Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 2100, No. K-T2-Morris Antonelli to Jerome and Helene Gordon, $389,000.

Enclave Ct., 32-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Suzanne Marie Nathan and Michelle R. Domingo, $499,990.

Fox Hollow Lane, 421-David H. and Michele T. Cordle to David S. and Lindsay T. Barnes, $625,000.

Groh Lane, 115-Matthew F. and Ingrid Tepelmann to Bryon Adrian and Lauren Ashley Madaras, $425,000.

Huse Dr., 111-Richard C. and Stephanie R. Meade to Teresa M. Dennison, $560,000.

Magnolia Ridge Rd., 3200-Robert F. Gray to Daniel and Andrea Wynkoop, $515,000.

Riding Ridge Rd., 409-Joseph M. and Deborah A. Wilde to James E. Swinney, $570,000.

Sandstone Ct., 40, No. A-William B. Schreitz to William and Dianne Trickey Rokenbrod, $190,000.

Spa Creek Landing, 13, No. A3-Charlotte Randolph Featherstone to Richard Oliver and Ana Dru Schwab, $510,000.

Van Buren St., 909-Barbara A. and David L. Stokes to Brock Allen Messinger, $345,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Brannock Terr., 706-Oscar E. and Susan T. Gray to Michael J. and Lisa M. Devito, $574,000.

Cornhill St., 34-Michael and Pamela Rodgers Dauth to Amy Marie Windham, $530,000.

George Boiardi Lane, 2115-Kevin J. Johle and Elizabeth A. Ryon to Robert and Jane Hall, $608,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 76-Jan M. Viljoen to M. Ross and Steven R. Shulmister, and Eric M. and Meryl O’Meara, $289,000.

Leftwich Lane, 563-Joseph Preston Carpenter to Kaitlyn M. Ayerle, $518,000.

Midship Ct., 811-William Lambros to Joy C. League, $340,000.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 416-Jack W. and Brenda L. Frazier to Mark W. Howes, $500,000.

Worden Ct., 4-Elizabeth Ann Matthews and estate of Zadith Virginia Cook to Donna Leslie Wend, $380,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Green Dr., 525-Bernard D. and Constance F. Doster to Kiersten C. Hepting, $535,000.

Brightleaf Dr., 1054-Jessica S. Williams to Sarah E. Muller, $228,900.

Dividing Creek Ct., 70-Kimberly N. McGuckian and Kimberly Millette to Ann Marie Jaworski, $380,000.

Falcon Nest Ct., 1429-Hugh V. and Natalie F. Hayes to John T. and Jensin W. Sommer, $325,000.

Harmony Ave., 805-Sonia Davila to Celso B. Alonso, $340,000.

Melissa Ct., 563-Jacqueline C. Savia to Richard Grandfield, $285,000.

Quaker Ridge Ct., 577-Christopher Lawrence and Jessica Michele Ortel to Steven W. and Jessica R. O’Leary, $302,000.

Silver Oak Lane, 1420-D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew L. and Veronica A. Nelson, $569,990.

BROOKLYN AREA

Arundel Rd. W., 325-Patrice W. Harris to Zaniya Burns, $160,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 5524-Chynae and Quincy Vicks to Wyatt A. Davis, $215,000.

Waverly Ave., 416-Michael D. and Krystal M. Smith to Marcela Del Carmen Griffith, $230,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Broadmoor Dr., 718-Christopher and Erika Stern to Courtney E. Kimmel, $370,000.

Hickory Wood Dr., 1502-Sean F. and Lisa Marie Lane to Andrew P. Little and Molly Sinnott, $329,990.

Native Dancer Ct., 1584-Bryon Sean Kerchner to Jessica A. Kish, $218,000.

Saint George Dr., 1191-Orion M. and Barbara W. Walther to Christian M. Buchleitner, $475,000.

View Top Ct., 1802-Carol B. Barrett to Jason A. Lurz and Lola Stefanelli, $720,000.

Yorktown Manor Ct., 609-Mark B. and Pamela J. Douglas to William and Rachel Stanik, $550,000.

CROFTON AREA

Ashburnham Dr., 1500-Johnathan P. and Sarah M. Thomas to Tiffany and Kelly Thi Nguyen, $335,000.

