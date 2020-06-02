Edgewood Green Ct., 11-Brian Ulyatt to Margaret R. Keegan, $265,000.

Hilltop Lane, 280-Frank E. Shimko and Amelia S. Macaspac to Douglas Benedicto Umana Rosales and Astrid Abigail Miguel Pineda, $260,000.

Melvin Rd., 995-James C. and Christine M. Peterson to Marco A. and Debra James Chacon, $6.2 million.

Rockwell Ct., 32-Anna and Ivan Tisari to Cailey N. Hegarty, $259,900.

Van Buren Dr., 1309-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to Dorcia Tucker, $307,500.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Belle Ct., 42-Lawrence A. and Christine Thomas to Deborah Sandoval Marte, $193,000.

Dewey Dr., 217-Charles E. Roydhouse to Tara Cavaselis, $335,000.

Greenbriar Lane, 2631-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Jessica and Jonathan Nelson, $652,500.

Linden Ave., 302-James Kurt and Patricia Maureen Kimball to John Allen Wilkes, $375,000.

Nimitz Dr., 1707-EJL Properties Corp. to Betsy O. Meara, $520,000.

Pinedale Dr., 532-Alan and Terri Cronk to Michael Grenke, $519,500.

Riva Rd., 2570, No. 18C-Barbara Jean Murphy to Jason D., David C. and Judith C. Funkhouser, $164,000.

Warners Terr. N., 2003, No. 322-Kimberly A. Goldman to William E. Kirk, $255,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Green Dr., 635-Patrick Tzanis and estate of Warren Lee Prins to Jennifer M. and David B. Weaver, $430,000.

Colonial Ridge Lane, 492-Catherine D. Russell to Samuel Meyers and Bridget Brady, $324,900.

Harmony Ave., 783-White Heron Group Corp. to Chelsea Wilkinson and Charles J. Clark, $389,900.

Match Point Dr., 779-Ashley A. Rowe to Fernando Gonzalez Jr. and Olivia M. Roche, $249,900.

Ruxshire Dr., 798-Jason Noble to Mitchell and Nicole Miller, $365,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 610-Susan A. Nelson Stubbs and estate of Linda Anne Nelson to Nicholas P. Crivella, $195,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Audrey Ave., 210-Gregory A. Schneider to Kathryn A. Colby, $275,000.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 114-NVR Inc. to Latoya Nichole Tapscott, $302,355.

12th Ave., 102-Adam Dean Bowie to Robin D. Chesley, $235,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Foolish Pleasure Ct., 1642-Mark Gee to George W. and Modesta Jonas, and Joselyn E. Rosales, $239,000.

River Rd., 1723-Aileen M. Efaw and estate of John R. Taylor to Lawrence Robert Bricker and Kathleen O’Dea, $440,000.

Yorktown Manor Ct., 613-Rebecca J. Webb Morser to Kevin Matthew and Adriana Marie Gorman, $530,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Exeter St., 5540-Paton Homes Inc. to Stephen W. and Anna L. Moreland, $375,000.

Shady Side Rd., 5611-Keehn Properties Corp. and Melissa Teitelbaum to Michael Puchalski, $270,000.

CROFTON AREA

Chapman Rd., 1592-Jessica Harvey to Brian Hackenberg and Caitlin Jung, $610,000.

Dryden Way, 1622-Mary B. Patterson to Said and Odeta Gjylbegu, $263,000.

Flatwood Ct., 1410-Philip and Concetta F. Russo to Kyle Flynn, $245,000.

Judicial Way, 1824-Mark Stevenson to Justin M. and Kerstin S. Caywood, $450,000.

Marlborough Ct., 1531-Katharine Seidenwand and Michael McQueary to Aleia Pickett, $265,000.

Regents Park Rd. W., 1751-Brian and Sara Dubsky to Meagan Elizabeth Paulk and Dustin Michael Morris, $500,000.

Tarrytown Ave., 1723-Noreen M. Lindsay to Jason Christopher Tyler and Theresa Marie Mineweaser, $450,000.

Willow Glen Ct., 2008-Joseph and Susan Derr to Edward B. and Sarah A. Godfrey, $599,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Mountain Rd., 425-Michael D. and Julie E. Hoshor to Dillon Savage, $384,900.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Arborwood Pl., 1014-Abigail C. Schafer and Ronald C. Tepper Jr. to Patricia Braga, $271,500.

