Landmesser Alley, 204-Milkshake Corp. to Russel G. and Colleen K. Craig, $525,000.

Norma Alley, 105-Milkshake Corp. to Richard B. and Mary K. Werner, $487,000.

Silopanna Rd., 56-John Martini to Martin and Janet Brown, $349,000.

Stonecreek Rd., 1388-Douglas S. and Elizabeth G. Kinney to William H. and Irene B. Green, $405,000.

Youngs Farm Rd., 1253-Margaret M. Bryce to David and Leopoldine Farrington, $450,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Beacon Way, 918-John Daniel and Elizabeth Mary Connelly to William H. and Annie L. Gamble, $309,000.

Captain John Brice Way, 523-Michael W. and Margaret S. Phipps to Kent Philbin, $435,000.

Downham Market, 1489-Estate of Barbara K. Barlow to Johnie C. Mears and Joann C. McDonough Mears, $1.29 million.

Foxcroft Run, 1080-Peter Allen and Diane Lewitus to John S. and Kerry A. Wells, $560,000.

Hidden Cove Rd., 2568-Fred A. and Sarah A. Vestal to Alexander Heck, $447,000.

Mockingbird Ct., 2821-Maureen Therese Kearns to Susan Pope and Jeffrey Bartobn Balentine, $410,000.

Sampson Pl., 2-Douglas V. and Brooke M. Poindexter to Donald Patrick Ward and Kristen Stoll, $499,900.

Williams Dr., 38-Scott Alexander Bernard to Robert Drupp and Kristin Manning Taylor, $879,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Arnold Overlook Lane, 118-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kenneth and Barbara D. Niumatalolo, $650,000.

Colonial Ridge Lane, 451-Barbara W. Hoyes to William Cronin, $320,000.

Harting Farm Dr., 1009-Janet L. Peterson to Jessica M. and Christopher F. Dixon, $500,000.

Louise Lane, 475-Jessica M. and Christopher F. Dixon to Ashley C. Barrett and Thomasw Gontkof, $390,000.

Old Sturbridge Rd., 5-Paul C. and Darlene D. Roosa to Ming Chow, $390,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 606-Sarah Elizabeth A. Brantley to Catherine Gazzo, $178,500.

Woodard Rd., 256-Michelle R. Bowers to Shaun J. and Bridget O. Bevere, $631,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 152-NVR Inc. to Ricquel Griffin and Devin Montague, $297,797.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Buoy Ct., 707-Alex and Valerie Gatzionis to Duane Milan and Chestina Michelle Holt, $603,000.

Noah Winfield Terr., 901, No. 8-304-Margery B. and Nicholas Hafner to Steven A. and Barbara H. Huston, $395,900.

Snow Goose Lane, 607-Kaye E. Witting Richards to Belen Isabella Springs, $393,500.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Dr., 2016-Huan Lin to Agim Drenica, $286,000.

Chapman Rd., 1581-Edward Leroy and Glaucia Maria Stolle to Brenton R. Andreasik and Michelle M. Cerreta, $575,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 2516-Gerald Mitchell Ryznar to Mathew John and Meg Stokes, $589,000.

Dartmouth Lane, 2319-Jennifer L. Gordon to Jordan Christopher and Paige M. Pierce, $375,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1570-Dayna N. Taitt to Holly Grimm Buehler and Conrad Alexander Buehler, $227,000.

Nantucket Dr., 2336-Daniel R. and Beth M. Green to Brian T. and Irma D. Hentz, $530,000.

Seabury Dr., 2323-Andrea L. and John A. Loreg to Martha Yanneth Vallejo Sanchez, $516,000.

Wentworth Dr., 2478-Lynne Ferrante to Cynthia and Jerald Parker, $239,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Habersham Pl., 1500-Bryan James and Majorie R. Roach to Craig and Vanessa Romak, $799,900.

Saint Josephs Ct., 1313-Richard W. and Gabriela A. Schmidt to Robert Beer, $1.29 million.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cox Point Ct., 7796-Lindsay Wishnies and Steven M. Wisnies Jr. to Jamey R. Ratcliff and Amanda E. Wicker, $285,650.

River Bank Ct., 1359-Stacey R. and Peter James to Nathan A. Minton, $305,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Lavall Dr., 1261-Ralph F. and Constance A. Connolly to Troy E. Pavlitsa, $437,000.

Strawberry Run, 3300-Eduard Marcel Van Doom and Angela C. Van Doom to Mark, Lina and Amanda Fuhrmann, $465,000.