Eton Way, 1578-Sherrilyn R. Wilson to Matthew Schmid and Amanda Eden, $495,000.

Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 13-Beazer Homes Corp. to Valerie Renee, Kierra Renee and Ronald Lee Butler, $377,050.

Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 22-Beazer Homes Corp. to Brandy K. and Brandon A. Craig, $430,000.

Golden Ct., 1706-Phuong B. Dao and Gilberto Correa IV to Jeffrey A. and Melanie L. Wooldridge, $320,000.

Jones Falls Ct., 1724-Haley C. Mingo to Kimberly Heather Schlosser, $269,000.

Moderno Ct., 1100-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Jeremy M. and Katrina L. Penaranda, $339,900.

Pear Hill Ct., 2082-Kevin M. Little and Kristi M. Albert to Jessica Tully and Daniel Thixton, $365,000.

Swinburne Ave., 1700-Johanna B. and Peter John Accorti to Michael S. and Suzanne Lavoie, $425,000.

Whites Ferry Pl., 1821-Julie A. Catlin to Tyler Matthew and Whitney Kennedy Sumner, $335,500.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Briarhill Lane, 1355-Kimberly T. Von Paris and G. Richard Gray to Blair Patrick and Victoria Mary Morse, $999,500.

Hazel Trail, 856-Mary J. and Thomas J. Dorr to Albert C. and Patricia J. Suniga, $336,000.

Riverside Dr. S., 312-Ian C. Kelly to Patrick B. and Delia E. Abrams, $555,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnut Brook Rd., 7012-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Jeremy M. Brothers and Jazzman Corbett, $270,000.

Shellbourne Rd., 7802-Russell T. and Deborah L. Schwinn to Joshua Dolle and Courtney Rook, $244,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Lake Dr. S., 2908-Kristopher and Dabney C. Keith to Alexander Harrison Kurgansky and Mary Elizabeth Boese, $665,000.

DEALE AREA

Flood Ave., 5942-Connie L. Terrill to Brad A. and Nicole Kidder, $275,000.

Swan Dr., 685-Francis Henry Brown to Charles D. and Karen D. Harder, $394,900.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bentley Rd., 1620-Phillip M. and Megan B. Grossmiller to Elaine Mitchem, $365,000.

Chestnut Rd., 2914-James R. Ricker to Timothy M. St. John and Marisa N. Klein, $439,900.

Hamlet Cir., 302-Geraldine Pitts Watson and Ronald A. Pitts to Sam and Mary Burtnick, $470,000.

Keymar Rd., 1812-Ryan E. and Marisa A. Mullins to Monica K. Tipton, $324,000.

Monarch Dr., 3510-Joseph and Kathleen D. Rixey to Mark W. and Rebecca R. Schmitt, $792,000.

Poplar Point Rd., 32-Duvaz Holdings Corp. to Charles Livingston Parmele, $1.1 million.

Rockhold Rd., 1609-Ruby Rehabs Corp. to Evan P. and Kacey L. Haidet, $289,900.

Southdown Rd., 150-Susan M. Crandall to Christopher and Katie Haynes, $429,999.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Maytime Dr., 2524-Residential Value Corp. to Rebecca B. Schroeder, $310,000.

Snow Hill Lane, 1081-Jaclyn B. and Jeff Blachly to Sheree Elliott, $428,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Broadwater Way, 742-Margaret Soyster Fiore and estate of Elizabeth Baird Soyster to Christopher C. and Elizabeth C. Cathcart, $1.3 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Carolyn Rd., 605-Kathleen Puckett Ford to Michele Lynn and Joseph Walter McCauley, $299,999.

Cross Creek Dr., 298-Hiwa Raaof to Natalie Anthony, $335,000.

Eugenia Ave., 9-Art Homes Corp. to Ronnie C. Barbour Jr., $308,500.

Foxtrap Dr., 114-Hae Song and Ok Im Chong to Uzoma S. Oji, $410,000.

Mainview Ct., 474-H&K Real Properties to Dionne K. Robinson, $215,000.

Paradise Lane, 806-Robert and Stephanie Holderfield to Lilian M. Sosa Alberto, $249,000.

Short Curve Rd., 534-Matthew L. and Christina M. Minton to Michael T. Bouy and Jalisa E. Matthews, $217,000.