Hidden Creek Way, 7857-Patricia D. Varva to Ryan F. Bartkowiak and Erin M. McCloskey, $251,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Cortland Rd., 2005-Glenn and Sarah Kerr to Scott and Caitlin Gehring, $960,000.

Lavall Dr., 1301-James R. Hoeferkamp to James M. Sigler and Nicole Gossiaux, $769,900.

Strawberry Run, 3309-David L. Blackshear to Cherolynn Williams Blackwell, $569,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Cardamon Dr., 157-Thomas S. and Anne W. Dziuban to Brett Z. Schelenski, $522,500.

Cove Rd., 3921-Paul S. and Meredith Starr Daley to Seth and Emily Bruin, $370,000.

Hamlet Club Dr., 410, No. 201-John A. Bromley to Charles M. and Florence D. Rollhauser, $240,000.

Loch Haven Dr., 3580-Julie E. Albright to Carla T. Lucente, $486,000.

Pocahontas Dr., 3414-Jarrod and Cheryl Ann Nagowski to Jon and Carolyn Kent, $860,000.

Shore Dr., 545-Judith Ann Ferguson and estate of Charlene L. Crosley to Christopher M. Neidhart and Kirstin M. Lustila, $456,000.

Two Rivers Dr., 71-Ryan J. Morauer to Collin J. Kroh and Alyssa B. Morris, $389,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Fall Ridge Way, 978-Patricia A. Baker to Travis G. Clark and Mary F. Ashley Shurtz, $315,000.

Huntwood Dr., 2014-Edward Grenda and estate of Amy B. Haberstick to Kavindra Singh Sisodia and Pragya Singh Bais, $640,000.

Percheron Ct., 213-Keith R. Cain and estate of Patricia Cain Hagan to Reid and Kaylie Ruark, $581,500.

Vivaldi Lane, 2506-Ivelysse Claudio Cortes to Jose O. Felix Cotto, $305,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Broadview Blvd. N., 1303-Justin J. and Evelyn C. Johnson to Angela C. Calhoun, $295,000.

Foxmanor Lane, 213-Suzanne M. Beckham to Crystal L. Fante, $262,000.

Glenvilla Dr., 1020-Samuel Richiez and estate of Antonio Ramirez Aceituno to Miguel Chinchilla Lorenzana, $235,000.

McHenry Dr., 1131-Margaret R. Halas to Donald and Rose Renita McDuffie, $256,000.

Saunders Way, 1717-Michael S. Goodchild to Miguel A. Herrera, $189,000.

Wellham Ave., 722-Lisa and Richard Smith to Tosin A. and Caryne T. Akinwande, $362,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Cedar Dr., 34-Marc Andrew and Quincy Missera to Mathew Kime and Nicole Merriman, $280,000.

Dorchester Rd., 120-Reynaldo E. Saenz Mejia and Roxana L. Mejia De Meza to Jose Figueroa, $325,000.

Gunther Pl., 214-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Abibatu Kamara, $331,371.

Patsy Ave., 303-James E. and Elizabeth Holman to Oscar Ernesto Rivas Rosas and Damaris J. Guzman, $215,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 906-Cornerstone 77 Corp. to William and Heather Hamilton, $265,000.

Water Fountain Way, 101, No. 203-Jamie L. Leventry to Michael R. Pegg, $143,615.

HANOVER AREA

Alderman Ct., 7850-Michael A. Liebenthal to Edward A. Freeman, $348,000.

Brimstone Pl., 2263-Chad A. and Leah M. Rogers to Eunhee and Sihyoung Cho, $465,000.

Hollow Oak Dr., 2228-Gregory and Kirsten Miller to Donna L. Dawson, $605,900.

Potters Hill Rd., 3121-NVR Inc. to Justin Morrison and Mei Hong Li, $342,000.

Rotherham Dr., 7769-Federal National Mortgage Association to Zain Ellahi and Shamim G. Malik, $465,000.

Winding Hills Dr., 7214-Craig R. Becker to Guillermo Aguirre, $339,900.

HARWOOD AREA

Warthen Dr., 4295-Patrick J. Waters to Reginald D. and Angela E. Washburn, $815,000.

LAUREL AREA

Galaxy Way, 3153-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Terri Hackett, $319,900.

Mississippi Rd., 8127-Eduardo Guzman and Natalia Aimee Colon Trillo to Kyle T. Niemeyer, $295,000.

Sudlersville S., 3347-Residential Value Corp. to Michael Alexander and Natalie Johanna Joya, $380,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Double Eagle Dr., 327-Richard T. and Catherine A. Pelletier to Kyle Christopher Gladu and Mary E. Kogler, $372,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bay Front Rd. W., 53-Jo Eberly to Michael Eugene and Gayle V. Young, $525,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Brookwood Rd., 8327-Lisa Shiflett and estate of Ahda M. Stevens to Vernon C. Dotson, $304,000.

Greenstone Ct., 8387-Monica J. and James P. Erceg to Matthew A. and Crystal A. Cobb, $650,000.

Norwood Dr., 8305-Kathi Berry Greene to Tara Willis, $164,549.

Wagner Farm Rd., 736-Stuart M. and Megan H. Allison to Akobi S. Burton, $450,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. W., 2506, No. 101-Danielle Peterson to Raksha Dhukoo and Deshawn Patten, $245,000.

Autumn Harvest Ct., 2406, No. 301-Alice R. Nelson to Ahed Mehmood Gondal, $225,000.

Brown Alder Ct., 2597-Candace M. Harris to Laura and Jacob Foster Davis, $385,000.

Commissary Cir., 2110-Scott A. Jackson to Alexandria R. Brill, $285,000.

Eisenhower Ct., 204-Sandra Talmadge to Daniel and Anne Bonnicksen, $342,500.

Higgins Dr., 542-Stephen J. and Arlene H. Hurst to Marc L. and Stacy Riley, $420,000.

Milk Glass Ct., 7652-Sharon L. Mercer to Michael Wayne and Suzanne Martel, $430,000.

Prince Charles Ave., 511-Christopher M. Bucy to Stephen Hilyer and Shannon Hanzel, $300,000.

Rita Dr., 489-James D. and Stephanie M. Harrison to Alain and Nina Wescott, $350,000.

Sandy Walk Way, 2382-Matthew W. and Malaika A. Weaver to Robin L. Massimi, $399,900.

Upper Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1179-NVR Inc. to Adam Paul and Yessenia Maria Kelley, $641,412.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bratton Cir., 7548-Kenneth Gerald and Paul Joseph Bratton to Donald L. Monroe III, $435,000.

Circle Rd., 186-Eric M. Kuhn to Raymond Gene and Rebecca Louise Smith, $348,000.

Deering Rd., 853-Gregory S. Byers Jr. to David Thomas Horsey, $187,000.

Fairwood Dr., 8318-Joseph S. and Donna L. Romeo to Felipe S. Fusaro, $755,000.

Green Ice Dr., 8271-Robert Franklin and Stacey Miessen to Michael P. and Susanne E. Lipscomb, $560,000.

Holly Rd., 7978-Beth C. Markiewicz and estate of Joyce Mettee Sause to Kelli Nicole Loggains and John P. Gorne, $361,900.

Kurtz Ave., 2032-Barbara V. and Norman E. Bigelow to Tanika Trinh Tran and Vi Chi Chau, $399,999.

Mallow Ct., 7800-Ryan Howard and Dawn Nicole Poole to Ryan J. and Kelly A. Bussink, $395,000.

Newcomb Ct., 8066-James Tate and Angela Treff to Paige M. Hawkins, $227,000.

Penobscot Harbour, 912-Kathleen A. Dunleavy to Christine Bentz, $240,000.

Quiet Ridge Ct., 228-Cynthia G. Lipford to Matthew Oran and Erica Rachel Kinsey, $245,000.

Wedgewood Ct., 3500K-Richard J. and Robin M. Kronenwetter to John E. Vance, $159,000.

209th St., 810-Christopher Leckinger to Jonathan and Andrea L. Blake, $379,900.

RIVA AREA

Centre Rd., 3064-Michael Williams to John Littleton Rossbach and Angela Elizabeth Parreco, $312,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7831-D.R. Horton Inc. to Henry K. and Grace Simmons, $385,990.

Barrington Ct., 8214-Kevin D. and Myisha C. Davis to Ryan S. Kierman, $215,000.

Brookmead Ct., 8019-Samuel Kwasi Tweneboah to Hakeem Ijadunola and Olajumoke Omogbadegun, $299,000.

Foxhound Ct., 1925-Nichole Marie and Robert Meade to Andrew Prantl, $345,000.

