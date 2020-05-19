Harness Creek Rd., 3275-Christine R. and Carl W. Ulrich to Michael Taylor Debord, $795,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1144, No. 3B-Diane M. Cassidy to Daniel Brian and Krista H. Neff, $285,000.

Norma Alley, 101-Milkshake Corp. to Kevin Gerard and Valerie Lynn Barry, $560,000.

Primrose Ct., 1113, No. 303-Spa Cove Homeowner Corp. to Zollie Stevenson Jr., $219,000.

Romar Dr., 1-Charles A. and Janice C. Marmor to Malcolm Christopher and Christianne Fearey, $403,000.

State St., 326-Livia H. Barton to John Joseph Cahill IV, $875,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Atwater Dr., 313-Marseille Bunk to Patricia A. Smith, $289,900.

Boyds Cove Dr., 2901-Joseph W. Stensland to James and Kristin Foringer Reilly, $735,000.

Charles St., 108-David D. and Rebecca High to Michael and Patricia Anne Spataro, $648,800.

Conduit St., 90-Kenneth Q. and Andrea S. Fionda to Laura and Michael Sullivan, $980,000.

Dewey Dr., 329-Kenneth L. and Kelly R. Johns to Beth D. Haskel, $530,000.

Honeysuckle Ridge Ct., 1603-Diane B. Keppen to Cardinal Crusoe, $702,500.

King George St., 272-William M. and Bella K. Johnson to Thomas M. and Jocelyn Munns, $585,000.

Merryman Ct., 117-Deborah A. O’Bryhim to Garrett Dye, $173,000.

Scenic Hills Way, 852-James J. Klaver and estate of Irene Klaver to Albert L. and Carolyn S. Strunk, $438,050.

Seasons Way, 2832-Sara R. Poldmae to Morgan C. Simpson, $400,000.

Thimble Shoals Ct., 549-Seth and Diane Barker to Lindley G. Earl, $595,000.

Westminster Way, 1705-Thomas T. and Allison Vannoy to Richard, Mary Kay and Taylor Lantrip, $720,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Dale Ct., 505-Nova C. and Joshua N. Chamberlain to Taylor Tarter and Grace Ann Fitzpatrick, $336,000.

Haskell Dr., 304-Daniel A. and Cathelene M. Gordon Bessom to Raymond Mark Perry Jr., $379,900.

Oakland Hills Ct., 601G-Rachael L. Friedman and Tina D. Kilpartick to Michael R. Ford, $170,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 702-Isaac and Nancy R. Feiges to Beau Patrick Nelson, $173,000.

Ulmstead Cir., 1033-Suzanne E. Kennerly to Valerie E. Dubitsky, $580,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cedar Hill Lane E., 210-NVR Inc. to Benito Diaz and Denisse Velez, $421,280.

Holy Cross Rd., 702-GLR Properties Corp. to Yosselin A. Marroquin Artiga and Luis G. Alfaro Ibarra, $289,900.

Wallace Ave., 11-Midaeja L. Priest to Miguel Edgardo Beltran Chavez and Sandra Maricela Beltran, $235,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blossom Tree Dr., 379-David Griffith Grove to Janice K. Hariadi, $235,000.

Carvel Rd., 6-Robert A. Wolfe to James and Linda Bowersox, $600,000.

Harmony Lane, 1401-Marjorie and David S. Jones to Gregory John and Karen Marie Hinkleman, $525,000.

Long Green Dr., 1750-Edwin and David J. Copeland to Charles Z. and Sheryl T. Skord, $375,000.

Neptune Pl., 1195-Diane A. Casanova to Joshua Daniel Smith, $429,000.

Stonehurst Ct., 814-Glide Path Real Estate Investors Inc. to Nathan Young Atkins III, $375,000.

Winchester Beach Dr., 219-Richard A. and Victoria H. Young to David L. and Carla P. Vogel, $2.4 million.

CHURCHTON AREA

Chesapeake Dr., 1268-Steven C. Smith to Gail S. Campbell, $1.01 million.

CROFTON AREA

Birdwood Ct., 1508-From House to Home Inc. to Ashley Leighton, $325,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 2445-Donald R. and Peggy J. May to Oliver and Ann Marie Leinemann, $540,000.

