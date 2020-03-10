Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 2100, No. K-T2-Morris Antonelli to Jerome and Helene Gordon, $389,000.
Enclave Ct., 32-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Suzanne Marie Nathan and Michelle R. Domingo, $499,990.
Fox Hollow Lane, 421-David H. and Michele T. Cordle to David S. and Lindsay T. Barnes, $625,000.
Groh Lane, 115-Matthew F. and Ingrid Tepelmann to Bryon Adrian and Lauren Ashley Madaras, $425,000.
Huse Dr., 111-Richard C. and Stephanie R. Meade to Teresa M. Dennison, $560,000.
Magnolia Ridge Rd., 3200-Robert F. Gray to Daniel and Andrea Wynkoop, $515,000.
Riding Ridge Rd., 409-Joseph M. and Deborah A. Wilde to James E. Swinney, $570,000.
Sandstone Ct., 40, No. A-William B. Schreitz to William and Dianne Trickey Rokenbrod, $190,000.
Spa Creek Landing, 13, No. A3-Charlotte Randolph Featherstone to Richard Oliver and Ana Dru Schwab, $510,000.
Van Buren St., 909-Barbara A. and David L. Stokes to Brock Allen Messinger, $345,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Brannock Terr., 706-Oscar E. and Susan T. Gray to Michael J. and Lisa M. Devito, $574,000.
Cornhill St., 34-Michael and Pamela Rodgers Dauth to Amy Marie Windham, $530,000.
George Boiardi Lane, 2115-Kevin J. Johle and Elizabeth A. Ryon to Robert and Jane Hall, $608,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 76-Jan M. Viljoen to M. Ross and Steven R. Shulmister, and Eric M. and Meryl O’Meara, $289,000.
Leftwich Lane, 563-Joseph Preston Carpenter to Kaitlyn M. Ayerle, $518,000.
Midship Ct., 811-William Lambros to Joy C. League, $340,000.
Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 416-Jack W. and Brenda L. Frazier to Mark W. Howes, $500,000.
Worden Ct., 4-Elizabeth Ann Matthews and estate of Zadith Virginia Cook to Donna Leslie Wend, $380,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Green Dr., 525-Bernard D. and Constance F. Doster to Kiersten C. Hepting, $535,000.
Brightleaf Dr., 1054-Jessica S. Williams to Sarah E. Muller, $228,900.
Dividing Creek Ct., 70-Kimberly N. McGuckian and Kimberly Millette to Ann Marie Jaworski, $380,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1429-Hugh V. and Natalie F. Hayes to John T. and Jensin W. Sommer, $325,000.
Harmony Ave., 805-Sonia Davila to Celso B. Alonso, $340,000.
Melissa Ct., 563-Jacqueline C. Savia to Richard Grandfield, $285,000.
Quaker Ridge Ct., 577-Christopher Lawrence and Jessica Michele Ortel to Steven W. and Jessica R. O’Leary, $302,000.
Silver Oak Lane, 1420-D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew L. and Veronica A. Nelson, $569,990.
BROOKLYN AREA
Arundel Rd. W., 325-Patrice W. Harris to Zaniya Burns, $160,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 5524-Chynae and Quincy Vicks to Wyatt A. Davis, $215,000.
Waverly Ave., 416-Michael D. and Krystal M. Smith to Marcela Del Carmen Griffith, $230,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Broadmoor Dr., 718-Christopher and Erika Stern to Courtney E. Kimmel, $370,000.
Hickory Wood Dr., 1502-Sean F. and Lisa Marie Lane to Andrew P. Little and Molly Sinnott, $329,990.
Native Dancer Ct., 1584-Bryon Sean Kerchner to Jessica A. Kish, $218,000.
Saint George Dr., 1191-Orion M. and Barbara W. Walther to Christian M. Buchleitner, $475,000.
View Top Ct., 1802-Carol B. Barrett to Jason A. Lurz and Lola Stefanelli, $720,000.
Yorktown Manor Ct., 609-Mark B. and Pamela J. Douglas to William and Rachel Stanik, $550,000.
CROFTON AREA
Ashburnham Dr., 1500-Johnathan P. and Sarah M. Thomas to Tiffany and Kelly Thi Nguyen, $335,000.
Eton Way, 1578-Sherrilyn R. Wilson to Matthew Schmid and Amanda Eden, $495,000.
Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 13-Beazer Homes Corp. to Valerie Renee, Kierra Renee and Ronald Lee Butler, $377,050.
Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 22-Beazer Homes Corp. to Brandy K. and Brandon A. Craig, $430,000.
Golden Ct., 1706-Phuong B. Dao and Gilberto Correa IV to Jeffrey A. and Melanie L. Wooldridge, $320,000.
Jones Falls Ct., 1724-Haley C. Mingo to Kimberly Heather Schlosser, $269,000.
Moderno Ct., 1100-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Jeremy M. and Katrina L. Penaranda, $339,900.
Pear Hill Ct., 2082-Kevin M. Little and Kristi M. Albert to Jessica Tully and Daniel Thixton, $365,000.
Swinburne Ave., 1700-Johanna B. and Peter John Accorti to Michael S. and Suzanne Lavoie, $425,000.
Whites Ferry Pl., 1821-Julie A. Catlin to Tyler Matthew and Whitney Kennedy Sumner, $335,500.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Briarhill Lane, 1355-Kimberly T. Von Paris and G. Richard Gray to Blair Patrick and Victoria Mary Morse, $999,500.
Hazel Trail, 856-Mary J. and Thomas J. Dorr to Albert C. and Patricia J. Suniga, $336,000.
Riverside Dr. S., 312-Ian C. Kelly to Patrick B. and Delia E. Abrams, $555,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Chestnut Brook Rd., 7012-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Jeremy M. Brothers and Jazzman Corbett, $270,000.
Shellbourne Rd., 7802-Russell T. and Deborah L. Schwinn to Joshua Dolle and Courtney Rook, $244,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Lake Dr. S., 2908-Kristopher and Dabney C. Keith to Alexander Harrison Kurgansky and Mary Elizabeth Boese, $665,000.
DEALE AREA
Flood Ave., 5942-Connie L. Terrill to Brad A. and Nicole Kidder, $275,000.
Swan Dr., 685-Francis Henry Brown to Charles D. and Karen D. Harder, $394,900.
EDGEWATER AREA
Bentley Rd., 1620-Phillip M. and Megan B. Grossmiller to Elaine Mitchem, $365,000.
Chestnut Rd., 2914-James R. Ricker to Timothy M. St. John and Marisa N. Klein, $439,900.
Hamlet Cir., 302-Geraldine Pitts Watson and Ronald A. Pitts to Sam and Mary Burtnick, $470,000.
Keymar Rd., 1812-Ryan E. and Marisa A. Mullins to Monica K. Tipton, $324,000.
Monarch Dr., 3510-Joseph and Kathleen D. Rixey to Mark W. and Rebecca R. Schmitt, $792,000.
Poplar Point Rd., 32-Duvaz Holdings Corp. to Charles Livingston Parmele, $1.1 million.
Rockhold Rd., 1609-Ruby Rehabs Corp. to Evan P. and Kacey L. Haidet, $289,900.
Southdown Rd., 150-Susan M. Crandall to Christopher and Katie Haynes, $429,999.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Maytime Dr., 2524-Residential Value Corp. to Rebecca B. Schroeder, $310,000.
Snow Hill Lane, 1081-Jaclyn B. and Jeff Blachly to Sheree Elliott, $428,000.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Broadwater Way, 742-Margaret Soyster Fiore and estate of Elizabeth Baird Soyster to Christopher C. and Elizabeth C. Cathcart, $1.3 million.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Carolyn Rd., 605-Kathleen Puckett Ford to Michele Lynn and Joseph Walter McCauley, $299,999.
Cross Creek Dr., 298-Hiwa Raaof to Natalie Anthony, $335,000.
Eugenia Ave., 9-Art Homes Corp. to Ronnie C. Barbour Jr., $308,500.
Foxtrap Dr., 114-Hae Song and Ok Im Chong to Uzoma S. Oji, $410,000.
Mainview Ct., 474-H&K Real Properties to Dionne K. Robinson, $215,000.
Paradise Lane, 806-Robert and Stephanie Holderfield to Lilian M. Sosa Alberto, $249,000.
Short Curve Rd., 534-Matthew L. and Christina M. Minton to Michael T. Bouy and Jalisa E. Matthews, $217,000.