DEALE AREA

First St., 5987-John Russell Mauck to Tyler J. and Olivia M. Weems, $420,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bethel Alley, 209-D.R. Horton Inc. to John Edward Boutros and Heidi Sami, $444,590.

Calhoun St., 184-Rayne F. Selleh to Pable A. Beltran and Kaitlyn E. Gambino, $540,000.

Kenney Ct., 3302-Robert P. and Kim L. Fletcher to Mark S. and Ellen C. Dubrow, $1.35 million.

Longwood Rd., 1806-Victor E. and Angela L. Rivas to Kelly M. Perna, $350,000.

Oakwood Rd., 307-James A. Torres to Anthony P.J. Sparta and Jennifer Lyn Sparta, $390,000.

Riverton Pl., 108-Joseph C. and Wendy A. Cronin to Michael P. and Nicole M. Davitt, $441,500.

Shore Dr., 617-Francis Frank and Judith K. Lyman to Donald E. Shaffer, $720,000.

Tilden Way, 251-Rachel D. and Godfred K. Yankey to John Andrew Roberts Jr., $372,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Old Solomons Island Rd., 6831-Christine L. Rousseau and estate of Kenneth W. Ferguson to Thomas Michael Williams III and Sydney Hurt, $210,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Densmore Bay Ct., 928-Delores May and John D. Burkhardt to Kenny S. and Yolanda L. Morris, $650,000.

Saint Michael Dr., 918-Reginald B. and Juanette E. Davis to Jeffrey and Mary Fisher, $812,500.

Wigeon Way, 1404, No. 205-Richard S. and Patricia A. Shields to Carl Eugene Fuehrer, Nancy Mae Fuehrer, Darlene Fuehrer Akers and Kathleen Ann Brennan, $345,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Birch Ave., 10-119 5th Ave Corp. to Jesscia Mary Grace Baynton, $299,980.

Crownsway, 7970-Katherine S. McGuirk to Leonore and Gabriel Okwara, $309,900.

Ferdinand Ave., 10-Glenn S. and Tricia M. Lynch to Benjamin C. Manning, $287,000.

Heather Stone Loop, 771-Brian Carroll to Mary Jo and Allen J. Turek, $205,000.

Little Bear Ct., 1004-Michele M. Grant and Michelle M. Meyers to David Spence McIntyre Sr. and Cynda Lisa Gude McIntyre, $290,000.

Morningside Dr., 513-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Delaney Bentley and Cody Nicklow, $165,000.

Old Stage Rd., 7551-Residential Value Corp. to Toyoungnam Guerra, $249,000.

Ridgefield Ct., 645-Adam Dunlap to Carlos Javier Avala Collazo and Arianna Rodriguez Moreno, $379,900.

Sharon Dr., 1025-Cheryl Loeb to Brittany McDuffie and Tyler Garett, $260,000.

Warlock Ct., 417-Zymax Realty Corp. to Min Ki Kim and Eun A. Lee, $239,000.

First Ave. SW, 11-Robert M. Corbin to Jarid and Lashay Sparks, $450,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Ashmore Ave., 7452-Veronica L. and Robin Neal to Pedro L. Roman, $445,000.

Castle Harbour Way, 1105, No. 2D-Satkaa Enterprise Corp. to Ester D. Dimonte, $155,000.

Dannfield Ct., 7005-Dvid M. Watts Jr. to James Ayana and Iris Nicole Jarrett, $371,000.

Fox River Hills Way, 507-Peter M. Ferraro to Daniel and Rachel Johnson, $348,000.

Hickory Hollow Dr., 8222-NVR Inc. to Gordon and Shannon Harris, $506,895.

Hummingbird Dr., 7141-David Rao to Brenda Leal and Kyle John Woodworth, $367,500.

Marley Ave., 1635-Daniel C. Myung and Paul M. Jung to Sonny H. and Lydia Nguyen, $480,000.

Mill Fall Ct., 8107-Theron and Nicole Haskin to Khalil J. Afi, $355,000.

Mountain Rd., 106, No. 1A-Richard C. and Sharrie K. Wade to Scott Douglas, $118,000.

Pebblebrook Lane, 505-John D. and Kelsey Summers to Shacoria and Jai Dominique Goodsell, $315,000.

Rollins Lane, 716-Jonathan E. and Barbara F. Oglesbee to Matthew Banion, $392,000.