Foxdale Ct., 1848-Michael R. and Ryan M. Hart to Ziyuan Shao and Xiuru Chen, $280,000.

Lizbec Ct., 2410-Angela M. Ricciuti to Christine M. Rogers, $261,650.

Neumann Way, 1866-James S. and Mary B. Regan to James A. Corsetti and Margaret Z. Dominguez, $540,000.

Shadywood Ct., 1500-Erik Christopher and Jennifer Besecker to David Joseph and Leigh Marie Rau, $497,500.

Walleye Dr., 1685-Ronald Keith and Babe Hanna to Jaimia Sade Goodwin and Jocelyn Chapman, $270,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Algonquin Rd., 1212-William B. and Barbara A. Jack to Timothy P.L. and Patricia J. Trudeau, $865,000.

Hemlock Trail, 384-Ashley R. Raymond to Howard Charles Smith III, $330,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Triwater Ct., 1357-Tandem Development Group Corp. to Frances M. Sudano, $325,000.

West End Dr., 7918-Marie Ryder and Craig Brown to John R. Hobson, $286,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Kings Retreat Dr., 850-Perry C. and Ellen G. Reith to Andris Janis and Catherine Bicevskis, $575,000.

Strawberry Run, 3332-Roger S. Law to Arnold C. and Robin M. Oliff, $475,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 227-Pamela Taylor to Douglas L. and Joellyn Fountain, $377,500.

Colony Point Pl., 312-Nancy H. Carey and Dorothy E. Hartlove to Mildred Gail Hill, $399,900.

Glebe Meadow Way, 3770-Cheryl L. Edwards Anderson to Todd Keys and Jennifer Simmons, $400,000.

Mayo Rd., 1138-Stephen W. Carson and Kathrine A. Malliton to Joseph and Ashley Wilkerson, $545,000.

Oakwood Rd., 117-Beth Ciancaglini to Tina M. Tozzi, $365,900.

Ridge Ave., 48-Linda S. Lamon and Linda S. Musgrave to Natalie F. Spooner and Robert W. Garland, $425,000.

Steuart Lane, 2-Sherri Lee Collison and Joseph Murphy Jr. to Rosario Guardado Rodriguez, $265,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1149-Brenda Christina Ervin to Davis Chhy and Minseon Kim, $385,000.

Kingsway Dr., 1513-Rajasekhar Medicherla and Madhavi Vootukuru to Lucia Disano, $473,000.

School Lane, 951-Carol Beth Diggs and estate of Lindsay M. Ruland to Peter M. and Samantha C. Setlock, $368,875.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Meadow Lane, 1807-Charles F. Stein IV and Laura Stein Wrightson to Brent B. and Kathleen H. Wiesel, $2.62 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Brownshade Dr., 23-Jerry W. and Diane M. Stamer to Douglas Stephen Bennett, $300,000.

Castle Hedge Dell, 7958-Debra A. Davidson to Andrea Kelly Myers Lohman and Carlton Scurry, $288,000.

Delmar Ave., 407-Patrick M. and Joung Hwa Scarlett to Samuel C. Loyd, $275,000.

Glen Ct., 534-Heather Gray and Adam D. Hull to Jeremy Stephan Thomas Jr., $150,000.

Hyde Park Dr., 735-Corey M. and Sarah A. Paterson to Christopher Thomas and Yolandi Stuart, $271,000.

Oxford Dr., 304-Raymond Cruz to Christian C. Gallicchio, $265,000.

Red Fox Cir., 138-Joseph D. Perron Jr. to Emily Logan, $342,500.

Valiant Cir., 407-Mang Pau to Nia Eshe Burley, $209,900.

Wistful Vista Ct., 391-John J. and Patricia Ann Gaitley to Grason S. Wolfe and Jessica T. Michaels, $300,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Bluffton Dr., 558-Brian and Amy Clark to Levi Walker and Breanne M. O’Neill, $361,750.

Castle Harbour Way, 1111, No. 3C-Gregory L. Sizemore to Marilaine Chery, $147,000.

