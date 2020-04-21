Farragut Rd., 10-Richard Edward and Christine M. Lean to Croom Lawrence, $900,000.

Hearthstone Ct., 20I-Charles D. Dent and Heather Lynne Ackroyd to Andre Timothy Taylor Jr. and Taylor Ashley Corona, $188,000.

Lee Dr., 109-Thomas P. and Stephanie L. Delore to Christine A. Polamalu, $450,000.

Oak Dr., 101-Cynthia Jeneane Zeissler to Eric G. Heinsohn, $359,000.

Quarter Landing Rd., 99-Arthur E. and Karen A. Newman to Robert R. and Lorrie K. Ridder, $1.12 million.

Severn Ave., 312, No. W412-Bruce A. and Mary Elizabeth Phillips to Elizabeth Anne Reineck, $1.3 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Autumn Chase Dr., 251-Angela H. and Russell Paul Berard to Steven and Allison Torre, $603,000.

Coachway, 832-Carlton and Marot Hoskins to John Karwowski, $875,000.

Constitution Sq., 5-Alan J. Hyatt and Jo Ann Hyatt Modlin to Jorge R. Lopez and Ahed McDaniel, $550,000.

Franklin St., 7-John C. and Christina C. Harrington to Mark and Holly McCulloh, $1.55 million.

Gov Thomas Bladen Way, 2013, No. 202-Ashley C. Walden Jackson to Leyla Phillip, $259,900.

Howards Loop, 709-Ashley Halsey III to Christine Taglienti, $367,900.

Lindamoor Dr., 1918-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Lori Farrell and Suzanne N. Gemignani, $505,000.

Reidsville St., 1989-Gagan and Priti Kandhari to Jose Regalado, $259,000.

Westwood Rd., 219-Richard G. and Linda B. Knapp to Alice Marie Novello Cuniff, $970,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Dale Ct., 518-Martin J. and Laurie A. Gallagher to Nicole A. Miller, $315,000.

College Manor Dr., 287-Michael H. and Robert Scott Carr to Michael A. Ball and Dominique I. Leduc, $450,000.

Mallard Ct., 654-Ronald P. and Shelley Terrelonge to William Reno, Ruth Ellen, Bryan and Michelle Bowman, $740,000.

Overleaf Ct., 299-Joshua Mark and Amanda B. Sroka to Laura Dize, $365,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 756-Robyn L. Major to Dale and Colette Wittig, $210,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cedar Hill Lane E., 214-NVR Inc. to Dwight Nordeco Thomas, Rosalind Tyner and Brandon Thomas, $453,627.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 118-NVR Inc. to Jerry and Rabab Crawford, $289,990.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blossom Tree Dr., 393-Jeffrey S. and Donalyn S. Janos to Jose M. Argueta Elias and Beatrix G. Argueta, $399,900.

Harwood Rd., 1927-John Page and Mary L. Williams to Justin Szurek, $999,900.

Meadow Hill Dr., 1769-Peter J. Travers to Jack Thomas and Caitlin Marie Warpinski, $690,000.

Pine Lane Retreat, 1605-Peter F. O’Malley to Justin McCarthy and Amber Cottle, $1.91 million.

Stonehurst Ct., 856-Sherman W. and Margaret M. Shea Moore to Andres F. and Hana E. Bole, $358,000.

Windgate Dr., 774-Timothy M. and Elisa B. Schachnuk to John M. and Erin May George, $399,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Gwynne Ave., 1193, No. A-Thomas R. Wilkinson Jr. to Gerald Edward Horan III, $311,500.

CROFTON AREA

Bolton Lane, 2447-Timothy J. Gianetti to Alex Ryan Degiacomo, $306,000.

Chilmark Ct., 1013-Paul Andrew Fitzmaurice to Leslie Ongbele Olajuwon Yakubu, $355,000.

Fallsway Dr., 1701-E. David Silverberg to Douglas D. and Kerry M. McMillan, $379,900.

Foxdale Ct., 1858-Francis M. and Regina K. Sovaiko to Anthony Pace, $240,000.

Manomet Ct., 2341-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Stephen Joseph Rodgers, $375,000.

Peartree Lane, 1710-Rita M. Fullem to Ilir Uka, $530,000.

Sharwood Pl., 1768-Jeanette Kim Fugitt to Thomas M. Friel Jr. and Chloe Leonard, $265,000.

Whitfield Ct., 1750-Brian Andrew and Crystal Lynn Sullivan to Bryon L. Words, $350,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Birch Trail, 809-Benjamin Haynes Emory to Patricia and Roy L. Dudley, $260,000.