Valiant Cir., 302-Yang Kwan Chen and Aichan Chen Wong to Ieshia T. Williams, $215,000.
Whaler Ct., 7510-Ronald L. Ward to Mary D. McCall, $230,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Clear Drop Way, 6509, No. 201-Patriotic Homes Corp. to Erin Fitzsimmons, $185,400.
Eastway, 1504-Leigh A. Durka and Justin P. Leonard to Justin Schreier and Tess Michelle Carper, $225,000.
Foxwood Dr., 625-Stephanie Tully Luddy to Dong Joon and Mi Suk Huh, $318,000.
Kenwood Rd., 1207-Ficabe Corp. to Melissa Leigh McGinn, $245,000.
Marley Neck Blvd., 521-Mary B. Windsor to Yoni F. Paniagua Lopez and Dayra Geany Paniagua, $362,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7270-Huainan Ma to Herman Lamont Williams, $351,000.
Pond View Dr., 121-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Christopher T. Jennings and Quintonia M. Gedeon, $334,982.
Spring Maiden Ct., 202, No. 104-House Buyers of America Inc. to Sylvia Kyles, $160,000.
Tanyard Knoll Lane, 7415-Joshua J. and Sophie J. Wolfe to Mark and Lisa Nedderman, $380,000.
Second St., 1016-John William and Sherry Lee White to Katrina Wallace and Christopher F. Schroeder, $358,500.
HANOVER AREA
Cameron Ridge Rd., 1904-Flagship Builders Inc. to Michael J. and Steven D. Divver, $440,320.
Greenknoll Ct., 7562-Jason M. and Jacqueline T. Dearinger to Scott Lingo and Angela Deaver, $334,900.
Rutland Way, 1552-Antonio K. Frederick to Scott Samuel Janik, $386,000.
Winding Hills Dr., 7228-Derreck Bachner to Shannon L. Chambers, $357,000.
HARWOOD AREA
Lankford Rd., 384-Susan Eileen Black to Hugh I. and Demelza McMahon, $665,000.
LAUREL AREA
Lyndhurst St., 8304-Monica F. Revelle to Maria Colomba Cruz, $400,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 3511-Bret T. and Ted L. Hadfield to Alissa Bolar, $233,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Jerome Ave., 419-Victoriana C. O’Keefe to Michael Benjamin and Elizabeth Rigsby, $376,500.
Madingley Rd., 422-Justin C. Elliott to Wilson G. Padilla Lemus and Sara Susana Aguilar Orellana, $330,000.
Mountain Rd., 207-Richard Mark Scarborough and estate of Mary Alice Scarborough to Silviano Saldana Tamayo, $215,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Cecil Ave. S., 1111-Ralph A. Krixer and Mary Jo Ryerson to Gerald D. Babcock Jr., $583,500.
Millfield Ct., 8223-Zahid U. Wahlla to Muhammad Aslam, $330,000.
Villaggio Dr., 8142-Michael and Cheryl Edwards to Schuyler J. Reed and Kelli Katona, $400,000.
Woods Rd., 8264-John D. Marshall Sr. to Matthew Joseph and Isabella F. Cooper, $857,500.
ODENTON AREA
Aspen Grove Ct., 8646-Laura Mae V. and Brandon W. Beaudoin to Jayme L. Alfano, $269,000.
Bragg Blvd., 115-Roxroy W. Reid to Jose G. Alberto and Rafael Abid Alberto Valladares, $405,000.
Bright Meadow Ct., 8735-Edward Hatch to Dustin J. Jones, $297,500.
Chapelview Dr., 638-Tracy L. and James A. Scott to Schen Gordon, $270,000.
Gardenia Ct., 1904-Amanda Afram to Krystyne Lynn, $269,000.
Harvest Run Dr., 703-Tara L. Byrnes to John Fader, $210,000.
Isaac Chaney Ct., 939-Jamie J. and Tracey J. Mulherin to Melanie A. Gallo and Robert Kirk, $374,000.
Militia Pl., 122-Kieva Bankins to Matthew Scott and Valerie Skye Radue, $305,000.
Piscataway Run Dr., 2904-Thomas and Hollie Parrish to Brandon L. and Starla G. Schwartz, $389,500.
Rolling Hill Walk, 608, No. 301-George Sacclaris to Daphnee Guillaume, $206,000.