Dorchester Rd., 114-Tony and Suzanne R. Mundella to Averie L. Harvey, $320,000.

Gatewater Ct., 351, No. D-Linda Doran and Florence F. Merrick to Max Bauer, $156,000.

Jamie Ct., 374-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Nestor O. Blanco and Omar Stanley Blanco Lopez, $250,000.

Kuethe Rd. NE, 526-Brenda Banning to Carolina Pizo Carvajal and Andres Solano, $259,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7364-Deion D. and Mary E. Collins to James O. and Latoya P. Perry, $362,000.

Ravenwood Dr., 616-Matthew and Mark F. Carter to Ali M. Aliwi, $300,000.

Summit Ave., 104-Foundation Property Investments Corp. to Hector M. Orellana and Claudia E. Calix Cruz, $250,000.

Water Fountain Way, 112, No. 102-Frank A. and Doris L. Ruff to Sharon Pedde, $158,000.

HANOVER AREA

Amber Crest Rd., 2709-Kyle A. Behnke to Oluwafunto Oladimeji Ojuri, $392,000.

Fair Oak Dr., 7257-Earney and Deidra Neveu to Jahron Hall, $360,000.

Hillcrest Rd., 902-Ryan W. Doggett to Andres M. Cottin and Cristina M. Andrade Pires, $459,900.

Sassafras Ct., 1214-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Do Im Yi and Chong Hyun Kim, $384,000.

Stemhart Lane, 7615-SM Arundel Neighborhoods Corp. to Diego Armando Rodriguez, $335,000.

JESSUP AREA

Elbridge Ct., 7318-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Anthony B. Leonard, $780,491.

LAUREL AREA

Federalsburg S., 231-David V. and Joan Marie Haas to Luis Miguel Gonzalez Rodriguez, $345,000.

Marganza S., 340-Alfred W. and Melinda S. Stone to Julio A. Cruz, $347,000.

Rabbit Chase Dr., 114-Juliana H. Chang to Lamont C. Mingo, $316,000.

Spring Gap S., 247-Sandra J. Rapp to Kristina Knubel, $363,000.

Woodland Manor Dr., 8550-Darek T. Kawamoto to Mai Hill, $330,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Traveller Ct., 614-Roger W. Snyder and Mary Virginia Miles to Brian A., Lesley G. and Marjorie J. O’Donnell, $677,300.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Horicon Point Dr., 8033-Darrean A. Horne to Fumiya Oshiro, $625,000.

Norwood Dr., 8420-Michael I. Mullins to Mark Wharton, $163,500.

ODENTON AREA

Blue Spring Ct., 2441, No. 101-Lynda Jean Carnochan to Leslie R. Bryant, $195,000.

Capistrano Way, 8617-Netsanet Kiffle to Michael A. Parr, $334,900.

Conquest Way, 2205-Jennifer Przydzial Sears to Michael B. Murray, $287,000.

Grape Arbor Way, 8719-David P. and Kayla E. Gorman to Karma and Perry Limes, $310,000.

Lisa Ave., 496-Micah D. Grosskopf to Irene C. and Ryan J. Remley, $339,900.

Old Waugh Chapel Rd., 631-Michael D. and Leila S. Miller to Trine and Russell Wicks, $555,000.

Piney Pass Way, 2508-Mark E. Ambrose to Sun Hee Lee, $336,000.

Sandy Walk Way, 2317-Dale E. and Kenan M. Cetin to Samantha D. and Justin L. King, $359,500.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bar Harbor Rd., 335-Tyler Billings to Raymond L. Hesse III and Kathleen Lovell, $300,000.

Brickwall Lane, 3557-Wells Fargo Bank and Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. to Sharon Burkhardt, $232,500.

Cedrela Dr., 7819-Patricia Anne Johnson to Jonathan Eric and Allison H. Lane, $650,000.

Hickory Nut Ct., 358-Heather M. Anderson to Jacqueline Gatton, $259,500.

Laico Ct., 8306-Kathy Charlotte Siske to Adam Lowe, $392,000.

Nature Walk Lane, 330-Eldon Robert and Lorine Sue Smith to Michael Zucco and Joan R. Barnett, $330,000.

