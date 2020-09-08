Dale Dr., 18-Aileen M. Buchaman to Mark Snead, $395,000.

Hidden River View Rd., 3303-Melissa K. Bell and Kathryn M. Waehler to Sarah G. Pitman and Chris George Theoharis, $957,000.

Mooring Point Ct., 24-Philip J. Wimbish to Susan and Anthony John Steward, $310,000.

Spa Creek Landing, 6, No. A1-Pamela A. Mantica to Martha S. Moon and Louise B. Montgomery, $410,000.

Van Buren St., 904-Maryland S. Eastern Shore Restorations LL to Madison Townley and Melynda Leek, $369,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Allis St., 2004-House Buyers of America Inc. to Isai Villalta Morales and Yesica C. Miranda Acosta, $330,000.

Cape Saint John Rd., 267-Daniel Martha to Keith Andrew Mitsch and Danielle Christine Clarke, $532,000.

Clay St., 111-Friendly Hills Corp. to Breonna Mabry and Samuel Dean, $299,900.

Epping Forest Rd., 502A-Steven J. Nulty to Michael and Lisa Rapp, $782,800.

Genessee St., 727-David Andrew and Alison Kate Hooper to Andrew and Brianna Griffin, $505,000.

Latchmere Ct., 801, No. 303-Matthew Gioffre to Thomas M. Ferguson Jr., $285,000.

Pinedale Dr., 543-Patrick M. Sharkey to Erik E. and Kim Schafer Endres, $515,000.

Sextant Way, 910-Dan and Mark V. Carucci to Guy Schelhouse, $355,000.

Thoreau Ct., 2193-Timothy and Stacie Spragins to Elizabeth and Nelson Nguyen, $500,000.

Warners Terr. N., 2001, No. 103-Alexandra L. Paugels to Morgan A. Merkert, $275,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Buena Vista Ave., 825-Michael and Erin Maureen Looney to James J. O’Malley and Alexandra Pollack, $330,000.

Fenwick Garth, 1270-Andrew Treffert and Gregory Tyson Bauer to Michael Calabrese, $1.75 million.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 678-Douglas G. and Laura F. Tilley to Robert M. Frost III, $180,000.

Oakland Hills Ct., 603D-Cheryl A. Cannon and estate of Gayle Ann Richardson to Ashley L. Freeman, $172,000.

Rusack Ct., 713-Warren C. Graham III to Jennifer Shepard, $444,000.

Whitstable Blvd., 912-Douglas A. and Ashley E. Rittermann to Tiffany Jane Lens and James Cariage, $492,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Ballman Ct., 15-William A. and Cheryl A. Snyder to Shydreonna L. Collins, $145,000.

Cresswell Rd., 210-SFR Sa I. Corp. to Daniel R. Johnson Jr., $216,000.

Moore St., 5715-Robert and Nina Regan to Ashley Renee Saam, $288,500.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 142-NVR Inc. to Zoe Bartels and Jon Basil T. Black, $308,990.

Walton Ave., 421-Mark D. Denis to Lisa Geraghty, $255,400.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blossom Tree Dr., 392-John Wilson and Mary E. Watson to James M. and Cynthia Hunt, $371,000.

Elkwood Ct., 1642-Steven L. and Erika Ruddy Wein to Harry Manley III and Samantha Nash, $320,000.

Marine Dr., 935-Deborah A. McDaniel Shaughney to Traci L. Hughes and Antilla Eugene Trotter III, $458,397.

Sun Valley Dr., 1035-Willaim S. and Nancy J. Busch to Justin M. and Jaclyn J. Cockcroft, $455,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Fairfax Ave., 1238-Sharon I. Hogan to Tracy Sofield, $299,000.

CROFTON AREA

Blockton Ct., 1494-Cherice Mayo and Cherice May Dugger to Magnolia Mosca Erteschik, $217,000.

Chatham Ct., 1467-Susan M. Boujnah to Ann and Josephe C. Dennis, $245,000.

Crofton Pkwy., 1760-Thomas R. and Karen Anne McGuire to Joshua Zancan and Rebecca E. Keekler, $474,900.

