurkewitz to Justin Paul Kim Stone and Ying Ying Zhou, $319,000.
Dina Lane, 8503, No. 24-Michael and Colleen Wierzbic to Edil M. and Ronna J. Estrella, $440,000.
Fetlock Ct., 8063-Theodore S. Spengos to Anthony V. and Jessica M. Miele, $507,000.
Haven Dr. S., 4810-Christine McBride to Yui Feng Li and Xi Lian Liu, $400,000.
Kensington Gardens, 2540, No. 206-Tommy Lee and Debra Young Preuett to Mike and Rosemary Hatch, $286,500.
Mintz Lane, 5115-Leonard Sirasky to Ali S. Sajjadi and Marjan Mokhtarian, $850,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8387, No. G-Kevin A. Hoey to Dervis Kerovic, $199,900.
Priscillas View, 3134-Robert Stanley and Dinah Marie Jones to Venkatesan Shanmugasundaram and Anusha Palanisamy, $380,000.
West Springs Dr., 3252, No. 20-Cordelia Braxton Gray to Sharon L. Stewart and Timothy W. Davis, $315,000.
FULTON AREA
Duke St., 11304-Ronald D. Bowman and John F. Swift to Gregory Franklin Rhoden, $819,900.
Stella Dr., 12402-James G. and Maria N. Sheehan to Michael and Mary Therese Pfau, $1.11 million.
GLENELG AREA
Kennard Dr., 13950-Albert J. and Dawn M. Zanger to Joseph and Patricia Sellers, $725,000.
HANOVER AREA
Islip Way, -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Robert Soon Il and Nam Sook Kim, $415,790.
JESSUP AREA
Birchwood Way, 8806-Leon G. Brey and Kathlyn M. Landicho to Jacqueline E. Tayman, $320,000.
Rose Lane, 8803-Anthony D. and Lachiah N. Fugh to Peter Adams Khakali, $460,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Deep Smoke, 9719-Patricia L. Wallance to Joyce Aplasca Narciso, $650,000.
Moving Water Lane, 9009-Ningjun Gan and Xuemei Zhang to David A. Deleon, $322,000.
Seneca Farm Rd., 6628-Patricia and Robert Palumbo to Scott and Mackenzie Moran, $585,000.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Grant Farm Ct., 2129-Robert S. and Carole S. Degenford to Ravindran Subramaniam and Shama Narayanan, $755,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Florence Rd., 1370-Estate of J.P. Helton to Paul and Ruth Honke, $515,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Birkenhead Ct., 8705-Celeste A. Renninger to Merritt Michel Crowder, $355,000.
Cypress Way, 9944-Douglas B. and Christina M. Yim to Jeremy Schmucker and Kristin N. Damore, $960,000.
Fens Hollow, 9460-Johan and Rebecca Stewart to Ingrid Orbelina Zuniga Sandoval and Dalila Rosemary Leon Salguero, $355,000.
Heatherwold Dr., 8501-Suzanne E. Bond and James A. Schmidt to Michael S. and Amanda M. Sparrow, $450,000.
Jasmine Ct., 9314-Margaret B. Fletcher and estate of William Omar Butler to Thien Hoang Long Trinh, $401,000.
Melody Dr., 9029-Mustafa Ahmad to Eskinder Haile and Misrak Awegichew, $495,000.
Pinenut Ct., 9251-Diana H. Kaye and Diana H. Schlosser to Octavia Morman, $310,000.
Steeple Ct., 9414-Kevin D. and Merlene Villanova to Erin L. Blackwood and Kathryn A. Rickard, $330,000.
Wilderness Lane, 9837-Tae and Jin Woo to Judith Karo, $485,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Heritage Farms Ct., 1259-Brian Keith and Donna Lynn Thomas to Michael A. Legg and Clarissa L. Embach, $500,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Chambers Ct., 11092, No. 110-Michael K. and Sandra M. Dillon to Joan Alguire, $600,000.
Ganton Green, 2111, No. E-Jane K. Morgan and Victoria J. Kelly to Jung Ki and Suk Bok Lee, $315,000.
Petersboro Rd., 10467-Ammar S. and Sadia Ahmad to Anurag Sharma and Ruchi Pandey, $637,500.