Valiant Cir., 302-Yang Kwan Chen and Aichan Chen Wong to Ieshia T. Williams, $215,000.

Whaler Ct., 7510-Ronald L. Ward to Mary D. McCall, $230,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Clear Drop Way, 6509, No. 201-Patriotic Homes Corp. to Erin Fitzsimmons, $185,400.

Eastway, 1504-Leigh A. Durka and Justin P. Leonard to Justin Schreier and Tess Michelle Carper, $225,000.

Foxwood Dr., 625-Stephanie Tully Luddy to Dong Joon and Mi Suk Huh, $318,000.

Kenwood Rd., 1207-Ficabe Corp. to Melissa Leigh McGinn, $245,000.

Marley Neck Blvd., 521-Mary B. Windsor to Yoni F. Paniagua Lopez and Dayra Geany Paniagua, $362,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7270-Huainan Ma to Herman Lamont Williams, $351,000.

Pond View Dr., 121-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Christopher T. Jennings and Quintonia M. Gedeon, $334,982.

Spring Maiden Ct., 202, No. 104-House Buyers of America Inc. to Sylvia Kyles, $160,000.

Tanyard Knoll Lane, 7415-Joshua J. and Sophie J. Wolfe to Mark and Lisa Nedderman, $380,000.

Second St., 1016-John William and Sherry Lee White to Katrina Wallace and Christopher F. Schroeder, $358,500.

HANOVER AREA

Cameron Ridge Rd., 1904-Flagship Builders Inc. to Michael J. and Steven D. Divver, $440,320.

Greenknoll Ct., 7562-Jason M. and Jacqueline T. Dearinger to Scott Lingo and Angela Deaver, $334,900.

Rutland Way, 1552-Antonio K. Frederick to Scott Samuel Janik, $386,000.

Winding Hills Dr., 7228-Derreck Bachner to Shannon L. Chambers, $357,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Lankford Rd., 384-Susan Eileen Black to Hugh I. and Demelza McMahon, $665,000.

LAUREL AREA

Lyndhurst St., 8304-Monica F. Revelle to Maria Colomba Cruz, $400,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3511-Bret T. and Ted L. Hadfield to Alissa Bolar, $233,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Jerome Ave., 419-Victoriana C. O’Keefe to Michael Benjamin and Elizabeth Rigsby, $376,500.

Madingley Rd., 422-Justin C. Elliott to Wilson G. Padilla Lemus and Sara Susana Aguilar Orellana, $330,000.

Mountain Rd., 207-Richard Mark Scarborough and estate of Mary Alice Scarborough to Silviano Saldana Tamayo, $215,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cecil Ave. S., 1111-Ralph A. Krixer and Mary Jo Ryerson to Gerald D. Babcock Jr., $583,500.

Millfield Ct., 8223-Zahid U. Wahlla to Muhammad Aslam, $330,000.

Villaggio Dr., 8142-Michael and Cheryl Edwards to Schuyler J. Reed and Kelli Katona, $400,000.

Woods Rd., 8264-John D. Marshall Sr. to Matthew Joseph and Isabella F. Cooper, $857,500.

ODENTON AREA

Aspen Grove Ct., 8646-Laura Mae V. and Brandon W. Beaudoin to Jayme L. Alfano, $269,000.

Bragg Blvd., 115-Roxroy W. Reid to Jose G. Alberto and Rafael Abid Alberto Valladares, $405,000.

Bright Meadow Ct., 8735-Edward Hatch to Dustin J. Jones, $297,500.

Chapelview Dr., 638-Tracy L. and James A. Scott to Schen Gordon, $270,000.

Gardenia Ct., 1904-Amanda Afram to Krystyne Lynn, $269,000.

Harvest Run Dr., 703-Tara L. Byrnes to John Fader, $210,000.

Isaac Chaney Ct., 939-Jamie J. and Tracey J. Mulherin to Melanie A. Gallo and Robert Kirk, $374,000.

Militia Pl., 122-Kieva Bankins to Matthew Scott and Valerie Skye Radue, $305,000.

Piscataway Run Dr., 2904-Thomas and Hollie Parrish to Brandon L. and Starla G. Schwartz, $389,500.

Rolling Hill Walk, 608, No. 301-George Sacclaris to Daphnee Guillaume, $206,000.