Oyster Bay Harbour, 840-Judith L. Wheeler to Andrew J. Slaff, $244,000.

Riverside Dr., 610-Kirk D. and Kathleen M. Madsen to James A. and Stevie Lynn Young, $360,000.

204th St., 754-Zachary A. and Jillian Savercool to Jose Hernandez Crisosto, Roselia Soto Gamez and Maria Carolina Pu Soto, $262,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7823-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kubahki Antoinette Vincent, $394,170.

Blue Jay Ct., 1847-RBR Investments Corp. and Affordable Accounting Corp. to Jackie Ingram, $161,000.

Florida Ave., 1521-Nanette A. Suksta to Rena F. Vicente, $255,000.

Jamestowne Dr., 1363-Jessica A. Bingham to Dorcas Biyou and Etienne Boussougou, $255,000.

Monaco Dr., 1363-Dawn Raschen to Jennifer Ann Pumphrey, $235,000.

Poplar Grove Rd., 7794-Timothy W. and Lisa M. Jarvis to Dexter T. Thompson, $390,000.

Richard Ave., 109-John E. and Patti L. Winterbottom to David Gabriel Babaian, $344,500.

Stevenson Rd., 864-Ronald E. Eppard to Victor and John Kibec, $360,000.

Willow Branch Way, 1510-Toll VII Partnership to Lisa M. Robinson, $583,065.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Emerson Rd., 23-Stephen B. and Carolyn J. Pallett to Zachary and Shannon Aronson, $585,000.

Riggs Ave., 120-Carol Mary Ross and William F. Madden to Donald P. and Karilyn G. Mackey, $475,000.

Shore Rd., 661-Charles C. and Pamela V. Hewitt to Kurt R. and Laura M. Ivey, $1.02 million.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Solomons Island Rd., 6141-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Dana Marie and Darryle Claude Hall, $490,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Brookwood Rd., 3034-Norman E. and Michele M. Bechtel to Peter Seokdong and Sook Hee Lee, $350,000.

Fairway Dr., 10215-HW & Homes Corp. to Danielle R. and Nicholas J. Tamburrino, $607,000.

Joey Dr., 9318-Laura McManamy to Mary Theresa Noonan, $462,500.

Manor Lane, 4807-Elisa J. Kamens to Juan A. Caceres Noguera and Maria V. Dioverti Prono, $600,000.

Pine Bluffs Dr., 3216-Helen K. Nagel to Robert Wagner, $536,000.

Smokey Wreath Way, 4676-Jie Zhou and Yewei Liu to Christopher T. Monahan, $447,000.

Whitetail Lane, 11631-Wayne E. and Kimberly J. Preschel to Brian W. and Stephanie S. Tranter, $865,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Dark Hawk Cir., 8535-Kyle E. and Caitlyn P. Andersen to David A. and Taylor Sierra Carlin, $450,000.

Farbell Row, 6663-Christopher B. and Judith R. Watson to Michael D. and Elizabeth Teresa Warchol, $368,000.

Harp String, 7154-Richard J. and Shawna L. Weis to Erica Lisset and Douglas Fernando Morataya Palacios, $320,000.

Mirrorlight Pl., 5615-Marc Allan Richardson to Sarah Rae Robinson and Erik Christopher Johnson, $444,900.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5621-Mai Trinh Jamka to Alan L. Morrissette, $420,000.

Shining Oceans Way, 8820, No. 313-Doris C. and Lorenza Collins to Pamela Skulsky, $340,000.

Upwoods Lane, 9302-Nakaya Group Corp. to Robert Rovner, $305,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Apple Blossom Ride, 6513-Jerrold K. and Cecilia A. Jansohn to Jose A. Madrazo and Desislava Jeliazkova, $745,000.

Beech Creek Dr., 10883-Tara L. Hazel to William Frame, $480,000.

Cleos Ct., 10702-Michael Ian and Emily Catherine Preissner to James Masten Woomert, $610,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11450, No. 603-Christopher D. Adams to Kelly Elisabeth Ramirez, $175,000.

Pyramid Way, 6726-Opeyemi I. Idowu and Olusola O. Falodun to Emily Ngoc Tran and Luan An, $405,000.

Towering Oak Path, 6632-Thomas B. Stahl to Teresa Money, $660,000.

Wild Ginger Ct., 6050-Daniel Won Mun to Erika C. and Benjamin Chin, $282,800.

DAYTON AREA

Oakwood Overlook Ct., 4430-Jay M. and Cheryl L. Mott to Jeevan J. Kothapalli and Sravani Valluri, $725,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Doctor Patel Dr., 6237-Gina M. Sirianni to Wen Jing You, $430,000.

Meadowfield Ct., 6561-James E. and Robin M. Daley to Ouida Rohan, $479,900.

Race Rd., 5877-James E. Wagandt to Pete Cline and Josie Strycharz, $359,900.

Rowanberry Dr., 6026, No. 14-Randy and Adrieni Viana Fox to Bawi Za and Duh Lian, $225,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightlight Pl., 7962-Brian E. and Sarah M. McWilliams to Ramakrishna and Susmitha Girumala, $355,000.

Carls Ct., 8930, No. E-NVR Inc. to Benjamin Joseph Selzer and Kathy Lynn Claybrook, $369,900.

Goldfinch Ct., 5748-Maame S. Akumatey to Dixiao Fan, $367,500.

Hobble Ct., 3319-Eung Ho An and Eung Sam Ahn to Mohamed Shafi Shamsuddin and Shamim Banu Mohamed Shafi, $390,000.

Richards Valley Rd., 5796-Paul H. Shawcroft to Timothy S. Noel, $435,000.

Sunset Dr., 8375-Maryann Richards to Woineshet Aymeku and Amsalu G. Birhan, $380,000.

FULTON AREA

Federal St., 11639-Akhil Chhatre to David and Karen Shuttleworth, $940,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7662, No. 25-Angela J. Praisner and Steven D. Wendland to Zhiyuan Liu, $400,000.

Wayneridge St., 11721-Scott R. and Tanya S. Antonille to Yoriko Harigaya and Yukio Koibuchi, $640,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Union Chapel Rd., 14875-Charles Bradley Dudley and estate of James B. Dudley to Nalini Srinivasan, $649,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Mink Hollow Rd., 7061-Sara G. Parkerson Vita to Claudine Jacquemin, $875,000.

JESSUP AREA

Rosewood Way, 8946-John Alexander Reddick to Glen Thompson, $275,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Calm Sunset, 7250-Aland and Laurel Santamarina to Hayley E. Roper, $356,000.

Constant Course, 9062-Eric Frazier to Nguyen Trinh, $335,000.

Hingston Downs, 9647-Brian C. Gundersen to Veronica Torbert and David Parker, $296,000.

Sea Shadow, 9647-Sharka M. Prokes to Mary Charlotte McDermott and Jorge Giron Amaya, $415,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 11765-Donald Moock Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Rolland to Courtney M. Queen and Jereme R. Vaught, $600,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8761-Joe Jiyoung and Sun Mi Ahn to Terrance Jackson and Dereece D. Smither, $530,000.

Deep Skies Dr., 10129-Tiffini and Daryl Lucas to Win Zaw Htun and Htet Zarni Kyaw, $670,000.

Grant Ave., 9200-Haque Corp. to Amaka Ogbu, $406,000.

Hillcrest Dr., 10913-David Aaron and Andrea L. Lewis to Eric Michael and Chelsea G. Wall, $412,370.

Ocean Sand Ct., 9912-Myung Suk Barker to Deepak D. and Rohini J. Nalli, $670,000.

Redbridge Ct., 9226-Cheryl Eileen Summerville to Gene L. Chen, $270,000.

Tower Dr., 8638-Calvin J. Nalls Jr. to Eric D. Guy and Hansa Paloprakarn, $350,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Gaither Rd., 695-Mary M. Carone to Justin S. Hughes, $440,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Mitchells Way, 13524-Wade Grey and Melanie Eve Sterry to Randall V. Anderson and Ilana Ochman, $1.25 million.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Hounslow Dr., 10523-German Alan Delrosario Silverio to Andre J. and Jamila J. Desimone, $755,100.