Greystone Ct., 30H-Gloria J. and Christopher M. Pope to Deidre L. Pendley, $175,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1119, No. 2A-Adam G. and Sarah A. Cohen to Jennifer M. Gavigan, $250,000.

McKinley St., 1303-Heather MacDonagh Ruby to Montana Puente, $247,200.

Pinecrest Dr., 1016-Toby L. Marucci to Erin M. Moyer, $319,000.

Ridge Dr., 601-Robert E. and Kayleigh A. Vaughn to Camille D.M. Caputo and Michael A. Sheetenhelm, $455,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Boatswain Way, 861-Valerie A. Gutterson to Edward M. and Teri L. Walos, $446,500.

Captain John Brice Way, 629-Ashley Jackson Walden to Carrie Do, $386,500.

Coachway, 934-John Sidney McCain IV and Renee Jessica Swift to Henry Wade, Tracy Wegener, and Henry J. and Jacqueline W. Franks, $850,000.

Cranes Crook Lane, 123-Antoinette E. Berkshire to Kathleen B. Corry, $390,000.

Gingerview Lane, 2704-Robert H. Heller Jr. to Peter Joseph Larnish and Mark J. Jordan, $575,000.

Haven Cv. N., 2518-Marion F. Heelan to Patricia Ann Sansbury and Donald S. Taylor, $385,000.

Mansion Ridge Rd., 1710-Bo Carl and Tina Mae Bjarekull to Glenn and Diana Pinnow, $710,000.

Parole St., 23-Christopher Neidhart and Kirstin Lustila to Kwesi Asante and Sharika Crawford, $347,000.

Robinhood Rd., 1755-Robert and Meredith Beach to Chad Houser and Rachel Sandifer, $524,900.

Sydney Terr., 707-Sondra and Lawrence Langweil to Bruce A. and Mary E. Phillips, $484,000.

Virginia St., 1599-Katie M. McKay to Robert and Kayleigh Vaughn, $715,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bradford Ave., 809-Michael G. Lawler to Sammy R. Smutz Jr. and Julie L. Hare, $450,000.

Greenhill Ct., 544-Magothy River Properties Corp. to Cassandra D. Alls, $259,900.

Medinah Ct., 1408-Elizabeth Nicole Bauer to Thomas Stone and Christina Elder, $284,000.

Saint Antons Way, 246-Colin K. and Christine K. Soucy to G. Arthur and Carol A. Robbins, $675,000.

Stockton Lane, 106-Robert L. and Barbara G. Dean to John R. and Elizabeth M. Witt, $614,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Edison St., 309-Mark R. and Joan Nicholson Megna to Iris N. Herrarte Herrador, $220,000.

Seward Ave., 452-Richard and Sharon D. Bilenki to Rolando D. Aguirre Turcios and Delmy Y. Hernandez Ramos, $158,762.

Third Ave., 107-Shannon Brightwell Blair to Jeremy Joseph and Tammy L. Booth, $225,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Arlie Dr., 5-Philip Robert and Susan Smith Artigiani to Hilarey Kirsner and Brian Craig Leonard, $739,900.

Candy Ct., 614-Mark A. Brungart to Danilo and Lauren Sandoval, $980,000.

Harmony Lane, 1312-Paul Michael Langford to Christopher and Jenni Biondi, $800,000.

Little Magothy View, 1152-Gary and Amanda Phinith to Eric Compton, $445,000.

Mount Holly Dr., 969-Bridgeton Homes Corp. to Conrad A. and Sena G. Houeto, $475,000.

Ridout Rd., 1603-Janet S. and Jacob H. Steele IV to Robert B. Roper, $675,000.

Thomas Dr., 1901-Robert J. and Stacey E. Oliff to Diane Adele Casanova, $475,000.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Ct., 1601, No. 10F-Kevin E. Marvin to Telisa M. Moore, $215,000.

Chapman Rd., 1611-Scott E. Tallman to Brian M. and Jill S. Thrash, $575,000.

Erics Ct., 2808-Adriene Woodin to Amara L.K. and Kathryn A. Skaluba, $565,900.

Fendall Ct., 1649-Carla E.R. Robinson to Patrick J. and Kristin L. Varner Maslar, $155,000.

Laconia Ct., 2325-Angela Smith to Stacy Dew, $367,000.

Middle Bridge Ct., 2905-Curtis A. and Barbara Jean Loftis to Juan B. Nunez Fernandez, $559,999.

Regents Park Rd. E., 1814-Bryan S. and Melissa K. Koslosky to David J. Webber, $455,000.

Simsbury Ct., 1117-Susan A. Corbett to Vijaya Gopalan, $256,000.