Farlow Ave., 1542-June Kyu Lee and estate of Myungja Choi Lee to Sameer Hussein and Bailie Autumn Siddiqui, $525,000.

Mayfair Pl., 1742-Mary R. and Arie B. Stouten to Andrew T. and Felicia L. Garry, $455,000.

Pilgrim Ct., 1111-Joshua Reed and Eileen Kathryn Christman to Andrew and Tia K. Vavra, $575,000.

Turnbridge Ct., 2316-Stephen Paul Horvath Jr. to John E. Williams, $375,000.

Yarmouth Lane, 2458-Christopher Edward and Diana Veniaminoa White to Sara Magdeline Manfredi, $359,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Kyle Rd., 321-Clifford J. and Santina I. Rose to Matthew A. and Patricia Lattin, $1.15 million.

Whitneys Landing Dr., 710-Richard M. and Dorothy L. Herbold to Noel S. and Ruby D. Woerner, $380,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Cortland Rd., 2008-Estate of Sara Z. Starry to Kathleen A. McCabe, $735,000.

Soaring Eagle Ct., 909-Michael A. and Erin Calabrese to Zachary A. and Jessica M. Samaras, $775,000.

DEALE AREA

Frazier Ave., 704-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Corey and Jessica Macrae, $373,854.

EDGEWATER AREA

Barnhouse Dr., 3406-Mahmoud Shalchi and Faranak Esfandiari to Thomas M. and Shannon L. Dickey, $392,000.

Brewerton Lane, 505-Turnbull Estates Development Corp. to Kyle Gorsky, $730,000.

Fennel Rd., 2820-James T. and Linda D. Bailey to Wayne and Janet Sweeney, $515,000.

Havre de Grace Dr., 1628-Daniel P. Burke to Andrew Ryan and Neal Alan Wentz, $277,000.

Linden Ave., 315-Kristin L. Tresidder to Nicholas David Myers and Amanda Marie Bearll, $390,000.

Millhaven Dr., 2138-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Lindsay and Ryan Potere, $360,000.

Ridgeville Rd., 1916-Forerunners Corp. to Andrew M. Stone, $254,000.

Tacoma Rd., 1736-Wenceslao O. and Ingrid Garcia to Ryan T. and Kaitlyn M. Ware, $309,000.

Winding Rd., 931-3603 Partnership LLP to David B. and Amber L. McClanahan, $542,500.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Christmas Lane, 1002-Derek Hirshfield to Joseph Nicholas, Stephen Thomas and Karen Zoblisein, $360,000.

Red Harvest Rd., 1108-Jacqueline M. and Barton D. Huxtable to Kenneth and Mary A. Cikanovich, $525,000.

Time Dr., 2255-James William Lombardo and estate of Joan E. Keen to James William Lombardo and Kristena Lyn McCarron, $365,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Aster Dr., 1222-Adam and Adam Solomon to Bienvenu Koungue and Solange Djuidje Mouafo, $300,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 807-Rachel Andes and Joseph Johoson to Efrem Foreman, $280,000.

Dahlgreen Rd., 548-Pinkesh Gala to Matthew Clayton Corwin, $210,000.

Gilmore St., 5-Jacqueline Crouse and Michelle Grooms to Kelly N. Topita, $131,000.

King George Dr., 406-Patricia Y. Holt to Jose A. Martinez Pleitez, $245,000.

Minnerva Rd., 607-Scott Purnell and Ayla M. Neal to Ja Neil R. Goodman and Stephfone E. Goodman, $275,000.

Oakwood Rd., 7954-David W. and Corinne L. Simonaire to Jesus Jaime Aguilar and Brandi Jaime, $365,000.

Scanlan Dr., 1410-Milton G. Carson Jr. and Brenda Wheatley to Milton G. Carson Jr., $160,000.

Tranton Rd., 623-Genevieve R. White to Hong V. Duong and Bien Hoang, $155,000.

Woods Ave., 107-James Dennis Hulkenberg to Thomas James Hulkenberg and Laurel Jillian Walsh, $230,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Anon Lane, 7315-Michael A. Schumann to Romaine Kane, $443,000.