Summer Hill Dr., 1017-W. Stanley and Linda M. Emory to John Paul Cairns and Maria Sonia Almeria, $560,000.

Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 202-Thelma Hanley to Patricia Starliper, $325,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Plantation Blvd., 625-James A. and Geraldine E. Pratt to Joshua and Alicia M. Fuhrman, $464,500.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bar Harbor Rd., 301-Thomas Scott and Nicole Lynn Ramey to Christopher G. and April J. Marasco, $375,000.

Charlinay Cir., 108-Adriss Sayed Abedi to Richard C. Leake Sr., $545,000.

Dorchester Rd., 327-Megan Morgan McManek to Kristina Dawn and Stephen Snyder, $387,600.

Gallatin Way, 1101-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lee and Stephanie Gorsche, $325,000.

Hillcreek Rd., 1222-Michael J. Adamitis to Karyn S. Valentin, $535,000.

Lakewood Rd., 1633-Bodkin House Corp. to Karen Cybulski, $379,000.

Manchester Rd., 12-Thomas S. Campbell to Barbara Lee Fortner, $262,700.

Oyster Bay Harbour, 862-Kelley Infante and Matthew Kevin Leeds to Garrett Linthicum and Victoria Rogers, $259,000.

Poinsett Terr., 8143-Jason L. Franks to Chelsea M. Frye, $317,000.

River Rd., 454-Alberta J. Allen and Rona M. Baab to John David Lehr, $417,500.

Shore Rd. W., 7723-Cary Fung to Summer E. Wilde, $284,900.

Spring Rd., 8446-Patricia V. Phillips to Reem H. Sharshar, $305,000.

Tyndswall Pl., 8308-Norman E. and Susan L. Milligan to Nathan E. and Kristi L. Volke, $535,000.

Waterford Rd., 8295-James M. and Ann Cunningham to Michael A. Helmick and Dorothy L. Rathell, $300,000.

Winsail Ct., 1200-Robert F. Leach to William Rouse and Christine Dorr, $1.05 million.

220th St., 900-Estate of Barbara M. Dublin to Lorne Neff, $268,000.

RIVA AREA

Escapade Cir., 3245-Zachary Todd and Stacey Ann Adams to Julie M. Crandell, $415,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7813-D.R. Horton Inc. to Binaya Luintel and Erosa Kachapati, $383,440.

Buckingham Nursery Dr., 7723-Dennis L. Ryan III to Alberto and Donna M. Rivero, $525,000.

Derby Farms Dr., 864-Kenneth J. and Catherine A. Rzepkowski to Ashlee M. Power, $425,000.

Ellen Ave., 173-Robert E. and Crystal Lynn Borys to Arianna Patricia Relph, $320,000.

Grand Canopy Dr., 1353-Marvin V. Holt to Mark and Deborah Jordan, $653,000.

Hollow Ct., 8179-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Samantha I. Olmos, $359,990.

Maryland Ave., 1449-Eduardo Bonilla and Sandra M. Kenney to Benjamin J. and Irini R. Nichols, $365,000.

Redwood Tree Rd., 7821-Dirk and Angela M. Haehl to James Potomac Hedges and Kelsey Jo Morse, $354,500.

Risha Dr., 8309-Daniel A. and Wendy L. Bauer to James Andrew and Charis May Strange, $350,000.

Sheffield Ct., 1912-Michael A. and Eva Diana Gesine Clifton to William F. Spacek, $334,000.

Stream Valley Overlook, 1606-Toll VII Limited Parnership to Yaosong Weng, $677,000.

WB & A Rd., 8372-Wilton J. Granier Jr. to Nicholas Alexander Walters, $320,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Dividing Rd., 783-Regina H. Morin to Richard Lee and Rene May, $500,000.

Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 270-Sandra L. Diblasi to Robert and Nicole R. Fetter, $475,000.

Natures Run, 802-Michael J. and Dione M. Kurzmiller to Rachel N. Paisley, $450,000.

Stauffer Rd., 105-Eric G. and Nancy S. Feldmann to Sabino A. Torreon, $566,000.

Valley Stream Rd., 395-Paul S. and Ann Margaret Kabis to James and Faith Kneale, $860,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Jordan Dr., 1368-June M. Barbour to Savannah J. Keifline, $270,000.

