Chatham Lane, 226-Mark J. and Kim E. Vickerman to Alexander Dean, $375,000.

Fairview Ave., 788-C-Emydid Holdings Corp. to Kathleen Quinn, $225,000.

Hillsmere Dr., 522-Charles D. and Sandra L. Sadler to Mario N. and Eduardo A. Gomez Escobar, $340,000.

Rockwell Ct., 12-Jacquelyn Kay Hutson Willingham to Deisi E. and Michael P. Woodward, $239,000.

Washington St., 404-Joni M. Pentifallo to Suzanne G. Tubis, $474,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Arundel Pl., 705-Robert D. Schultz III to James M. Schofield and Ramona G. Seidel, $1.23 million.

Foremast Aly., 2644-Jeffrey R. and Natthawan Dufault to Jeffrey M. and Margaret H. Toeneboehn, $435,000.

Island View Dr., 153-James M. Schaefer to Robert T. and Christina B. Faass, $765,000.

Nimitz Dr., 1713-David Andrew and Patricia Wall Wynkoop to Craig T. and Kathrine Lynn Reeves, $610,000.

Point No Point Dr., 1706-Barbara J. Shoemaker to Eric Christopher and Nicole Genette Mills, $495,000.

Running Brook Way, 970-Estate of Doris L. Sowell to John F. and Margaret Z. Keydel, $519,000.

Sumner Rd., 238-Joseph Emile Hartge Jr. to Garreth T. Fitzsimons and Anne E. Caverly, $420,000.

Winters Chase Way, 2951-Jina R. and John H. Eckhardt to Maria Truskey and Jason Gierczak, $408,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Old Sturbridge Rd., 16-Charles Albert Phillips and estate of Norman A. Phillips to Bradley Robert and Cassie Marie Benjamin, $555,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Frankle St., 207-Timothy R. and Dania E. Collins to Hallie Murray and Helen Blake, $169,000.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 138-NVR Inc. to Carolyn Howard, $304,065.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Almond Dr., 1362-James C. and Debra S. Kelly to Malcolm Levar and Tiara Green, $279,000.

Blossom Tree Ct., 430-Gregory L. Lesane Jr. to Sean Haven Quigley, $300,000.

Fawns Walk, 494-Kimberly L. Hodges to Kevin C., Kevin J. and Daniela Estefany Brown, $375,000.

Meadow Hill Dr., 1756-Maria R. Zanger and Robert D. Middleton Jr. to Kamran and Michele Amini, $734,000.

Saint George Dr., 1187-Della Ilene and Duane Leroy Waggoner to Patricia Y. Ryan, $375,000.

Wintergull Lane, 216-Christopher A. Carnaggio to Tara Eser Segree, $369,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Exeter St., 5547-William and Amy Grover to Stephanie Marie Fennell, $369,900.

CROFTON AREA

Bancroft Lane W., 1712-Lisa M. Talenti to Daniel Kline and Terence Brennan, $160,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1673-Peter J. Vartabedian to Leslie Escobar and Khaled Abu Laban, $220,000.

Log Mill Ct., 2510-Michael L. and Eileen E. Cornell to Zachery Manyrath, $307,000.

Montpelier Ct., 2090-Brian J. Devleeschouwer and Tina E. Earley to Dongjin and Lee Kyung Kim, $381,000.

Trent St., 1719-Christopher J. and Rachel R. Ouellette to Sean and Chelsea Cox, $440,000.

Windy Oak Ct., 2580-Stone Financing Corp. and Cory Wilhelmi to Amanda Deerfield and Kyle Sweeney, $374,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Saint Pauls Way, 1311-Michael S. and Joanna C. Beaver to David and Mary Jane Mayan Opie, $975,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Springhouse Lane, 7102-Marlon D. Sadler to Patrick E. and Danielle Yvonne Martin, $265,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Homewood Rd., 3231-U.S. Bank Trust NA and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Megan Anne Kinsey and Peter Revell, $679,900.

Peggy Stewart Ct., 718-John W. and Susan E. Judge to Melsjan and Rita Shkullaku, $1.18 million.

DEALE AREA

First St., 5950-Brian Edward Trott to Timothy J. Branham and Rebecca Canter, $339,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Glebe Meadow Way, 3765-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Barry S. and Kimberly D. Levine, $369,900.

Orchard Rd., 301-Mona J. Sagen and Joanne Doneski to Tiffany Marie Miller and Jose Noel Alfaro Ventura, $255,000.

GALESVILLE AREA

Benning Rd., 921-Benjamin D. and Katherine A. Scrivener to Leida A. Morales, $333,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Chapel Lake Dr., 2605, No. 103-Kay Y. and Bruce E. Owens to Jonquil Vincent, $245,000.

Ice Castle Ct., 1008-Donald A. and Terry Price Werner to Elizabeth A. and Nathan P. Krischer, $525,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Allen Wood Ct., 7703-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Kimberly Morse, $337,000.

Braden Loop, 1426-Latonya Jenkins to Cory May, $254,990.

Colonial Knls., 6444-Henna Rafiq to Blake G. and Harmony Jacobson, $138,000.

Dickens St., 106-Carig R. Watts Sr. to Mussa and Gul Roza Osey, $370,000.

Glenvilla Dr., 1027-Bank of America to Sergio Erick Pinto Ramirez, $229,050.

Maple Ave., 100-Deborah A. Marshall to Anthony A. Littlefield, $241,000.

Olen Dr., 128-Henry L. Ackies to Gregory Quinn, $285,000.

Saunders Way, 1716-Bernice J. Pilcher to Dennis Norris, $175,000.

Stafford Hill Dr., 700-Robert J. and Niccole Branch to James and Cheryl Boddie, $319,000.

Washington Blvd., 304-Patrick G. Wolfrey to Rodney L. Williams, $268,000.

11th Ave. NW, 223-Wayne S. Jones to Moses Dehinde Olubo, $305,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Buskin Lane, 6613-Kelvin Johnson to Sydney Dunigan, $265,000.

Coulbourn Cor., 1131-Christopher Blackwell to James T. and Jillian Lynn O’Brien, $258,000.

Foxwood Dr., 623-Megan Elizabeth and Dale Matthew O. Camara to Gilchrist Nwamadson, $325,000.

Glenlea Dr., 100-Waltraud T. Yox and Valentine S. Mrozek Jr. to Tina Bette Lienenkamper, $271,500.

Ingrahm Dr., 7064-Manika Bennett to Terrence J. and Lindsay J. Mosovsky, $365,000.

Marcy Dr., 7625-Jason Robert Anderson to Jerry Parker, $309,900.

Mockingbird Cir., 7370-Erik and Stephanie Lowry to Leslie and Theresa Boyd, $357,000.

Ridge Rd., 108-Paul R. Kingsbury to Jerry L. Holland, $270,000.

Thomas Rd., 1038-James M. and Pauline C. Clark to Adriana Juarez Palacios and Janet D. Escamilla Tapia, $255,000.

Willow Bend Dr., 476-Residential Value Corp. to Daphne Rae Harrison, $295,000.

HANOVER AREA

Elmcrest Rd., 7660-Stone Financing Corp. to Yong J. Lee and Jennifer S. Kim, $430,000.

Penzance Way, 1544-Nancy T. and Scott P. Graham to Matthew E. Fowler, $379,900.

Potters Hill Rd., 3177-NVR Inc. to Lakeisha Lloyd, $346,665.

HARWOOD AREA

Cedars Stable Rd., 3507-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jacob Edward and Ann Patricia Sorensen, $489,900.

LAUREL AREA

Marganza S., 222-Mona Lee Forrest to William Gomez Isales and Merida Cruz Guzman, $335,000.

Spring Gap S., 222-Dennis James and Kathy Lynn Maultsby to Tyler and Amber Cronin, $370,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Forest View Rd., 402-Deanna Mahanand to Phillip Fischer, $380,000.

Mountain Rd., 201-Ramonia Evans Kessinger and estate of Patricia Jean Perry to Jacqueline M. and Timothy R. Watkowski, $270,000.

Terrace Dr., 4-Kathy M. and Walter J. Pitkevits to Charity R. Heffner, $200,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Traveller Ct., 609-Wells Fargo Bank to William Ray Caudill, $660,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Donner Way, 548-Florian H. Zablotny to Gary W. and Barbara Ann Kameika, $459,000.

ODENTON AREA

Apple Blossom Lane, 2458, No. 302-Dena Nannetti Tucci to Megan Tanabe, $230,000.

Cathy Ct., 498-Ires MD Corp. to Ashley M. and Aaron Holmes, $432,000.

Chessington Dr., 344-Robert A. and Pamela E. Stone to Emma Parsons, $321,680.

Huntover Dr., 1336-Steven Philip and Lorraine Ellen Powell to Wyatt A. and Jessica A. Unger, $282,000.

Roundtop Rd., 1262-Michael K. and Philip K. Grove to Andrew H. Lewis, $300,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2730-Thomas C. and Nicole V. Rumeau to Germaine Imbolo Ephanga, $389,000.

Turnstile Lane, 3014-Quarterfield Model Holdings Corp. to James and Anna M. Kuras, $675,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Annis Squam Harbour, 1146-George Liebmann and estate of Anne Bickel to Scott D. and Alicia L. Emge, $175,000.

Atlanta Rd., 225-Welsh Holdings Corp. to Frank Domizio, $375,000.

Carolina Ave. S., 209-Lauren Gibson to Bryan L. Bonitati, $333,000.

Cork Lane, 7774-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy C. Bopp, $225,000.

Dowitcher Ct., 560-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Jenna M. Torres and Jorge L. Torres De Jesus, $379,900.

Ferry Point Rd. N., 278-Chesapeake Neighbors Corp. to Abraham Noel Hernandez and Maricruz Ochoa, $385,500.

Hazy Dawn Ct., 8157-Brian M. and Patricia Watts to Daniel and Marianne Short, $255,000.

Pleasantview Ave., 400-WFC Flagship Corp. to David Joseph and Margaret Louise Pendergast, $433,600.

Whays Lane, 7701-Katherine Jewel Whay to Juan Manuel Medrano, Janet Lorena Medrano, Jamie Medrano and Maria Guadalupe Vega Garcia, $399,900.

RIVA AREA

Rock Dr., 3036-Gladys and Joseph S. Johnson to Sheree and Craig Coates, $365,000.

SEVERN AREA

Campbell Dr., 7409-Joseph E. and Karen L. Bickley to Jennifer G. and Brant E. Nielsen, $625,000.

Heather Mist Dr., 7941-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Nicole Catherine and Jacob Daltonn Hoggatt, $300,000.

Montreal Rd., 1872-Dante and John Wojtila to Andrew M. and Justina A. Gooch, $363,000.

Quarterfield Rd., 8283-Carl Griffith and Mary Eleanor Taylor to Joshua E. Gordon, $260,000.

Sicily Lane, 1159-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kwabena A. Opoku, $350,000.

Stone Castle Dr., 1901-Mark C. and Deborah E. Jordan to Benjamin Alexander and Matlin Morris, $335,000.

Wyncote Cir., 1510-Donald E. and Darline E. Ballou to Rebecca I. Hauber, $310,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Cedar Rd., 110-Eric C. and Mary Kathleen Van Middelem to Timothy Reside and Ashlea Gramstorff, $530,000.

Hendler Rd., 678-Glenn C. Parker Jr. and estate of Glenn C. Parker to Richard H. and Pamela Blackwood Morris, $2.05 million.

Red Oak Dr., 510-Charles D. Holmes and Robynn H. Spilker to Kregg and Lauren Deery, $375,000.

Woodland Dr., 14-James J. Carter to William C. Robertson Jr., $345,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Booker Rd., 1501-Linda Taylor Austin to Robin J. Shilkret, $370,800.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Club Ct., 4214-Kamilia Comastro to Jakob Vered, $529,000.

Coventry Court Dr., 3505-Xiaokui Ma and Ping Wang to Devasya Kalampnayil, $485,000.

Farm Rd. N., 2539-Jane Brunson to Elizabeth Maragakes and James Kenneth Silvestri, $448,000.

Harrington Dr., 3435, No. B-Charlotte T. Holland to Danny E. and Laura Lee Jones, $289,900.

Learned Sage, 4609-Joyce H. Ramelmeier to Stephen Leung, $348,000.

Princess Lane, 11619-Jeffrey W. and Diana S. Van Stone to Rishi B. Parikh and Rachel K. Moore, $970,000.

Spring Meadow Dr., 3761-James G. and Lynn D. Kennedy to Christy Lynn Osgood, $680,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 13354-Kenneth Edward and Stephanie Jenkins to Alexander R. and Lauren N. Flanigan, $550,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Adams Ridge Rd., 5508-Mark and Robin K. Stevens to Jeffrey E. and Sarah Csuy, $805,000.