Clara Cir., 17-Glenn G. Daniel to Atia M. and Zuhal Gaheez, $210,000.

Dorchester Rd., 135-Keesha D. Beard to Robert and Dawn L. Reyes, $340,000.

Gunmill Lane, 7611-Kenneth Degruchy to Cameron A. Melton Hayes and Shailan K. Hayes, $427,000.

Howard Manor Dr., 430-Alsquare Corp. to Kevin M. Gonsales, $335,000.

Meherrin Ct., 1012-Georgette Marie and Anthony Lamar Giles to Ronald Edward and Nakia Hixon Sample, $542,000.

Morris Hill Ave., 192-Kevin A. Richards to Dwayne and Gina Adams, $342,000.

New Jersey Ave. NE, 315-Albert A. Wiggington to Adewale T. Ogundiya, $265,000.

Pultney Lane, 1028-Alecia Walters to Barbara Michelle Hawkins, $349,900.

Thomas Rd., 121-Jason and Jaclyn Davenport to Christopher Bleckwenn, $289,900.

HANOVER AREA

Amber Crest Rd., 2706-Jonathan T. Al to John J. and Grace M. Lim, $405,000.

Davis Ridge Ct., 2918-D. R. Horton Inc. to Micheal R., Seun P. and Michael R. Nicholas, $425,000.

Hollowoak Dr., 2210-Nicholas L. and Michelle L. Googin to Jung Kook Park and Mi Jung Yoon, $450,000.

Terraview Ct., 7728-Dante M. Moankil to Michelle R. and Devin S. Hudson, $425,000.

LAUREL AREA

Duckhorn Way, 3632-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Domonique Chardae Hagins, $389,990.

Moss Bank Dr., 8023-Alan K. and Karen L. Dowdy to Monica D. Williams, $515,000.

Sycamore Ridge Rd., 224-Sherifat Smith to Kerra Alise Strum, $289,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Chestnut Oak Lane, 6202-Thao Nguyen to Andrew F. Faulhaber and Kacie R. Carter Faulhaber, $420,000.

Jerlyn Ave., 315-David C. Lyons to Michael and Tamara Adams, $470,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bay Front Rd. W., 65-Ellen M. Stein to Daniel Carrick and Suzanne Benedict, $375,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Belmawr Pl., 562-Stonetrust Corp. to Melissa Tessier Dempsey, $174,990.

Finnegan Dr., 217-Charles and Elaine Wilford to Eliza McLaren, Dominic Albanese and Elinor McLaren, $855,000.

Rossin Ct., 303-NVR Inc. to Jenifer Rae and Christopher Mark Rager, $620,992.

Wherry Ct., 637-Stphen and Sandra Rosenbach to Bruce G. and Elisa M. Colburn, $435,000.

ODENTON AREA

Astilbe Way, 2008-Christopher E. and Amber L. Foster to Aaron Anthony Valdez Ramelb, $272,700.

Broad Wing Dr., 2846-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to John B. and Autumn M. Vernon, $912,820.

Colonel Way, 2109-Dennis L. and Lynn Butler to Prince Asare Bediako and Yaa Asante Abayie Boaten, $315,000.

Deerberry Ct., 910-Acacia Grove Corp. to Eric M. and Emily N. Baldwin, $345,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2785-Winchester Homes Inc. to Emma Jean Weaver, $623,167.

King Malcolm Ave., 502-William Mark Ingram to Andrew T. and Molly J.K. Heer, $217,100.

Lions Gate Lane, 694-Dwight J. and Regina L. Good to Jennifer Eriko and Garrett John Neiman, $277,000.

Old Waugh Chapel Rd., 633-Charles M. and Jane Jenkins to Michael P. Pukay and Jayme E. Butcher, $545,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2665-NVR Inc. to Eric Karl and Beverly Ann Isaac, $731,394.

Pinecove Ave., 180-Ryan Janko to Bryan Knapp, $332,000.

Reliance Dr., 687-Jeremy R. and Jennifer L. Shafer to Nicholas Lawrence and Michelle Lyn Googin, $650,000.

Streamview Dr., 2634-Cameron A. Eskite and Jillian K. Ullrich to Claire I. Macaulay, $400,000.

Warm Spring Way, 2403-Patrick W. and Kathryn A. Gower to Michael Coutu, $310,000.

Woodchuck Way, 3075-Winchester Homes Inc. to Robert and Barbara G. Krentzman, $524,900.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Appalachian Dr., 8235-Kerri Ann and Tristan Lelf Weisenreder to Jessica D. Sall, $235,900.

Bar Harbor Rd., 203-Evangeline and Scott Heath to Joseph E. Desimone and Sara E. Baynes, $290,000.

Boundary Ave., 907-Deep Channel Holdings Corp. to Michele Lynn Bierman, $380,000.

Chadwick Ct., 3614-John Mandley III to Corey Lamar and Germany Monique Wilkerson, $245,000.

Davenport Ct., 3501-Joshua G. Hayghe to Kyle P. Abrams, $157,500.

Ford Dr., 7721-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Flynt Brown and Arianna Buckreis, $235,000.

Granada Rd., 124-Pamela R. Mason Slater to Carol J. Persson, $480,000.

Houlton Harbour, 8623-David and Beth Niccolini to Rhys Benson, $249,900.

Light Street Ave., 311-Rondall G. and Mary Louise Shallue to Robert William and Carolyn Marie Burton, $435,000.

Main Ave., 8443-Michael S. and Sandra D. Adams to Christopher A. and Lisa A. Carr, $348,500.

Maryland Ave., 104-Stephen M. See to Rachel Eggleston, $310,000.

Notley Rd., 7758-Robert Paul Dogge and Susan Irene Citro Dogge to Gregory Alexander Jr., $200,000.

Riverside Dr., 286-Robert W. Parr and Dorothy P. Charpiat to David and Michael Huff, $390,000.

Shore Rd. W., 7765-Karen F. Kennedy to Peter Brown, $365,000.

Tick Neck Rd., 7841-A.S.D. Corp. to Scott Forbes and Carol Cox, $524,250.

205th St., 772-Christopher Clayton and Rachael Lynn Williams to Dustin Flower, $320,000.

SEVERN AREA

Coolidge Ave., 1640-Mara L. Loyko to Michael Beacuman, $493,000.

Donaldson Ave., 545-Dawn Mostann to Jack A. and Jerol K. Kelly, $650,000.

Floretty Ct., 1007-Steven and Peggy Keuper to Neicea and Gregory James Mallon, $650,000.

Jacobs Rd., 8424-Daniel E. Bella Jr. to Jose M. Sandoval Galdamez and Yesenia E. Cartagena Villalta, $299,900.

Marqueen Way, 1908-Jason W. and Nicole L. Weszka to Oluwaseun Babalola, $589,000.

Pine Springs Dr., 8527-Cariessa M. McFadden to Anthony Esters, $500,000.

Ridgely Loop, 8158-Kevin E. and Donna M. Marvin to Justin Anymedu Ansah, $560,000.

Sunhaven Way, 7838-Jennifer Tortella Stout to Wayne Paden Jr., $425,000.

Venice Lane, 7767-D. R. Horton Inc. to Malaika Richard, $364,115.

Virginia Ave. W., 112-Deep Channel Holdings Corp. to Daniel A. Rico Moreno and Aleyda Lozada Castro, $368,700.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Bottesford Ct., 493-Christopher P. and Jamie F. Caisse to Jeffrey P. and Nicole M. Harold, $522,500.

Fairlane Ct., 448-Steven T. and Stephanie B. Murphy to Snehal T. Patel and Lori L. Vanscoy, $869,900.

Marba Rd., 348-Bonnie Jane Garrett to Christopher C. and Rachael L. Williams, $532,000.

Oakham Ct., 518-Major John K. and Susanna W. Parks to Lauren E. Mason and Evan M. Lutz, $502,000.

Ridout Rd., 1-Gregory C. and Catherine K. Swartz to Anthony D. and Courtney B. Cornetto, $955,000.

Swinton Way, 336-Cary Ann Tucker and Valerie A. Stamper to Richard Lee and Christine Marie Fleishman, $669,900.

Wilderness Rd., 284-Russell M. and Renee L. Bear to Kevin and Ashley St. Pierre, $680,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Frederick Ave., 4725-US Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Edward and Kathleen Potts, $146,000.

Maple Ave., 1195-Nerina Gilbert Evans to Jacob A. Sandruck and Selena A. Dawson, $315,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Tracys Lane, 2-Cristina Gouin and Cristina C. Paul to Ronald Dale and Pamela J. Depas, $465,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Birchmede Dr., 3229-Estate of Frank Saboe to Christian A. Eble and Teresa E. Hesley, $425,000.

Chateau Ridge Dr., 3628-Louis and Yumi Distefano to Andrew Max and Taylor Nurmi Jimeson, $627,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. B2-Joann Dicus to Sarah Y. Ro, $236,000.

Jay Em Cir., 4018-Hyang Mee Jung and Young Kwon Kim to Seongbeom Jeong and Sue Jean Chung, $586,900.

Longview Dr., 9701-Richard G. and Dawn L. Schatz to Shannon Moran and John Anthony Motsco, $516,001.

Michaels Way, 9842-Savoy Family Homes Corp. to Steven M. Sapp, $482,000.

Rams Horn Row, 4712-Bryan Robert Thurman Gales and Sarah Ellen Gales to Jena Olson, $386,000.

Sweet Bell Ct., 4304-Robert Ernest Dawson to Juan Caries and Lissette Linares, $565,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Creekside Rd., 6824-Hsin Chou and Li Chi Fan to Israr Alamtab and Afsheen Hayat Siddiqui, $732,500.

Jamesway Ct., 5405-Michel and Leslie Windman to David D. and Cassandra Q. Entwistle, $699,500.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Enberend Terr., 5451-Mark Wood to Daniil Lyalko, $321,000.

Highwind Ct., 9553-Dena Engineering Corp. to Veola A. Gaines, $460,000.

Saddle Dr., 6364-Benjamin M. and Jennifer R. Livingston to Albert and Nancy A. Hannans, $468,000.

Stairtop Ct., 8308-Boyd T. and Rebecca P. Livingston to Tyler and Karen Stewart, $515,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5737-Marquay Kirkland and Marquay Irene Toney to Ralph Gary Kreider and Brittany Nicole Muth, $179,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9641, No. A3-Francis G. Standafer to Pokponk Paul Rakpongs, $139,000.

Yellowrose Ct., 5780-Warren Woo and Insue Lee to John S. Janamian, $293,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Columbia Rd., 4924, No. 5-Natalie C. Yopconka and Michaline A. Bellamy to Stephanie Ann Mathias, $195,000.

Fair Oaks, 10434-Justin and Jennifer Germuth to Dinah and Aryeh Leib Englander, $445,500.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10629-James W. Marks and estate of Betty L. Farrar to Stephen Edward Sieron, $340,000.

Hesperus Dr., 5418-Q&P Realty Corp. to Alec S. Gregory, Robert Q. Ashworth and David Loeffler, $429,000.

Millbank Row, 10947-Alexis W. and Tomoe Riekstins to Walter T. and Patrizia Lilli Coryell, $399,900.

Ripe Apple Lane, 6420-John Weiss to Wei Hung Chen and Chiung Wei Huang, $510,000.

Rutland Round Rd., 10252, No. 16-Julie Klopp and estate of Geoffrey Lynn Klopp to Roger Stalger, $357,500.

Topbranch Lane, 10826-Dodji K. Dankiou and Komlan Segbedji to Adam Christian and Lauren Marie Reeves, $415,000.

DAYTON AREA

Twisting Lane, 14190-Donna J. Souder and estate of Donald Eugene Souder to Laura Emmanuel Allen, $780,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Cedar Grove Lane, 7476-Jorge Antonio Castro to Michael F. Spray, $299,999.

Downs Ave., 6113-Dylan T. Sawyer to Andrew Vincent Golczynski, $276,000.

Karas Walk, 6127-Cathleen M. Mascaro to Keith L. and Jennifer M. Simmons, $415,000.