Windy Oak Ct., 2612-Erin K. Hazard to Stephanie Helene Fokam, $364,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Oak Trail, 827-Castor Industries Corp. to Benjamin H. Emory, $284,900.

Whitewood Trail, 814-Michael J. and Bethany A. Halpern to Laurie McKinley Kiser, $525,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Riverwood Way, 1349-Gregory M. Borek and estate of David K. Bealer to April A. Searcy, $310,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Central Ave. W., 1154-Marta Sylvester Potter to Luke R. Knowlton, $325,000.

Santa Maria Lane, 668-Jacqueline R. Payne and estate of Rosa E. King to Kenneth David and Barbara A. Sweet, $735,000.

DEALE AREA

Marshall St., 606-William T. Suitt and Wendy L. Nutwell to Christine and Eric Hoese, $305,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Claiborne Rd., 126-Kent L. and Patricia M. Smith to Margaret N. Grady and Kristina D. Southerly, $550,000.

Decker Pl., 3300-Kathleen R. Tipton and Loren W. Hall to Andres F. and Nancy Zuniga, $390,000.

Night Haven Ct., 228-Carla T. Lucente to Sarah Corrigan, $339,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1-Peter J. and Barbara J. Devries to Tara L. Hazel, $500,000.

Selby Blvd., 833-Toby J. and Tracie L. Fominaya to Kenneth Malcom and Melanie Rogers, $520,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

New Solomons Island Rd., 6725-Patricia J. Clemens to Rebecca Beeman, $485,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Freeland Ct., 827-Truman SC6 MD ML Corp. to Hugo and Jean Delaguila, $385,000.

Saint Heather Lane, 2108-Timothy P. and Patricia J. Trudeau to Sakina A. Ansari, $695,000.

Watts Ave., 523-Betty G. Rose to Philip Dempsey Jr. and Callie Mullikin, $340,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Allen Wood Ct., 7711-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Irys Agbortabi, $326,656.

Candle Light Lane, 241-Connie Jean Speedy to Mary L. and Mitchell C. Vukov, $130,000.

Cross Creek Dr., 293-Frank Lemaster to Natalia A. Franklin, $320,000.

Glenview Ave., 701-John C. Bauer Jr. to Kevin Flores and Kaitlyn George, $249,000.

Kimberly Lane, 1214-Marway Properties Corp. to John Wayne and Kristy Michelle Johnson, $240,000.

Oakleigh Ave., 305-Nueva Vista Landscaping and Irrigation System to Deborah Powe, $334,647.

Phirne Rd. W., 380-Monica Hardesty Orr to Rebecca and Bonnie M. Smith, $302,000.

Wellham Ave., 321-Danny and Edward Lawrence Windsor to Rosa E. Valle Franco, Jose Valle Tejada and Lissbeth B. Valle Franco, $240,000.

Winton Ave., 702-Kevin M. and Elizabeth Millett to Justin K. and Jesse Johnson, $299,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Canton Way, 7512-Raegan Lane and Brandon Keith Knight to Jin and Eun Ju Park, $320,000.

Cedarcliff Dr., 1100-Lorena and Elisa Limon to Cecilio E. Limon Ruvalcaba, $275,000.

Eiderdown Ct., 6605-Joseli Girardi Wright to Kyle D. and Emily Hennessy, $271,000.

Hidden Oak Lane, 717-Gray and Barbara L. Forcey to Rajiv Bhanot, $350,000.

Home Water Way, 6503, No. 303-Robert J. and Darlene J. Spurrier to Tonya Wagner, $174,900.

Lyndon Ct., 7625-Matthew Brian and Gina Ballintyn to Xinhua Qu and Delong Liu, $315,000.

Millhouse Dr., 732-Levi J. and Nichole Koehler to Michael P. and Renee L. Morrill, $348,450.

Oriole Ave., 828-Shelby and Taylor Smith to Thomas Batzold, $313,000.

Rapid Water Way, 6609, No. 301-David T. and Debora D. Speier to Gurdeep Singh and Gurdev Kaur Buttar, $160,000.

Spring Maiden Ct., 200, No. 104-Wayne Muzik to Carlos Enrique Lopez, $155,000.

Thomas Rd., 1021-James M. Phipps to Barbara Espiau, $235,000.

HANOVER AREA

Duncannon Lane, 7705-Matthew D. Bichner and Casey L. Poole to Y. Nhu Nguyen, $340,000.

Forest Ave., 7255-Joan E. Woodall to Rebecca L., Daniel G., Connie R. and Gordon G. Mosley, $500,000.