Spruce Ave., 1211-Linda G. Harper to Tracy L. Parker, $255,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Brookwood Rd., 2965-Jamu Real Estate Corp. to Thomas Michael and Stephanie Houck, $485,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4880, No. 1-Elizabeth K. Green to Keith O’Day, $236,900.

Font Hill Dr., 4106-Chaochao Chen and Yunjing Meng to Liam D. and Michale A. Tallon, $489,900.

Golden Oak Dr., 12658-John A. and Michelle C. Mele to Christopher N. and Angela Jane Edmonds, $845,000.

Laureloak Ct., 11690-Charles and Victoria Sheehan to James and Vickie Michelle Antoine Clement, $1.25 million.

Maple Glen Ct., 10235-Donald W. and Maurita M. Eames to Adam D. and Kelly L. Gill, $675,000.

Old Ellicott Cir., 10633, No. 61-Young Rye and Jung Ku Kim to Vasudevan Palani, $523,000.

Pinehurst Ct., 10322-James R. and Shelley R. Piedmont to Ehab and Nancy Barsoum, $633,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 203-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Prasun Guha and Revolia Rudra, $366,520.

Vardon Lane, 2609-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Chandana Kalva and Aravind Reddy Damidi, $722,410.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Linden Linthicum Lane, 12199-Neil Aggarwal and Seema Kakade to John W. Freal and Renee F. Dubois, $642,500.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Angelina Cir., 9541-David A. and Patricia A. Dammen to Seth A. Kiser and Jessica A. Clark, $465,000.

Emersons Reach, 9166-Melissa M. Berrios and Juan P. Rodriguez to Zhi Gao, $315,000.

Hickory Limb, 9493, No. 301-Janet C. Henry to Michael N. Hoke, $230,000.

Knighthood Lane, 7019-Janeen Glah to Andrew Ritchie, $282,000.

Old Montgomery Rd., 8285-Daniel E. Rosenberger to Elizabeth Pina Garcia and Alejandra Garcia De Pina, $300,000.

Pinecone Row, 9458-Long Creek Investments Corp. to Angela Harvey and Alan Harvey Bowen, $460,000.

Rising Moon, 6358-Beta Brothers Corp. to Efron S. Berkowitz and Rachel L. Greenblatt, $365,000.

Snowman Ct., 6401-Robert I. and Gladys S. Wise to Tripina McMillan Davis, $275,000.

Sweetwind Pl., 5725-Daniel Paul and Brittany Lynn Weston Dawkes to Richard Schruefer, $290,000.

Warm Waves Way, 8709, No. 3-Michael S. and Barbara K. Miller to George and Margaret Williams, $549,000.

Winter Moss Ct., 5320-Ronald P. and Karen R. Hinebaugh to Cherie L. and Matthew E. Helfrich, $538,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Barcan Cir., 10363-William L. Schwartz to Barbara R. Verba, $300,000.

Bright Plume, 6208-Juan Leo and Sandra L. Salazar to Cecilia Hanna, $405,000.

College Sq., 10306-Ilag Two Corp. to Yiu P. Wong, Pei W. Xu and Kwok W. Wong, $330,000.

Durham Rd. E., 5208-David L. and Marjorie Brown to James A. and Sarah C. Ragusa, $567,500.

Green Dory Lane, 5537-Irma M. Zielinski to Alexander J. Hirata and Emily D.G. Hirata, $268,000.

Heathertoe Lane, 11365-Cabell and Janet E. Greenwood to Anthony L. and Tonya V. Aikens, $770,000.

Morning Glory Ct., 5408-Miranda Elyse and Evan Anthony Butzlaff to Isatu Kondeh, $310,000.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5351, No. 1-Community Development Administration to Arshad M. and Sharon C. Tahir, $154,900.

Trotting Ridge Way, 10953, No. 7-Denise and Edward Graybeal to Khoa Nguyen Anh Pham and Katie Kristine Ha, $245,000.

Watch Chain Way, 5934, No. 803-Sharon T. Washington to Dakota Blodgett, $175,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Cedar Grove Lane, 7468-Cory John Mayo to Pedro Abel Hernandez Cruz, $310,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6940, No. 41-4-Kristina Nicole Dittman Robson to Anping Xie and Yang Yang, $216,500.