Maple Trail, 391-Courtney D. Shell to Ridgely W. Clark, $324,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Harbor Dr., 7814-Ray A. and Kari L. Eberle to Brittany N. Angel, $269,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Birdsville Rd., 3627-Dennis M. and Brenda Bassford to Christopher James and Crystal Denise Ditch, $437,000.

Nile Rd., 3699-Jean Piper to Alisha S. and Douglas Olin Hunter, $371,000.

DEALE AREA

Frazier Ave., 702-Marianne Musgrove to Travis Matthew and Karly R. Littlejohn, $180,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bright Light Ct., 320-D.R. Horton Inc. to Douglas and Monica G. Quinn, $413,990.

Cove Ct., 4104-Lawrence E. Brown to Pamela A. Kreuz, $510,000.

Holly Rd., 103-Harry O. and Sandra Loader to Logan S. and Deanna M. Flynn, $342,000.

Mill Swamp Rd., 400-Yong Wu and Yun Li to Roque Gallegos Hernandez, $268,000.

Oldtown Rd., 1645-DMV Investments Corp. to Richard Vermillion and Marina Dugina, $332,000.

River Landing Rd. S., 710-William Gerald and Joanna Wyngaarden Gandy to Ralph V. and Erin M. Boccia, $1.54 million.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Chapel Lake Dr., 2608, No. 306-Marianne V. Maydag to Jie Chernesky, $245,000.

Misthaven Lane, 2255-Yvonne Huong Tran and Tony Nguyen to Najla Nabil and Robert William Blackmore, $357,000.

Symphony Lane, 2514-Christopher W. and Jennifer M. McNeal to Thien D. Huynh and Chi Pham, $360,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Meadow Lane, 1807-Ann F. Stein to Brent B. and Kathleen H. Wiesel, $291,090.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Aquahart Rd., 101-Craig and Kayla Ashton Sakowski to Ian and Samantha Bartlett, $280,000.

Cayer Dr., 1015-B-Rovi Inc. to Drew H. Titmas Jr., $235,000.

Glengary Garth, 260-Chad S. and Charlene M. Smith to Rhonda Jessie, $361,500.

Neath Lane, 741-Dana M.H. and Charles D. Kline to Daniel Wroten, $377,350.

Resch Loop, 7515-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Mathew Donald Springer, $318,525.

Scotts Manor Dr., 187-Lawrence J. Johnson Jr. to Jennifer Lynn Filetto and Sampson Tatum Jr., $239,000.

Tieman Dr., 1419-Alma E. and Michael J. Focht to Dejaune and Charlotte Savoy, $205,000.

First Ave. S., 106-John Martini to Regina M. and Keith N. Warren, $299,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Brennanhill Dr., 288-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to David James Voorhees, $405,000.

Castle Harbour Way, 1115, No. 2B-Jeremiah Stellfox to Christine A. Richardson, $144,000.

Eagle St., 8337-Brooke Haney to Ryan Grant McDonald and Laura Morgan Gostel, $370,000.

Gatewater Ct., 355, No. D-Dorothy E. Van Brackel to Hamza Aziz, $120,000.

Juniper Ct., 100-Alice A. Walecka to Patricia L. Hales, $220,000.

Margate Dr., 124-East Coast General Construction Corp. to Anthony J. Cerenzio, $353,500.

Mountain Rd., 118, No. 3A-William V. Swigert Sr. and Elizabeth G. Murphy to Scott Priebe, $85,000.

Rain Water Way, 301, No. 304-Albert Nam Yang to Pamela Shears, $180,000.

Saltgrass Dr., 210-Michael C. and Maria Agnes Fischer Bronsdon to Christopher J. Barker, $464,000.

Tessing Ct., 205-David James Schott Jr. to Siegfried Garrison Schmidt and Julie Ann Weber, $358,000.

Waterwood Trail, 7674-Jeremiah J. Albright to Mark Alan O. Clair and Leah Hooten, $1.3 million.

HANOVER AREA

Cameron Ridge Rd., 1911-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Wayne and Tammy Roy, $445,000.

Martock Lane, 1525-Shaun Edward and Tram Anh Jewett to Terry C. Hall, $353,500.

Sassafras Ct., 1220-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ben Kwan Han, Mi Sook Han and Angela Sang A. Han, $420,000.

Strawberry Lane, 1301-Tahir Farooq to Shawnette Melissa James, $377,000.

Tobruk Ct., 7703-Frank Leroy and Gwennie E. Williams to Alexander Garcia, $315,000.

