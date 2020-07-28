Great Lake Dr., 99-Shaun L. Owens to Dale M. and Megan E. Camara, $479,000.

Ironstone Ct., 50-D-Lori J. Berth Langley to Lauren Davidson, $234,000.

Silverwood Cir., 14, No. 11-Federal National Mortgage Association to Steven and Robert Knopf, $145,151.

Wells Ave., 1018-Amy Jo Lane to Karen L. Walter, $380,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Boatswain Way, 866-Mark Francis Carroll and Theresa Josephine Carroll Terry to Brenda Parker, $368,750.

Eastern Point Rd., 785-Leslie I. Edgar to Suzanne Rotwein, $500,000.

Green Top Ct., 1801-Andrew Thomas Burns and Michelle E. Hurwitz to Elizabeth A. and Jacob W. Zamzow, $410,000.

Latchmere Ct., 801, No. 304-Robert B. and Susan L. Kinney to Kevin Michael Painter, $279,000.

Quaker Way, 2050, No. 3-Celia Yu and Philip Ziesemer to Michael Yu, $120,037.

Severn Rd., 338-Michael S. Marburg to Jon A. and Kerry Mueller, $1.04 million.

Thompson St., 21-John A. and Sara T. Corckran to Sherry B. and Kevin L. Perkins, $1.15 million.

Wye Island Ct., 602-Carolyn A. Hawkins to Paula Escareno, $254,900.

ARNOLD AREA

Asquithpines Pl., 1211-Richard T. Williams and Izlem Izbudak to Jason M. Schell and Corinne A. Buckwalter, $810,000.

Harbor Glen Ct., 1241-Roger Christopher Damery Cockroft to Richard Michael and Jennifer Rebecca Plant, $870,000.

Melissa Ct., 556-Karen Lynn Owen and Diane Denise Clark to Danny L. Marquardt, $287,500.

Ternwing Dr., 305-Jessica and Jonathan Nelson to John and Victoria Lewis, $354,500.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cedar Hill Lane E., 202-NVR Inc. to James H. and Margaret Mickens, $435,887.

Hilltop Rd. W., 215-Terry A. and Katherine O. Schweiger to Maria L. Padgett and Erin Galanes, $190,000.

Sunnyfield Lane, 723-Austin and Felicia Smith to Michael C. and Brandi P. Smith, $305,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Broadview Dr., 1045-Morgan K. Tuomey to Anthony P. Conlin, $310,000.

Hampton Rd., 1161-Appletree Homes Corp. to Sean W. Thompson and Kristin E. Ault, $390,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Cir., 1737-Zumra Wahla Corp. to Joshua James Feyers and Janice G. Baez, $295,000.

Foggy Turn, 1296, No. 2-Beazer Homes Corp. to Warren Carson Johnson Jr., $362,749.

Mara Vista Ct., 1412-Laurie A. and Jason M. Simonds to Lauren A. Lewis and Susan A. Turek, $252,000.

Shadywood Cir., 2402-Eric A. Miller to Kyle Adam and Jamie Mera Johnson, $525,000.

Vineyard Lane, 2548-Marisa A. Stevens Smith to Charlena Guitano, $310,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Echo Cove Dr., 636-Sunrise Beach Properties Corp. to Brendan Henry, $369,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Greenland Beach Rd., 197-Anthony G. Toskov Jr. to Hamilton A. Martinez Reynoso, $255,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Beards Creek Ct., 1700-David R. and Nancy S. Grigsby to Ira Samuel Winkler, $750,000.

Spring Lakes Dr., 2888-Michael E. and Barbara L. Hayden to Katherine L. and Joshua Fiedler, $430,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 241-Kathi Steinke to Sarah Ross Masek and Zachary William Martin, $358,000.

Duval Lane, 123-Keith Allen Soehnlein and estate of Kenneth Wayne Soehnlein Sr. to John F. Kreamer, $285,000.