Willow Bend Dr., 452-Lonzo Drummond III and Shakeva Persinger to Dudley R. Fowler and Doretha Cormelya Wallace, $327,500.

HANOVER AREA

Brimstone Pl., 2288-James J. and Julia Zanoli to Devron Linwood Booze and Pamela Shyrie Stanley Booze, $535,000.

Maco Dr., 1730-Harshad T. and Alka H. Shah to Mossadaq Chughtai, $640,000.

Stemhart Lane, 7650-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dana L. Staley, $348,000.

LAUREL AREA

Brock Bridge Rd., 319-Marlene Katherine Netherton to Jose A. Diaz Ramirez and Francisco J. Garcia, $340,000.

Ironshire S., 237-Deborah A. Isner and estate of Eva A. Kukla to Lesvia L. Fuentes, Walter A. Maldonado and Maria R. Fuentes, $340,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3517-Kenneth and Eileen Taylor to Jennifer Middleton Smith, $237,500.

Water Lily Ct., 3203-Kimberly Ford and Kimberly Brown to Chidinma H. Dureke, $289,990.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Dogwood Rd., 500-Steven Horton to William K. and Joetta A. Sterrett, $185,000.

Shipley Rd., 418-Stephanie Acker to Timothy A. and Christine L. Chapman, $430,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Marlboro Rd., 876-Come Back Terps Corp. to Nicholas A. Koffarnus, $357,250.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cougar Dr., 751-William David and Deborah H. Compere to Thomas J. Clark, $427,500.

Kenora Dr., 466-Shawn Willis and Christie Gandy Brumfield to Teresa and Matthew Shoyelu, $320,000.

Stone Wheel Ct. W., 666-Christopher M. and Tabitha L. Maddox to Stephanie M. Caruso, $261,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 102-Debra R. and Michael Sinek to Sarah Wilkerson, $255,000.

Black Oak Way, 2511-Benjamin Rivera to Jessica Roldan, $328,000.

Chadwell Ct., 1202-Carol Alane and Georgette L. Brown to Thomas D. Schutler, $325,000.

Commissary Cir., 2257-James E. Clarke and Hugh J. Green to Ninh La, $240,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2763-Classic Group Corp. to Robert G. and Susan S. Brooks, $607,928.

Dragon Fly Way, 2789-Winchester Homes Inc. to Gary M. and Mary C. Spurrier, $670,701.

Kirbys Landing Ct., 246-Timothy T. Hawken and Sarah A. Sayani to Tanner and Alyssa Noel Barton, $298,000.

Monie Rd., 1193-Colleen Sinclair Prosser and estate of Donald C. Fox to Krishauna Chisley and Sentell Bowen, $335,000.

Orchard Knoll Way, 2502-Tim T. and Jenny W. Ma to Muneeb Umer and Atiqa Muneeb Siddiqui, $335,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2695-NVR Inc. to Joseph NA and Michelle Hye Sook NA, $731,190.

Quiet Pond Ct., 716-Laura J. Gwinn to Benjamin McFadden and Vianca Brimm Velarde, $323,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2612-Joseph and Nicole Mazur to William Poulakos and Hope Lopresti, $351,500.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Judge Ct. E., 925-Kenneth V. and Karen A. Lahr to Joshua Thomas Henry, $399,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Valley Dr., 8009-Betty J. Hinton to Eric Todd Katzaman, $325,000.

Bedford Rd., 8415-Betty L. Beckett to Ryan M. Fagan and Abigail A. Schultz, $260,000.

Cool Breeze Ct., 356-Joseph R. and Sharon P. Voorhis to Jonathan Diaz and Barbara Reyes, $255,000.

Deering Rd., 857-Colette Diane Lepage to Peggy S. Kurtz, $185,000.

G St., 766-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Robert Banks, $304,900.

Green Ice Dr., 8267-Brian Coakley to Sharron and James J. Evans, $530,000.

Kurtz Ave., 2040-Bradley J. Horton to Courtney B. and Brandon S. Kahl, $580,000.

Little Marvel Ct., 406-Kenneth M. and Deborah K. Bombard to Chad and Stephanie Strickfaden, $540,000.

Marble Arch Dr., 3424-Laura J. Vest to Jamie L. and Jill B. Tippett, $305,000.

Miramar Rd., 8454-Nextgen Properties Corp. to Tatiana A. Gonzales, $315,000.

Shady Nook Ct., 8256-Richard and Jamie Eleanor Scott to Kendel M. and Devin Daniel Hannon, $260,000.

Strohm Dr., 195-Matthew A. Hild to Dustin A. Hoover, $379,900.

Tower Bridge Dr., 8127-Zackry Hromanik and Niki Newcomb to Dallas and Jillian Gullion, $227,000.

210th St., 648-Michael P. and Kara M. Holden to Chelsea and Joseph James Ondera, $484,900.

SEVERN AREA

Alban Ct., 1895-Matthew J. Zentgraf and Lauren M. Breedlove to Joshua Thomas and Miesha Danielle Palatucci, $445,000.

Cedar Dr., 1857-Page Willis and Barbara L. Richardson to John L. Richardson III, $120,000.

Delmont Station Rd., 7910-Kelly A. and Frank M. Guay to Michael and Megan Frisk, $450,000.

Evergreen Rd., 873-Sean and Mary Jo Smith to Wilson Gonzales Reyes and Alexander Antonio Reyes Perez, $365,000.

Harvey Ave., 1435-Victoria Yvonne Shinaberry and estate of Henry R. Shinaberry to Justin S. Perdun, $399,900.

Old Camp Meade Rd., 1229-Diane Stinchcomb and estate of Jane Stinchcomb to Boris E. Espana Sagastume, $271,527.

Reece Rd., 1133-Chessie Homes Corp. to Kyle and Amy E. Addison, $510,000.

Saint Francis Dr., 8258-Toll VII Partnership to Mohit and Bela Shah, $724,546.

Terry Lee Way, 8421-Verlyn and Lorden R. Warrington to Yanick E. Elame and Gaelle Annick N. Njonkou, $725,000.

University Dr., 410-Dani Lynne Johnson and Mark Jarek to Andrew P. Gidwani, $615,000.

Venice Lane, 7777-D.R. Horton Inc. to Gary D. Broughan, $389,560.

Willard Way, 1716-Bayland Inc. to David K. and Talwo A. Omokehinde, $593,053.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Cedar Rd., 122-Robert J. and Janie L. Hallett to Geoffrey G. and Jessica Hermanstorfer, $703,000.

Dividing Rd., 830-Stephen S. Scardefield to John William and Leah Renee Mandley, $425,000.

Holland Rd., 311-Joseph M. Amey and Shannon M. Drexler to Bruce C. and Barbara M. Burns, $560,000.

North Dr., 297-Charles H. and Linda J. Seivert to Christian and Sarah Taylor, $587,500.

Old Pasture Lane, 515-Thomas M. and Lynn M. McGinley to Sean M. Gold and Mattle E. Fenton, $558,000.

Saint Bees Dr., 319-Donald E. and Kay E. Merchant to John Francis Scillieri, $615,000.

Truck House Rd., 225-Katherine Amanda and Louis Rossi to James B. and Angela Myers, $291,000.

Woodfarm Ct., 304-Albert E. and Sandra G. Mazei to Mary Elizabeth Lear, $824,850.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Idlewilde Rd., 4941-Nathan C. and Jean M. Lesicka to Andrew and Samantha Jeanne Fleming, $452,000.

Shady Side Rd., 6551-Geoffrey and Diane W. Green to Keith L. Konecke Jr. and Beth J. Llewellyn, $550,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Cabery Rd., 10189-Cliffside Holdings Inc. to Patricia S. and Gerald F. Haley, $539,657.

Cluster Pines Ct., 3017-Frank and Kathleen Rimlinger to Michael J. and Vaida V. Connors, $690,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 5006, No. C2-Louise Lucase and estate of Patricia R. Simmons to Alisa Ann Degeorge, $220,000.

Frederick Rd., 11380-Pushpinder Singh Punia to Avtar Singh, $332,500.

Kingscup Ct., 4539-Neelima U. Mesa and Ramesh Kasukurthi to Alvin and Grace Thomas, $378,000.

Lowlen Ct., 3520, No. C-Xiaolu Zhe and Xiaochuan Huang to Tong Ko Kim, Mi Sook Kim and Seong Eun Han, $360,000.

Robin Hood Ct., 3200-Thomas M. and Eva M. Brandt to Austin Koehler and Sarah A. Martin, $615,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 13249-Lauren Meyers to Dorcas M. and Laudemiro A. Francisco, $479,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Wake Forest Rd., 12335-Moncef Elaoud and Kristina Mabrouka Hani Elaoud to Christopher L. Childers, $770,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Crazyquilt Ct., 9242-Fair Home Buyers Corp. to Scott G. Mallon and Sara Khalaf, $315,000.