JESSUP AREA

Pear Ave., 7709-Marie D. Moore to Matthew and Michele Marnati, $335,000.

LAUREL AREA

Flat Water Pl., 3513-Marc F. McKayle to Andrew Duncan, $305,000.

Mayaone St., 8502-Peter and Mollie Marie Monahan Kreishman to Peris Kihara, $350,000.

Shoal Creek Dr., 8145-Sandra Wise and Nyeshia Pegram to Lisa Brock, $340,000.

Woodland Manor Dr., 8600-Nicholas and Daneequa Ziembo to Abiodun and Abosede Oyebo, $345,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Forest View Rd., 546-Ann L. Winter to Troy Joseph C. and Shyanne Iglesias, $275,000.

Kingwood Rd., 403-James Masten and Lee Anne Woomert to Justin Elliott, $330,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Belmawr Pl., 592-Patricia N. and Allen O. Scheie to Gregory P. and Allison R. Church, $161,900.

Hortonia Point Dr., 8242-David A. Pitlyuk to Stephen Lamar and Laura A. Henry, $623,999.

Oak Stump Dr., 767-Shirley A. Patterson to Kaitlin B. and Jonathan Watson, $535,000.

Poplar Rd., 250-Dawn M. Owens to Maximilian Bode, $325,000.

ODENTON AREA

Arkblack Terr., 907-Tyler and Christina Yoon to Russell Spencer and Jennifer D. Brotz, $380,000.

Blue Water Blvd., 2505-Stephanie S. and Derek R. Fister to Carmen Elaine Milligan and James William Greene Jr., $315,000.

Chancellor Ct., 2610-Lisa M. Delgado Link to David Antonio and Leslie Alicia Linares, $288,000.

Crawfords Ridge Rd., 619-Lawrence D. and Mary T. Trainum to Susan Corbett, $492,500.

Fluttering Leaf Trail, 8610, No. 206-John Kevin Berner and estate of Claire R. Berner to Pocahontas F. and Clem Tomlinson Wadkins, $295,000.

Lotuswood Ct., 2602-Russell A. and Trine B. Wicks to Hiral Patel, $372,500.

Piney Pass Way, 2528-Jon G. Matthews to Scott, Barbara Diane and Alan Murray Gurien, $345,000.

Rolling Hill Walk, 604, No. 202-Christopher M. Strackbein Baker to Jessica D. Cunningham, $189,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2602-Cody W. Coquat to Julie Marie Hoover, $322,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Crandell Rd., 839-Inez L. Watkins and Joy Mooney to Joseph R. and Lucia Teresa Tucker, $275,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bristol Channel Ct., 2936-Laura Dize to Craig Haynes, $315,000.

Center St., 488-Kelly R. Gender and Daulton H. Hatcher to Tiderro E. Harmon, $327,000.

Dales Way Dr., 128-Jesse J. Vick to Sidney A. and Patricia J. Humphries, $575,000.

Garland Rd., 8419-Orion J. Ferraro and Rachel Golub to Aaron B. Dean and Danielle E. Burgess, $300,000.

Hilltop Rd., 1932-Matthew J. White to Justin Cole Wynette, $220,000.

Laurel Dr., 620-Jodi Ann Hillmar to Matthew Anthony Moscato and Kristi Renee Simon, $635,000.

Mansion House Crossing, 7934-Christopher W. Iversen to William A. Matheny, $242,000.

Paradise Beach Rd., 7604-Nicole L. Thompson and estate of Francis A. Blackowicz to Nathan P. Thompson and Carly Renee Bohlen, $265,000.

Rock Creek Way, 7532-Rock Wills to Matthew and Ashley Wanner, $578,000.

Tidewater Rd., 958-Jeff S. and Meghan L. Shaver to Lamar Hylton, $305,000.

Willowby Run, 753-Joan and Gordon Teakle to Melody Bloch, $225,000.

212th St., 721-Lorne W. and Shane P. Ellis to Katherine Lynn and Kevin Anthony Waters, $300,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7827-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mark Joseph Guerinot Jr. and Daniela Salinas, $386,990.

Bradley Rd., 1198-Felicia T. and Alvin H. Coates to Amy Tran Ngamjitakhon and Jessie Huynh, $510,000.

Dove Ct., 1848-Sharon J. Pedde to Jermaine K. Caswell, $160,000.

Georgia Ave., 1432-Robert James and Alison Digsby to Chadrick John David and Jessica Dawn McNeal, $288,000.

Montreal Rd., 1828-Sophia Yang and Jinhan Paul Lee to Jeffrey Daniels Jento, $374,000.

Provincial Lane, 1588-Hoang Van Phan and Kim Phuong T. Nguyen to Enrique Torres Delgado Jr., $435,000.

Sand Rd., 613-Nedra Dolores Stokes to Paul Dudley and Diane Farmer Bennett, $555,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 780-Massimo and Maria Cornacchia to Marsha Lou Mayes and Wendell Keith Patrick, $340,000.

Cottonwood Dr., 809-Patricia A. Gialloreto to David Collins and Maguire White, $420,000.

Faircastle Ave., 671-James L. and Janet M. Cline to Gabriel Vincent and Rebecca Gail Edwards, $604,000.

Riggs Ave., 210-Kirk D. and Laura E. Lynn to Scott D. and Justine J. Handwerger, $835,000.

Windrush Farm Lane, 210-Barry F. Manson to Mark A. and Murelle K. Farmer, $850,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Maryland Ave., 1735-Samuel W. and Sarah M. Kramer to Cara McGilvrey and Daniel M. Roys II, $270,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Weems Ave., 6428-Daniel G. and Catharine S. Bohorquez to Nicolaas De Wet and Catherine Helena Du Toit, $635,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Bicentennial Ct., 3225-Anita M. and Charles Joseph Carey to Marcelo Diaz Bustamante and Angela Patricia Ortiz, $430,000.

Cheekwood Cir., 2744-Shiva Hari Prasad and Sowjanya Gidigi to Srinivas Korlimarla and Mounika Adusumalli, $660,000.

Fawn Run Ct., 12614-Homayoon Tajalli and Sheila Ann Haghighat to Askari and Syma Rizvi, $1.1 million.

John Bernard Dr., 3014, No. 147-Lenore J. and Roger C. Slater to Seong G. and Jae H. Kim, $440,000.

Masters Run, 11620-Lesle D. Cohen to Irfan Yaqub and Sobia Aslam, $1.08 million.

Pinewick Rd., 2901-John Kevin and Rayna F. McGill to Mark A. Walton, $479,900.

Triadelphia Rd., 12693-Yufei Duan and Ying Huang to Hirotaka Stephen and Tina Bralley, $555,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Lakeside Dr., 13839-Barth Xavier and Mary Riccardi Derosa to Kevin J. and Holly R. Beer, $1.27 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Battler Ct., 9481-Daniel and Patricia Rucki to Susanne E. Craig and Mark Gibson, $400,000.

Deep Earth Lane, 6254-Michael Tsing and Doris Duan Farn to Brittany L. Payne and Charles N. Whitfield Jr., $377,000.

Flamepool Way, 9101-Janus Real Estate Corp. to Catherine S. Coffey, $350,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8639-Dena Engineering Corp. to Sharon O. Obide, $450,000.

Kerry Hill Ct., 7370-Molly August and Michael L. Anderson to Jocelyne and Mayra Alejandra Cuadros Cabrera, $295,000.

Lightning View Rd., 5222-David B. and Debra D. Woods to Erin and Troy Albert Roberts, $490,000.

Orchard Green, 5197-Christopher R. Shaw and Doan T. Pham to Jane Frances Smith, $375,000.

Shining Oceans Way, 8845, No. 34-Benjamin C. Burt and estate of Virginia Burt to Gaffour A. and Niloufer B. Kosi, $537,000.

Stonecutter Rd., 8643-Sima F. Ghahremani and Majid Jahangiri to Dylan and Casey Medlock Paul, $465,500.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5423-Sean Tulenko to Catherine Provost and Christopher Shelley, $370,000.

Waning Moon Way, 6614-Steve B. and Ethel F. Bledsoe to Kristen Marie Martin, $329,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Bridlerein Terr., 10759-Pamela Skulsky to Joseph T. Downs, $330,000.

Columbia Rd., 4954, No. 1-Barbara E. Guill to Ronald E. and Marie P. Braxton, $169,000.

Hildebrand Ct., 5443-Kenya Palmer to Raveesh Dewan, $241,000.

Oslo Ct., 5913-Anoop M. and Tina Z. Thomas to Russell and Martha Lydia Hierl, $520,000.

Ridermark Row, 11309-Randall K. Jenkins and Jane F. Kapustin to Steve B. and Ethel F. Bledsoe, $675,000.

Snowflake Ct., 11232, No. A-14-1-Mandy L. Natter to Joshua A. and Katrine R. Knox, $213,500.