River Terr. S., 3568-James E. and Jennifer E. Bernstein to John R. and Paula J. Eisel, $865,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Bell Branch Rd., 2426-Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. and Chase Mortgage Finance Trust to Joseph Lorentzen, $327,500.

Davidsonville Rd., 2506-Bell Holdings Corp. to Monica and Adrian W. Mewshaw, $635,000.

Symphony Lane, 2503-Thomas Irwin and Dale Edward Bingham to Jason Pierce and Karen Cochran, $279,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Cross Creek Dr., 246-Kenneth Kipke and George Gutridge to Devin and Ceeley Mack, $339,000.

Oak Lane SW, 220-Julia and Joseph Mooney to Andrew D. Clash, $232,000.

Ray Lane, 1302-Barry Moore and Tanya Renee West to Olanrewaju S. Akande, $327,500.

Snowdon Lane, 730-Sean C. and Patrice M. Hickey to Drew and Samantha Kellman, $343,000.

Swoop Hill Rd., 531-Clifton Hayes and Caroline S. Newbill to Diep Van Nguyen and Bich Lien Thi Bui, $200,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Beaghan Dr., 362-Matthew R. and Tracy L. Fulton to Laurel K. and Kimberly A. Stein, $310,000.

Canton Way, 7512-Raegan Lane and Brandon Keith Knight to Jin and Eun Ju Park, $320,000.

Croggan Cres., 820-Jessica L. Wright to Sharon R. Louis, $253,648.

Furnace Branch Rd. E., 7595-Richard and Sandra Alcorta to Timothy W. Apodaca and Lisa M. Owens Apodaca, $620,000.

Gunther Pl., 212-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Brandon Karl Cooper and Phillip Andrew Robinson, $322,181.

Lisa Lane, 206-Jonathan D. and Kristin S. Bagley to Ryan Andrew and Elizabeth Anne Kekeris, $515,000.

Ravenwood Dr., 642-Robert Lay to Amanda Upchurch, $307,000.

Spencer Rd., 7731-Jeffrey Michael Kish and estate of Gerald Urban Kish to Areli M. Escobar Gaytan and Carlos Geovany Cabrera Sosa, $269,900.

Timbercross Lane, 7672-Joanne E. Day McCoy to Warren, Judith and Darren Kusumoto, $320,000.

HANOVER AREA

Aragorn Ct., 7732-Charles Allen to Stephen and Diane Martin, $372,000.

Forest Ave., 7264-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Amaro and Sandra Villa, $370,000.

Potters Hill Rd., 3113-NVR Inc. to Madeline Lorretta Washington and John David Burney II, $362,690.

Stoney Run Dr., 7559, No. 204-Rafeena Bacchus and Nizam Mohamed to Kelsey L. Goodin, $253,000.

JESSUP AREA

Gable Dr., 2112-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Clarence R. Mewborn Jr., $740,000.

LAUREL AREA

Park Hall S., 305-James Herberson to Stephanie Cross, $317,895.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Chestnut Rd., 323-Mark E. and Patricia Ewing to Rachel Lucille and Paul Andrew Klingensmith, $475,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 210-Mark A. Anderson and Linda R. Rindt to Christopher Valentine Winn and Sally Christie, $245,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bay Front Rd. W., 260-Robin D. Diallo and Ruth A. Dryfoos to Oscar Perez Saldana, $679,900.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Norwood Dr., 8303-Anthony Lanozi to Amberly D. Austin, $168,300.

Workman Dr., 935-C.L. Payne & Associates Inc. to Brandon Nolte and Margaret Diemel, $673,000.

ODENTON AREA

Buckwheat Ct., 1973-Juanita Stokes to Colleen E. Whitmore, $267,000.

Chapelgate Dr., 703-Diana Christine Tate Whichard to Geann A. Smith, $250,000.

Commodore Way, 212-Yessenia N. Ruano and Ricardo F. Ruano Gonzalez to Rosa A. and Melissa A. Navarro, $290,000.