Summer Hill Dr., 1017-W. Stanley and Linda M. Emory to John Paul Cairns and Maria Sonia Almeria, $560,000.
Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 202-Thelma Hanley to Patricia Starliper, $325,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Plantation Blvd., 625-James A. and Geraldine E. Pratt to Joshua and Alicia M. Fuhrman, $464,500.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Bar Harbor Rd., 301-Thomas Scott and Nicole Lynn Ramey to Christopher G. and April J. Marasco, $375,000.
Charlinay Cir., 108-Adriss Sayed Abedi to Richard C. Leake Sr., $545,000.
Dorchester Rd., 327-Megan Morgan McManek to Kristina Dawn and Stephen Snyder, $387,600.
Gallatin Way, 1101-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lee and Stephanie Gorsche, $325,000.
Hillcreek Rd., 1222-Michael J. Adamitis to Karyn S. Valentin, $535,000.
Lakewood Rd., 1633-Bodkin House Corp. to Karen Cybulski, $379,000.
Manchester Rd., 12-Thomas S. Campbell to Barbara Lee Fortner, $262,700.
Oyster Bay Harbour, 862-Kelley Infante and Matthew Kevin Leeds to Garrett Linthicum and Victoria Rogers, $259,000.
Poinsett Terr., 8143-Jason L. Franks to Chelsea M. Frye, $317,000.
River Rd., 454-Alberta J. Allen and Rona M. Baab to John David Lehr, $417,500.
Shore Rd. W., 7723-Cary Fung to Summer E. Wilde, $284,900.
Spring Rd., 8446-Patricia V. Phillips to Reem H. Sharshar, $305,000.
Tyndswall Pl., 8308-Norman E. and Susan L. Milligan to Nathan E. and Kristi L. Volke, $535,000.
Waterford Rd., 8295-James M. and Ann Cunningham to Michael A. Helmick and Dorothy L. Rathell, $300,000.
Winsail Ct., 1200-Robert F. Leach to William Rouse and Christine Dorr, $1.05 million.
220th St., 900-Estate of Barbara M. Dublin to Lorne Neff, $268,000.
RIVA AREA
Escapade Cir., 3245-Zachary Todd and Stacey Ann Adams to Julie M. Crandell, $415,000.
SEVERN AREA
Amalfi Lane, 7813-D.R. Horton Inc. to Binaya Luintel and Erosa Kachapati, $383,440.
Buckingham Nursery Dr., 7723-Dennis L. Ryan III to Alberto and Donna M. Rivero, $525,000.
Derby Farms Dr., 864-Kenneth J. and Catherine A. Rzepkowski to Ashlee M. Power, $425,000.
Ellen Ave., 173-Robert E. and Crystal Lynn Borys to Arianna Patricia Relph, $320,000.
Grand Canopy Dr., 1353-Marvin V. Holt to Mark and Deborah Jordan, $653,000.
Hollow Ct., 8179-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Samantha I. Olmos, $359,990.
Maryland Ave., 1449-Eduardo Bonilla and Sandra M. Kenney to Benjamin J. and Irini R. Nichols, $365,000.
Redwood Tree Rd., 7821-Dirk and Angela M. Haehl to James Potomac Hedges and Kelsey Jo Morse, $354,500.
Risha Dr., 8309-Daniel A. and Wendy L. Bauer to James Andrew and Charis May Strange, $350,000.
Sheffield Ct., 1912-Michael A. and Eva Diana Gesine Clifton to William F. Spacek, $334,000.
Stream Valley Overlook, 1606-Toll VII Limited Parnership to Yaosong Weng, $677,000.
WB & A Rd., 8372-Wilton J. Granier Jr. to Nicholas Alexander Walters, $320,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Dividing Rd., 783-Regina H. Morin to Richard Lee and Rene May, $500,000.
Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 270-Sandra L. Diblasi to Robert and Nicole R. Fetter, $475,000.
Natures Run, 802-Michael J. and Dione M. Kurzmiller to Rachel N. Paisley, $450,000.
Stauffer Rd., 105-Eric G. and Nancy S. Feldmann to Sabino A. Torreon, $566,000.
Valley Stream Rd., 395-Paul S. and Ann Margaret Kabis to James and Faith Kneale, $860,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Jordan Dr., 1368-June M. Barbour to Savannah J. Keifline, $270,000.
