Gemini Dr., 1240-Q-Jordan K. and Sylvia S. Hopkins to Donald Tapp, $202,000.

Lee Dr., 103-Roger M. and Linda M. Serpico to Adrienne L. Moran, $555,000.

Primrose Ct., 1103, No. 301-Janine Barbacane to Francisco Alejandro Roman, $192,000.

Spindrift Way, 8-Edward B. Godfrey to Caulin D. Collier, $399,900.

Windwhisper Lane, 67-Michael David Good to Mark C. Joseph and Laura A. Allen, $435,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Captain John Brice Way, 607-Addison C. Arvanitis to George Michael Danis, $410,000.

Coxswain Pl., 2715-Hilda Loren to H. Joseph Miller, $495,000.

Fitzgerald Dr., 9-Charles Joseph and Jenifer Anne Dawson to Michael Bradley and Shannon Ann Saldi, $425,000.

King George St., 211, No. A-Ellen B. and George P. Kalas to John R. Deane III and Lynne L. Henslee, $800,000.

Midship Ct., 801-Theresa K. Zukowski to Edward H. Venter, $359,000.

Peggy Stewart Way, 2010, No. 303-Samantha D. Laubscher and Samantha A. Dupaya to Tyler Breitenbach, $224,000.

Riverview Ave., 117-Aaron M. Serinis to Ann E. Glenn, $265,000.

Shelton Ave., 705-Jeffrey Carraway to Kaitlin R. Jaqua, $473,340.

ARNOLD AREA

Dividing Ct., 178-Sharon K. Ashburn and estate of Richard A. Ashburn to Frederick L. and Carina S. Young, $730,000.

Joyce Lane W., 230-Gregory S. and Doris L. Kamenetz to Matthew L. and Lucy Heston, $795,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 862-Valerie Levin and Christine Price to Patrick and Katie Codd, $375,000.

Woodberry Dr., 566-Henry J. and Yvonne S. Powell to Collin M. and Diane R. Tydings, $482,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cherry Bark Lane, 774-Maria C. Dinopol to John Linton Ashby, $287,000.

Grove Park Rd., 305-Total Investment Management to Joseph D. Gibbs, $125,000.

Old Riverside Rd., 308-Ronald Reusch and Don Oldershaw to Sarah Richards, $97,000.

Eighth Ave., 6-Zufar Gafarov and Abdurahimbek Shodmonov to Bryan Philip Nelson, $274,900.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Cape St Claire Rd., 1273-Eric K. Withey to William K. and Anne D. Rupprcht, $350,000.

Gateway Dr., 1183-Luis and Jennifer Rodriguez to Gary Ryan and Victoria Ashley Seal, $354,500.

Holly Dr. E., 807-Margaret A. O’Regan and Elizabeth Leo to Theresa Lynn and Raymond Frank Bartlett, $565,000.

Martins Cove Ct., 1906-Charles J. Muskin and Holly E. Hutchins to Charles G. and Jacqueline E. Neighbor, $775,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 1159-Linda Morey and Paul Moey to Helen Viginia Sellman, Ira Levi Sellman, Joseph Philip Thoams and Kenya Thoams, $372,000.

Star Pine Dr., 1545-Michael J. and Peter James Navalkowsky to George I. and Elisa K. Sangriu, $285,000.

CROFTON AREA

Bargate Ct., 2801-Thomas M. and Polly W. Isdaner to Steven Samuel and Anna M. Thompson, $525,000.

Eton Way, 1555-John and Jessica L. Murphy to Carl North and Katherine Ann Zacarias, $585,000.

Ingleside Ct., 2087-Sean Patrick and Maryann Henry Rice to Nicholas Patrick Frey and Margaret E. Cuddy, $520,000.

Pawlet Dr., 1927-Revella R. McWilliams to Kelly Horner, $260,000.

Vineyard Lane, 2427-Margoth Garcia to Gebrekidan Hadushe, $320,000.

Wilkshire Dr., 1673-Dennis J. and Shirley C. Stackhouse to Mohamad Anis, $290,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Diggs Rd., 951-Terry J. and Jami J. Young to Andrew Thomas Teitz and Lauren Rachelle Moresea, $965,000.

