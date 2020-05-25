Chesapeake Ave., 418-Bryce P. Hancock and estate of Stephanie L. Hancock to Gregory W. Ward, $530,000.

Ferry Point Rd., 498-Christopher and Janice Scotton to Jon D. Koons and Brooke A. Csensich, $1.23 million.

Hull Ave., 60-Beckwest Corp. to Anthony M. Caputo and Alison Ekstrom, $1.4 million.

Lake Dr. E., 132-Richard B. and Kristin H. Schwitzer to Gordon Scott and Mary E. Wallace, $2.1 million.

Mizzen Ct., 2-Tamara C. Radcliffe and Gregory G. Dickson to Brittany Ann Winters, $320,000.

Silverwood Cir., 10, No. 12-Keith Elliot and Jo Ann Martin to Melanie M. Smith, $172,500.

Walnut Ave., 1366-Susan K. Morales to Sherry B. Eyer, $465,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Brickhouse Bar Ct., 1698-James G. Banwell to Natasha and Antwan M. Weston, $545,000.

Claude St., 206-Clare M. Chapman to Jeffrey Roth and Sheila Golden, $700,000.

Eastern Point Ct., 2508-Thomas Richard Cugle Jr. and estate of Madeline H. Mahalik to Clinton D. and Sandra L. Siemens, $475,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 7-Christopher Kerby to Shari Lynn Gant, $289,000.

McDonough Rd., 312-Betty S. Goldstein to Kristin W. and Brian P. Blick, $510,000.

Post Oak Ct., 2700-Anne M. Crowley to Marc H. and Maria Nora Worthington McKenna, $625,000.

Steele Ave., 2-Nadja Maril and Peter B. Crilly to Holly M. and Michael R. Kendrick, $930,000.

Williams Dr., 7-Sandra L. Holman and estate of Roberta M. Taylor to Hunter William Cox, $365,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Birchwood Ct., 846-Paula J. Rice and estate of Megan Michelle Fowler Stanwix to Marwa Elfadaly, $418,000.

Dividing Ct., 176-Christopher J. and Laura Trizna to Donald L. and Elizabeth D. Kingston, $995,000.

Haven Holme Ct., 437-Leonard J. and Nicole M. Thompson to Tatiana S. and Stephen A. Westernik, $420,000.

Mosswood Ct., 1168-Andrea and Ramon Bambino to Eli H. Kapres, $317,000.

Stevens Ave., 313-Allan J. and Stephanie Himes to Sara and Paul Thompson, $449,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Reddish Hill Way, 103-NVR Inc. to Jevon Edward Dolan, $342,400.

13th Ave., 8-Carlos Manuel Lizardi to Shawn Troy Jones Jr., $220,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Nap Lane E., 11-Paul K. and Rebecca W. Holland to Robert C. and Emily Mayes, $650,000.

Sloop Dr., 1618-Ronald F. and Susan Stuart Miller to Leonard Jay and Nicole Thompson, $589,900.

CHURCHTON AREA

Carvel St., 5501-Janette Kaiser to Howard T. and Ingrid Sofia C. Hybinette Baldwin, $448,800.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Cir., 1784-David R. and Jennette L. Kormanik to Jamal James Green, $277,500.

Dryden Way, 1700-Anthony B. and Jill K. Hammock to Siobhan Littlefield and Seven Kem, $289,250.

Foggy Turn, 1323, No. 20-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sabrina L. Jones, $432,000.

Laconia Ct., 2361-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joseph P. and Laura L. Call, $318,000.

Mayfair Pl., 1723-Joseph Vincent Fagan Jr. to Veronica J. and Adedoyin Adewodu, $605,000.

Rochester St., 1772-Jeffrey T. and Carol C. Pfeiffer to Joseph Mark and Jennifer L. Kerley, $550,000.

Tedbury St., 1720-Robert G. and Donna A. Buchman to Jonathan Cory Gimperling, $453,000.

Windy Oak Ct., 2567-Anthony Joseph and Renee McKinnon to Alexander D. Manasseh, $365,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnutview Ct., 871-Amanda Christine Hammond Jenkins to John Vincent and Eurasia Marcela Santacroce, $269,400.

Riverside Dr., 1212-Libby Kedem and Agnes Vadasz to Elias D. and Kane Thomas Quinter, $365,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Danube Dr., 3763-Sara Z. Starry to Thomas A. Dipalma, $360,000.