Linden Chapel Rd., 11837-Richard L. and Maris G. Vanasse to Christina M. and Evan P. Lloyd, $925,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Basket Ring Rd., 9634-Fatmata B. Khella to Aron D. Coleman, $278,500.

Cornshock Ct., 9358-Dena Engineering Corp. to Benjamin and Yanna Dadourian, $385,000.

Etta Ct., 5524-Asf Renovations Corp. to Angel and Natalie Wiser Orozco, $420,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8723, No. 31-Louis W. Dorsey III to Maryam and Mahin Ghahhari, $116,000.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5699-Helpful Property Solutions Corp. to Jeffrey I. and Rakhee A. Ralph, $324,900.

Soaring Hill Rd., 9286-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Leslie J. Canales Fuentes, $297,400.

Whiteacre Rd., 9647, No. B2-Denise Kale Wilson to Lauren E. Ward, $133,650.

Winter Rose Path, 7151-Christopher and Kathy Aileen Adams to Alejandro Muzzio, $274,500.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Columbia Rd., 5097, No. 16-William Henry Gray to Hayat Ahmed, $220,000.

Jerrys Dr., 6002-Carrie Marie Ceresa and Joshua Anthony Giunta to Christopher Craig McCallum and Jinho Amanda Kim, $468,000.

Slalom Lane, 11255, No. A-24-2-Brian T. Kiger Garland and Aiko A. Fielder to Hugo Jimenez, $205,000.

Warfield Pl., 10813, No. 103-Nancy Thomas Rhead and Alexandra Thomas to Lijun Zhou and Runyan Jin, $305,000.

DAYTON AREA

Howard Rd., 13826-Stanley W. Thompson Harmon and Denise Lyn Thompson Harmon to Miguel Angel and Milagros Cortes, $540,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Blue Stream Dr., 7720-Renee M. Grippon to Min Ho and Jane Sora Moon, $400,000.

Downs Ridge Ct., 6190-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Avery Q. Muse Sr., $560,000.

Meadow Rose, 5946-Soo Yeon Kim to Connie K. Lee, $390,000.

Park Forest Cir., 6428-Arnold Rochvarg and Ria Rochvarg Ross to Doris Fine, $535,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5967, No. 9-Laura Lee Jagoda to Stephanie Dadd, $225,000.

Valley Oak Dr., 7731, No. 60-John D. Mason to Jessica I. and Earl S. Nichols, $327,400.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightridge Ct., 8114-Matthew S. Newman to Sanket Patel, $301,075.

Forest Hill Dr., 8109-David P. Hill to Kashan Sayed, $287,000.

Mayfair Cir., 7782, No. A-Doria A. Wiedel Conti to Amanda C. Ramcke, $260,000.

Papillon Dr., 8890-Yan Xu to Satyaprasad Alamuru, $370,000.

Rose Oak Lane, 2714-Askari R. and Syma H. Rizvi to Randie L. and Marla J. Blom, Charryse N. Brooks, Kristin D. Peck and Timothy Brooks, $770,000.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2451-Tae and Geeyeon Kim to Raghuveer Pulijala and Pavithra Koka, $840,000.

FULTON AREA

Morris St., 7583-Hyung S. Choe to Jeffrey M. and Fatemeh A. Szrom, $625,000.

GLENELG AREA

Roxbury Lake Dr., 14318-Dean D. and Gina L. Dubbe to Kenneth George and Rebecca Frantz Clark, $1.05 million.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Belleview Dr., 6433-Jacqueline L. Richards and estate of Janet L. Richards to Shannon Rembert and Renato Gonzales, $485,000.

Keepsake Way, 9474-Salvatore D. Gailloreto and Shadya Simone R. Tuason to Christine M. Dever, $408,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

John Gravel Rd., 2251, No. D-June and Lauren T. White to Kim E. Shuffler and Alice E., Dana L., Keith D., and Ralph L. Pickett, $283,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9292, No. 45-Marvin Noe Marquina Ramos to Lila Esperanza Izaguirre and Mauricio Castro Segovia, $194,500.

Glendower Ct., 9647-Charles N. and Irina Kolb to David Osei, $260,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Carriage Mill Rd., 14768-Shasta R. Patel to Mark L. Daniels and Jennifer J. Moheyer, $580,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11125, No. L-Joanne M. Birdsong to Alan M. and Marjorie P. Berne, $315,000.