Regal Lane, 1206-Carla A. Leonard to Gary and Josephine Patricia Cooper, $775,000.

Severnview Dr., 1154-Andrew M. Kreitzer and Meghan Elizabeth Billings Kreitzer to Erika D. and Scott D. Robuck, $580,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Carvel Beach Rd., 404-Priscilla J. Palmiter to David A. and Colleen L. Gresham, $820,000.

Swanhill Ct., 1216-Sean Thomas Benge to Keia Ann McCants, $277,500.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Churchill Cir., 608-Michael R. and Ashley N. Jelen to Heather May Chisholm, $1.05 million.

DEALE AREA

Charles Ave., 619-Residential Construction Management to Christopher Avery Hysell and Emily Rose Davis, $319,500.

Masons Beach Rd., 746-Bruce J. and Amy S. Heine to Allen and Karen Place, $540,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Arundel Rd., 1514-Kate O. Bjorke to Nouran Jam Mahmoud Abdel Monem, $295,000.

Bethel Aly., 211-D.R. Horton to Kristy L. Gardner, $460,000.

Cassia Dr., 2690-Ahniwake L. Rose to Henry B. and Sarah W. Ward, $500,000.

Grande View Ave., 207-Kelly M. Loughery to Charles M. Meador IV and Shannon M. Barkdoll, $412,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 408-D.R. Horton to Elizabeth M. Radford, $453,990.

Oakwood Rd., 114-Free State Home Buyers and United Home Buyers to Katherine N. Briggs, $394,900.

River Landing Rd. S., 220-Theresa A. Marker to David C. and Patricia J. Marcian, $536,100.

Shore Dr., 1135-Susan Martin Ptak to Marc G. Hall and Melanie H. Fishkind, $525,000.

Spruce Ave., 212-Peck Family to Melissa R. Decker, $345,000.

Eighth Ave., 3669-Underwood Group to Christin Cecelia Wade, $455,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Orchid Rd., 1244-William B. and Allison Leigh Pittman to Kayla Geschke, $505,000.

Whirl A Way Ct., 1282-Diane A. Jenkins to Amy Y. Lee, $550,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Arbor Dr., 424-Alison S. and Jesse R. Schrock to Sarah Michelle Dobry, $275,400.

Emerson Ave., 4-George D. Burkhardt to Megan Burkhardt, $285,000.

Foxtree Dr., 136-Selina Liao and Matthew Ryan Mcauley to Daniel Spencer, $274,000.

Johnson Farm Lane, 316-Arnold Richardson and Steven Thomas David to Johnny Gamboa Chambi, $140,000.

Mall Rd., 113-Jennifer Degenais and Robert Craigdon Starks to Duc Van and Truc T. Nguyen, $397,000.

Ridgefield Ct., 644-Nirvail Singh and Kuldip Kaur to Alex Rababah and James Croft, $365,000.

Shelly Rd., 109-Michelle Fierro to Judith Ann Daley, $310,000.

Twin Ridge Dr., 8939-Kevin Patterson to Jannette M. and Darrell L. Gamble, $335,000.

Wistful Vista Ct., 406-KG Holdings to Samuel Essah and Wendy Essah Hienwo, $310,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Bluffton Dr., 511-Jeremy N. and Melissa C. Wright to Jenna Davis and David Scott Good, $365,000.

Gunther Pl., 203-Grande Investment II to Aynisa Y. and Mandhir Hasija, $342,000.

Howard Manor Dr., 402-David P. and Alison R. Gilmore to Victoria and Robert Clemens, $335,000.

Jerome Pkwy. N., 28-Darlene J. Thedans to Jacob Edward Woodrow Douglas and Rayna Alicia Poole, $250,000.

Langley Rd., 1008-Avery H. and Joseph Russell White to Thomas J. Cropper, $250,000.

Mountain Rd., 118, No. 3B-Alison Gay McKim to Architecture Virtual Office Corp., $118,000.

Partridge Lane, 709-Gerald Schreiber to Michael T. Murnane, $330,000.

