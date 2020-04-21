Farragut Rd., 10-Richard Edward and Christine M. Lean to Croom Lawrence, $900,000.
Hearthstone Ct., 20I-Charles D. Dent and Heather Lynne Ackroyd to Andre Timothy Taylor Jr. and Taylor Ashley Corona, $188,000.
Lee Dr., 109-Thomas P. and Stephanie L. Delore to Christine A. Polamalu, $450,000.
Oak Dr., 101-Cynthia Jeneane Zeissler to Eric G. Heinsohn, $359,000.
Quarter Landing Rd., 99-Arthur E. and Karen A. Newman to Robert R. and Lorrie K. Ridder, $1.12 million.
Severn Ave., 312, No. W412-Bruce A. and Mary Elizabeth Phillips to Elizabeth Anne Reineck, $1.3 million.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Autumn Chase Dr., 251-Angela H. and Russell Paul Berard to Steven and Allison Torre, $603,000.
Coachway, 832-Carlton and Marot Hoskins to John Karwowski, $875,000.
Constitution Sq., 5-Alan J. Hyatt and Jo Ann Hyatt Modlin to Jorge R. Lopez and Ahed McDaniel, $550,000.
Franklin St., 7-John C. and Christina C. Harrington to Mark and Holly McCulloh, $1.55 million.
Gov Thomas Bladen Way, 2013, No. 202-Ashley C. Walden Jackson to Leyla Phillip, $259,900.
Howards Loop, 709-Ashley Halsey III to Christine Taglienti, $367,900.
Lindamoor Dr., 1918-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Lori Farrell and Suzanne N. Gemignani, $505,000.
Reidsville St., 1989-Gagan and Priti Kandhari to Jose Regalado, $259,000.
Westwood Rd., 219-Richard G. and Linda B. Knapp to Alice Marie Novello Cuniff, $970,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Dale Ct., 518-Martin J. and Laurie A. Gallagher to Nicole A. Miller, $315,000.
College Manor Dr., 287-Michael H. and Robert Scott Carr to Michael A. Ball and Dominique I. Leduc, $450,000.
Mallard Ct., 654-Ronald P. and Shelley Terrelonge to William Reno, Ruth Ellen, Bryan and Michelle Bowman, $740,000.
Overleaf Ct., 299-Joshua Mark and Amanda B. Sroka to Laura Dize, $365,000.
Southern Hills Dr., 756-Robyn L. Major to Dale and Colette Wittig, $210,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Cedar Hill Lane E., 214-NVR Inc. to Dwight Nordeco Thomas, Rosalind Tyner and Brandon Thomas, $453,627.
Rebecca Hammond Ct., 118-NVR Inc. to Jerry and Rabab Crawford, $289,990.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Blossom Tree Dr., 393-Jeffrey S. and Donalyn S. Janos to Jose M. Argueta Elias and Beatrix G. Argueta, $399,900.
Harwood Rd., 1927-John Page and Mary L. Williams to Justin Szurek, $999,900.
Meadow Hill Dr., 1769-Peter J. Travers to Jack Thomas and Caitlin Marie Warpinski, $690,000.
Pine Lane Retreat, 1605-Peter F. O’Malley to Justin McCarthy and Amber Cottle, $1.91 million.
Stonehurst Ct., 856-Sherman W. and Margaret M. Shea Moore to Andres F. and Hana E. Bole, $358,000.
Windgate Dr., 774-Timothy M. and Elisa B. Schachnuk to John M. and Erin May George, $399,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Gwynne Ave., 1193, No. A-Thomas R. Wilkinson Jr. to Gerald Edward Horan III, $311,500.
CROFTON AREA
Bolton Lane, 2447-Timothy J. Gianetti to Alex Ryan Degiacomo, $306,000.
Chilmark Ct., 1013-Paul Andrew Fitzmaurice to Leslie Ongbele Olajuwon Yakubu, $355,000.
Fallsway Dr., 1701-E. David Silverberg to Douglas D. and Kerry M. McMillan, $379,900.
Foxdale Ct., 1858-Francis M. and Regina K. Sovaiko to Anthony Pace, $240,000.
Manomet Ct., 2341-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Stephen Joseph Rodgers, $375,000.
Peartree Lane, 1710-Rita M. Fullem to Ilir Uka, $530,000.
Sharwood Pl., 1768-Jeanette Kim Fugitt to Thomas M. Friel Jr. and Chloe Leonard, $265,000.
Whitfield Ct., 1750-Brian Andrew and Crystal Lynn Sullivan to Bryon L. Words, $350,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Birch Trail, 809-Benjamin Haynes Emory to Patricia and Roy L. Dudley, $260,000.