Richmond Way, 2629-Kedwin and Emily Jane Hernandez to Adrian and Brittany Janelle Tibbs, $390,000.

Split Creek Lane, 2112-Tara L. Mikkelsen to Kyle F. Gilbert, $422,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Cumberstone Rd., 1053-Charles D. and Penelope Lee Kidd to Julie Renee Linkins, $645,000.

LAUREL AREA

Bitterwood Pl., 3406, No. J202-Selena L. Cooks to Luis Antonio Morales Sr., $215,500.

Londonleaf Lane, 3435-Tomica Carter to Serges Bruno Tientcheu Tchouabou, $276,000.

Old Line Ave., 352-Karen Lynn Huguley, and Mary J. and Walter D. Minnick Jr. to Jose A. Granados Rodriguez and Daysi E. Perez Solis, $349,900.

Spice Bush Rd., 3032-Jason E. and Karen P. Lindsey to Aaron Keith Watson, $319,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Camp Meade Rd. S., 803-Robert Starsoneck to Ashley Nicole Shea and Joshua Richard Wader, $235,000.

Lynvue Rd., 817-Lawrence J. and Dana L. Cate to Jason M. and Sarah E. Wisthoff, $290,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Merlot St., 128-Sophia Moncrieffe Jordan to Oluwayomi L. Idowu, $386,000.

Oakdale Cir., 914-David Hostetler and Emily A. Loffredo to David Hunt and Victoria Merrian Steger, $370,000.

Valleywood Rd., 498-John Dorer and estate of Josefa B. Dorer to Monique D. Pridgen, $208,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Walnut Ave., 806-Tracy and Linda Bloedel to Robert and Liliana Stowe, $466,900.

ODENTON AREA

Autumn Harvest Ct., 2400, No. 302-George Deluca to Carlos Arbelo, $221,724.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 1911-John and Kwi Chae Sampson to Lance and Shahn J. Cleghorn, $399,000.

Clarion Ct., 2605, No. 202-Lee A. Wellman to Rita J. and John A. Purdy, $255,000.

Found Artifact Dr., 7625-Arnold E. Bell to Seth and Diane Barker, $425,000.

Leeds Creek Cir., 126-Melissa A. and Brian O. Davis to Gideon C. Amedson, $329,500.

Militia Lane, 1920-Gloria J. Hubbard to Jonathan K. and Natallia Fields, $305,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2673-NVR Inc. to Zhang Guo, $711,715.

Rainy Spring Ct., 2647-Glenn D. Roettger to Nathalie Forster, $294,000.

Saint Michaels Cir., 293-Tia W. Caphart to Kevin Mark Bristol, $315,000.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8615, No. 201-Louis Weinkam Jr. and Thelma Younger to Jin Il and Eun Ju Park, $197,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Valley Dr., 8023-Anthony C. Ekweozoh to Dawn M. Birmelin, $310,000.

Bedford Rd., 8417-Herbert H. Rowe and estate of Elinor Josephine McCrone to Jefferson J. Hatridge, $235,000.

Caliburn Ct., 8005-Jason S. and Christine D. Welborn to Mary Kate and Joseph M. Seborowski, $325,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 7940-Charles Richter Jr. to Mark Nevin Mellinger, $314,990.

Grandview Rd., 1681-Residential Value Corp. to Christopher G. and Sarah C. Thompson, $500,000.

Johnson Rd., 29-Christopher R. and Katelyn J. Hooper to Aundrea D. and Sarah E. Atwood Starkey, $474,900.

Magothy Blvd., 273-Hugo Cantu to Katelynn Mackenzie Schmidt and Christopher John Musterman, $292,000.

Mountain Rd., 5106-James W. and Patricia G. Walls to Avery Gable and Emily Browning, $240,000.

New Freetown Rd., 7871-Jocelyn E. Rosales and Modesta Jonas to Daryl Wilburn, $275,000.

Princess Pl., 7701-Brenda Parker to Timothy and Amber Wilburn, $325,000.

Seaborne Dr., 3-Arthur C. and Kenneth N. King to Kerri Lynn and Alan Louis Brooks, $540,900.

Trails End Rd., 1059-Alan M. Cohan and Katherine M. Highfield to Leisha A. Self and Daniel Snyder, $672,500.

10th St., 992-Joseph and Kellie Lynn Bennett to Nicole Sheerer, $321,000.

RIVA AREA

Dogwood Rd., 15-Gilbert D. and Linda L. Costa to Paula Pisano, $257,500.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7811-D.R. Horton Inc. to Michelle Shonte McIntyre and Troy Christian Willis, $380,195.

Amalfi Lane, 7833-D.R. Horton Inc. to Arti Y., Charmi Yogesh, Raginiben Yogeshkumar and Yogeshkumar Mohanbhai Patel, $395,000.

Cuire Dr., 1917-Paul W. and Paul H. Burchell to Linda H. Turner, $350,000.

Dubbs Dr., 8351-Eugene L. and Linda D. Jarrett to Matthew Moore and Kendall Concini, $345,500.

Lucky Rd., 817-Kyle N. Gibson to Joshua A. Hitch and Laura S. Romulus, $328,000.

Old Camp Meade Rd., 1246-Janet Carol Ray and estate of William Edward Ray Sr. to Ashley K. Thompson and David Chandavong, $253,650.

Sicily Lane, 1155-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tanesha Williams, $360,000.

Sycamore Hill Rd., 878-Charles C. and Althea M. Jackson to Dirk and Angela M. Haehl, $452,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Cypresspointe Dr., 614-Michael I. and Maura Callanan to Nicholas Eli and Christina M. Fritts, $630,000.

McKinsey Park Dr., 604, No. 405-Robert W. Michaelson and estate of Benjamin Michaelson Jr. to Patrick J. and Mary R. Dean, $355,000.

Riverdale Rd., 283-Brady C. Dunlap to Cameron Dann and Allison Cahanin, $394,000.

Westerly Way, 2-Catherine M. Soldan Horton to Jeffrey S. and Theresa M. Brown, $658,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Hayes Rd., 1228-Barbara A. Bunch and estate of Joseph C. Sauerwein to James J. and Suzanne L. Lawrence, $515,000.

Washington Ave., 4733-Phyllis A. Birckhead to Matthew Jacob Miller, $265,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Breconshire Rd., 10188-John L. Schlimm Jr. and Melissa J. Holtz to Eric and Marjorie Y. Fong, $605,000.

Hobsons Choice Lane, 10117-Douglas N. Saar to Elizabeth Ann and Philip Michael Lacombe, $600,000.

Lynway Ct., 3623-Louis A. Spittel to Chun Y. and Tomomi Tsang, $635,000.

Morningview Ct., 3639-Man Hyung and Hee Ja Chang to Mai Jin Zhu and Huiling Chen, $430,000.

Royal Ascot Ct., 10332-Steven Y. Durkee to Lance and Anita Byrd, $815,000.

Valerie Carol Ct., 3724-John V. and Jeannine M. Mianulli to Jessica N. and Christopher A. Plunkett, $705,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Bella Notte Way, 13530-Antonio and Carma Torres to Adam S. Weltz and Suchitra Paranji, $1.48 million.

Ramsgate Ct., 7120-Baltimore Washington Conference of United Methodist Churches to Russell Bradley and Kristyn Berger, $850,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Campfire, 6119-Christopher L. and Kristin M. Davis to Joann Eileen Meade, $482,000.

Hickory Log Cir., 7471-Urban Housing Corp. to Johnatan A. Torrico Crespo and Nina Harris, $280,000.

Landbreeze Row, 9574-Kapil and Erin Marie O’Connor Bhanot to Joseph P. Salerno III, $350,000.

Little Foxes Run, 6122-Urban Housing Corp. to Emmanuel Adu and Akosua Adu Gyamfi, $339,000.

Patriot Lane, 5227-Emily M. and Aaron W. Shreve to Piotr Grochowski, $320,000.

Sage Brush Way, 8786, No. 21-Jon Marc Hornstein to Richard and Elaine Blackman, $559,000.

Sleep Soft Cir., 7204-Priti Atul Desai to Javier J. Montalvo Patricio and Victoria Alvarenga, $295,000.

Sweet Clover, 7418-John Philip St. Onge and estate of Ann Carolyn Danner to David H. Smile, $295,000.

Tilted Stone, 5467-Omri and Naomi Haberman to Trent Carr and Sophia Abdali, $277,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6226, No. 102-Corey and Julie Snyder to Omri and Carolina Kagan, $267,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Bucksaw Ct., 5404-Bita and Julius Ngwa to Ren Chou Zheng and Li Qin Lin, $574,900.

Durham Rd. W., 5001-Dena Engineering Corp. to Vytas Christopher and Natalie Corrine Rivers, $555,000.

Killingworth Way, 5421-Ryan Moore and Faith W. Nguyen to Ryan Lykins and Stephanie Wilburn, $410,500.

Pendulum Lane, 6910-Craig Combs and Lane Leslie Cobb to Stephen and Sandra Olive, $633,000.

Shepherd Sq., 6053, No. 91-Sonya S. Zacker to John Lamar Neal, $275,000.

