Gentry Ct., 36-Kyle Edward Cook to Gordon B. Bannister, $259,500.
Kuethe Dr., 104-Erica A. Montgomery to Anis Rehman, Tamoor Ali and Maria Naz, $485,000.
Second St., 602-Richard J. Vahey Jr. to Avery Stephens, $460,000.
Wild Holly Rd., 2699-Kathleen Marie Brennan and estate of Val J. Halamandaris to Gregory Andrew and Athena Katcheves Alexandrides, $2.08 million.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Admiral Dr., 627, No. H8-104-Mark D. and Catherine L. Houser to Madison M. McCarthy, $255,500.
Crisfield Way, 704-Jeffrey R. and Kyleen N. Bronner Tice to Zachary C. Reichenbach and Diana L. Greco, $630,000.
Fairglen Lane, 613-Arundel Restorations Corp. to Edith Jorge and Cristina Jorge Tunon, $467,000.
Hanover St., 239-Colin and Caroline Pascal to John S. and Crystal I. Phillips, $599,900.
Howards Loop, 703-Steve Knopf to Tim McCuen, $369,000.
Kansala Dr., 519-John B. and Sharon H. Ames to Lowell K. and Sarah R.A. Loudin, $610,000.
Michelson Lane, 333-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Christopher Gary, $399,990.
Pinedale Dr., 584-Timothy Kevin Holmes and estate of Peggy M. Holmes to Thelma Y. Nevitt, $435,000.
Roydon Trail, 1714-Andrew N. and Lauren L. Miller to Edward John Sharkey and Kara Marie Panebianco, $580,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 102-Leonard Lucchi and estate of Rita Lucchi to Pamela E. Eastlee, $225,000.
Tolson St., 5-Estate of Cynthia A. Wycherley to Kevin and Jennifer Grizzle, $435,000.
Wesley Brown Lane, 213-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Michael and Mia Choi, $465,285.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Dale Dr., 234-Justin J. and Kara M. Willis to Galon and Livier Olson, $399,000.
Colonial Ridge Lane, 496-Garden Gate Homes Corp. to James F. and Susan M. Clements, $325,000.
Hersden Lane, 339-Huong T. Webb to Kevin Paul Browning, $435,000.
Oakland Hills Ct., 603G-Centrust Corp. to Daniel P. Tress, $163,000.
Seminole Dr., 1263-Yvonne Marie Byerly and Yvonne King to Kayla L. Hussey, $287,500.
BROOKLYN AREA
Belle Grove Rd., 4302-Omid Land Group Corp. to Kyle Martin Marzec, $244,000.
Cedar Hill Lane E., 222-NVR Inc. to Agnes Martina Marion, $450,162.
Hammonds Lane, 237-Jessica M. Fuchs and estate of Janet M. Dias to Marvin O. Rivas Reyes, $260,000.
Meadow Rd. W., 192-Christian R. Cosner to Kyle E. Davis, $112,000.
Seward Ave., 407-MP Green Management Co. Inc. to Tasia Edwards, $275,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Greenway Dr., 1389-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Timothy Mulvihill, $279,000.
Noah Winfield Terr., 903, No. 9-202-Linda B. Albert to Carol C. Mitchell, $420,000.
Saint Margarets Dr., 1065-Edward F. and Elizabeth V. Tribull to Christine D. and Jason S. Welborn, $565,000.
Stonehurst Ct., 834-Donald G. and Joyce A. Becker to Janet M. Eckman, $375,000.
White Tail Deer Ct., 1506-Dawn S. Lindsay to Jeremy Chad and Abida Mahmood Otinger, $785,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Gwynne Ave., 1100-Nick and Svetlana A. Agapov to David M. Bassford Jr., $301,501.
CROFTON AREA
Birchleaf Ct., 1217-Lisa D. Botluk to Samuel Stewart Larson, $400,000.
Copley Ct., 1702-Lorraine Smith Amos to Lesley Rose and Timothy Barbera, $233,000.
Dog Leg Ct., 2517-Mark L. and Karen Kalber to Ryan M. Weisgerber, $338,800.
Hightee Ct., 2410-Scott and Christine Duncan to Elia M. Quintana and Roberto A. Rodriguez, $515,000.
Orleans Ct., 1434-Stephen J. and Lorrie Ann Capp to Jonathan Lopez, $265,000.
Spring Green Ave., 1714-Jennifer Farmer to Sean G. and Elizabeth A. Patterson, $459,000.
Whitfield Ct., 1748-Michael and Mary Vancamp to Maxwell D. Butler, $269,900.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Dockser Dr., 1021-Joseph R. Harthcock to Donald C. and Michelle A. Vieraitis, $385,000.
Osprey Point Rd., 555-Veola L. Held to Brenda S. Wood, $750,000.
Waterbury Heights Dr., 969-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Colt M. Coffman and Mary T. Settle, $315,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Blandford Way, 3441-Paul Scott and Angela Doughty to Nicholas and Ashley Pachol, $652,500.
EDGEWATER AREA
Beach Rd., 1263-Jennifer and Justin Mobley to Hank Alan Waugh and Ellen Grace McIntyre Severson, $326,000.
Cadle Ave., 316-Theresa M. and William M. Petrohoy to Jennifer Anne Emuna, $425,800.
Edgemont St., 3530-Jaime L. and Jeffrey M. Cook to Albert D. and Amy L. Berry, $624,900.
Galewood Dr., 251-John M. and Tracy J. Parkerson to Charles Desimone, $422,000.
Hillside Ave., 823-Terri A. Weddell and estate of Robin A. Hastings to Joshua Mark and Zoila Margarita Woodson, $375,000.
Noblewood Rd., 2304-Mark A. and Rebecca S. Zukowski to Keith Lamb, $464,500.
Pennington Ct., 1415-GDL Properties Corp. to Lisa Wise and Cameron Cohen, $617,500.
Poplar Point Rd., 47-Madelyn Schaefer to Randall J. and Deborah J. Wolf, $2 million.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Freeland Ct., 828-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Naga Chandra S. Nimmala, $379,900.
Highland Farms Cir., 643-Donald C. and Erin N. Ward to Christina J. Campo and James D. Ford Jr., $459,900.
Springhill Way, 1055-Residential Value Corp. to Jonathan Michael and Amanda Jean Hartlove, $375,000.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
St. Giles Rd., 1711-Janice W. Belden and Anne W. Hanifen to Richard and Lauren Skayhan, $650,000.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Castle Hedge Dell, 7955-Gauri Realty Corp. to Georgios Papacharalampous and Liliana Puig Barreda, $335,000.
Falcon Crest Dr., 8123-William and Toni Mathis to Brandon Khari Morris, $320,000.
Foxhound Dr., 119-Lauren S. Landerman to Barry A. and Natasha L. Graham, $392,500.
Gatewood Ct., 439-Huoc Hong Nguyen and Chan Thi Ngoc Dang to Hun Kim, $180,000.
Glen Ct., 536-Marlene Ingrid Horne to Justin M. Rogalski, $160,000.
Highlander Dr., 224-Salvatore J. Filippelli to Andre Daniel Ferreira Carneiro and Kaitlin Victoria Simmons Leigh, $309,000.
Linden Lane, 102-Kimberly Wallace to Teresa Bennett, $243,500.
Mayo Rd., 615-Russell A. Fawthrop Jr. and Jessica M. Dodson to Jose E. Escobar Arrue and Maria A. Benitez Rodriguez, $260,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Barbara Ct., 811-Richard W. and Normajean Vincent to David L. Glass Jr., $245,000.
Blue Water Ct., 306, No. 302-Mary K. Crouse McDonald to Guilherme Goncalves and Carol Baker, $179,900.
Carroll Rd., 223-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ehrin Darby, $218,000.
Channel Dr. N., 716-Eric James and Jiwon Smith to Bradley Ernst and Emily Schwarzenbach, $426,900.
