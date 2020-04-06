Gentry Ct., 36-Kyle Edward Cook to Gordon B. Bannister, $259,500.

Kuethe Dr., 104-Erica A. Montgomery to Anis Rehman, Tamoor Ali and Maria Naz, $485,000.

Second St., 602-Richard J. Vahey Jr. to Avery Stephens, $460,000.

Wild Holly Rd., 2699-Kathleen Marie Brennan and estate of Val J. Halamandaris to Gregory Andrew and Athena Katcheves Alexandrides, $2.08 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 627, No. H8-104-Mark D. and Catherine L. Houser to Madison M. McCarthy, $255,500.

Crisfield Way, 704-Jeffrey R. and Kyleen N. Bronner Tice to Zachary C. Reichenbach and Diana L. Greco, $630,000.

Fairglen Lane, 613-Arundel Restorations Corp. to Edith Jorge and Cristina Jorge Tunon, $467,000.

Hanover St., 239-Colin and Caroline Pascal to John S. and Crystal I. Phillips, $599,900.

Howards Loop, 703-Steve Knopf to Tim McCuen, $369,000.

Kansala Dr., 519-John B. and Sharon H. Ames to Lowell K. and Sarah R.A. Loudin, $610,000.

Michelson Lane, 333-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Christopher Gary, $399,990.

Pinedale Dr., 584-Timothy Kevin Holmes and estate of Peggy M. Holmes to Thelma Y. Nevitt, $435,000.

Roydon Trail, 1714-Andrew N. and Lauren L. Miller to Edward John Sharkey and Kara Marie Panebianco, $580,000.

Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 102-Leonard Lucchi and estate of Rita Lucchi to Pamela E. Eastlee, $225,000.

Tolson St., 5-Estate of Cynthia A. Wycherley to Kevin and Jennifer Grizzle, $435,000.

Wesley Brown Lane, 213-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Michael and Mia Choi, $465,285.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Dale Dr., 234-Justin J. and Kara M. Willis to Galon and Livier Olson, $399,000.

Colonial Ridge Lane, 496-Garden Gate Homes Corp. to James F. and Susan M. Clements, $325,000.

Hersden Lane, 339-Huong T. Webb to Kevin Paul Browning, $435,000.

Oakland Hills Ct., 603G-Centrust Corp. to Daniel P. Tress, $163,000.

Seminole Dr., 1263-Yvonne Marie Byerly and Yvonne King to Kayla L. Hussey, $287,500.

BROOKLYN AREA

Belle Grove Rd., 4302-Omid Land Group Corp. to Kyle Martin Marzec, $244,000.

Cedar Hill Lane E., 222-NVR Inc. to Agnes Martina Marion, $450,162.

Hammonds Lane, 237-Jessica M. Fuchs and estate of Janet M. Dias to Marvin O. Rivas Reyes, $260,000.

Meadow Rd. W., 192-Christian R. Cosner to Kyle E. Davis, $112,000.

Seward Ave., 407-MP Green Management Co. Inc. to Tasia Edwards, $275,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Greenway Dr., 1389-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Timothy Mulvihill, $279,000.

Noah Winfield Terr., 903, No. 9-202-Linda B. Albert to Carol C. Mitchell, $420,000.

Saint Margarets Dr., 1065-Edward F. and Elizabeth V. Tribull to Christine D. and Jason S. Welborn, $565,000.

Stonehurst Ct., 834-Donald G. and Joyce A. Becker to Janet M. Eckman, $375,000.

White Tail Deer Ct., 1506-Dawn S. Lindsay to Jeremy Chad and Abida Mahmood Otinger, $785,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Gwynne Ave., 1100-Nick and Svetlana A. Agapov to David M. Bassford Jr., $301,501.

CROFTON AREA

Birchleaf Ct., 1217-Lisa D. Botluk to Samuel Stewart Larson, $400,000.

Copley Ct., 1702-Lorraine Smith Amos to Lesley Rose and Timothy Barbera, $233,000.

Dog Leg Ct., 2517-Mark L. and Karen Kalber to Ryan M. Weisgerber, $338,800.

Hightee Ct., 2410-Scott and Christine Duncan to Elia M. Quintana and Roberto A. Rodriguez, $515,000.

Orleans Ct., 1434-Stephen J. and Lorrie Ann Capp to Jonathan Lopez, $265,000.

Spring Green Ave., 1714-Jennifer Farmer to Sean G. and Elizabeth A. Patterson, $459,000.

Whitfield Ct., 1748-Michael and Mary Vancamp to Maxwell D. Butler, $269,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Dockser Dr., 1021-Joseph R. Harthcock to Donald C. and Michelle A. Vieraitis, $385,000.

Osprey Point Rd., 555-Veola L. Held to Brenda S. Wood, $750,000.

Waterbury Heights Dr., 969-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Colt M. Coffman and Mary T. Settle, $315,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Blandford Way, 3441-Paul Scott and Angela Doughty to Nicholas and Ashley Pachol, $652,500.

EDGEWATER AREA

Beach Rd., 1263-Jennifer and Justin Mobley to Hank Alan Waugh and Ellen Grace McIntyre Severson, $326,000.

Cadle Ave., 316-Theresa M. and William M. Petrohoy to Jennifer Anne Emuna, $425,800.

Edgemont St., 3530-Jaime L. and Jeffrey M. Cook to Albert D. and Amy L. Berry, $624,900.

Galewood Dr., 251-John M. and Tracy J. Parkerson to Charles Desimone, $422,000.

Hillside Ave., 823-Terri A. Weddell and estate of Robin A. Hastings to Joshua Mark and Zoila Margarita Woodson, $375,000.

Noblewood Rd., 2304-Mark A. and Rebecca S. Zukowski to Keith Lamb, $464,500.

Pennington Ct., 1415-GDL Properties Corp. to Lisa Wise and Cameron Cohen, $617,500.

Poplar Point Rd., 47-Madelyn Schaefer to Randall J. and Deborah J. Wolf, $2 million.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Freeland Ct., 828-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Naga Chandra S. Nimmala, $379,900.

Highland Farms Cir., 643-Donald C. and Erin N. Ward to Christina J. Campo and James D. Ford Jr., $459,900.

Springhill Way, 1055-Residential Value Corp. to Jonathan Michael and Amanda Jean Hartlove, $375,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

St. Giles Rd., 1711-Janice W. Belden and Anne W. Hanifen to Richard and Lauren Skayhan, $650,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Castle Hedge Dell, 7955-Gauri Realty Corp. to Georgios Papacharalampous and Liliana Puig Barreda, $335,000.

Falcon Crest Dr., 8123-William and Toni Mathis to Brandon Khari Morris, $320,000.

Foxhound Dr., 119-Lauren S. Landerman to Barry A. and Natasha L. Graham, $392,500.

Gatewood Ct., 439-Huoc Hong Nguyen and Chan Thi Ngoc Dang to Hun Kim, $180,000.

Glen Ct., 536-Marlene Ingrid Horne to Justin M. Rogalski, $160,000.

Highlander Dr., 224-Salvatore J. Filippelli to Andre Daniel Ferreira Carneiro and Kaitlin Victoria Simmons Leigh, $309,000.

Linden Lane, 102-Kimberly Wallace to Teresa Bennett, $243,500.

Mayo Rd., 615-Russell A. Fawthrop Jr. and Jessica M. Dodson to Jose E. Escobar Arrue and Maria A. Benitez Rodriguez, $260,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Barbara Ct., 811-Richard W. and Normajean Vincent to David L. Glass Jr., $245,000.

Blue Water Ct., 306, No. 302-Mary K. Crouse McDonald to Guilherme Goncalves and Carol Baker, $179,900.

Carroll Rd., 223-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ehrin Darby, $218,000.

Channel Dr. N., 716-Eric James and Jiwon Smith to Bradley Ernst and Emily Schwarzenbach, $426,900.