Saint Agnes Rd., 19-Michael McLaughlin and John Stopowski to Keith D. Odom, $249,900.

Stone Haven Dr., 8035-Gregory A. and Katie M. Hammack to Miguel B. Delgado Perez and Jose E. Baiza Caballero, $395,000.

Upton Rd., 1021-Stephan L. and Brittany N. Lescallett to Mary Austin, $240,000.

Fourth St., 1011-Chad and Elizabeth Klavetter to John and Ashley McMahon, $298,500.

HANOVER AREA

Fairbanks Ct., 7621-MTGLQ Investors to Ho Ching Yung, $180,000.

Stoney Run Dr., 7534B-Lorraine Marie Jones to Michael J. and Nancy V. Selis, $329,900.

LAUREL AREA

Forest Haven Dr., 3548-Kirstie Elizabeth Keller and Andrew Steven Dearmond to Abdulfetah Awel and Leyila K. Yiman, $469,000.

Mississippi Rd., 8194-Terrica A. Byrd to Kiran G. Murthy, $343,000.

Sycamore Ridge Rd., 222-C. Marshall Wilson Jr. to Carolyn Bell, $285,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Fairmount Rd., 564-Georgianna Pumphicy to June Hocisi, $287,000.

Hampton Rd., 203-Ellen S. Harman to Juan Mei Wu, $289,000.

Regency Cir., 10-Carol L. Clyde and Hannelore Crystal to Ve Ma and Sarah N. Zawkhai, $242,422.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Ahearn Ct., 325-Guy M. Minovitz to Audrey S. Brotherton, $239,000.

Miriam Rd., 8204-Southern Oaks to Mua Thi and Nancy Trinh Tran, $675,000.

Rossin Ct., 308-NVR to Lauren Malecki and Brian Edmund Meekins, $692,935.

Williamstowne Dr., 8365-Vicki Dale Caplins to Erik Salenieks, $308,000.

ODENTON AREA

Apricot Arbor Pl., 2313-John Woo to Brian J. and Tina E. Devleeschouwer, $500,000.

Collins Ave., 1257-Andrew G. and Linda C. Tindale to Peter McHugh and Julie Barry, $313,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2798-George B. Churan to Shry S. Weisman and Phyllis M. Cohen, $420,000.

Gatehouse Lane, 306B-Lauren Stewart and Matthew Weinle to Kyle Nugent, $198,000.

Lions Gate Lane, 656-Stephen P. Voytek and Kristy C. Jennings to Janeen Levette Mikell Straughn, $277,000.

Middle Neck Rd., 2705-Realty Opportunities to Ilya and Yevgenya Furman, $255,900.

Orchard Overlook, 701, No. 101-Sean Cox to Bradley J. and Merri Lyn Turner, $202,000.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8541-Jon D. Holdaway to Alganesh Gessesse, $340,000.

Running Wolf Trail, 2556-George S. and Paraskevi P. Papaliodis to Patrick and Shivany Trujillo, $413,000.

Summer Ridge Ct., 713-Sue S. and Chang E. Chung to Emmanuel and Amaressa Abiodun, $325,000.

Waxwing Ct., 3507-NVR to Olayinka Olaniran Anjorin and Omolade Ruth Akinbolaji Anjorin, $628,217.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Judge Ct. W., 1002-Frederick Arthur Clowes III to Kristi Lea Koglin, $412,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bay Front Dr., 323-Stephany L. Porter and Melony Siravo to Stephany L. Porter, $611,100.

Clear Sky Way, 210-Nathan L. and Anna M. Maysonet to Erica Imani Shelton, $355,000.

Magothy Rd., 1253-Francis P. and F. Paul Schwegel to Brian C. and Susan Morgan, $475,000.

Maywood Ave., 8055-Caitlin A. Roach to Melanie Ann and Alexander Benjamin Jurado, $285,000.

Nanticoke Rd., 1768-Marie Gilmour to Kimberly Westbrook and Timothy Petro, $492,250.

Pine Dr., 627-Bruce Shelby and Ellen Ruth Barrett to Bruce J. and Lindsay Barrett, $375,000.

Seaborne Dr., 62-Kelly Walsh to Chase B. Henningsen and Desiree Mentzer, $435,000.

Silver Run Dr., 1243-Jerry Grant Roberts to Jason and Rachel Ayres, $460,000.

Willowby Run, 754-Michael E. Duncan to Ryan N. McClure, $245,000.

11th St., 971-Greta Kroneberger to Natasha Rucker, $325,000.

RIVA AREA

Keystone Ct., 1298-Paul V. and Sharon A. Flaherty to Michelle Baldwin, $729,000.

SEVERN AREA

Autumn Glo Terr., 1808-Marlon D. and Brenda A. Bouie to Neale Sarmiento, $425,000.

Coolidge Ave., 1613-Lexicon Government Services and Glen Stratton to David M. and Amanda M. Watts, $495,999.

Estate Ct., 1895-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to David K. Gorman and Rachelle Rae A. Gorman, $435,000.

Jacobs Meadow Dr., 1724-Matthew J. Riggin to Shanika Lockett, $236,000.

Lone Pine Trail, 1312-Firas Barzinji to Pamela Jonas, $450,000.

Reecewood Dr., 8207-Reecewood Estates and Wagner Homes to Melvin L. Barry Jr., $495,170.

Sicily Lane, 1157-D.R. Horton to Francis K. Akoentry and Hannah Oseiwaa, $350,000.

Venice Lane, 7760-D.R. Horton to Ryan Scott and Christy Hoolehan, $400,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arleigh Rd., 653-Raymond E. Aisquith Jr. to Kenneth C. and Elizabeth A. Joy, $440,000.

Benfield Rd., 119-Keri Lynn Albright and Laurie Lee Baxter to Louis J. and Patricia M. Born, $270,000.

Creek View Rd., 798-Carl R. and Victoria Werner to Jaime B. and Matthew W. Kotanko, $1.62 million.

Fairford Ct., 436-Dianne Atkins and Denise Rizzuto to Jeffrey W. Bridegum, $210,000.

Manning Ct., 688-PennyMac Loan Services to Robert Bishop, $375,000.

Robinson Landing Ct., 44-Brett Joel and Christine A. Vernetti to Yee Ling Elaine Chim and Josean Enrique Alvarez, $597,000.

West Dr., 557-Richard M. and Jennifer R. Plant to Rachel A. Hollenczer and Patrick G. Dignan, $340,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Olive St., 4916-Justine Maas and Joyce L. Browne to Meghan L. David, $257,000.

Spruce Ave., 1206-James E. Hash to Jamie Marie Tyler Corder, $265,000.

Howard County

This sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March was provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Briarcliffe Lane, 9701-Robert D. and Pamela H. Sherman to Liana A. Farb and Joshua R. Reid, $675,000.

Folly Quarter Rd., 12673-Relo Direct Government Services to Joseph R. and Jennifer Lynn Bruner, $799,900.

Keenan Dr., 4423-Brian S. and Anne J. Lloyd to Kevin G. and Anne M. Conklin, $840,000.

Pinewick Rd., 2818-Gloria Moon to Katherine J. Singh, Arjun Singh and Carl W. Kildo, $515,000.

Saint Johns Lane, 2799-Steven R. and Mary T. Stricker to Amanda Marie Olias, $425,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Countless Stars Run, 6064-Yi Pan and Rongmei Zhang to Jinwoo Lee and Bokyung Shim, $710,000.

Simpson Rd., 11955-Charles E. and Sandra E. Gardenhour to Khanh Hoang Nguyen, $815,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Blue Dart Pl., 6248-Hope Ann Jackson to Enoch Moon, $189,000.

Eaglebeak Row, 5533-John M. and Muna A. Dieser to Joel C. and Denise L. Loukus, $469,000.

Gold Sunset Way, 8457-Gaurika Sood to Tanisha L. Jones, $330,000.

Roan Stallion Lane, 6331-Jarvis L. and Evelyn G. Greene to James Warren and Courtney Nicole Ball, $430,000.

Storm Drift, 5412-Andrew Lowe and Shelby Jia to Sheri L. Sandberg, $440,000.

Tidesebb Ct., 8818-Maria J. Biondi to Janice Piteira Prado, $368,000.