Spruce Ave., 1211-Linda G. Harper to Tracy L. Parker, $255,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Brookwood Rd., 2965-Jamu Real Estate Corp. to Thomas Michael and Stephanie Houck, $485,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4880, No. 1-Elizabeth K. Green to Keith O’Day, $236,900.
Font Hill Dr., 4106-Chaochao Chen and Yunjing Meng to Liam D. and Michale A. Tallon, $489,900.
Golden Oak Dr., 12658-John A. and Michelle C. Mele to Christopher N. and Angela Jane Edmonds, $845,000.
Laureloak Ct., 11690-Charles and Victoria Sheehan to James and Vickie Michelle Antoine Clement, $1.25 million.
Maple Glen Ct., 10235-Donald W. and Maurita M. Eames to Adam D. and Kelly L. Gill, $675,000.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10633, No. 61-Young Rye and Jung Ku Kim to Vasudevan Palani, $523,000.
Pinehurst Ct., 10322-James R. and Shelley R. Piedmont to Ehab and Nancy Barsoum, $633,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 203-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Prasun Guha and Revolia Rudra, $366,520.
Vardon Lane, 2609-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Chandana Kalva and Aravind Reddy Damidi, $722,410.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Linden Linthicum Lane, 12199-Neil Aggarwal and Seema Kakade to John W. Freal and Renee F. Dubois, $642,500.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Angelina Cir., 9541-David A. and Patricia A. Dammen to Seth A. Kiser and Jessica A. Clark, $465,000.
Emersons Reach, 9166-Melissa M. Berrios and Juan P. Rodriguez to Zhi Gao, $315,000.
Hickory Limb, 9493, No. 301-Janet C. Henry to Michael N. Hoke, $230,000.
Knighthood Lane, 7019-Janeen Glah to Andrew Ritchie, $282,000.
Old Montgomery Rd., 8285-Daniel E. Rosenberger to Elizabeth Pina Garcia and Alejandra Garcia De Pina, $300,000.
Pinecone Row, 9458-Long Creek Investments Corp. to Angela Harvey and Alan Harvey Bowen, $460,000.
Rising Moon, 6358-Beta Brothers Corp. to Efron S. Berkowitz and Rachel L. Greenblatt, $365,000.
Snowman Ct., 6401-Robert I. and Gladys S. Wise to Tripina McMillan Davis, $275,000.
Sweetwind Pl., 5725-Daniel Paul and Brittany Lynn Weston Dawkes to Richard Schruefer, $290,000.
Warm Waves Way, 8709, No. 3-Michael S. and Barbara K. Miller to George and Margaret Williams, $549,000.
Winter Moss Ct., 5320-Ronald P. and Karen R. Hinebaugh to Cherie L. and Matthew E. Helfrich, $538,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Barcan Cir., 10363-William L. Schwartz to Barbara R. Verba, $300,000.
Bright Plume, 6208-Juan Leo and Sandra L. Salazar to Cecilia Hanna, $405,000.
College Sq., 10306-Ilag Two Corp. to Yiu P. Wong, Pei W. Xu and Kwok W. Wong, $330,000.
Durham Rd. E., 5208-David L. and Marjorie Brown to James A. and Sarah C. Ragusa, $567,500.
Green Dory Lane, 5537-Irma M. Zielinski to Alexander J. Hirata and Emily D.G. Hirata, $268,000.
Heathertoe Lane, 11365-Cabell and Janet E. Greenwood to Anthony L. and Tonya V. Aikens, $770,000.
Morning Glory Ct., 5408-Miranda Elyse and Evan Anthony Butzlaff to Isatu Kondeh, $310,000.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5351, No. 1-Community Development Administration to Arshad M. and Sharon C. Tahir, $154,900.
Trotting Ridge Way, 10953, No. 7-Denise and Edward Graybeal to Khoa Nguyen Anh Pham and Katie Kristine Ha, $245,000.
Watch Chain Way, 5934, No. 803-Sharon T. Washington to Dakota Blodgett, $175,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Cedar Grove Lane, 7468-Cory John Mayo to Pedro Abel Hernandez Cruz, $310,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6940, No. 41-4-Kristina Nicole Dittman Robson to Anping Xie and Yang Yang, $216,500.