Montgomery Rd., 5874, No. B-Cartus Corp. to Dominic and Meghan Fisher, $578,500.

Rockburn Meadows Lane, 5909-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Gaurav and Arpita Patel, $325,000.

Valley Oak Dr., 7701, No. 46-Steven D. and Kelly M. Seely to Abigail and Jose Abel Delao, $325,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brittany Dr., 4302-Charles L. and Wendy M. Farthing to Dennis and Marila Pyatash, $521,000.

Decker Way, 4938, No. 52-Anna M. Risdorfer to Donald R. and Hjan C. Culp, $409,000.

Executive Park Dr., 5063-Karen E. and Johnny I. Nixon to Gemar T. and Mariatma L. Patterson, $825,000.

Harvest View Ct., 8529-Sang Bum Yoo and Yoon Sil Kim to Erin Delaney O’Brien, $390,500.

Mayfair Cir., 7704-Eric and Karen Holsopple to Jhonatan Jimenez, $239,900.

Montgomery Rd., 4399-Ravi Varma Datla and Neeladevi Balasri Penmatsa to Kishwar Faysal, $389,900.

Ruppert Ct., 8743-Eric C. Lacey and Grace Y. Arai Lacey to April Lynn Watson, $405,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7632-Gary P. and Mary A. Kavanagh to Annette Jennifer Lanham, $249,900.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2471-Jayaprakash Ambealla and Susmita Amballa to Premkumar Sadagopan and Swathi Harathy Rajan, $785,000.

FULTON AREA

Grand Champion St., 7838-Daniel and Deborah Prochnow to Cory and Sara Miller, $960,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7670, No. 56-Wendie Mount to Josef Witt and Marissa Witt Doerring, $485,000.

Mulberry St., 7614-Beth Viscarra to Geoffrey Eliot and Peme R. Smith, $880,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Callaway Ct., 15265, No. 95-Albert J. and Norma C. Baker to Robert A. and Helene C. Braun, $450,000.

Sagewood Dr., 2824-Joan H. Alexander and estate of Joseph Jerome Alexander to Andrew R. and Sheridan A. Severt, $775,000.

HANOVER AREA

Rackham Way, 7010-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Zachary Jake Portnoff and Jessica Lynn Rudin, $460,175.

JESSUP AREA

Cambridge Ct., 8223-Carole C. Campbell to Shakera Rahimi, $275,000.

Sheffield Ct., 8131-Pinksky Housing Corp. to Edwin A. Ferrufino and Cynthia Pamela Salmeron, $299,900.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Chessie Lane, 9429, No. 10-Joaquim M. Desousa and Amy L. Johnson to Ericka Lewis, $327,500.

Lady Bug Row, 9503-Linda C. Hoffman and Erica Terry to Alfredo and Kimberly Ann Pelaez, $409,000.

Summer Park Ct., 9741-Teren E. and Wesley J. Jackson to Jakob Thomas and Rebecca Syre Kelly, $363,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Saint James Rd., 2058-Juancho B. and Leonor G. Baino to Seok Park, $725,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

All Saints Rd., 9414-Philip Donald and Joanne Marie Graf to Daniel and Sugey Lozada, $410,000.

Castlerock Ct., 8718-Donald D. and Julianne M. Cleveland to Jacob Timothy and Amanda Veronica Ripley, $302,500.

Haven Hill Ct., 8310-Robert W. and Catherine A. Evans to Katherine L. and Brian M. Evans, $605,000.

Kings Grant Rd., 9437-Ashok Bhattarai and Sheela Neupane to Maximillen Duvra, $298,000.

Patuxent Overlook Dr., 9611-Development Partners Corp. and Cornerstone Homes Corp. to Anita U. Anigbo, $580,000.

Spratley Ave., 9687-Orestes J. Dos Santos Filho to Susan S. and Hae Cha Brenner, $440,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Underwood Rd., 1200-Eric and Elizabeth Darcy Winer to Michael J. and Carrie N. McGrath, $915,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Addison Way, 14762-Cartus Corp. to Patrick and Elizabeth Barritt, $659,900.