Window Latch Way, 8513-Ralph L. and Mary L. Erickson to Michael T. and Alexis Ann Mcquistan, $540,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Barrow Downs, 11430-David Kenneth and Robin Procida to David A. Sullivan and Kathryn E. Laplaca, $680,000.

Far Edge Path, 11811-Ronald I. and Glenda J. Kline to Rachael Ann and Kaushik Batabyal, $640,000.

Halfcrown Ct., 6787-Toan Nguyenand Dung Hoang Nguyen to Kathryn and Blair Robinson, $317,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11531-Clare A. and Gail J. Fouts to Dieunal Jean Francois, $330,000.

Nightmist Ct., 10331-Kim T. and Gabrielle M. Myrick to Yasir Rana, Samiha Khan and Aqeel Ahmed, $300,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5251, No. 102-Gilbert Lee and Catherine Marie Panitz to Adejoke E. Oyewole, $185,500.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5925, No. H-Kum and Hae Park to Hwan S. Kim, $230,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6710, No. 34-2-Kerrie L.W. Kang and Wonwoo Kang to Elizabeth Lander, $260,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6852-Susan J. Chirichella to Rafay A. Qureshi, $322,500.

Valley Oak Dr., 7736, No. 88-Matthew Overberg to Abiola Genty, $309,900.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Andrew Ellicott Ct., 8606, No. 17-Deborah Y. Allen to Nile Jordan Howard, $317,000.

Dexter Dr., 3011, No. 1205-Marilyn Burke Hartsell to Mary Joyce McWilliams, $315,000.

Halcyon Ct., 3213-Narinder and Poonam Bahri to Jonghyun Kim and Jachee Jung, $406,500.

Mayfair Cir., 7732-Cynthia Leslie Guest and Cynthia Leslie Thompson to Edward Joseph and Pamela Elizabeth Tkacz, $224,900.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8349, No. A-Hollie A. Pakulla to John Phillip Bozzuto, $211,000.

Sonia Trail, 3121, No. 94-Wilder Building to Sunaina Fotedar, $285,000.

Tall Trees Ct., 8211-Thomas Jaworek and Andrea Gevedon to Martha G. Ashcraft, $354,000.

FULTON AREA

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7909-Cory M. and Sara A. Miller to Supo A. Folaranmi, $655,000.

GLENELG AREA

Burntwoods Rd., 14034-Joshua M. and Jihae S. Park to Eric C. and Linda Kim Lee, $433,000.

HANOVER AREA

Beaumont Pl., 7118-Oxford Homes to Sridhar Vangala and Sahithya Jangiti, $440,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Deer Valley Rd., 7005-Mark Eric Holdridge and Sheryl Lee Holdridge Stoup to Mark Eric Holdridge, $222,000.

JESSUP AREA

Pine Rd., 8670-Navneet S. and Sarnjit Kaur Gill to Brian D. and Cara C. Kerrebrock, $605,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Copperwood Way, 7089-Jeffrey A. Miller to Tyler Alexander Young, $359,900.

Gracious End Ct., 9131, No. 104-Gwendolyn Montalvo and estate of Marion C. McGill to Samantha Lawler and Hernan Romero, $210,000.

Many Mile Mews, 9509-Kenneth B. and Susan L. Smith to Kenneth B. Smith, $215,147.

Weather Worn Way, 7517, No. E-Lisa Annette Ferguson to Susan L. Smith, $210,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Marriottsville Rd., 1025-Nathaniel and Diana Lee to Robert K. and Jenna L. Louder, $510,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8737-Maureen and John Carrion to Lelin Chao, $561,500.

Evening Bird Lane, 9758-Mi Won and Mi W. Yang to Bijan Karimi, $465,000.

River Hill Rd., 9153-D.R. Horton to Gbolahan Olugbenga Oyefeso, $640,000.

Sunbeam Pl., 8622-Sateesh Kumar Singh to Alok K. Singh and Lla Mulasi, $750,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Cedarview Ct., 13012-Joseph M. and Lisa M. Dinoto to John W. and Lara K. Freeman, $870,000.

WOODBINE AREA