Dublin Dr., 377-Ronald A. Ritter to Juan Carlos Alfaro Urrutia, $235,000.

Foxwood Dr., 624-Lindsay Hamilton and Lindsay Joy Reisler to Ruben L. Chiza and Christelle T. Bakatukanda, $330,000.

Hidden Oak Lane, 707-Jonathan K. and Monica Walseman to Thomas R. and Kayla A. Hoyt, $362,500.

Howard Manor Dr., 423-Ronald J. and Kellie N. Katzenberger to Johnathan H. Walker and Jeanette Fischer, $254,000.

Lincoln Dr., 440-Christopher and Tamara Austin to Rebecca R. Hoerst, $545,900.

Norman Rd., 1920-Peter Costello to Derbin I. Rivera Sandres, $225,000.

Pond View Dr., 110-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Tanitra Sharae Fuller, $344,925.

Pond View Dr., 124-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Samuel O. Delgado Rodriguez, $338,953.

Seagrove Rd., 710-Sharon Burkhardt to Randy David and Elizabeth Genet Vandervoort, $329,000.

Thomas Rd., 102-Daniel J. and Darlene A. McNeill to Jason A. Walker and Rebecca J. Pirog, $289,900.

Timbercross Lane, 7715-Candace A. Collins and Brandon Fortt to Kyle Jackson, $260,000.

Sixth St., 1051-Philip L. and Debra A. Klemm to Justin R. and Olena L. Pacek, $310,000.

HANOVER AREA

Gesna Dr., 1467-Roger Emerson to James L. and Jessica F. Bolin, $385,000.

Thicket Run, 7524-Stephanie Handy to Paul and Sydney Manning, $409,900.

HARWOOD AREA

Buffalo Ct., 3710-John and Tracy Parkerson to Donald E. Brooke, $1.25 million.

LAUREL AREA

Brock Bridge Rd., 255-Mauricio E. Chavez and Hector A. Elias Sanchez to Maria Evelina Melara and Regino Melara Ramos, $320,000.

Dameron S., 352-Dwight D. and Krystal J. Adams Kelly to Rafael E. Acosta, $341,500.

Londonleaf Lane, 3418-HB Properties 1 Corp. to Keshia Denise Baird, $255,000.

Marcey Creek Rd., 3622-Sandra L. Prince to Christopher Andrew Smith, $354,500.

Sycamore Ridge Rd., 248-Tinisha M. Belt to Nadia Cureton, $269,950.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Coronet Dr., 16-Shirley Ann Beck to Steven T. Cole, $270,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Talbot Rd., 5953-Thomas E. Phipps Jr. to Kevin L. McKeown and Stephanie L. Ayres, $250,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Keith Ct., 230-Richard C. and Sally J. Gallena to Erica Glass, $244,000.

Oakdale Cir., 902-Hendrik J. and Patricia A. Potze to Scott and Kelly Schriner, $371,000.

Rupert Rd. S., 8235-Angelo Colianni to Brian Tenorio, $295,000.

ODENTON AREA

Artillery Lane, 1911-Guy W. and Frances Smith to Brian Jay and Barbara Ann Sailhamer Helliwell, $420,000.

Cadbury Dr., 640-Edwin Ampiah Addison to Abiola Olufemi Akin Ajayi, $215,000.

Commissary Cir., 2214-Anthony J. Ianozi to Athumani Juma Ubao Laiser, $310,000.

Glebe Creek Way, 1709-Alvin and Ethel Fugh to Dorothy Howard, $310,000.

Harvest Run Dr., 705, No. 304-Brian J. and Michael G. Doherty to Melanie L. and Adeleke A. Ogunmefun, $213,000.

Kestrel Ct., 908-Michael and Debra A. Knarr to Jacob Lee and Jenna L. Boomgaarden, $425,000.

Meadow Wood Ct., 8706-Randall C. Wakefield to Kristina Young, $290,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2653-NVR Inc. to Ryan and Cailyn Gerald, $754,832.