Grand Canopy Dr., 1339-Aaron Hammons and Misty Cromartie to Junior Novas Jaquez and Cara Novas, $545,000.

Maryland Ave., 1412-Dirk F. Marais and Evelyne Espinoza to Matthew W. and Lindsay N. Decker, $460,000.

Montecristo Ct., 353-Emanuel Vasilios and Paula McIntire Poulis to Tyler K. Beckerink and Kelsey L. Blocker, $485,000.

Sea Pine Cir., 1704-Levi and Jennifer Royster to Susan Kariuki Young, $298,900.

Terry Lee Way, 8410-Chandhok J. and Mona Singh to Clifford Williams, $686,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 901-Granstan Properties Corp. to Daniel P. and Betty D. Santin, $240,000.

Giddings Ave., 211-Department of Housing and Urban Development to J. Kirk and Donna L. Benefiel, $335,000.

Pin Oak Rd., 719-Kathleen K. King Cole to Matthew and Elyse Morgan, $510,000.

Saltzman Rd., 614-Richard M. Rogers to Christopher Ryan and Meredith Ann Riley, $589,000.

Simmons Lane, 65-Elaine B. Schall to Ross William Scholz, $838,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Columbia Beach Rd., 1637-Joseph Bytella Jr. to Hunter A. Riggs, $219,500.

Lerch Dr., 4942-Scott J. and Virginia L. Simpson to Joe M. and Nora A. Biddle, $550,000.

Washington Ave., 4730-Grant and Tiffany Yacomeni to Laurent P. Mathurin, $385,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Burleigh Cottage Lane, 10285-Dale R. and Lisa L. Storey to Jordan and Marlyse Roddy, $680,000.

Dana Ct., 2824-Jean Paul Lagoueyte to Asnake Yeheyis and Tsehay M. Endalew, $560,000.

Dunloggin Rd., 9036-James K. and Barbara H. Palm to Thomas Coale and Nicole Paterson, $610,000.

Greenway Dr., 3229-Ann C. Palardy to Kyong S. and Hyon C. Ko, $390,000.

Legends Way, 2630-Blanchette G. and Nicholas White to Sandra Miller Ortwein, $538,000.

Nanmark Ct., 3432-Seung Kuk Lee and Eunsil Kim to Anh Tuan H.and Trang Ngoc Thuy Le, $515,000.

Poland Springs Dr., 2968-Mary Ellen and Timothy D. Fuller to Wei and Jing Wang, $729,000.

Tustin Rd., 3702-Robert L. and Sofia C. Fudge to Jian Yang and Jun Wang, $461,000.

Windsor Moss, 12020, No. 101-Norma Lennon to Mehrdad Sarfaraz and Forough Khoramshahy, $615,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Downing Ct., 7208-William D. and Theresa D. Graham to David Hogue, $800,000.

Route 32 SW, 6700-Marc and Gloria Robinson to Michael Shen Andnu Tang, $624,900.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Blade Green Lane, 8855-Astou Diagne to Njobah Fonong, $310,000.

Crazyquilt Ct., 9221-Arthur E. and Rain W. Hall to William T. and Victoria K. Andrews, $345,000.

Dry Well Ct., 5064-Donald Allen Boyd Jr. to Johan Fennell and Nashira Smith, $415,000.

Greco Garth, 9486-Ann Downs Herron to Israel Pacheco Mendoza, $330,000.

Majors Lane, 6009, No. 11-Christopher Michael Stutzman to Louis Saurel and Marie Lourdes Altema, $185,000.

Silver Arrows Way, 6154-Peggy Jean Lee to Judy R. Glass, $320,000.

Tamar Dr., 8398-Gregory L. Peel to Kimberly D. Hill and Marshall M. McLeod, $345,000.

Torrent Row, 9354-Ryan D. Brown to Joseph and Shalamar G. Clark, $311,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Avalanche Way, 11213, No. A-Amanda Bartholomew to Vincent James, $222,000.

Cedar Lane, 5716-Ruihua Tao to Djenane Jean Baptiste, $333,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10544, No. 6-Anna Kate Morgan to John A. and Kimberly I. Morgan, $210,000.

Goodbody Ct., 10135-David Bruce and Linda Jean Ferguson to Colin Whittington and Xueqin Huang, $445,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11411, No. 4-103-Sunandan Mirchandani and Anjali Malkani to Kevin E. Hause, $173,000.

