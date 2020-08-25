Green Spring Dr., 110-Estate of Marian J. Stuntz to Stanton W. and Cheryl Pettes Smith, $451,000.

Jefferson St., 414-John S. and Kathryn J. Gorski to Monique Ligthart, $715,000.

Mizzen Ct., 10-Steven Mark Carter to Erica Sprague, $280,000.

Second St., 622-Sheridan Snedden to Steven and Kelly Hohenwarter, $575,000.

Tayman Dr., 515-Brett A. Hair to Catherine E. Brown, $539,000.

Yachtsman Way, 916-James Colter McElree to Cameron Thomas Wohlgemuth, $335,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Brewer Ave., 102-William Derek and Jennifer Hoker to Mitchell Robert Graves and Emily Grace Yasmine Lower, $604,000.

Conduit St., 76-Michael Kevin Hantke to Ali and Jennifer Kazemzadeh, $1.02 million.

Friar Trail, 382-Justin C. and Mary R. Mielcarek to Margaret Harvey Granitto, $550,000.

Locust Ave., 10-Karen L. and Michael T. Strandquist to Elizabeth B. and Joseph S. Taylor, $215,000.

Midship Ct., 806-Gayle S. Myrta to Barbara Cantor, $309,000.

Pinedale Dr., 544-Kathleen Gerry to Thomas D. and Mandi L. Proctor, $530,250.

Samuel Chase Way, 532-Justin M. and Mercedes Bell Bucelato to Kelsey V. Trundle, $445,900.

Valley View Rd., 2990-Jenette C. Jha to Thomas and Linda Austing, $580,000.

First St., 13-Art Homes Corp. to Nochum Y. and Hindy Light, and Bella Rubashkin, $339,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Century Vista Dr., 453-Roy L. Gertz to Michael J. and Tamara J. Deeb, $422,100.

Grandview Rd., 1487-John and Irene J. Deborde to Brian C. and Lauren R. Ruehle, $450,000.

Kinloch Cir., 1300-Gerald A. Kafka and Rita A. Cavanagh to Jeremy S. Snow, $2 million.

Stonington Dr., 1002-John L. and Pamela B. Newman to Michael A. Kent and Elizabeth A. Elliott, $875,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cedar Hill Lane E., 206-NVR Inc. to Claude George Smith and Nneka Lucia Ozowara, $389,990.

Church St., 310-Salvatore Difrancesca and estate of Giuseppe Difrancesca to Jeremy Lee Harrington and Ashley Urban, $230,500.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 148-NVR Inc. to Patrick Gerald Anderson, $304,340.

Second Ave., 9-Jamie R. Hager to Devontae Moulden and Shannon Flood, $232,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Almond Dr., 1354-Lesa L. Goodhue to Debora Ann Gorman, $270,000.

Elkwood Ct., 1629-Marybeth R. Gall Webster to Marsena Brooke Toomey, $288,600.

Hampton Rd., 1181-Karl F. and Heidi P. Schultz to Matthew Jayne, $370,000.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1505-David Allan Jager to Angela Pesi, $250,000.

Pennington Lane S., 1401-John F. and Vickie L. Wardell to Josh A. and Nicole H. D’Ascoli, $590,000.

Seabright Ct., 1305-Bryan T. and Amy S. Mixon to Janet Grace and Timothy Robert Curran, $399,900.

Summit Dr., 1213-Jeanene Winkler to Jeniffer A. Barrett, $485,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Dr., 2054-Carole Ann Stevenson and Gretchen Post to Norman Frost and Lani Choy, $189,999.

Chapman Rd., 1526-Noah L. Williams and Mary Renko to Kevin Michael and Onala Turarbekovna Telford, $575,000.

Farlow Ave., 1541-Judy R. Quinlan to Diana M. Candelaria, $415,000.

Mara Vista Ct., 1496-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jacob Ronald Byrd, $215,000.

Shreve Ct., 1000-Zuleny S. Khan to Qiu Qing Lu, $316,800.