Merrimac Rd., 3466-Douglas P. and Barbara J. McLendon to Eric J. and Katherine M. Grey, $1.16 million.

Strawberry Run, 3325-Denise W. Mileski to John J. Goldberg, $780,000.

DEALE AREA

Rockhold Creek Rd., 5979-Bridge Marina Corp. to Richard Todd Plummer, $320,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Carrs Ridge Rd., 4153-James and Joyce M. Perrie to Barbara Jane Redwood and Leslie C. Wells Jr., $460,000.

Londontown Rd., 612-Dale Abbott Dellinger Ivey to Dawn E. Evans, $331,000.

Quantico Rd., 1724-Christopher B. Simcox to Douglas and Beverly Hosie, $255,000.

Silver Run Rd., 418-Dale P. Myles to Elizabeth Withers, $310,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Four Seasons Dr., 2280-DMV Investments Corp. to Eric S. Bergsohn, $435,000.

Huntwood Dr., 2028-Stephen and Jessica Vallone to Brian Edward and Sara Dubsky, $670,000.

Puddingtons Patent Way, 2105-Kyle and Sheri Dean Parmelee to Ronald Dean Bateson and Evelyn Amanda Dipietro, $645,000.

Wigeon Way, 1409, No. 102-James L. and Firoozeh Sturdivant to Jeffry Scott and Jude Ann Snyder, $249,900.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Delmar Ave., 715-Your Home Services Corp. to Samuel Skinner Jr., $309,000.

Ferndale Ave., 18-CGB Consultants Corp. to Victor Osuchukwu, $270,000.

Kenilworth Ct., 464-Sisters Realty Corp. to Robyn Moriarty, $224,999.

Lindera Ct., 357-Ann M. Louderback to Nicholas B. and Valeria P. Bryan, $255,000.

Pamela Rd., 700-Kimberly D. Miller Walker to Robert L. and Angela N. Temple, $315,000.

Scotts Manor Dr., 195-TJ&K Real Estate Corp. to Sheriff Drammeh and Yaharr Ndow, $264,900.

Valiant Cir., 393-Lyle E. Wheeler to Zachary M. Jarrett, $222,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Blakistone Rd., 915-Christopher Daniel and Reba Knox to Afolabi and Stephanie N. Mojibola, $300,000.

Edenberry Way, 1029-Scott Glenn Lucci to Steven Kurt and Carin Lyn Siebers, $418,000.

Glenlea Dr., 119-Lauren M. Parker to Timothy L. Fenyes, $234,900.

Harding Rd., 8-North Arundel Estates Inc. to Laura Ibarra Ramirez, Gustavo Segura De La Cruz, Gustavo Alejandro Segura Ibarra and Laura Angelica Segura Ibarra, $240,000.

Lincoln Dr., 437-Patrick S. Smith and Baindu L. Mansaray to Faith D. Wilson, $295,000.

Marley Neck Rd., 13-Clement W. Cugle to Paul Wines, $238,500.

Phelps Ave., 314-Michelle G. Benvenga and estate of Daniel Valentine Gerhardt to Sharon Taylor, $280,000.

Renfro Dr., 400, No. 205-RPB Properties Corp. to Brenda and Bradley Guy Reihl, $145,000.

Stallings Dr., 7282-Catherine M. Waite to Melissa Ann Jones, $305,000.

Tanner Lane, 211-Department of Veterans Affairs to William Dre Sims, $310,000.

Wendover Rd., 4-Mpgreen Management Co. Inc. to Amber Elizabeth Morehead, $185,000.

HANOVER AREA

Allerford Dr., 1755-Nasser Al Nuaimi to K. Vanessa and Errol McDonald, $612,500.

Duncannon Lane, 7724-Angela Moloney and Andrew Weckerly to Katherine Fox and Charles Kelly, $425,000.

Langport Ct., 7512-James and Saowalak P. Kelly to Weldon D. Smith, $380,000.

Potters Hill Rd., 3123-NVR Inc. to Ana I. Garcia, $352,500.

Shade Branch Rd., 2642-Nicholas and Melissa Lamanna to Francel Susuico Durgala, $370,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Grays Rd., 241-William Dean and Beverly J. Kirk to Ronald Frederick and Denise Marie Brentzel, $540,000.

JESSUP AREA

Acorn Grove Way, 7404-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Tonja Eaton, $589,000.