Maple Trail, 391-Courtney D. Shell to Ridgely W. Clark, $324,000.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Harbor Dr., 7814-Ray A. and Kari L. Eberle to Brittany N. Angel, $269,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Birdsville Rd., 3627-Dennis M. and Brenda Bassford to Christopher James and Crystal Denise Ditch, $437,000.
Nile Rd., 3699-Jean Piper to Alisha S. and Douglas Olin Hunter, $371,000.
DEALE AREA
Frazier Ave., 702-Marianne Musgrove to Travis Matthew and Karly R. Littlejohn, $180,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Bright Light Ct., 320-D.R. Horton Inc. to Douglas and Monica G. Quinn, $413,990.
Cove Ct., 4104-Lawrence E. Brown to Pamela A. Kreuz, $510,000.
Holly Rd., 103-Harry O. and Sandra Loader to Logan S. and Deanna M. Flynn, $342,000.
Mill Swamp Rd., 400-Yong Wu and Yun Li to Roque Gallegos Hernandez, $268,000.
Oldtown Rd., 1645-DMV Investments Corp. to Richard Vermillion and Marina Dugina, $332,000.
River Landing Rd. S., 710-William Gerald and Joanna Wyngaarden Gandy to Ralph V. and Erin M. Boccia, $1.54 million.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Chapel Lake Dr., 2608, No. 306-Marianne V. Maydag to Jie Chernesky, $245,000.
Misthaven Lane, 2255-Yvonne Huong Tran and Tony Nguyen to Najla Nabil and Robert William Blackmore, $357,000.
Symphony Lane, 2514-Christopher W. and Jennifer M. McNeal to Thien D. Huynh and Chi Pham, $360,000.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Meadow Lane, 1807-Ann F. Stein to Brent B. and Kathleen H. Wiesel, $291,090.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Aquahart Rd., 101-Craig and Kayla Ashton Sakowski to Ian and Samantha Bartlett, $280,000.
Cayer Dr., 1015-B-Rovi Inc. to Drew H. Titmas Jr., $235,000.
Glengary Garth, 260-Chad S. and Charlene M. Smith to Rhonda Jessie, $361,500.
Neath Lane, 741-Dana M.H. and Charles D. Kline to Daniel Wroten, $377,350.
Resch Loop, 7515-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Mathew Donald Springer, $318,525.
Scotts Manor Dr., 187-Lawrence J. Johnson Jr. to Jennifer Lynn Filetto and Sampson Tatum Jr., $239,000.
Tieman Dr., 1419-Alma E. and Michael J. Focht to Dejaune and Charlotte Savoy, $205,000.
First Ave. S., 106-John Martini to Regina M. and Keith N. Warren, $299,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Brennanhill Dr., 288-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to David James Voorhees, $405,000.
Castle Harbour Way, 1115, No. 2B-Jeremiah Stellfox to Christine A. Richardson, $144,000.
Eagle St., 8337-Brooke Haney to Ryan Grant McDonald and Laura Morgan Gostel, $370,000.
Gatewater Ct., 355, No. D-Dorothy E. Van Brackel to Hamza Aziz, $120,000.
Juniper Ct., 100-Alice A. Walecka to Patricia L. Hales, $220,000.
Margate Dr., 124-East Coast General Construction Corp. to Anthony J. Cerenzio, $353,500.
Mountain Rd., 118, No. 3A-William V. Swigert Sr. and Elizabeth G. Murphy to Scott Priebe, $85,000.
Rain Water Way, 301, No. 304-Albert Nam Yang to Pamela Shears, $180,000.
Saltgrass Dr., 210-Michael C. and Maria Agnes Fischer Bronsdon to Christopher J. Barker, $464,000.
Tessing Ct., 205-David James Schott Jr. to Siegfried Garrison Schmidt and Julie Ann Weber, $358,000.
Waterwood Trail, 7674-Jeremiah J. Albright to Mark Alan O. Clair and Leah Hooten, $1.3 million.
HANOVER AREA
Cameron Ridge Rd., 1911-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Wayne and Tammy Roy, $445,000.
Martock Lane, 1525-Shaun Edward and Tram Anh Jewett to Terry C. Hall, $353,500.
Sassafras Ct., 1220-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ben Kwan Han, Mi Sook Han and Angela Sang A. Han, $420,000.
Strawberry Lane, 1301-Tahir Farooq to Shawnette Melissa James, $377,000.
Tobruk Ct., 7703-Frank Leroy and Gwennie E. Williams to Alexander Garcia, $315,000.