Passage Dr., 1332-Katie R. Giunta to Celena Hernandez, $215,000.

Scaffold Way, 1891-Eduardo Luna to Christian Michael and Elizabeth Wolfe, $389,500.

Travis Point Ct., 2007-Brenda O. Stewart to Catrea M. and Dante A. Lewis, $255,000.

Vireo Ct., 2561-Nicole M. and Raymond P. Morrison to Matthew Edward Terrell, $389,000.

Westridge Cir., 68-Janice A. Dixon to Tamika R. and Yogan A. Bryan, $325,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Shore Dr., 1020-Joseph M. and Dale Maureen Stehr to Jill M. Segraves, $1.21 million.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Cape Splitt Harbour, 1010-Christopher C. and Jessica L. Buynak to Kristy Lee Reals, Sandra Reals and Keith Martin, $245,000.

Dale Rd., 225-Benjamin N. Smith to Dawn Renee Boudreau, $350,000.

Echo Dr., 8407-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kristina E. Flickner, $255,000.

Garden Ave., 7717-Justin A. Pletcher to Willa B. Reddy and Ray D. Lambert, $289,900.

Handel Ct., 3649-Jeffrey M. Valdivia to Supatraporn Allen, $226,800.

Jacobia Dr., 105-Jennifer D. and Stephanie L. Morris to Dale L. and Marian D. Curry, $289,900.

Laurel Dr., 618-William S. and Nancy T. Beckman to Timothy S. Murphy and Holley Trittipoe, $452,500.

Marble Arch Dr., 3507-Daniel T. and Amy C. McLaren to Artur Avagyan and Viktoria Muradyan, $250,000.

Nature Walk Lane, 335-Jason Crawford to Bryan Pollitt, $297,000.

Notley Rd., 7744-Residential Value Corp. to Christopher McCluskey, $190,300.

Pasadena Rd. E., 845-Michael Housley to Linda A. and James Hansen, $315,000.

Rippleview Lane, 7804-Jerome M. Abell Jr. and Adriann S. Buyze to Dominick and Ashley Milazzo, $365,000.

Robin Air Ct., 3624-Megan C. and Leonard J. Creel to Ryan Joseph Lynch, $215,000.

Sahalee Ct., 8940-Gary L. and Linda J. Rajsich to Dominic M. and Carrie Imburgia, $805,000.

Sylvan Way, 504-Saundra Staymates and estate of Ruth F. McKenna to Martin and Nichole Bentz, $240,000.

Woodholme Cir., 8069-Danny and Patricia Guy to Aaron Leblanc and Elizabeth Gelety, $290,000.

RIVA AREA

Berkshire Dr., 379-Carrie A. Piper to Brian W. Foley, $701,500.

Rock Dr., 3026-Helen H. Kane and estate of Jane N. Howard to Donna Friend Gomez, $330,000.

SEVERN AREA

Bent Bough Rd., 7923-Matthew S. and Jessica Francis to Tashanda Renee Ashford, $304,900.

Driver Lane, 8145-Alfreda R. Staton to Curtis and Faith Lashawn Smith, $549,000.

Highmeadow Dr., 520-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to George, Sherrell Yvette and Shana Carr, $540,240.

Lone Pine Trail, 1308-Charles E. and Lynette M. Lohmeyer to Thomas E. Coyle, $480,000.

Poplar Grove Rd., 7820-Donald T. Kemp Jr. to Matthew S. Zalikowski, $365,000.

Rosewood Rd., 758-Gary M. and Maureen S. Peltzer to Ethan Lionel and Blair Gibbins, $345,000.

Sicily Lane, 1154-D.R. Horton Inc. to Serita Latoya Joy and Donald Edward Lutz II, $375,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Beach Rd., 53-Jennifer L. and Margaret A. Hollidge to Tamara K. Mok, $485,000.

Dorba Ct., 43-Christopher P. and Angela M. Short to Drew and Amanda Wilkins, $489,000.

Highbank Rd., 561-Geoffrey C. and Brenda S. Wood to Grant Thomas and Amy E.C. Miller, $685,000.

Kimberly Ct., 9-Jeanne E. Rezac and David E. Willis Jr. to Zachary D. Schafer, $315,000.

North Rd., 1307-Juanita and Edward Weyand to Christopher E. and Nicole S. Duffy, $370,000.

South Dr., 389-Robert O. and Joan E. Schellhase to Stuart W. and Rochelle M. Ferguson, $1.27 million.

West Dr., 597-J. Richard Jablin and estate of Linda P. Jablin to Gabrielle Briana and William Guy Rudiger, $355,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Grove Ave., 1216-Patrick H. and Donna M. Reid to Sharon L. Blevins and Thomas D. Helton, $364,000.

West Shady Side Rd. E., 1440-Barbara J. Bright to David Benjamin Cooke and Katherine Egger Wagner, $687,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Century Dr., 10110-Courtney Block to Seyed Yoosef Khadem Djahaghi, $375,000.

Evergreen Way, 3102-Richard Brooke and Norma Noce Lynch to Daniel P. and Jessica R. Cohan, $590,000.

Joey Dr., 9329-Nilesh and Deeparati Bhattacharya to Benjamin Paul and Ashleigh Hogan, $442,500.

Lakeway Dr., 3525-Anna Weisner and Ellwood Leroy Brown to Donald T. Hibbard and Svetlana Pantic, $515,000.

Maxine St., 10154-Jeffrey W. and Patricia A. Bass to Wei and Bena Zeng, $709,000.

Palmetto Ct., 3829-Josephine P. and John H. Allen to David Djajaputra, $530,200.

Split Rail Lane, 3540-Robert M. Donohue to Rajendra Acharya, $320,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 13101-Howard E. and Monica L. Stewart to Sean M. and Lisa G. Paddy, $695,000.

Windflower Dr., 9914-Shan Xu and Wei Xia to Patricia and Jeffrey Pierre, $385,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Gentle Call, 5917-Elisabeth J. Visser Hoffman to Ameya Umakant Amritwar and Vaishali Pavashe, $500,000.

Wollingford Ct., 11807-Brian D. and Joyce M. Boy to Charles Russell Combs and Xin Wang, $1.04 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Cornshock Ct., 9337-Dena Engineering Corp. to Hussan Ali and Mohammad Nasir Malik, $406,000.

Knighthood Lane, 7046-Dominique Magro to Lincoln A. and Dahlia Simpson Foster, $269,900.

Majors Lane, 6081, No. 5-Tiffany K. Fogle to Shin Yee Yu, $127,000.

Open Meadow Way, 8694-Ann Marie D. and Gil R. Flores Jr. to Marc Olivier and Lauren Beth Wenson, $495,000.

Sewells Orchard Dr., 6604-JCP Investments Corp. to Robert Bruce and Suzanne Atchison, $517,500.

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8324-Christopher L. Cox to Abbie McBride, $295,000.

Wandering Way, 9437-MTGLQ Investors to Dilcia C. and Maria D. Hernandez, $316,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6234, No. 104-John D. Dutton to Arianna Wu and Nathaniel Dru Walters, $272,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Blue Arrow Ct., 10420-Catherine Ann Asaro to Kendra L. Knoke, $350,000.

Crimson Tree Ct., 10291-Bryan James O’Neill to Danail and Penka Stanimirov, $325,000.

Durham Rd. E., 5113-Mildred W. Lawson and Dolores Young to Candace N. Jaimes and Jesus Jaimes Zarco, $445,000.

Hesperus Dr., 5037-Redsky Housing Corp. to Edel R. Melendez Fred, $374,990.

Misty Arch Run, 6036-Teresa Mary Darst to Jason Kyle and Kristen Marie Heim, $487,000.