Tarkington Pl., 5315-Paul Navarro and Daniel Louis DiPietro to Karen L. Cervantes and Giancarlo F. Huisa Loayza, $380,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5652-Louis Cardona III and estate of Aubrey Fig to Lauren Crudup Ero, $339,500.

DAYTON AREA

High Forest Ct., 15001-Kenneth T. and Marian T. Roche to Scott Bradford and Lisa Brooke Wallace, $805,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Darby Downs, 7230, No. R-Elaine V. Johnson to Lisa Maria Green, $249,900.

Ducketts Lane, 6990, No. 45-2-Joseph Z. and Joy Becker to Alexandra Kyritsopoulos, $248,000.

Hunter Rd., 6645-Michael M. Moran to Evan Franklin and Lauren Alexandria Varden, $355,000.

Manchester Way, 6248-Dean T. and Pascoa Marcela Chambliss to Denise N. Dotson, $355,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5940-Angela M. Phillips Price to Kathryn D. Huurman and Blanche D. Peters, $250,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Church Rd., 3534-Katherine Crist Fluri to Lawrence L. and Heather F. Gaetano, $430,000.

Harvest View Ct., 8554-Kalpesh N. and Divya Raval to Xiaoyan He, $385,000.

Lee Hollow Pl., 4846-Gyung Ho Song to Syedahamed Idris Sanoor Buslul Huck and Nabeela Pulavan Syed Masood, $463,000.

Oldfield Lane, 7612-Richard S. and Priscilla Fussell to Prem and Anita Bansal, $341,000.

Springs Dr. W., 3266, No. 14-El Mina Corp. to Heijin Oh, $315,000.

Widdup Ct., 4705-Nasir Hamidy to Eric Frazier, $529,000.

FULTON AREA

Edenton Ct., 8521-Joseph R. and Lisa Lombardo to Abraham Gebremichael and Mima Lemma, $600,000.

Fulton Estates Ct., 12150-Robert Howard and Nicole Lynn Busick to Anuj and Daljit K. Soni, $1.01 million.

Meandering Stream Way, 7016-Nicholas A. and Christine M. Pannunzio to John F. and Jennifer A. Garancheski, $940,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Roxmill Ct., 4050-Hal R. and Cynthia A. Friedman to Mark Bickel and Christina Stefanelli, $590,000.

JESSUP AREA

Mission Rd., 8212-Chester W. and Teresa K. Brookover to Irvin A. Guzman Ayala, Elba L. Guzman and Josselin V. Salinas Ayala, $390,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Amherst Ave., 6356-Ardella M. Barron to Jill L. Mackin, $306,000.

Clocktower Lane, 9539-Stephen P. and Libet Garber to Cailin Preston, $305,000.

Hidden Cove, 7362-Alice S. and David Andrew Czolba to Brandon C. and Tilysha M. Gleason, $292,500.

Rainleaf Ct., 9832-Brian Stupi and Jeanine Pennington to Senait Kibret Lodamo, $330,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Deer Haven Rd., 12124-William R. and Donna R. Linkow to Jeffrey W. and Nicole Harper Lewis, $775,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Carrollton Ave., 8862-Christopher D. and Elizabeth A. Passmore to James R. and Anne Marie Buchanan, $362,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Charmed Days, 8424-Kevin Gum Sik and Joung Sook Bae to Terri D. Pope, $445,000.

Garden Ranges, 9853-Jay J. and Joyce E. Hong to Emily Catherine and Michael Ian Preissner, $505,000.

Helmart Dr., 7958-Paul D. and Laurene M. Loisel to John W. and Kathleen T. Demaree, $566,000.

Horsham Dr., 9676-Edward L. Poindexter to Nikkia and Justin Stephen Johnson, $360,000.

Moonshine Holw., 9080, No. P-Raimunda Blakslee to Bella E. Trigueros Herrera, $230,000.

Pamela Way, 8474, No. 105-Brijesh Patel to Venu G. Gadde, $447,500.

Saddlebrook Ct., 10525-Peter C. and Eilene D. Koenigsberg Brocenos to Antonio A. Valladares, $277,500.

Second St. N., 9412-Kenneth E. and Jennifer H. Kassing to Inna N. and Daniel D. Paka, $315,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Barnard Way, 12435-Alan B. and Jonas Jacobson to Wyatt Gunter Mackie, $630,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Timberleigh Way, 17483-Rachel Hutman and estate of Rhonda Brooke Ford to Alexandra Seligh and John Donovan, $400,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Evening Dew Dr., 2909, No. 104-Bryan O. and Elisabetta Froehlich to Richard A. and Nena H. Miller, $525,000.