JESSUP AREA
Pear Ave., 7709-Marie D. Moore to Matthew and Michele Marnati, $335,000.
LAUREL AREA
Flat Water Pl., 3513-Marc F. McKayle to Andrew Duncan, $305,000.
Mayaone St., 8502-Peter and Mollie Marie Monahan Kreishman to Peris Kihara, $350,000.
Shoal Creek Dr., 8145-Sandra Wise and Nyeshia Pegram to Lisa Brock, $340,000.
Woodland Manor Dr., 8600-Nicholas and Daneequa Ziembo to Abiodun and Abosede Oyebo, $345,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Forest View Rd., 546-Ann L. Winter to Troy Joseph C. and Shyanne Iglesias, $275,000.
Kingwood Rd., 403-James Masten and Lee Anne Woomert to Justin Elliott, $330,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Belmawr Pl., 592-Patricia N. and Allen O. Scheie to Gregory P. and Allison R. Church, $161,900.
Hortonia Point Dr., 8242-David A. Pitlyuk to Stephen Lamar and Laura A. Henry, $623,999.
Oak Stump Dr., 767-Shirley A. Patterson to Kaitlin B. and Jonathan Watson, $535,000.
Poplar Rd., 250-Dawn M. Owens to Maximilian Bode, $325,000.
ODENTON AREA
Arkblack Terr., 907-Tyler and Christina Yoon to Russell Spencer and Jennifer D. Brotz, $380,000.
Blue Water Blvd., 2505-Stephanie S. and Derek R. Fister to Carmen Elaine Milligan and James William Greene Jr., $315,000.
Chancellor Ct., 2610-Lisa M. Delgado Link to David Antonio and Leslie Alicia Linares, $288,000.
Crawfords Ridge Rd., 619-Lawrence D. and Mary T. Trainum to Susan Corbett, $492,500.
Fluttering Leaf Trail, 8610, No. 206-John Kevin Berner and estate of Claire R. Berner to Pocahontas F. and Clem Tomlinson Wadkins, $295,000.
Lotuswood Ct., 2602-Russell A. and Trine B. Wicks to Hiral Patel, $372,500.
Piney Pass Way, 2528-Jon G. Matthews to Scott, Barbara Diane and Alan Murray Gurien, $345,000.
Rolling Hill Walk, 604, No. 202-Christopher M. Strackbein Baker to Jessica D. Cunningham, $189,000.
Summers Ridge Dr., 2602-Cody W. Coquat to Julie Marie Hoover, $322,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Crandell Rd., 839-Inez L. Watkins and Joy Mooney to Joseph R. and Lucia Teresa Tucker, $275,000.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Bristol Channel Ct., 2936-Laura Dize to Craig Haynes, $315,000.
Center St., 488-Kelly R. Gender and Daulton H. Hatcher to Tiderro E. Harmon, $327,000.
Dales Way Dr., 128-Jesse J. Vick to Sidney A. and Patricia J. Humphries, $575,000.
Garland Rd., 8419-Orion J. Ferraro and Rachel Golub to Aaron B. Dean and Danielle E. Burgess, $300,000.
Hilltop Rd., 1932-Matthew J. White to Justin Cole Wynette, $220,000.
Laurel Dr., 620-Jodi Ann Hillmar to Matthew Anthony Moscato and Kristi Renee Simon, $635,000.
Mansion House Crossing, 7934-Christopher W. Iversen to William A. Matheny, $242,000.
Paradise Beach Rd., 7604-Nicole L. Thompson and estate of Francis A. Blackowicz to Nathan P. Thompson and Carly Renee Bohlen, $265,000.
Rock Creek Way, 7532-Rock Wills to Matthew and Ashley Wanner, $578,000.
Tidewater Rd., 958-Jeff S. and Meghan L. Shaver to Lamar Hylton, $305,000.
Willowby Run, 753-Joan and Gordon Teakle to Melody Bloch, $225,000.
212th St., 721-Lorne W. and Shane P. Ellis to Katherine Lynn and Kevin Anthony Waters, $300,000.
SEVERN AREA
Amalfi Lane, 7827-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mark Joseph Guerinot Jr. and Daniela Salinas, $386,990.
Bradley Rd., 1198-Felicia T. and Alvin H. Coates to Amy Tran Ngamjitakhon and Jessie Huynh, $510,000.
Dove Ct., 1848-Sharon J. Pedde to Jermaine K. Caswell, $160,000.
Georgia Ave., 1432-Robert James and Alison Digsby to Chadrick John David and Jessica Dawn McNeal, $288,000.
Montreal Rd., 1828-Sophia Yang and Jinhan Paul Lee to Jeffrey Daniels Jento, $374,000.
Provincial Lane, 1588-Hoang Van Phan and Kim Phuong T. Nguyen to Enrique Torres Delgado Jr., $435,000.
Sand Rd., 613-Nedra Dolores Stokes to Paul Dudley and Diane Farmer Bennett, $555,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 780-Massimo and Maria Cornacchia to Marsha Lou Mayes and Wendell Keith Patrick, $340,000.
Cottonwood Dr., 809-Patricia A. Gialloreto to David Collins and Maguire White, $420,000.
Faircastle Ave., 671-James L. and Janet M. Cline to Gabriel Vincent and Rebecca Gail Edwards, $604,000.
Riggs Ave., 210-Kirk D. and Laura E. Lynn to Scott D. and Justine J. Handwerger, $835,000.
Windrush Farm Lane, 210-Barry F. Manson to Mark A. and Murelle K. Farmer, $850,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Maryland Ave., 1735-Samuel W. and Sarah M. Kramer to Cara McGilvrey and Daniel M. Roys II, $270,000.
TRACYS LANDING AREA
Weems Ave., 6428-Daniel G. and Catharine S. Bohorquez to Nicolaas De Wet and Catherine Helena Du Toit, $635,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Bicentennial Ct., 3225-Anita M. and Charles Joseph Carey to Marcelo Diaz Bustamante and Angela Patricia Ortiz, $430,000.
Cheekwood Cir., 2744-Shiva Hari Prasad and Sowjanya Gidigi to Srinivas Korlimarla and Mounika Adusumalli, $660,000.
Fawn Run Ct., 12614-Homayoon Tajalli and Sheila Ann Haghighat to Askari and Syma Rizvi, $1.1 million.
John Bernard Dr., 3014, No. 147-Lenore J. and Roger C. Slater to Seong G. and Jae H. Kim, $440,000.
Masters Run, 11620-Lesle D. Cohen to Irfan Yaqub and Sobia Aslam, $1.08 million.
Pinewick Rd., 2901-John Kevin and Rayna F. McGill to Mark A. Walton, $479,900.
Triadelphia Rd., 12693-Yufei Duan and Ying Huang to Hirotaka Stephen and Tina Bralley, $555,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Lakeside Dr., 13839-Barth Xavier and Mary Riccardi Derosa to Kevin J. and Holly R. Beer, $1.27 million.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Battler Ct., 9481-Daniel and Patricia Rucki to Susanne E. Craig and Mark Gibson, $400,000.
Deep Earth Lane, 6254-Michael Tsing and Doris Duan Farn to Brittany L. Payne and Charles N. Whitfield Jr., $377,000.
Flamepool Way, 9101-Janus Real Estate Corp. to Catherine S. Coffey, $350,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8639-Dena Engineering Corp. to Sharon O. Obide, $450,000.
Kerry Hill Ct., 7370-Molly August and Michael L. Anderson to Jocelyne and Mayra Alejandra Cuadros Cabrera, $295,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5222-David B. and Debra D. Woods to Erin and Troy Albert Roberts, $490,000.
Orchard Green, 5197-Christopher R. Shaw and Doan T. Pham to Jane Frances Smith, $375,000.
Shining Oceans Way, 8845, No. 34-Benjamin C. Burt and estate of Virginia Burt to Gaffour A. and Niloufer B. Kosi, $537,000.
Stonecutter Rd., 8643-Sima F. Ghahremani and Majid Jahangiri to Dylan and Casey Medlock Paul, $465,500.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5423-Sean Tulenko to Catherine Provost and Christopher Shelley, $370,000.
Waning Moon Way, 6614-Steve B. and Ethel F. Bledsoe to Kristen Marie Martin, $329,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
Bridlerein Terr., 10759-Pamela Skulsky to Joseph T. Downs, $330,000.
Columbia Rd., 4954, No. 1-Barbara E. Guill to Ronald E. and Marie P. Braxton, $169,000.
Hildebrand Ct., 5443-Kenya Palmer to Raveesh Dewan, $241,000.
Oslo Ct., 5913-Anoop M. and Tina Z. Thomas to Russell and Martha Lydia Hierl, $520,000.
Ridermark Row, 11309-Randall K. Jenkins and Jane F. Kapustin to Steve B. and Ethel F. Bledsoe, $675,000.
Snowflake Ct., 11232, No. A-14-1-Mandy L. Natter to Joshua A. and Katrine R. Knox, $213,500.
Wyndham Cir., 5814, No. 103-Carol Haller and estate of Brenda K. Harting to Myron A. and Barbara A. Dutterer, $260,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Abrianna Way, 5935, No. D-Stephanie and Jenny Kim to Michael S. Miller, $240,000.