Walden Dr., 2537-Melissa E. Fischer to Brian L. and Virginia E. Bobitka, $459,000.

Yorktown Ct., 1687-Ricky D. Langford to Charlotte Ann and Justin Patrick Richardson, $324,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Long Point Rd., 223-Banford Raye and Elise Mitchell to Mark Glagola, $800,000.

Scoffern Path, 427-Touchstone Building and Development Inc. to Robert M. and Judith Z. Podgurski, $530,000.

Valentine View, 838-Ronald T. Eike to Sandra M. Woelfel, $276,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Ashland Dr., 3533-Richard C. and Jean A. Baker to Douglas Michael and Kellie Louise Hrobak, $712,000.

Doyles Lane, 2502-Gerard J. and Kathleen M. Manning to Skylar Grace Dunklebarger and Charles Robert Jump, $725,000.

DEALE AREA

Deale Pl., 6002-Dianne M. Poole Taylor to Carilyn S. Glass, $268,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jewell Ct., 454-Lloyd E. Deans IV, to Marylin L. Hernandez Herrera and Daniel Eloti Luna, $399,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bethel Alley, 203-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mary S. and Gustavo M. Amaro, $462,050.

Bishop Rd., 1618-Henry B. and Sarah W. Ward to Jordan K. and Sylvia S. Hopkins, $330,000.

Duval Lane, 145-Natalia J. MacMannis to Sean D. Lyons and Denise L. Cooper, $425,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 402-D.R. Horton Inc. to Patrice Cheryl Higgins and Jerry Foy, $449,990.

Loch Haven Dr., 3528-Nicholas Waring to Mary R. Naccash Argentieri, $430,000.

Rolling Rd., 3156-Robert L. and Elizabeth R. Waybright to Kurt and Alison Newman, $1.2 million.

Shoreham Beach Rd., 4154-Robert G. Swarthout to Gavin Giddings, $535,000.

Turkey Point Rd., 1026-Angela and Michael Hart to Matthew Wilson, $449,900.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Chapel Lake Dr., 2608, No. 112-Estate of Dolores M. Weber to John David and Leana Marlene Mings, $190,000.

Smooth Alder St. N., 2639-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Lowell Ramsey Clarke, $499,990.

Wigeon Way, 1410, No. 304-Neille Mallon Russell to James Matthew Cochran, $350,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Baylor Rd., 307-Kenilworth Holdings Corp. to Lisa Tyler, $301,000.

Ferndale Ave., 101-CC Home Ventures Corp. to David J. Fitzmaurice, $234,600.

Juneberry Way, 300, No. 2D-Timothy W. McGurie to Hyundeok Kim, $160,000.

McNamara Dr., 7638-Steven Eastman Ward and estate of Larry Eastman Ward to Anthony Diggs, $202,950.

Oakwood Station Rd., 521-Art Homes Corp. to Ashley Mills, $281,999.

Roosevelt Ave., 211-Brandon and Felicia Gilbert to Travis Austin Greenleaf and Leah Drayer, $289,900.

Tam O Shanter Glen, 7952-Auslyn O. Johnson to Marnil C. Trinidad and Christine V. Herrera, $295,000.

Vista Ave., 109-Wayne and Charlotte Rosenberger to Megan Carey and Zachry Mitchell, $339,999.

First Ave. S., 100-Bruce J. and Jessica J. Hansen to Thomas Francis Wende, $295,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Foxwood Dr., 622-Majia Godwin to Patricia Hames, $322,322.

Hummingbird Dr., 7172-Kathleen R. McConnell to Chelle James, $305,000.

Kahler Way, 331-Thomas and Gail S. Mroczka to Mary S. Birnbaum and Jacqueline L. Linton, $395,000.

Oakdale Rd., 1419-Brandon Howard Bowers and Holly Nichole Yutzy to Susana E. Diehl and Tito J. Pino Jr., $300,000.