Forest Walk Lane, 601, No. 103-Gordon and Mary M. Groven to Mark Robert Turner, $185,000.

Lotuswood Ct., 2601-Colleen E. Whitmore to Alexander Klayman and Olga Vallenberg, $355,000.

Settlers View Dr., 2862-Greg A. and Amy E. Phillips to Bradley E. and Casey B. Ferraro, $395,000.

Sycamore Glen Lane, 8620-Claudine J. Weinstein to Khalid Bensitel and Hasna Chleh, $335,000.

Warm Spring Way, 2411-Cynthia L. Frederick to Sadie Bickley, $320,000.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8642-Patricia Nelson to Jeffrey M. Jarvi, $261,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Choptank Ave., 2030-Christopher J. and Jay F. Hackmann to Jacklyn Davis and Ronald Teller III, $475,000.

Crystal Palace Lane, 2957-Dean M. and Carol M. Kearney to Kaitlin Marie O’Leary, $280,000.

Drum Ave. N., 210-Henry M. and Shirley A. Quaskey to Jack and Rachael Schlein, $349,000.

Gold Brush Way, 307-William C. and Diana M. Strickland to Joshua C. and Jaclyn R. Klaiss, $495,000.

Powhatan Beach Rd., 779-Fellowship Properties Corp. to George W. Buchman III, $590,000.

Shore Rd. W., 7778-Julius L. Brown to Alison Stallman and Brandon Pierre, $325,000.

Titan Ct., 7800-Daniel R. and Taylor Bloom to Corey S. Riley and Kelcey M. Horn, $258,000.

Zena Marie Lane, 7710-Relo Direct Government Services Corp. to James and Katherine Bartkowiak, $379,900.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Cir., 1322-Department of Veterans Affairs to Robert and Joy Schoenbauer, $320,000.

SEVERN AREA

Coatsbridge Ct., 8221-Linda A. Kendall to Leonard A. and Lisa Irons, $130,000.

Faulkner Rd., 7816-Virginia D. White to Dionicio Yanez Sanchez and Zoila G. Inofuentes, $220,000.

Highmeadow Dr., 518-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Carlie Ryan and Leigh Ann Blacklidge, $525,000.

Ridgely Loop, 8105-Damon A. and Keena Adams to Everett N. and Tanja M. Nichols, $550,000.

Stevenson Rd., 773-Darren W. and Amanda L. Graves Greer to Kemar and Phylicia Thomas, $355,000.

Washington Ave., 1457A-Chester Piolunek Jr. to Phillip and Nancy Son Ellis, $425,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Oak Ct., 292-Christopher E. and Louise W. Allen to Nicholas G. Kootsikas and Chelsea C. Goodman, $900,000.

Saint Ives Dr., 1A-Peter A. and Valerie G. Donaldson to Brandon L. Tillery, $520,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bast Lane, 1211-James George Boarman and Lynne Anne Reilly to Pete Franklin and Dena Michell Quintana, $390,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Columbia Rd., 4713-Oliver and Frances B. Henderson to Dusko and Svetlana Stjepanovic, $349,000.

Dorsch Farm Rd., 11100-Erik and Rebecca Shipley to Mohammad and Noreen Hussain, $810,000.

High Point Rd., 3981-Robert B. and Patricia A. Engelbach to Tyler M. and Jennifer L. Knapik, $615,000.

Millbrook Rd., 9302-Karen Weedon to Simon John and Caroline Beatrice Luttman, $409,900.

Rosemary Lane, 3442-Wallace E. and Ann Littlepage Chaillou to Eric and Jessica Dymond, $680,000.

Takoya Dr., 3730-Gregory R. and Kimberly Ann Wolf to Gloria Moon, $376,000.

Windsor Moss, 12085, No. 27-Patricia A. Hirt to Jonas W. and Joan C. Cash, $525,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Grace Marie Dr., 6226-Estates at River Hill Corp. to Sadiq H. Sadiq and Fizza Batool, $895,000.