Dublin Dr., 377-Ronald A. Ritter to Juan Carlos Alfaro Urrutia, $235,000.
Foxwood Dr., 624-Lindsay Hamilton and Lindsay Joy Reisler to Ruben L. Chiza and Christelle T. Bakatukanda, $330,000.
Hidden Oak Lane, 707-Jonathan K. and Monica Walseman to Thomas R. and Kayla A. Hoyt, $362,500.
Howard Manor Dr., 423-Ronald J. and Kellie N. Katzenberger to Johnathan H. Walker and Jeanette Fischer, $254,000.
Lincoln Dr., 440-Christopher and Tamara Austin to Rebecca R. Hoerst, $545,900.
Norman Rd., 1920-Peter Costello to Derbin I. Rivera Sandres, $225,000.
Pond View Dr., 110-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Tanitra Sharae Fuller, $344,925.
Pond View Dr., 124-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Samuel O. Delgado Rodriguez, $338,953.
Seagrove Rd., 710-Sharon Burkhardt to Randy David and Elizabeth Genet Vandervoort, $329,000.
Thomas Rd., 102-Daniel J. and Darlene A. McNeill to Jason A. Walker and Rebecca J. Pirog, $289,900.
Timbercross Lane, 7715-Candace A. Collins and Brandon Fortt to Kyle Jackson, $260,000.
Sixth St., 1051-Philip L. and Debra A. Klemm to Justin R. and Olena L. Pacek, $310,000.
HANOVER AREA
Gesna Dr., 1467-Roger Emerson to James L. and Jessica F. Bolin, $385,000.
Thicket Run, 7524-Stephanie Handy to Paul and Sydney Manning, $409,900.
HARWOOD AREA
Buffalo Ct., 3710-John and Tracy Parkerson to Donald E. Brooke, $1.25 million.
LAUREL AREA
Brock Bridge Rd., 255-Mauricio E. Chavez and Hector A. Elias Sanchez to Maria Evelina Melara and Regino Melara Ramos, $320,000.
Dameron S., 352-Dwight D. and Krystal J. Adams Kelly to Rafael E. Acosta, $341,500.
Londonleaf Lane, 3418-HB Properties 1 Corp. to Keshia Denise Baird, $255,000.
Marcey Creek Rd., 3622-Sandra L. Prince to Christopher Andrew Smith, $354,500.
Sycamore Ridge Rd., 248-Tinisha M. Belt to Nadia Cureton, $269,950.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Coronet Dr., 16-Shirley Ann Beck to Steven T. Cole, $270,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Talbot Rd., 5953-Thomas E. Phipps Jr. to Kevin L. McKeown and Stephanie L. Ayres, $250,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Keith Ct., 230-Richard C. and Sally J. Gallena to Erica Glass, $244,000.
Oakdale Cir., 902-Hendrik J. and Patricia A. Potze to Scott and Kelly Schriner, $371,000.
Rupert Rd. S., 8235-Angelo Colianni to Brian Tenorio, $295,000.
ODENTON AREA
Artillery Lane, 1911-Guy W. and Frances Smith to Brian Jay and Barbara Ann Sailhamer Helliwell, $420,000.
Cadbury Dr., 640-Edwin Ampiah Addison to Abiola Olufemi Akin Ajayi, $215,000.
Commissary Cir., 2214-Anthony J. Ianozi to Athumani Juma Ubao Laiser, $310,000.
Glebe Creek Way, 1709-Alvin and Ethel Fugh to Dorothy Howard, $310,000.
Harvest Run Dr., 705, No. 304-Brian J. and Michael G. Doherty to Melanie L. and Adeleke A. Ogunmefun, $213,000.
Kestrel Ct., 908-Michael and Debra A. Knarr to Jacob Lee and Jenna L. Boomgaarden, $425,000.
Meadow Wood Ct., 8706-Randall C. Wakefield to Kristina Young, $290,000.
Orchard Oriole Way, 2653-NVR Inc. to Ryan and Cailyn Gerald, $754,832.
Passage Dr., 1332-Katie R. Giunta to Celena Hernandez, $215,000.
Scaffold Way, 1891-Eduardo Luna to Christian Michael and Elizabeth Wolfe, $389,500.
Travis Point Ct., 2007-Brenda O. Stewart to Catrea M. and Dante A. Lewis, $255,000.
Vireo Ct., 2561-Nicole M. and Raymond P. Morrison to Matthew Edward Terrell, $389,000.
Westridge Cir., 68-Janice A. Dixon to Tamika R. and Yogan A. Bryan, $325,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Shore Dr., 1020-Joseph M. and Dale Maureen Stehr to Jill M. Segraves, $1.21 million.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Cape Splitt Harbour, 1010-Christopher C. and Jessica L. Buynak to Kristy Lee Reals, Sandra Reals and Keith Martin, $245,000.
Dale Rd., 225-Benjamin N. Smith to Dawn Renee Boudreau, $350,000.
Echo Dr., 8407-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kristina E. Flickner, $255,000.
Garden Ave., 7717-Justin A. Pletcher to Willa B. Reddy and Ray D. Lambert, $289,900.
Handel Ct., 3649-Jeffrey M. Valdivia to Supatraporn Allen, $226,800.
Jacobia Dr., 105-Jennifer D. and Stephanie L. Morris to Dale L. and Marian D. Curry, $289,900.
Laurel Dr., 618-William S. and Nancy T. Beckman to Timothy S. Murphy and Holley Trittipoe, $452,500.
Marble Arch Dr., 3507-Daniel T. and Amy C. McLaren to Artur Avagyan and Viktoria Muradyan, $250,000.
Nature Walk Lane, 335-Jason Crawford to Bryan Pollitt, $297,000.
Notley Rd., 7744-Residential Value Corp. to Christopher McCluskey, $190,300.
Pasadena Rd. E., 845-Michael Housley to Linda A. and James Hansen, $315,000.
Rippleview Lane, 7804-Jerome M. Abell Jr. and Adriann S. Buyze to Dominick and Ashley Milazzo, $365,000.
Robin Air Ct., 3624-Megan C. and Leonard J. Creel to Ryan Joseph Lynch, $215,000.
Sahalee Ct., 8940-Gary L. and Linda J. Rajsich to Dominic M. and Carrie Imburgia, $805,000.
Sylvan Way, 504-Saundra Staymates and estate of Ruth F. McKenna to Martin and Nichole Bentz, $240,000.
Woodholme Cir., 8069-Danny and Patricia Guy to Aaron Leblanc and Elizabeth Gelety, $290,000.
RIVA AREA
Berkshire Dr., 379-Carrie A. Piper to Brian W. Foley, $701,500.
Rock Dr., 3026-Helen H. Kane and estate of Jane N. Howard to Donna Friend Gomez, $330,000.
SEVERN AREA
Bent Bough Rd., 7923-Matthew S. and Jessica Francis to Tashanda Renee Ashford, $304,900.
Driver Lane, 8145-Alfreda R. Staton to Curtis and Faith Lashawn Smith, $549,000.
Highmeadow Dr., 520-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to George, Sherrell Yvette and Shana Carr, $540,240.
Lone Pine Trail, 1308-Charles E. and Lynette M. Lohmeyer to Thomas E. Coyle, $480,000.
Poplar Grove Rd., 7820-Donald T. Kemp Jr. to Matthew S. Zalikowski, $365,000.
Rosewood Rd., 758-Gary M. and Maureen S. Peltzer to Ethan Lionel and Blair Gibbins, $345,000.
Sicily Lane, 1154-D.R. Horton Inc. to Serita Latoya Joy and Donald Edward Lutz II, $375,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Arundel Beach Rd., 53-Jennifer L. and Margaret A. Hollidge to Tamara K. Mok, $485,000.
Dorba Ct., 43-Christopher P. and Angela M. Short to Drew and Amanda Wilkins, $489,000.