Downs Ridge Ct., 6182-Beulah Lee Lambert and Heather Schalk to Jared Forsyth, $400,000.
Gardenview Dr., 7380-Rosemarie Napolitano and Richard W. Knight Jr. to Christopher and Elle Andracsek, $685,000.
Landing Rd., 5667-Federal National Mortgage Association to Pravin and Kishan Patel, $225,000.
Meadowridge Rd., 6403-Joshua Collin Felsen to Heather Weiser, $404,000.
Stone Throw Way, 7144-Nelson Ryan and Melissa Maggie Vasconcellos to Mobolanle Osinubi, $325,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Brightlight Pl., 7964-Nancy L. Snyder to Shelby Johnson and Ryan Exon, $330,000.
Carls Ct., 8980, No. G-NVR Inc. to Mary and James Lewis Leef, $399,985.
Falling Leaves Ct., 7818-Carl Marrese to John and Emily Machovec, $355,000.
Governor Thomas Lane, 8304-Gregory and Paola Siemion to Harpreet and Nancy Kapur, $670,000.
Hurst Rd., 5112-David L. and Jane Dittman to Shelley F. and Brian K. Wojcik, $419,900.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8378, No. L-Harinder S. and Seema S. Matharoo to Corey Solomon Baum, $217,500.
River Terrace Ct., 2232-Hyo Kyeng Shin and Ji Ho Joung to Suneetha Lakkamraju and Purushotham R. Kakarlapudi, $620,000.
Talbot Dr., 5926-Brittany A. Ebbertt to Andrew S. Arnold, $417,500.
Wooded Glen Ct., 8116-Nicholas Phillip Bingham to Taylor Latimer and Devin Barker Callahan, $345,000.
FULTON AREA
Federal St., 11741-Kevin J. and Holly R. Beer to Joshua C. and Rebecca A. Nipper, $950,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7674, No. 52-Michael E. Betnun and Arfassa Shiferaw to Shannon Bloodworth, $450,000.
GLENELG AREA
Pioneer Cir., 14205-David Chrest and estate of Mary L. Chrest to James M. McCauley and Tabassum J. Majid, $500,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Woodsdale Rd., 2821-Donald A. and Melanie C. Parr to Rena Dhoritri Bhattacharyya and Qamar Ui Huda, $735,000.
HIGHLAND AREA
Styer Ct., 13258-Robert William and Susan Elaine Surrette to Christopher M. and Cathleen M. Bedard, $770,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Clocktower Lane, 9527-Michael P. and Anna B. Schmeckpeper to Abderrahim Guelzim, $310,000.
Glade Ct., 8406-Harriet M. Lewis to Griffin Betz and Ilana Roth, $415,000.
Skyrock Ct., 8926-Joon H. and Kye Z. Byun to Hugues T. Fosso, $320,000.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Shady Creek Rd., 1215-Derrick L. and Donna J. Heard to David M. Horvath, $645,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Watersville Rd. W., 766-Rodney L. and Annette Waddell to Jule and Melissa A. Bordas, $567,000.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Bridle Path Lane, 9240, No. M-Jianning Yao and Yan Huang to Bamidele O. Suarau, $195,000.
Eastern Morning Run, 8595-Jianning Yao and Yan Huang to Lucas Jordan and Stephanie Goldberg Monaldo, $562,500.
Grant Ave., 9214-Q&P Realty Corp. to James Spieker and Kristen Foy, $410,000.
Hitching Post Lane, 9170, No. C-Keith Foreman to Andrea M. and Ramiro J. Perez Del Castillo, $115,000.
Loch Leven Ct., 9424-Michael E. and Patrice M. Cerwonka to Kelly Leigh Galuska, $355,000.
Old Bond Mill Rd., 10690-Betty L. Coon to Gabriel A. Gutierrez, $320,000.
Riverbrink Ct., 9401-Donald G. Bauer to Walter and Delarich N. Che, $290,000.
Whiskey Run, 9830-Tennekka M. Grey to Walter Alfredo Benitez, $225,000.
SYKESVILLE AREA
Route 32, 545-Kuan Investments Corp. to Joshua Adam and Journey Lambert, $490,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Mitchells Way, 13596-Melissa Fray Smith to Jae Woong Byun and Soo Mi Lee, $978,000.
WOODBINE AREA
Old Annapolis Rd., 1625-Bach and Heidi Dang Vu to Deirdre M. Kidera, $495,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Chambers Ct., 11110, No. E-Michael and Karen Kelly Mondonedo to Donald and Patricia Marschke, $294,000.