Mystic Ocean Lane, 5914, No. A4-24-Hyung S. Choe to Chris George Krasias and Gabrielle Maria Kokkinakos, $502,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Camelback Lane, 6134-Timothy A. and Megan Hayes Van Name to James J. Livingston, $464,900.

Dasher Ct., 6677-Syed Akhar to Amy L. Hartzog, $485,000.

Flicker Pl., 9024-Tom Qin and G. Michael Dufour to Juanita Stokes, $379,500.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9349-Michelle Layong Moore to Alma Rose Barasorda Mahony, $340,000.

Quiet Times, 6124-Toni A. Lemons to Neyha and Prashant Verma, $297,500.

Swan Point Way, 7437, No. 6-3-George L. and Nancy E. Maestri to Gun Hae Kang, $340,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6331, No. 204-Abir Ray and Katherine Lorenz to Jorge F. Renjifo Mundo, $280,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Brennan Ct., 10920-Residential Value Corp. to Skye and Myrtile Felix Martinez, $438,000.

El Camino, 5429, No. 7-Catherine E. Forrest to Isaac and Abigail Perreault, $225,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5015, No. 6-Anthony Ianozi to Lin Zhang, $120,000.

Lochridge Rd., 6412-Jose Antonio and Cynthia Marie Sanchez to Jonathan and Caitlin Rose Myers, $575,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11746-Mandy Y. Chan to Sijan and Sushil Karki, $332,000.

Weekend Way, 6046, No. G-35-ASF Renovations Corp. to Chelsea Anne and Anthony A. Turner, $300,000.

DAYTON AREA

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13990-Wayde E. Souder to Mark and Robin K. Stevens, $570,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Claremont Dr., 5830-Constantine Pavlis to Lakshmi Krishna Bhavani Yenigalla and Prakash Chowdary Garapati, $545,000.

English Oak Cir., 7714, No. 14-Hamedullah and Dewa Salihi to Terence F. Mokosso, $318,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Hill Dr., 8767-Elizabeth Marie Pearson and Beverly Jan Fleckenstein to Miguel Pimentel, $400,000.

Coachlight Lane, 7641, No. B-Jennifer Sue Hollenbeck Whitten to Anjali Mulchandani and Michael West, $247,000.

Kensington Gdns., 2550, No. 103-Joy E. Walton to Robin A. Brown, $270,000.

Millers Way Dr., 2765-Salman Mehboob and Zeeshan Aslam to Anoop Kuriakose and Anu Joseph Aluvathingal, $675,000.

Sears House Ct., 4107-Donald L. and Linda Keldsen to Sudhir R. and Tejasvini K. Rao, $620,000.

Woodloo Dr., 8097-Gregory W. and Lindsey Seaby to John T. Willse and Khushbu S. Shah, $390,000.

FULTON AREA

Trappe St., 7314-Erik M. and Elizabeth A. Nudo to Mamadou and Mariama B. Diallo, $535,000.

HANOVER AREA

Hanover Crossing Way, 6390-American International Relocation Soultions Corp. and Pamela Fedigan to Laura Edwards and Julius Law, $520,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Morning Walk, 7112-James M. and Molly A. Brady to Jason A. Hitch, $367,900.

MULLINIX AREA

Watersville Rd. W., 497-Michael A. and Kelly A. Dice to Kenneth P. Collignon, $527,500.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Breamore Ct., 9349-Mazen Attaallah and Eman Abu Ghazaleh to Dylan J. and Kirsten M. Barbera, $320,000.

Castlerock Ct., 8713-Ben and Tynecia M. Toopet to Kareem Abdelazim and Nancy Elqayaty, $300,000.

Scaggsville Rd., 10236-James Cox and Crissy Caceres to Nicholas and Svetlana Marrow, $685,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Route 32, 1923-Janice L. Miller and Marjorie L. Leonard to Dondi Jay and Nana Gwa Ellis, $426,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Daisy Rd., 2139-Koong Lam to Andrew and Zugell Jamison, $500,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA