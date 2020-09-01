Harbor Dr., 627-Paul and Clementine Fujimura to James Kyle and Miriam Storm Schmid, $569,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1136, No. 2A-514 Phase II Corp. to Lindsay A. Morris, $259,000.

Norma Alley, 107-Milkshake Corp. to Mary T. Jozwik and Thelbert Alan Hay, $525,000.

Silverwood Cir., 5, No. 2-Matthew K. and Kelley Leeds to Mark C., Debra R. and Ryan Andrew Kupfer, $175,000.

Tayman Dr., 523-Thomas F. and Cheryl A. Kicklighter to Lark Prokupek and Nancy Lynn Leist, $450,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 603, No. 305-Randolph and Mirela Y. Brown to Dennis J. and Joanne M. Farina, $210,000.

Conduit St., 116-Beth Breza Martin and Luke Joseph Breza to Marcia A. Seeger, $549,000.

Eaton Way, 1589-Devinder and Erin Singh to Nicholas P. Jones and Judy H. Graham, $1.6 million.

Greenbriar Lane, 2650-Christopher Underwood to Bahija Jallal and Ronald Herbst, $1.2 million.

Marconi Ave., 940-Mark Alan Levine and Karen Joy Foley to Elizabeth Trazzare Jones, $394,800.

Mockingbird Ct., 2827-Christine C. Kennison to Joan M. Stone, $406,000.

Poplar Lane, 2733-Gijsbert H. and Julie S. Davids to Dennis J. Bayne II, $555,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1980, No. 102-From House to Home Inc. to Dennis and Pamela Payne Helie, $289,900.

Spicer Ct., 1838-Erik M. and Dina M. Cowger to George John and Kyla Ann Coromilas, $550,000.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Clumber Hill, 1004-William J. Walsh and estate of J. Paul Walsh to Theodore Clemens and Indi Rogers, $575,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Comanche Rd., 1558-Paul and Adele Oliver to Daniel Hammond and Christy Ellen Dupras, $780,000.

Hersden Lane, 307-Dominick F. Della Pia to Katie McMullen Junge, $435,000.

Long Meadow Way, 387-Denise and Denise Broyhill to Jeffrey L. and Erika Y. Sandstrum, $499,900.

Whetstone Dr., 1212-Richard R. Arnold and estate of Nancy D. Arnold to Hezi Yeheskel and Sarit Brosh, $580,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cedar Hill Lane E., 226-NVR Inc. to Doris J. Woodruff, $440,990.

Edgevale Rd. W., 203-Precision Properties Group Corp. to John and Brooke Stevens, $230,000.

Matthews Ave., 531-Dane Lopez to Alexander Avila and Brenda A. Medina De Avila, $275,000.

Reddish Hill Way, 105-NVR Inc. to Ana Karina Diaz, $334,985.

Taney Ave., 515-DNB Homes Corp. to Natasha E. Kmiec, $270,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bayview Vista, 1175-Kelly Johnson to Kate E. Cushman and Kelly Lynn Simmons, $413,000.

Enyart Way, 1516, No. 13-301-Ray and Anne J. Lancaster to Monica K. and Joseph D. Tipton, $395,000.

Herons Nest, 554-Davcon Property Services Corp. to John P. Gibbs and Kristine L. Gates, $384,000.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1577-PNC Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Kenneth and Dolores Ferber, $205,000.

Pine Hill Dr., 1236-Anthem Properties Corp. to Jason T. and Julie M. Fitzgerald, $445,000.

Seabright Dr., 1292-Edward M. and Teri L. Walos to Lara Koors and Braden Andrew Lawson, $465,000.

Wild Flower Glade, 590-Michael E. and Sandra A. Balderson to Anna Vanderstouwe, $380,000.

CROFTON AREA

Ashburnham Dr., 1524-Debra Woods and estate of Andre L. Alexander to Christine T. Snowden, $344,000.

Danewood Ct., 1507-Brian L. Bobitka to Sara Creamer, $250,000.

Fernham Ct., 1731-Mary M. Bucolo and estate of Elissa L. Simmons to Martin and Heather Moore, $265,000.

Stonegate Ave., 1812-George J. and Denise I. Stephanos to Randall Mark Beckman and Yael E.F. Beckman, $717,500.

Wickford Ct., 1164-Ira H. and Joanna J. Frankel to Dawn M. Gaines, $276,500.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Bacon Ridge Rd., 1233-Charles Parren and Lynn T. Raines to Darren and Kristin Elswick, $245,000.

Severnview Dr., 1110-Mathew and Heidi Wagner to Bradley and Jennifer Martini, $406,000.

Wallace Rd., 1001-Thomas M. McNamara and Janey E. Hegarty to Bryant Leon Smith and Melissa Marie White, $350,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

East End Dr., 7930-Department of Veterans Affairs to Brady Storm and Ashley Pope, $260,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Gresham Lane, 2023-Gloria M. Rimson to Darrin E. and Tracy L. Golden, $699,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bethel Alley, 205-D.R. Horton Inc. to Russell and Angela Berard, $457,990.

Cambridge Rd., 1619-Carl E. Smith to Stacy Isaacs, $275,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 404-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lisa G. Hensley, $432,990.

Main St., 2909-Thomas C. Letkiewicz and Kelsey L. Vagnoni to Kirstin Whiteker, $415,000.

Penwood Dr., 425-Michael Mangum to David E. Hintz, $460,000.

Severn Ave., 920-Karin McDaniel and Thomas Eldridge Kluth to Kathleen Burdett and Evan Taylor, $415,000.

Solomons Island Rd., 3015-Chris J. Underwood to Jason Plummer and Jurgita Nieberlein, $1.25 million.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Huntwood Dr., 2016-Tami J. Howie to Edward L. and Glaucia M. Stolle, $645,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Bosley Ct., 8026-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kristin Milam, $170,000.

Glendale Ave., 50-Julie R. and Keith L. Harvey to Mihail Stefan, $303,000.

Juneberry Way, 304-Cynthia A. Anuszewski Hegge to Mariela Mercedes Morillo, $160,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 904-Marcia G. Dorsey to Micah Morris Datcher, $263,000.

Roosevelt Ave., 322-Karen Allen Nicolaus and Ave Maria Veronica Milewski to Melvin Bell Sr., $204,000.

Tam O Shanter Glen, 7958-Robert William and Danita C. Stenberg to Eric Scott and Alison Michelle Constantine, $315,000.

Wellham Ave., 415-Steve A. Foland and Dorothy L. Pugh to Tesa Anita and Courtney A. Cowles, $289,900.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Amberly Rd., 507-Stephen Johns Jr. to Thomas Henry Schroen, $225,000.

Bonnie View Rd., 130-Margaret Price and Margaret Cheetham to Kyle McNamara and Katie Quick, $330,000.

Croggan Crescent, 823-James N. and Patricia A. Langley to Cherese Queen, $265,000.

Glen Rd., 218-Andrew Connors to Connor Thompson, $244,000.

Hollywood Ct., 207-MJS Investors Corp. to Kirsten Lichtner and Robert Baase, $295,000.

Indigo Bunting Lane, 923-Stephen J. and Jacklyn M. Davis to Amanda J. Zier, $362,500.

Kent Rd., 408-Esther R. and Suzanne R. Cooper to Geraldine J. Krell, $1,600.

Mill Fall Ct., 8122-Matthew Alan and Eugenia Patricia Hepburn to Marcus Ball, $362,000.

Oriole Ave., 809-Brian and Shannon R. Spada to Daniel and Brittany Savage, $325,000.

Rogers Ave., 428-M&E Investments Corp. to Deborah E. Johnson, $1,500.

Spring Maiden Ct., 200, No. 301-Jessica Lynne Gardner to Alicia Pridgen Smith, $168,000.

White Oak Dr., 527-Erica and Daniel Wissmann to Andre Dumaop, $309,000.

HANOVER AREA

Elmcrest Rd., 7632-Tennail and Kristina Williams to Hussam Shiblaq and Carimen A. Ghannam, $410,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 1705-Department of Veterans Affairs to Marquette Malloy, $300,000.

JESSUP AREA

Rappaport Dr., 7809-David J. and June L. Day to Lawrence Freeman, $426,825.

LAUREL AREA

Elkton S., 244-Melvin Jeovany Lendos Mata to Fatima D. Pineda Alvarez, Jose Emerson Pineda and Francisco Alexander Pineda Alvarez, $345,000.

Green Grass Rd., 8308-Antoin D. Law and Denee A. Harrison Law to Shemeada A. Clark, $290,000.

Ridgemoor Dr., 3503-Adam P. and Yessenia M. Kelley to Hugo G. Diaz Morales and Olga Martinez Morales, $425,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Gayle Dr., 457-Joseph A. and Rita M. Vitas to Corey and Anjali Kegerreis, $370,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Grenock Dr., 5214-Amy G. Comolli and estate of Agnes Elizabeth Wayson to Michael B. Gibson, $450,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Gartelman Farm Dr., 8365-John C. and Paula J. Doran to Eric Steven Irwin, $415,000.

Keith Ct., 238-Christopher M. Deere to Glorin S. Aribiyi Sani, $245,000.

Pondview Dr., 8302-Grande Investments II Corp. to Michael O’Connor, $488,000.

Wagner Farm Ct., 903-Christine A. Allen to Sandley Jean and Manoucheca Jean Louis, $459,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Front Ave., 836-Laurie A. Morin and Denise M.D. Amour to David and Terri Morauer, $520,000.

ODENTON AREA

Chestnut Terrace Ct., 2402, No. 101-Paul Hart to Lawrence Leonard and Rebecca Duncan, $255,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2640-Classic Group Corp. to Sara Dakins, $419,131.

Fluttering Leaf Trail, 8608, No. 104-Peter and Janemary Rosenson to Beverly Grace Dayman and Paul Pinch, $271,000.

Jostaberry Way, 2414-James Matthew and Mary Elizabeth Smith to Jonathan Alan List, $400,000.

Mapleview Ct., 2700-STK Real Estate Corp. to Marla Weaver, $330,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2687-NVR Inc. to Jacques St. Vil and Virginia Boulin, $679,475.

Patuxent Woods Dr., 1304-Bradley J. Faas to Aron A. and Tracey A. Chab, $510,000.

Rolling Hill Walk, 606, No. 104-Shilo D. Thomas and Shilo D. Brewer to James R. Peck III, $195,000.

Scaffold Way, 1853-Satinder S. and Anandjeet Kang to Yvonne Lum Fornishi, $345,000.

Upper Patuxent Ridge Rd., 1200-NVR Inc. to George Stamos and Paraskevi Politis Papaliodis, $650,242.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Allen Ave., 1032-Linda Eversfield and Linda Wells to Patricia M. Wood, $360,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Asbury Rd., 250-Michael Anthony Housley to John Paul Hurley and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Price, $357,000.

Caliburn Ct., 8002-Thelma N. Dickerhoof to Joshua Kash McGire and Jessica M. McGuire, $320,000.

Cedar Dr., 7666-Greenlife Homes Corp. to Michael Hite Jr. and Marianella Klunk, $370,000.

De Franceaux Harbour, 825-Residential Value Corp. to Courtney Gruss, $287,900.

Forest Glen Dr., 8182-Conor O. and Patricia M. Gilligan to Brandon R. Johnson Balthrop and Dana C. Britt, $764,000.

Hastings Lane, 112A-Raymond Cardillo IV to Michael M. and Elizabeth Lewis, $550,000.

Locust Rd., 1890-Dianne L. Kistner and Wendy Ross to Benjamin G. Miller and Kelly R. Gilbert, $290,000.

Maryland Ave., 117-Jeremy and Katelyn Verhoef to Brittney Lee Ryan and William Patrick Reilly, $303,000.

Metropolitan Blvd., 344-FTB Homes Corp. to Britney T. Clause and Shawn R. Squire, $422,500.

Notley Ct., 1081-James R. Davis and Margaret H. Miller to Isaac Mernoyh and Michelle Steele, $200,000.

Rockanna Rd., 7750-Gary A. Rutishauser to Kevin E. and Jessica S. Brilhart, $935,000.

Shore Rd. E., 7829-Residential Value Corp. to Tossie Gray and Leslie Kathleen McDonald, $339,000.

Williams St., 7724-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy Schaffer, $225,250.

Woods Rd., 836-PRP II Pals Corp. to Jose Sibrian Chacon, $315,000.

225th St., 752-Robert J. and Kathleen Downey to Cuong Tran, $219,000.

SEVERN AREA

Cedar Dr., 1847-Guy A. and Beverly A. Furrow to Vincent Nicholas Micucci Sr., $343,400.

Fawnelm Rd., 758-Nail in Inc. to Brian Schwark, $500,000.

Jolliet St., 1906-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Raul D. Montoya Mercado, $290,000.

New Cut Rd., 8330-Fred N. Brandenburg to Charlotte A. Brandenburg Price and Dennis B. Barrett, $231,000.

Ponderosa Dr., 8010-Dwayne L. and Joi Matthews Grady to Michael Ross Canonico and Lauren Samantha Altman Canonico, $650,000.

Saint Francis Dr., 8236-Andrew and Michele A. Polanco to Joseph R. and Amanda R. Scott, $657,500.

WB&A Rd., 8385-Martin William Renshaw and Deborah Lee Powell to Thomas J. and Kelsey E. Coale, $329,900.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Chestnut Rd., 488-Rodger A. and Judith P. Schultz to Nicholas A. and Kathleen B. Parr, $693,500.

Dividing Rd., 705-SP House Corp. to Brian Fleming and Deborah L. Potter, $1.7 million.

Holland Rd., 306-Joseph Michael and Courtney E. Mathis to Deborah R. McInturff, $485,000.

Oak Ave., 215-John K. Anderson and estate of Edward E. Anderson to John F. and Sandra M. Kloth, $400,000.

Revell Rd., 146-Brian W. and Kristi L. Parsons to Laura Thompson and John C. Engel, $679,000.

Trailing Ivy Lane, 106-Rolph Townshend to S. Morgan Henry III, $760,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Hawthorne St., 1248-Linzy Martin to Joshua M. Clagett, $235,000.

Snug Harbor Rd., 1414-Joshua Wiles to Trevor Fawkes, $280,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. B1-Beverly M. Speed to Kathleen A. Norton, $230,000.

Harrington Dr., 3438, No. E9-Ling Qin and James T. Yeung to Sushma Vemulapalli, $232,500.

New Forest Ct., 10200-Mark B. and Wanda S. Brodsky to Guangbin Li and Yiting Duan, $664,000.

Royal Ascot Ct., 10304-George W. and Pamela A. Bennett to Sumon and Tina Rakkhit Nandi, $860,000.

White Rose Way, 3990-Albert Joseph and Donna Irwin Catalano to Sivakumar Venkataramani and Padmini Ramachandran, $729,900.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Northern Bell Way, 11913-Edward and Jessica Lee to Adam and Carolyn Roby, $1.5 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Barchink Pl., 6478-Traci Marie Taber to Synthia T. Nguyen, $349,000.

Carved Stone, 7221-Roberto Ortiz to Gloria Moon, $193,500.

Gentle Folk, 9339-Jarnail and Hina Tucker to Tingting Zhong and Dong Chen, $371,000.

Good Hunters Ride, 6147-Corey A. and Lakisha T. Witherspoon to Elnaz Kermani, $291,000.

Majors Lane, 6019, No. 2-Robert S. and Jennifer M. Brewington to Impus Erectus Delectii and Karen Margaret Best, $130,000.

Spelling Bee, 6516-Theresa Salay and Brian P. Pritchard to Darwin Isaac Martinez Matamoros and Maria Magdalena Gonzalez, $333,300.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5656-John F. and Angela G. Toner to Nathan M. and Samantha Denham, $435,000.

White Peach Pl., 6413-Markus Tur Rojas to Cecil and Marisol Vanderburg, $530,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

El Camino, 5410, No. 2-Sara Ellerbe Hawgood Investments Corp. to Humberto Aguilar Vargas and Guillermina Galvan Hernandez, $238,000.

Green Dory Lane, 5509-Robert A. and Barbara J. Beene to A. Nayab and Janet Siddiqui, $125,000.

Hunting Lane, 10806-Razia Sultana to Seth D. Manfield, $705,000.

Peartree Way, 11202-James Gabriel and Julianne Bernardette Broussard to Abdul Samad Nawaby and Nazifa Nawabi, $435,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Monticello Dr., 14008-Jason S. Jabers to Barakelle G. Haile, $638,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Cedar Grove Lane, 7448-Benjamin J. and Jessica A. Estrogano to Noor Mehraj, $317,500.

Ducketts Lane, 6292, No. 22-5-Jalaram MBT Corp. to Girish and Minakshi Patel, $210,000.

Ivy Terr., 6516-Renee L. Dalay to Darcy Michelle and Oliver Male, $310,000.

Ravenclaw Rd., 8011-Potsha Ann Harris to Marianna S. Maiga Ep Konate, $382,000.

Singers Way, 7438-Joseph and Allison Lambert to Aaron and Narrae Sung, $390,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Academy Rd., 8248, No. 10-Yun Jeon and Young Oak Chang to Christopher Szendroi and Amanda Maguire, $510,000.

Glen Willow Way, 5966-Kristina J. Suter to Cassandra Lee and John Keravich, $615,000.

Lauren Ct., 4825-Xaris Corp. to Wonwoo and Kerrie Kang, $527,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8330, No. J-Wilfredo C. Reyes to Mary Claire Hartford, $205,500.

Old Montgomery Rd., 8007-Justin and Dorsey Dowling to Priyanka Barua and Golam R. Khandaker, $555,000.

Stockbridge Overlook Ct., 6280, No. 12-Jason C. and Mira Choi Lee to Taiwo O. and Adebayo Odogun, $449,900.

Westminster Rd., 2749, No. 22-Jeffrey A. and Barbara J. Bourne to James F. and Donna J. Iampieri, $472,500.

FULTON AREA

Water St., 7766-Scott D. and Kathryn N. Cram to Jason Gionta and Emily G. Lowery Gionta, $710,000.

GLENELG AREA

Triadelphia Rd., 14550-Mary M. and John M. Straub to Ognyan Markov Dechev and Renata Blagoeva Vasileva, $415,000.

HANOVER AREA

Phelps Lane, 6159-Harmony Builders Inc. to Theodore J. and Beverly A. Noffsinger, $499,900.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Allview Dr., 6834-Ally Bank to Ellie Gianni, $330,000.

Evergreen Ave., 10009-Charles P. and Rhonda L. Kelly to John Lester and Laura Anne Hill, $425,000.

Granite Hill, 9428-Elizabeth A. McCart and Elizabeth A. Rogers to Devin T. Watson, $297,000.

Natures Rd., 7145-Pradeep Kumar Annavarapu to Amee Gosar, $327,000.

Shaker Dr., 10230-Consco Inc. to Emmanuel Aja and Kunaba Oga, $469,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Barley Field Way, 11310-Brian and Lynne Groveman to Scott Charles and Katherine Anne Leydecker, $670,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Lady Camarin Ct., 16013-Christina and Matt Sgambato to Justin C. Debes and Kara E. Jabers, $670,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Deep Skies Dr., 10105-Kimberlee Taylor to Nicole Marie Lawall and Noel E. Carbajal Chavez, $600,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8420, No. M-Anthony N. and Judith M. Cosentino to Manoranjan, Geeta Bharati and Sneh Prabha Tayal, $284,000.

Styers Ct., 8216-Martin Lucey to Parsa Hosseini, $263,500.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Forest Creek Ct., 12814-Katherine K. and Matthew Jack Emery to Eric A. and Daina L. Seale, $660,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Bushy Park Rd., 14964-Charles R. Evans and Marta A.C. Evans to Heather Nicole Evans and Kevin Christopher Wilson, $585,000.