Highbank Rd., 561-Geoffrey C. and Brenda S. Wood to Grant Thomas and Amy E.C. Miller, $685,000.
Kimberly Ct., 9-Jeanne E. Rezac and David E. Willis Jr. to Zachary D. Schafer, $315,000.
North Rd., 1307-Juanita and Edward Weyand to Christopher E. and Nicole S. Duffy, $370,000.
South Dr., 389-Robert O. and Joan E. Schellhase to Stuart W. and Rochelle M. Ferguson, $1.27 million.
West Dr., 597-J. Richard Jablin and estate of Linda P. Jablin to Gabrielle Briana and William Guy Rudiger, $355,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Grove Ave., 1216-Patrick H. and Donna M. Reid to Sharon L. Blevins and Thomas D. Helton, $364,000.
West Shady Side Rd. E., 1440-Barbara J. Bright to David Benjamin Cooke and Katherine Egger Wagner, $687,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Century Dr., 10110-Courtney Block to Seyed Yoosef Khadem Djahaghi, $375,000.
Evergreen Way, 3102-Richard Brooke and Norma Noce Lynch to Daniel P. and Jessica R. Cohan, $590,000.
Joey Dr., 9329-Nilesh and Deeparati Bhattacharya to Benjamin Paul and Ashleigh Hogan, $442,500.
Lakeway Dr., 3525-Anna Weisner and Ellwood Leroy Brown to Donald T. Hibbard and Svetlana Pantic, $515,000.
Maxine St., 10154-Jeffrey W. and Patricia A. Bass to Wei and Bena Zeng, $709,000.
Palmetto Ct., 3829-Josephine P. and John H. Allen to David Djajaputra, $530,200.
Split Rail Lane, 3540-Robert M. Donohue to Rajendra Acharya, $320,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 13101-Howard E. and Monica L. Stewart to Sean M. and Lisa G. Paddy, $695,000.
Windflower Dr., 9914-Shan Xu and Wei Xia to Patricia and Jeffrey Pierre, $385,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Gentle Call, 5917-Elisabeth J. Visser Hoffman to Ameya Umakant Amritwar and Vaishali Pavashe, $500,000.
Wollingford Ct., 11807-Brian D. and Joyce M. Boy to Charles Russell Combs and Xin Wang, $1.04 million.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Cornshock Ct., 9337-Dena Engineering Corp. to Hussan Ali and Mohammad Nasir Malik, $406,000.
Knighthood Lane, 7046-Dominique Magro to Lincoln A. and Dahlia Simpson Foster, $269,900.
Majors Lane, 6081, No. 5-Tiffany K. Fogle to Shin Yee Yu, $127,000.
Open Meadow Way, 8694-Ann Marie D. and Gil R. Flores Jr. to Marc Olivier and Lauren Beth Wenson, $495,000.
Sewells Orchard Dr., 6604-JCP Investments Corp. to Robert Bruce and Suzanne Atchison, $517,500.
Silver Trumpet Dr., 8324-Christopher L. Cox to Abbie McBride, $295,000.
Wandering Way, 9437-MTGLQ Investors to Dilcia C. and Maria D. Hernandez, $316,000.
Wild Swan Way, 6234, No. 104-John D. Dutton to Arianna Wu and Nathaniel Dru Walters, $272,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Blue Arrow Ct., 10420-Catherine Ann Asaro to Kendra L. Knoke, $350,000.
Crimson Tree Ct., 10291-Bryan James O’Neill to Danail and Penka Stanimirov, $325,000.
Durham Rd. E., 5113-Mildred W. Lawson and Dolores Young to Candace N. Jaimes and Jesus Jaimes Zarco, $445,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5037-Redsky Housing Corp. to Edel R. Melendez Fred, $374,990.
Misty Arch Run, 6036-Teresa Mary Darst to Jason Kyle and Kristen Marie Heim, $487,000.
Southern Star Terr., 5034-Edward T. Love and estate of Ingrid Y. Wang to William Robert Reckner and Paisley Martin, $345,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Blue Stream Dr., 8000-Diana Elizabeth Adkins Gans to Michael D. Commons, $424,000.
Cozy Lane, 6705-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Oleksiy Sankov, $285,000.
Deanne Dr., 6109-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc. to Shalewa Noel, $345,450.
Greenleaf Lane, 6201-Anand R. and Chandni Patel to Allen and Nikolette Holden, $520,000.
Koffel Ct., 6425, No. 15-Jeanne Ritchie Fuery to Karin Van Slyke, $415,000.
Pettigrew St., 7944-Rakesh and Daminiben Patel to Amir Kamooei, $395,000.
Sawgrass Ct., 6498-Hyungk Ki and Lauren Ji Min to Michael and Meghan Amatuccio, $645,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Brightmeadow Ct., 7994-Schemerth and Bridgett Simon to Kathleen C. Costello and Robert J. Manheimer, $320,000.
Deanwood Ave., 3402-Mark A. and Barbara Romiti to Julie and Jacob Sukosd, $620,000.
Grove Rd., 8317-Dorothy M. Kinsler and Patricia Bosmajian to Ramesh Reddy Nandyala, $315,000.
Manahan Dr., 8690-Clayten Gillis and Chenwei Wang to Camille McFall and Brian Michael Chilcoat, $365,000.
Ridge Rd., 8717-Savithri D. Raja to Casey T. Nichols, $333,500.
Stone Hill Dr., 5082-Choong Woong and Hyong Ok Lee to Bryan and Kimberly Scott, $605,000.
Timber Hill Ct., 8503-John M. and Taemi Cho to April D. Martin, $507,500.
FULTON AREA
Meandering Stream Way, 7028-Michael J. and Tracy M. Mellion to Keith Smith, Peter Anthony and Steven Clough, $1.2 million.
GLENELG AREA
Roscommon Dr., 3240-Jo Ann M. and Paul J. Bielski Jr. to Andrew and Stephanie Snyder, $815,000.
HANOVER AREA
Banbury Dr., 7045-Samuel and Evelyn Otchere Amoah to Palaniswamy and Sudha Sundaram, $410,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Allnutt Lane, 13428-Amar and Dhanwattie Satnarain to Celine Richardson and Ira Jamal Branch, $825,000.
JESSUP AREA
Rosewood Way, 8934-Aknesha Miller to Lindsey Hauck and Robert Freniere II, $270,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Gracious End Ct., 9141, No. 101-Sheeba and Jaison Samuel to Daniel Krishnan Hewlett and Rosalind Young, $245,000.
Little Bird Path, 7317-Branden M. and Benjamin Mueller to Wesley T. and Alena M. Fuhrman, $450,000.
Rommel Dr., 9523-Christopher Quezada to Mohammad I. Khan and Aasma Naz, $456,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7607, No. D-Sonya Atkinson Beck to Andre C. Davis, $215,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Bethel Lane, 8110-Mark and Amy Conklin to Uzelia Hall, $384,900.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8788-Raymond J. Beaudet to Ronald P. and Noel D. Hill, $574,000.
Garden Ranges, 9852-Charles L. and Pamela J. Carter to Milena Gatto, $474,900.
Kings Post Ct., 9355-John F. and Betty E. Stone to Philotee Jiofack and Nora T. Betoe, $415,000.
Rippling Branch Rd., 8217-Stephen E. and Joan W. Beach to Andrea Timashenka and Jason Randall Shanholtz, $606,000.
Steeple Ct., 9378-Michele A. Oliver Peacock to Huy Luong and Thanh Thi Ngoc Truong, $340,000.
Wilderness Lane, 9853-Helga Matausch to Deborah T. and Terry L. Owens, $505,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Cartley Ct., 1220-Kevin Matthew and Jennifer May Hanifee to Christopher T. and Erin M. Breedlove, $620,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Folkestone Way, 10741-Dalkeun and Jinsook Kim to Fang Fu, $480,000.