Fox Harbor Way, 7139, No. 81-Aaron A. Skrbin to Shifali Pravin Chidrawar, $335,000.

Latrobe Falls, 6616, No. 102-Alisha P. Ayre to Jereme Scott and Vivian Tran, $366,000.

Marioak Dr., 7863-Kinzah Corp. to Petros Fekadu Woldemariam and Hana Teketel Menedo, $282,000.

Station House Rd., 7122-Tijuana N. Moss to Diana Kiser, $305,500.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Amos Hunter Way, 8212-Srirangababu Thimmaiah and Rashmi C. Kanakpura to Amit Kumar and Meenakshi Pandey, $447,500.

Brampton Pkwy., 4941-Robert J. and Gail A. Callahan to Akshaykumar B. and Ami A. Patel, $508,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8511, No. G-Patricia Cholewczynski to Farzad Davarya, $182,000.

Finest Hour Ct., 8012-Jyong Ja and Hyon Jun Yun to Vonetta N. and Michael Kelly, $660,000.

Hill St., 8504-Joellen Callahan to Allison V. Short and Anthony Rocco Junta, $565,000.

Kensington Gardens, 2540, No. 308-Cecilia C. Weiner to Helen D. Stallings, $234,200.

Nelson House Rd., 3943-Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America to Jason Chang and Mira Choi Lee, $682,500.

Rogers Ave., 2971-Pohoagie Holdings Corp. to Jamila and Jonathan Ciriello, $487,500.

Tall Trees Ct., 8215-Steven and Katie McGrath Studniarz to Kyle C. Brincefield, $330,000.

Whistling Pines Ct., 7824-Stephen Zelenak to Elizabeth Diane Hicks, $303,800.

FULTON AREA

Huntfield Dr., 8112-Robinson S. Rowe to Mashkoor A. Malik, $885,000.

Terrace Lane, 11281-Seunghyun Son to Donald K. and Jennifer N. Neely, $680,000.

GLENELG AREA

Triadelphia Rd., 14060-Dorothy P. Easter and Terri Bass to Ian Smeltzer, $425,000.

HANOVER AREA

Starwort Way, 7031, No. B-Christina Fisher to Marion Armstrong, $335,000.

JESSUP AREA

Cheshire Ct., 8750-George J. Ruo III to Henry Mang and Niang Cing, $321,250.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Hingston Downs, 9634-Leonard S. Friedheim and Jessica R. Fox to Corey Logesky, $289,900.

Nightsong Lane, 9541-Leopold A. and Linda J. Potsiadlo to Joseph and Beth Petralia, $580,000.

Star Hill Ct., 7115-James A. and Melinda A. Griffith to Alvin Garrett and Amanda Thomas, $515,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Mullinix Mill Rd., 2551-James C. and Thelma J. Strouth to Stephen Begosh and Gail Hudson, $500,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Aladdin Dr., 7995-Mark A. and Maria Palmaira Thomas to Matthew M. and Marlene Gile, $430,000.

Burley Lane, 9200-Joshua M. Albers and Jessica R. Bellah to Rebecca L. Otte, $335,000.

Dapper Town Row, 9616-Phi and Quyen Le to Ashutosh and Sarmistha De Dutta, $599,000.

Fulton Ave., 9229-Leroy and Laverne Dawkins to John and Rachel Jones, $479,900.

Hidden View Lane, 9414-David M. and Pamela J. Murphy to Kolawole and Alexander Ademola Ogunsanya, $465,000.

Kendal Cir., 9331-Jayne Grassman to Melvin Paul White, $325,000.

Moonshine Hollow, 9080, No. J-Victor L. and Marie C. Grafton to Kasey Dement, $185,000.

Redbridge Ct., 9213-Joseph and Hillary Stains to Patricia O. Ajuchi, $285,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Milo Ct., 12730-Craig R. and Kelly A. Kamenjar to Christopher D. and Rebekah Sheraw, $835,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Adgate Ct., 1204-Ethan Schofield and Sarah Elizabeth Miller to Sean Lease and Macarena Fernandez, $481,500.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11100, No. P-Jesse D. and Ilyse L. Delanoy to Sara G. Lenes, $335,000.

Merion Pond, 2230, No. 53-Jaime S. Brahim to Kevin Toan and Lily Truong, $455,000.