LAUREL AREA

Green Grass Rd., 8311-Eunice Okim Chu to Sun Sang, Sang Sook and Grace Heeun Kim, $275,000.

Park Hall S., 322-Estate of James Glenn Skyrm to Stacy A. Rodriquez, $241,300.

Sweetbush Trail, 3627-Eleuterio Reyes and Erica Noel Hechanova to Laurie Ann Feuerstein, $442,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Mary Ave., 402-Lonnie W. and Gregory S. McLeskey to Michael G. McNally, $250,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bayard Rd., 340-Catherine R. Wilde and Joan M. Lockard to William M. and Judith L. Baker, $290,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Carli Ct., 8304-Nicholas V. and Renee L. Carparelli to Ahmed Mohamed Ibrahim and Heba Elkassabgi, $736,000.

Indian Landing Rd., 1193-Irene K. Wolford and estate of Juanita L. Wallace to Stephan L. and Ray Jason Rogers, $306,800.

Oakwood Rd., 8333-Robert Bailey to James R. Kiehne III, $243,000.

ODENTON AREA

Autumn Ridge Ct., 8715-Timothy W. Spear and Ashley M. Blair to Kendra Leigh Walker and Travis James Phelix, $300,000.

Eisenhower Ct., 222-Hendrik Perdana and Howard Limurti Lee to Raul E. Campos Giron and Maria E. Alvarenga De Campos, $335,000.

Ivy Landing Way, 2464-Diahann Covington and Larry Greene to Hoang Minh Nguyen, $380,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2647-NVR Inc. to Kafu Lieu Chau and Joshua Stephan Smith, $759,139.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8712-James E. and Teresa M. Hamilton to Joshua Baker and Kathryn L. Kaminsky, $325,000.

Provance Pl., 8604-Jodi M. Eisinger to Ryan Richard Alborz, $325,000.

Rosanna Dr., 1353-Residential Value Corp. to Barbara Lynn Estes, $369,000.

Scaffold Way, 1889-Shahnaz and Syed Aqil Hasnain to Theresa Ugbaja, $400,000.

Woodchuck Way, 3074-Mary Ruth Dunkman to Deborah A. Coffman, $410,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bravo Ct., 8110-Jinwei Zhu to Kirk E. Torstenson, $314,000.

Claiborne Rd., 330-John J. and Terry Orndorff to David Lee Pittman Jr. and Wendi Susan Martin, $410,000.

Duvall Hwy., 754-754 Duvall Highway Corp. to Miguel A. Ortiz Nieves and Crystal M. Rivera Perez, $322,000.

Halifax Ct., 3406-Jeremy and Suson Hare Albert to Kelsey M. Wilson and Edwin Jijon, $304,000.

Holmespun Dr., 1262-John Connery to Kayla N. Della, $255,000.

Metropolitan Blvd., 418-Nancy L. Gerczak to Zachary Mathew and Heather Lynn Howard, $479,000.

Notley Rd., 7732-Karen M. Pedra to Milton Cruz Lara, $238,900.

Pescara Ct., 3322-Sommai Gossard to Tyler Barnes, $250,000.

Whitaker Rd., 291-JHB Real Estate Investments Corp. to Teresa Hu, $284,500.

RIVA AREA

Glen Isle Rd., 2812-Patricia A. Buscher to Joseph Gary and Siobhan Casey, $320,000.

SEVERN AREA

Arlington Ct., 309-Jon O. and Carolyn Kent to Andrew Jensen, $500,000.

Bastille Rd., 7809-Corey Kidder to Adina Ungureanu, $341,000.

Brookmead Ct., 8029-CVF II Residential Investments I. Corp. and Newrez Corp. to Gwendolyn Burroughs Moore, $268,000.

Constant Ave., 231-Janice A. Smith to Michael D. Good, $550,000.

Franklin Ave., 7196-Kathryn Marie Drapalski Ventrudo to Anthony Francis Cervino, $310,000.

Hastings Hunt Way, 1203-Pennymac Corp. to Casey and Lindsey Nichols, $326,000.

Mcnelin Way, 7984-Karen L. and William A. Smith to Dennis and Brenda Alexander, $455,000.

Poplar Grove Rd., 7885-Andrew T. and Kathleen Atanasoff to Nathan E. and Sharilyn N. Biggerstaff, $473,000.

Sea Pine Cir., 1789-Patrick B. Haughton to Onell and Jankai Karr, $300,000.

Walton Rd., 8155-Rodney Scott Daff and estate of Shirley M. Daff to Hoang Van Phan, Kim Phuong T. Nguyen and Kelly Yen Phan, $387,500.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Chestnut Hill Ave., 20-Michael B. McKinnon to Lesa Goodhue, $449,900.

Isaiah Dr., 598-Margaret R. Gayle to David Lee and Diane Ball Payne, $735,000.

Roads End Lane, 114-George R. and Gregory P. Robinson to Michael and Megan Jupiter Cavanaugh, $450,000.

Severndale Rd., 16-John D. Killian and Marjorie K. Poe to Mark William and Jami Anna Balonis, $445,000.

South Dr., 332-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Kristina and James Carroll, $388,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Elm St., 4948-James D. and Amanda L. Smith to Brittany Hope Nicole and Thomas Huthmaker Jr., $258,000.

West Shady Side Rd. E., 1385-Jonathan and Katherine Baer to Brian Trott and Kathryn King, $428,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Blue Barrow Ride, 4250-Mark G. and Irene G. Thompson to Michael James Osgood, $770,000.

Cromwell Ct., 10318-Stephen Kuo Liang Wang to William J. and Sharon McMillon, $725,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4994, No. B4-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Daniel P. Acuna, $225,000.

Gaither Farm Rd., 11073-Morphix Inc. to Karen D. Dacres, $962,000.

Independence Way, 11200-Sajjad Warraich and Ashifa Asad to Julius and Bita Ngwa, $975,000.

Morning Ride Ct., 4617-Anthony John Dignazio to Kyle and Elizabeth Feeley, $480,000.

Paulskirk Dr., 9395-Stephen and Colette Newton to Ralph D. Belk, $550,000.

Sidehill Rd., 9017-Ann M. and Matthew E. Russ to Alexander R. Perez, $407,000.

Waverly Woods Dr., 10367-Paula R. Leard to James Q. Truong and Jongmin Park, $505,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Chapel Estates Dr., 11766-Jenene S. Hardy to Kourosh Aminian Razavi and Bahareh Negahban, $1.01 million.

Macbeth Farm Lane, 12865-Kwang S. Hong and Saie H. Kim to Haddijatou Secka Ogunsola, $1.4 million.

Westcott Pl., 6939-Danny T. and Barbara A. Shearer to Sumed Ibrahim and Matilda N. Hagan, $1.09 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Carved Stone, 7207-Bonnie Kay Ramsey to Shawn Denise and George Abraham Henson, $280,000.

Dockside Lane, 7252-Christina T.K. Huang to Yang Liu, $300,000.

Goose Landing Cir., 8888-Stacey Silver to Rachel Lynn and Vincent Robert Dudek, $295,000.

Kerry Hill Ct., 7326-Jason M. and Kara K. Beakley to Mario Field, $289,900.

Loring Dr., 6332-Brenton C.T. and Mollie P. Nelson to Jeremy and Chelsea Eileen Tischer, $325,000.

Oak Bush Terr., 8428-MTGLQ Investors to Ahmet Emin Karadag, $289,500.

Silver Arrows Way, 6119-Duane A. Tucker to Laurie A. Bornt, $355,000.

Sweet Clover, 7436-Arjun Mendhiratta and Shyam Dua to Umaru Remilekun and Denifah C. Bun Tejan, $295,000.

Thurso Ct., 5555-Judith A. Rappaport to Peter Sutter, $345,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Avalanche Way, 11206, No. B-Carol Michelle Lott to Darnell Watson, $213,000.

Cleos Ct., 10706-John W. and Linda D. Swift to John and Elizabeth Rascoe, $575,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10390, No. 4-8-Natasha Harrison Booms to Maribel and Gabriel Rizk, $177,500.

Gold Needle Way, 11950-Benjamin S. and Tracey R. Lumpkin to Sarah and Thedy Legros, $455,000.

Lightfoot Path, 5238-Ahren M. Graham to Nicholas and Heather Dibben, $345,000.

Manorstone Lane, 11509-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Isaac and Rosalind Danner, $925,000.

Roslyn Ct., 6818-John C. and Cynthia A. Renehan to Molly A. Nicholl, $775,000.

Still Cors, 5006-Jason Scott and Diane Marie Shaver to Lukasz Brozio and Natalia Kubicki, $535,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5664-U.S. Bank and Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust to Stephanie Cecile Smith, $290,000.

Windstream Dr., 10077, No. 4-Diane V. D’Aiutolo Collins and estate of Mary Virginia D’Aiutolo to Hugh and Margaret Jessell, $316,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Augustine Ave., 6084-Michael F. and Rosalba I. Blair to Matthew Youssef and Jennifer Roy, $445,000.

Blue Stream Dr., 8014-Veerkar Prasanna Vasant and Shetye Vaibhavi Chadrashekhar to Ramesh Varma Mudunuri and Mounika Thotakura, $420,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6904, No. 39-5-Shawn Klement to Brian Clash, $235,000.

Grouse Rd., 6630-Ronald L. and Frances D. Appel to Charles E. Gillin III, $369,900.

Karas Walk, 6115-Richard Simmons to Karyn F. and Theodore Nicholas Miller Katenkamp, $390,000.

Old Highgate Dr., 6402-Eric L. and Risheena L. Schwemle to Nasir and Asifa Hussain, $380,000.

Park Pl., 6920-Angela Fielder to Jonathan Rene Martinez Garcia, Gloria M. Garcia Morejon and Xiomara Lissette Majano Argueta, $260,000.

Quidditch Lane, 7830-Jae Woong and Eun Kyung Chang to Keyur and Jagdishbhai D. Patel, $397,000.

Tall Pin Oak Dr., 7630, No. 108-Caroline Ogunmuyiwa to Olatokunbo Doyinsola Sofidiya, $299,700.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bali Rd., 8657-Arthur Wayne and Kathleen S. Mathias to Sacha Theresa and Christopher James Moore, $510,000.

Brittany Dr., 4205-Joann Strock to Brian and Lisa Edwards, $350,000.

Linwood Dr., 8517-Susana Leibowitz and estate of Yolanda Schoolden to Daniel Alberto Cerna, $385,000.

Michaels Ridge, 8212-Robert S. and Dawna A. White to Manhari Sapkota and Ekta Koirala, $650,000.

Rockburn Dr., 7899-Clint W. and Lisa M. Sliker to Dennis Mathew and Anna Alex, $615,000.

Wheatfield Way, 8620-Sandhya B. Gilkerson to Grant E. and Ingrid Sobieski Foehrkolb, $385,000.

FULTON AREA

Gunston St., 8822-Steven A. Parker Sr. to Seyed Hootan Forghani Saeidabadi and Salma Mahzoon, $740,000.

Tilghman St., 7716-Patricia E. Dixon to Brian Matthew Sauk and Crystal Diane Schroeder, $687,500.

GLENELG AREA

Bensworth Way, 14331-Vincent and Aimee R. Decamillo to Christopher J. Stark and Alexandra Sunkel, $1.4 million.

JESSUP AREA

Glen Ct., 8284-Charles G. and Marnie C. Lowther to Miguel Molina Cruz, $312,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Broadcloth Way, 7549-Miguel G. and Monica A. Barrios to Sileshi Birhanu Akalat and Aden Bunara, $545,000.

Morning Mews, 9559-Carol Lott Frames and estate of Beverly Margaret Lott Wyatt to Chiakazia and Krystle W. Ragin, $525,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 7320, No. 36-Thomas N. Freed to Erin E. Bounds, $415,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Windsor Forest Rd., 18560-Christopher and Erin Martin Breedlove to Katharine Preville and Thomas Szeker, $522,500.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9404, No. 279-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Andrea Alves, $180,000.

Gordon Ct., 9302-Jaclyn Horton to Zachary D. and Keren E. Kline, $309,000.

Old Scaggsville Rd., 9442-Ashley E. Giddings Marvel to David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger, $162,000.

Tymat Ct., 9115-Beta Brothers Corp. to Kal T. Berhane, Kirubel A. Demse and Berhane Amdei, $335,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Louanne Ct., 2607-Michael and Annette D. Brown to Evan M. and Angela L. Krozy, $640,000.

Velvet Valley Dr., 3304-Lawrence G. and Anne M. Griffin to Nathan Stanley and Jenna Gandolfi Beigel, $780,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Jennings Chapel Rd., 3174-Elizabeth Carlson Van Norman to Evaldas and Jurate Bujanauskas, $423,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Bexley Dr., 2108-James K. and Elizabeth Maragakes Silvestri to Dooheui Nam and Jisook Lee, $445,000.