Fox Harbor Way, 7139, No. 81-Aaron A. Skrbin to Shifali Pravin Chidrawar, $335,000.
Latrobe Falls, 6616, No. 102-Alisha P. Ayre to Jereme Scott and Vivian Tran, $366,000.
Marioak Dr., 7863-Kinzah Corp. to Petros Fekadu Woldemariam and Hana Teketel Menedo, $282,000.
Station House Rd., 7122-Tijuana N. Moss to Diana Kiser, $305,500.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Amos Hunter Way, 8212-Srirangababu Thimmaiah and Rashmi C. Kanakpura to Amit Kumar and Meenakshi Pandey, $447,500.
Brampton Pkwy., 4941-Robert J. and Gail A. Callahan to Akshaykumar B. and Ami A. Patel, $508,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8511, No. G-Patricia Cholewczynski to Farzad Davarya, $182,000.
Finest Hour Ct., 8012-Jyong Ja and Hyon Jun Yun to Vonetta N. and Michael Kelly, $660,000.
Hill St., 8504-Joellen Callahan to Allison V. Short and Anthony Rocco Junta, $565,000.
Kensington Gardens, 2540, No. 308-Cecilia C. Weiner to Helen D. Stallings, $234,200.
Nelson House Rd., 3943-Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America to Jason Chang and Mira Choi Lee, $682,500.
Rogers Ave., 2971-Pohoagie Holdings Corp. to Jamila and Jonathan Ciriello, $487,500.
Tall Trees Ct., 8215-Steven and Katie McGrath Studniarz to Kyle C. Brincefield, $330,000.
Whistling Pines Ct., 7824-Stephen Zelenak to Elizabeth Diane Hicks, $303,800.
FULTON AREA
Huntfield Dr., 8112-Robinson S. Rowe to Mashkoor A. Malik, $885,000.
Terrace Lane, 11281-Seunghyun Son to Donald K. and Jennifer N. Neely, $680,000.
GLENELG AREA
Triadelphia Rd., 14060-Dorothy P. Easter and Terri Bass to Ian Smeltzer, $425,000.
HANOVER AREA
Starwort Way, 7031, No. B-Christina Fisher to Marion Armstrong, $335,000.
JESSUP AREA
Cheshire Ct., 8750-George J. Ruo III to Henry Mang and Niang Cing, $321,250.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Hingston Downs, 9634-Leonard S. Friedheim and Jessica R. Fox to Corey Logesky, $289,900.
Nightsong Lane, 9541-Leopold A. and Linda J. Potsiadlo to Joseph and Beth Petralia, $580,000.
Star Hill Ct., 7115-James A. and Melinda A. Griffith to Alvin Garrett and Amanda Thomas, $515,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Mullinix Mill Rd., 2551-James C. and Thelma J. Strouth to Stephen Begosh and Gail Hudson, $500,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Aladdin Dr., 7995-Mark A. and Maria Palmaira Thomas to Matthew M. and Marlene Gile, $430,000.
Burley Lane, 9200-Joshua M. Albers and Jessica R. Bellah to Rebecca L. Otte, $335,000.
Dapper Town Row, 9616-Phi and Quyen Le to Ashutosh and Sarmistha De Dutta, $599,000.
Fulton Ave., 9229-Leroy and Laverne Dawkins to John and Rachel Jones, $479,900.
Hidden View Lane, 9414-David M. and Pamela J. Murphy to Kolawole and Alexander Ademola Ogunsanya, $465,000.
Kendal Cir., 9331-Jayne Grassman to Melvin Paul White, $325,000.
Moonshine Hollow, 9080, No. J-Victor L. and Marie C. Grafton to Kasey Dement, $185,000.
Redbridge Ct., 9213-Joseph and Hillary Stains to Patricia O. Ajuchi, $285,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Milo Ct., 12730-Craig R. and Kelly A. Kamenjar to Christopher D. and Rebekah Sheraw, $835,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Adgate Ct., 1204-Ethan Schofield and Sarah Elizabeth Miller to Sean Lease and Macarena Fernandez, $481,500.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Chambers Ct., 11100, No. P-Jesse D. and Ilyse L. Delanoy to Sara G. Lenes, $335,000.
Merion Pond, 2230, No. 53-Jaime S. Brahim to Kevin Toan and Lily Truong, $455,000.