Tessing Ct., 208-Andrew and Selena Tetteh to Sergio Robles, $360,000.

Warfield St., 6854-Luke and Nicole Stidham to Alaina M. Brescia, $272,000.

HANOVER AREA

Farmbrook Lane, 126-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Toyosi O. Obagaye and Julie C. Udoh, $474,900.

Oakley Lane, 1543-Steve P. and Lisette Kvortek to Xu Chen, $355,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Cumberstone Rd., 1127-Stuart G. Morris II and estate of Eleanor Burwell Morris to Megan E. Rupp, $940,000.

LAUREL AREA

Carriage Walk Ct., 3440-Donnita McMillan to Latrina Synette Alston, $265,000.

Galaxy Way, 3156-Frankie R. and Kamilah M. Kelly to David Antonio Acevedo Santana, $350,000.

Old Line Ave., 204-Robert Lee and Diane A. Clark to Jose A. Romero, $290,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Maple Rd. W., 210-BW Homebuyers Corp. to Nathan Kristian Kelly, $429,900.

Valley Rd., 203-Roger D. and Constance J. Wilson to David Paul and Alison Ruth Gilmore, $398,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Donner Way, 535-Kevin G. and Valere L. Barry to Hansjoerg and Anne M. Orthner, $600,000.

Pasadena Rd. W., 182-Virginia G. Crespo to Dominic R. Desimone Jr., $706,000.

Wood Shadows Ct., 302-Jonathan E. and Allison H. Lane to Timothy M. Capstack, $600,006.

ODENTON AREA

Chapelview Dr., 704-Fernando L. Raffucci to Meghan Alexis Imwold, $280,675.

Dragon Fly Way, 2638-Classic Group Corp. to Delores L. Scott, $434,902.

Eisenhower Ct., 231-Jason C. Tyler to Hawa Kanu, $342,500.

Jostaberry Way, 2390-Patrick F. and Kathleen A. Ortman to Gino and Robyn M. Sarcomo, $390,000.

Maple Ridge Lane, 505-Anthony J. Mundeno to Kyle Aaron Norman, $335,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2675-NVR Inc. to Shang Hua Yang and Qiu Jin Chen, $676,745.

Patuxent Rd. N., 433-Zeth and Brittany Bell to John Fuchsluger and Allison Taylor Lindsay, $369,000.

Queen Anne Ave., 516-Donald M. Eldridge to Zachary Hilton and Julia Hiep, $342,500.

Riverscape Ct., 8711-Michael D. and Kendra M. Toyryla to David B. and Starla C. Packer, $369,500.

Sandy Walk Way, 2318-Samuel E. Kuethe to Rachel L. Jack, $387,500.

Tree Side Ct., 1325-Roland Ramsey Devasher to Sandra A. Toro, $305,000.

Winding Stream Way, 692, No. 304-13-Kambra R. Juve to Heather Mary Morris, $240,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Arundel Rd., 138-Michael T. and Jamie Turtzo Smith to Edlyn Yaniga, $235,000.

Castine Ct., 1212-Joseph and Angela Weiss to Emily Ann Wiley, $258,000.

Coralwood Rd., 127-Michael J. and Lisa O’Neil to Robyn L. Loomis, $220,000.

Kenwood Rd., 170-Mark Kevin Sterling to Daniel Hyman Jr., $251,800.

Marco Dr., 1562-Gary J. and Virginia F. Umberger to Sarah A. Taylor, $410,000.

Meadow Wick Ct., 8218-Warren D. and Rosemarie Copper to Garrett M. Davis, $249,000.

North Ave., 1952-Peak Properties Corp. to Richard Widmayer and Victoria Lynn Thursby, $415,000.

Peace Dr., 1404-Irmgard K. Sanchez and Erika Maria Stone Bryant to Charles A. and Beth A. Romanchak, $222,500.

Riverside Dr., 568-Charles Frederick and Erin S. Brandy to Jeremy M. and Katelyn A. Verhoef, $495,000.

Sherman Bouyer Lane, 321-Ransom S. and Antoinette M. Jones to John Oluwatosin Onayiga, $465,000.

Winston Rd., 116-Joseph P. and Patricia Sokolis to Adam R. and Sandra L. Tyson, $265,000.

222nd St., 759-Stephen F. and Deanna L. Lowe to Paul and Heather Amador, $295,000.

SEVERN AREA

Amalfi Lane, 7822-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tyler J. Lokken, $365,000.

Beckman Terr., 1903-Athena Donatiello to Anthony Joseph and Gina Marie Rosso, $347,000.

Danza Rd., 818-Lee A. and Elizabeth C. Nicholas to George and Beatrice Amador Benitez, $345,000.

Jennie Dr., 769-Truist Bank and SunTrust Bank to Deborah N. Cole, $239,700.

Monard Ave., 1502-George F. Chaney to Tangle M. and Hubert E. Sandy, $281,000.

Ringe Dr., 1532-Robert Speaks and Sandra Painter to Jason R. Putnam and Lenora B. Lawson, $522,500.

Tobbin Ct., 779-Lawrence and Rebecca Duncan to Erika Marroquin Martinez and Juan Daniel Mejia Viveros, $315,000.

WB and A Rd., 8383-William Lopez to Zachary A. Wagle, $330,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Beach Rd., 135-Darrin E. and Tracy L. Golden to Gorden Harvey and Andrea T. Purcaro, $650,000.

Blackshire Rd., 475-Joseph R. and Melinda Dorsey Proctor to Luke J. and Jennifer Deboy, $424,750.

Dill Ct., 687-John C. and Laura T. Engel to Joshua Cherriman and Alexa Crosby, $515,000.

Hemingway Lane, 266-Wendy D. Bennett to Jaron Jacob Smith, $485,000.

North Dr., 266-Cody J. Skacan to Lukasz Gauza and Jia Zhao, $482,000.

Pineview Ave., 132A-David T. and Andrea L. Shafer to Isaac E. Brodsky, $510,000.

Saint Andrews Rd., 125-Tucker S. and Katherine C. Hite to Benjamin and Jenna Hunt, $807,500.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay View Ave., 1203-Estate of Marion L. Wong to Glenn A. and Sheryl L. Smith, $350,000.

Shady Side Rd., 6013-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. to Jacqueline L. Warinner and James Cory Landry, $321,300.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Cypressmede Dr., 9733-Datis Properties Corp. to Arjun and Colleen Ishwar, $555,000.

Furrow Ct., 9350-Gary and Susan Witt to Tessa Marie Barth and David Ren Huntt, $495,000.

Mount Hebron Ct., 2197-Robert Daniel Nordeen Jr. to Heather Amos, $410,200.

Raleigh Tavern Lane, 10259-Albert Palmer and Vanessa Ashley Burckard to Mikhail and Olga Mikhailidi, $549,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 12410-Christine M. Jablonski to Troy and Kristen Beechner, $948,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Foxview Ct., 5612-Robert S. and Julia G. White to Nuno and Lyudmila Cardoso, $1.07 million.

Whitegate Rd., 6702-William M. and Catherine A. Swanson to Christopher and Tiffany Lebano, $550,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Broken Wing Ct., 6224-John W. and Lara K. Freeman to Benjamin J. and Jessica Anne Estrogano, $550,000.

Endless Ocean Way, 8710, No. 1-Laurence E. and Julie M. Lassen to Todd Thompson, $515,000.

Good Hunters Ride, 6144-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Tajammul H. Dar and Kneez Fatima, $320,000.

Indian Camp Rd., 9342-Sebastian A. Cianciolo to Derso A. Desie and Kokebes Haile, $251,900.

Short Wheel Way, 6314-Sekaripuram R. and Indira R. Venkateswaran to Nikolas L. Cooley and Gavin P. Keating, $450,000.

Warmstone Ct., 6068-Stephen P. and Shawn E. Riggin to Laurie Ann and Jason Simonds, $417,500.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Avalanche Way, 11201, No. A-Anil and Sheeba Alousyes to Dinah Rebekah Monlyn, $215,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10576, No. D1-Scully Properties Corp. to Elizabeth A. McCarthy, $179,500.

Grateful Heart Gate, 6400-Matthew H. and Emily F. Brenner to Kim Darcy Snodderly, $530,500.

Martin Rd., 6253-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Kim Brathwaite, $499,000.

Open Sky, 5631-Lester L. Holmes to Karmanpreet S. Gill, $311,000.

Thicket Lane, 5655-Golshan Javadian and Pooyan Noori to Mark J. Dziengiel, $346,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5844, No. 303-Jeewan Kwon to Kevin B. Davis, $259,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Bayberry Ct., 6310, No. 1006-Wendy and Angel Cartagena to Michele Scudieri, $195,000.

Deborah Jean Dr., 5865-Raymond E. and Mary C. Roy to Brian Jay Kannee, $640,000.

Green Tree Ct., 8014-Heather Danielle Hurd McCormick to Christopher Molina, $320,000.

Park Forest Cir., 6425-Banesh Chandrasekhara and Usha Banesh to Janice Spain, $490,000.

Shadywood Rd., 6150, No. 302-Ruth Adelphia Pierce and Patricia Davis to Ira and Judith Dwoskin, $375,000.

Water Oak Rd., 7131, No. 117-HB Properties 1 Corp. to James Michael Byrne III and Chantel A. Melendez, $326,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightwood Ct., 8058-Kristina and Scott Lopresti to William Johnston, $335,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8561, No. H-Patrick W. and Jennifer M. McCarty to Hyun M. Hur, $200,000.

Kensington Gdns., 2540, No. 303-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dorothy J. Cordwell, $254,640.

Nottingham Way, 7917-John and Helen D. Burke to Billy R. Chavez Jr. and Tiffany Rodriguez, $495,000.

Springs Dr. W., 3208, No. 34-Wilder Building Corp. to Kondal Pitta and Mundayat Jyoti Kondal Reddy, $292,500.

FULTON AREA

Water St., 7712-Richard T. and Anne B. Douglas to Katarina Stanojevic, $622,000.

GLENELG AREA

Roscommon Dr., 3326-Myung Oh Cho to Brenda Harkavy and David Bernstein, $493,000.

HANOVER AREA

Fairbourne Ct., 6245-Amy Studdard to John and Julie O’Brien, $430,000.

JESSUP AREA

Andiron Lane, 8038-Rajeev Jashnani to Samuel Conteh and Janet Lansana, $360,000.

Twelve Sons Ct., 8904-Glen D. Thompson and Della M. Sanders to Jorge H. Mancia, $280,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Eden Brook Dr., 7004-Jamie E. Barrios and David J. Heine to Joshua Hyungin and Judith H. Park, $338,000.

Granite Hl., 9409-Black Rock Corp. to Marsha Clarke, $290,000.

Morning Walk, 7114-James Marshall Jr. to Jessica and Mynor Hernandez, $343,000.

Shaker Dr., 10226-Kevin T. Tarantino to Christian A. Marquardt, $425,000.

Willow Brook Way, 7102-John E. and Jennifer G. Burnett to Francisco Jose Aldarondo Valle and Karla M. Fernandez Ortiz, $425,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Frederick Rd., 17380-Denise A. and Kabler Dale Ashwell to Aaron D. Norris, $390,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Dapper Town Row, 9617-Shripal K. and Hashini S. Khajuria to Kim Phuong Thi Dang, $599,000.

Homestead Ct., 9640, No. F-Jianning Yao and Yan Huang to Phuong Thi Ngoc Truong, $198,900.

Sperry Ct., 8311-Zhining Tao and Qin Wang to Matthew Lewis and Alexis Panaligan, $260,000.