Wyndham Cir., 5814, No. 103-Carol Haller and estate of Brenda K. Harting to Myron A. and Barbara A. Dutterer, $260,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5935, No. D-Stephanie and Jenny Kim to Michael S. Miller, $240,000.

Downs Ridge Ct., 6182-Beulah Lee Lambert and Heather Schalk to Jared Forsyth, $400,000.

Gardenview Dr., 7380-Rosemarie Napolitano and Richard W. Knight Jr. to Christopher and Elle Andracsek, $685,000.

Landing Rd., 5667-Federal National Mortgage Association to Pravin and Kishan Patel, $225,000.

Meadowridge Rd., 6403-Joshua Collin Felsen to Heather Weiser, $404,000.

Stone Throw Way, 7144-Nelson Ryan and Melissa Maggie Vasconcellos to Mobolanle Osinubi, $325,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightlight Pl., 7964-Nancy L. Snyder to Shelby Johnson and Ryan Exon, $330,000.

Carls Ct., 8980, No. G-NVR Inc. to Mary and James Lewis Leef, $399,985.

Falling Leaves Ct., 7818-Carl Marrese to John and Emily Machovec, $355,000.

Governor Thomas Lane, 8304-Gregory and Paola Siemion to Harpreet and Nancy Kapur, $670,000.

Hurst Rd., 5112-David L. and Jane Dittman to Shelley F. and Brian K. Wojcik, $419,900.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8378, No. L-Harinder S. and Seema S. Matharoo to Corey Solomon Baum, $217,500.

River Terrace Ct., 2232-Hyo Kyeng Shin and Ji Ho Joung to Suneetha Lakkamraju and Purushotham R. Kakarlapudi, $620,000.

Talbot Dr., 5926-Brittany A. Ebbertt to Andrew S. Arnold, $417,500.

Wooded Glen Ct., 8116-Nicholas Phillip Bingham to Taylor Latimer and Devin Barker Callahan, $345,000.

FULTON AREA

Federal St., 11741-Kevin J. and Holly R. Beer to Joshua C. and Rebecca A. Nipper, $950,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7674, No. 52-Michael E. Betnun and Arfassa Shiferaw to Shannon Bloodworth, $450,000.

GLENELG AREA

Pioneer Cir., 14205-David Chrest and estate of Mary L. Chrest to James M. McCauley and Tabassum J. Majid, $500,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Woodsdale Rd., 2821-Donald A. and Melanie C. Parr to Rena Dhoritri Bhattacharyya and Qamar Ui Huda, $735,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Styer Ct., 13258-Robert William and Susan Elaine Surrette to Christopher M. and Cathleen M. Bedard, $770,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Clocktower Lane, 9527-Michael P. and Anna B. Schmeckpeper to Abderrahim Guelzim, $310,000.

Glade Ct., 8406-Harriet M. Lewis to Griffin Betz and Ilana Roth, $415,000.

Skyrock Ct., 8926-Joon H. and Kye Z. Byun to Hugues T. Fosso, $320,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Shady Creek Rd., 1215-Derrick L. and Donna J. Heard to David M. Horvath, $645,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Watersville Rd. W., 766-Rodney L. and Annette Waddell to Jule and Melissa A. Bordas, $567,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Bridle Path Lane, 9240, No. M-Jianning Yao and Yan Huang to Bamidele O. Suarau, $195,000.

Eastern Morning Run, 8595-Jianning Yao and Yan Huang to Lucas Jordan and Stephanie Goldberg Monaldo, $562,500.

Grant Ave., 9214-Q&P Realty Corp. to James Spieker and Kristen Foy, $410,000.

Hitching Post Lane, 9170, No. C-Keith Foreman to Andrea M. and Ramiro J. Perez Del Castillo, $115,000.

Loch Leven Ct., 9424-Michael E. and Patrice M. Cerwonka to Kelly Leigh Galuska, $355,000.

Old Bond Mill Rd., 10690-Betty L. Coon to Gabriel A. Gutierrez, $320,000.

Riverbrink Ct., 9401-Donald G. Bauer to Walter and Delarich N. Che, $290,000.

Whiskey Run, 9830-Tennekka M. Grey to Walter Alfredo Benitez, $225,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Route 32, 545-Kuan Investments Corp. to Joshua Adam and Journey Lambert, $490,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Mitchells Way, 13596-Melissa Fray Smith to Jae Woong Byun and Soo Mi Lee, $978,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Old Annapolis Rd., 1625-Bach and Heidi Dang Vu to Deirdre M. Kidera, $495,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11110, No. E-Michael and Karen Kelly Mondonedo to Donald and Patricia Marschke, $294,000.