Southern Star Terr., 5034-Edward T. Love and estate of Ingrid Y. Wang to William Robert Reckner and Paisley Martin, $345,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Blue Stream Dr., 8000-Diana Elizabeth Adkins Gans to Michael D. Commons, $424,000.

Cozy Lane, 6705-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Oleksiy Sankov, $285,000.

Deanne Dr., 6109-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc. to Shalewa Noel, $345,450.

Greenleaf Lane, 6201-Anand R. and Chandni Patel to Allen and Nikolette Holden, $520,000.

Koffel Ct., 6425, No. 15-Jeanne Ritchie Fuery to Karin Van Slyke, $415,000.

Pettigrew St., 7944-Rakesh and Daminiben Patel to Amir Kamooei, $395,000.

Sawgrass Ct., 6498-Hyungk Ki and Lauren Ji Min to Michael and Meghan Amatuccio, $645,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightmeadow Ct., 7994-Schemerth and Bridgett Simon to Kathleen C. Costello and Robert J. Manheimer, $320,000.

Deanwood Ave., 3402-Mark A. and Barbara Romiti to Julie and Jacob Sukosd, $620,000.

Grove Rd., 8317-Dorothy M. Kinsler and Patricia Bosmajian to Ramesh Reddy Nandyala, $315,000.

Manahan Dr., 8690-Clayten Gillis and Chenwei Wang to Camille McFall and Brian Michael Chilcoat, $365,000.

Ridge Rd., 8717-Savithri D. Raja to Casey T. Nichols, $333,500.

Stone Hill Dr., 5082-Choong Woong and Hyong Ok Lee to Bryan and Kimberly Scott, $605,000.

Timber Hill Ct., 8503-John M. and Taemi Cho to April D. Martin, $507,500.

FULTON AREA

Meandering Stream Way, 7028-Michael J. and Tracy M. Mellion to Keith Smith, Peter Anthony and Steven Clough, $1.2 million.

GLENELG AREA

Roscommon Dr., 3240-Jo Ann M. and Paul J. Bielski Jr. to Andrew and Stephanie Snyder, $815,000.

HANOVER AREA

Banbury Dr., 7045-Samuel and Evelyn Otchere Amoah to Palaniswamy and Sudha Sundaram, $410,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Allnutt Lane, 13428-Amar and Dhanwattie Satnarain to Celine Richardson and Ira Jamal Branch, $825,000.

JESSUP AREA

Rosewood Way, 8934-Aknesha Miller to Lindsey Hauck and Robert Freniere II, $270,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Gracious End Ct., 9141, No. 101-Sheeba and Jaison Samuel to Daniel Krishnan Hewlett and Rosalind Young, $245,000.

Little Bird Path, 7317-Branden M. and Benjamin Mueller to Wesley T. and Alena M. Fuhrman, $450,000.

Rommel Dr., 9523-Christopher Quezada to Mohammad I. Khan and Aasma Naz, $456,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7607, No. D-Sonya Atkinson Beck to Andre C. Davis, $215,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Bethel Lane, 8110-Mark and Amy Conklin to Uzelia Hall, $384,900.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8788-Raymond J. Beaudet to Ronald P. and Noel D. Hill, $574,000.

Garden Ranges, 9852-Charles L. and Pamela J. Carter to Milena Gatto, $474,900.

Kings Post Ct., 9355-John F. and Betty E. Stone to Philotee Jiofack and Nora T. Betoe, $415,000.

Rippling Branch Rd., 8217-Stephen E. and Joan W. Beach to Andrea Timashenka and Jason Randall Shanholtz, $606,000.

Steeple Ct., 9378-Michele A. Oliver Peacock to Huy Luong and Thanh Thi Ngoc Truong, $340,000.

Wilderness Lane, 9853-Helga Matausch to Deborah T. and Terry L. Owens, $505,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Cartley Ct., 1220-Kevin Matthew and Jennifer May Hanifee to Christopher T. and Erin M. Breedlove, $620,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Folkestone Way, 10741-Dalkeun and Jinsook Kim to Fang Fu, $480,000.