Rutland Round Rd., 10281, No. 44-Ronald L. and Deborah J. Davis to Joseph P. Zerafa, $410,000.

Swansfield Rd., 10902-Terri Lynn Craig to Morgan Lynn Giraud, $439,900.

Wild Ginger Ct., 6042-Department of Veterans Affairs to Correy A. and David Honza, $237,000.

Woodnote Lane, 5324-Johnny Matthews to Bryan Michael Simms and Karyn Alayne Dulaney, $570,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Autumn Spell, 5999-Christopher and Elle Andracsek to Ian and Leslie Sanciangco Taylor, $399,900.

Burnbridge Hunt Ct., 6723-Deborah S. Riordan to Pratheeshan Pathmanathan and Jayapriyaa Pratheeshan, $435,000.

Edmunds Way, 7809-Linda Simkins and Barbara Baumeister to Sarem Neou, $313,750.

Hunt Club Rd., 5940-David and Robert Giambelluca to Saravut Kaskel, $355,250.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6500-Clyl Holdings Corp. to Nazia Dar and Mohammad Amin, $550,000.

Old Washington Rd., 5911-Starlite Real Estate Solutions Inc. to Gary Roosa, $300,500.

Park Forest Cir., 6480-Linda K. McAuliffe Congedo to Stephen P. Levine and Jean T. Doran, $545,000.

Touchstone Way, 7716-Tiffany Phuong Nguyen to Hipolito Lopez Calderon, $357,500.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Belfont Dr., 3518-Patricia A. and Robert F. Leepa to Majid Benisi, $522,500.

Calla Lilly Dr., 8122, No. 118-John J. and Bonnie A. Franckowiak to Robert W. Gladding and Ellen Frishberg, $435,000.

Logans Way, 5905-1-Department of Veterans Affairs to Alexander and Lauren Castelli, $410,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8393, No. A-Michael Cornelius to Kaaba Jones, Isabella M. Jones and Paolo Menelao, $174,000.

Samuel Joy Way, 8913-Allan A. Krueger to Richie T. Jang and Sora Kim, $430,000.

Willow Lane, 2828-Dena Engineering Corp. to Shahabaldin Shirazi and Maryam Esmaeilkhanian, $575,000.

FULTON AREA

Iager Blvd., 11402-Ernest A. and Myrna R. Jackson to Matthew M. Keats, $807,500.

Tilghman St., 7817-Brandon P. and Pamela S. Mellott to Carolyn Murray, $615,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Hobbs Rd., 2730-Andrew M. and Faith A. Wildesen to Corinne and Lail Kleinman, $755,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Greenwood Dr., 7522-Frances P. Wilcox and Sara A. Poe to Gordon E., Carole L., Carrie Ann and Joseph M. Williams, $470,000.

JESSUP AREA

Jacqueline Ct., 8407-Shaun and Jessica E. Samuels to Aaron Jacob Basch and Chandler Erin McLemore, $515,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Copperwood Way, 7081-Beth Dibler to Andres Mateo Giraldo, $320,000.

Natures Rd., 7145-Ningjun Gan and Xuemei Zhang to Pradeep Kumar Annavarapu, $300,000.

Summer Blossom Lane, 7503-Carlos F. Estevez to Yaohui Zhu and Jing Ye, $277,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Ancient Sea Path, 10109-Paul and Marisol Rosell to Nonyem Oguejiofor, $500,000.

Cardinal Forest Cir., 8709-James P. Nestor to Robert and Krista Buckheit, $510,000.

Grant Ave., 9111-Fred Townley and Anita Hager Cauble to Jesus and Cruz A. Hernandez De Chavarria, $370,000.

Laurel Rd. N., 9025, No. I-Zanib Nasreen Chaudry to Clennetta L. Smith, $190,000.

Sanner Rd., 7510-Loretta S. and Eugene Germann to Anuja G. Kurichh, $450,000.

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9236-Phillip A. and Brenda Zowd to Joseph C. Kumfa and Stella Nji Muneh, $515,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Mitchells Way, 13512-A. Donald C. and Stephanie A. Discepolo to David Jonas and Susan Elisabeth Cash, $1.25 million.

WOODBINE AREA

Lorenzo Lane, 3169-Soterios T. and Demetra Argeroplos to Terry Duane Smith, $1.07 million.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Derby Day Dr., 2702, No. 43-David and Janet Forero to Michael J. and Darlene F. Keegan, $540,000.