Goose Landing Cir., 8811-Mario L. and Maria C. Velez to Sebum Choi and Eunha Lee, $350,000.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9472-Amanda Sandor to Kacie Norton and Parastoo E. Dane, $295,000.

Many Days, 6876-Timothy L. and Patricia L. Whitter to Linda A. Gilmore Oligie and Kingsley Oligie Sr., $399,900.

Owen Wood Rd., 9611-Don and Glenetta Harris to Sean and Abigail Hamilton, $580,000.

Sweet Fern, 6595-Martin G. Massiah to Patrick M. Weed Jr., $255,900.

Westering Sun, 9355-Robert D. and Lisa Marie Cline to Pater R. and Jovita R. Vas, $420,000.

Winter Moss Ct., 5307-Albert J. and Terri C. Enke to Daniel S. and Kelly A. Frank, $475,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5605, No. 94-Kyong Joo Baik and Roger Templeton Kim to Rebekah Smyth, $327,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10530, No. D2-Alexander Haig and Viorica Haig Duvan to Matthew Joseph Best, $165,000.

Fair Oaks, 10463-Glenn Bellefeuille to Alex and Ziad A. Sabra, $450,000.

Grand Banks Rd., 5915-Apex Investors Inc. to Aaron Mitton, $273,000.

Jason Lane, 10557-Patrick S. and Noreen C. Burns to Kizzie Wilson, $265,000.

Owen Brown Rd., 10471-Gabriel and Monica Leung Adler to Craig Andrew Morgan and Kaitlin Elizabeth Harman, $562,000.

Skilift Ct., 11271, No. B-17-4-Michael and Julie Williford to Mathew S. Seidel, $207,000.

Windstream Dr., 10055, No. 1-Laura L. O’Donnell to Ingrid Rivera, $220,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Bayberry Ct., 6300, No. 1112-Michael C. Sauer to Cakkum M. Cussen and Kamala Z. Pugh, $199,000.

Cozy Lane, 6720-Michael Kacir to Manjula Ramachandran, $333,000.

Forest Ave., 6391-Procopio Family Homes Inc. to Sterling R. Cooper, $365,400.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6250-Tina Marie Hyatt to Scott Donald Canuel, $600,000.

Old Highgate Dr., 6410-Billy E. and Dorothy L. Tingen to Sriram Manivannan and Anne Michelle Mathews, $375,000.

Rockburn Meadows Lane, 5921-Jorsey Family Homes Inc. to Dheeraj and Elizabeth Goswami, $325,000.

Watermill Ct., 8010-Donald Watkins and Stacy Bowker to Shannon Ebadi, $295,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

College Ave., 3720, No. F6-Jessica and Christopher Buswell to Matthew McAdams, $435,000.

Doncaster Dr., 4435-Timothy M. Johnson to Brian E. and Isabelle M. Foreman, $630,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8493, No. H-Deric D. Picton to Sailaja Pammi, $225,000.

Lee Hollow Pl., 4812-Kiran K. Dodda to Raghurajan Sivan and Pragathi Kesavalu, $467,000.

Mayfair Cir., 7718-Marie T. Lagonigro to Shawn Thomas King, $227,500.

Montjoy Pl., 8825-John and Isabella Boyd to Karan Tandon, $450,000.

Spring Valley Rd., 9217-Donna Lee Cary to Matthew Bayne Brazis and Rebecca Ann Schmidt, $441,000.

FULTON AREA

Chase St., 11207, No. 65-Kyra A. Lepone to Evan Eidelberg, $407,000.

Green St., 11513-Anthony N. Johnson to Robin L. Burton, $950,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd. S., 8223-Vivek Sood to Christopher and Kristy Beatty, $1.02 million.

Stabean Dr., 8160-Marguerite B. and David R. Kincaid to Joseph H., Adrienne N. and Adrienne Westlake, $585,750.

GLENWOOD AREA

Huntersworth, 3215-Kenneth W. and Jacqueline M. Boras to Christopher H.S. Castaldo and Natalie A. Castaldo, $1.05 million.

Sharp Rd., 3330-Robin S. and James D. Corbin to Zeshan Shahid, Zobia Perveen and Rehan Shahid, $625,000.

HANOVER AREA

Saint Margarets Blvd., 7436, No. B-Oxford Homes II Corp. to Damon Jude and Natalie Bennett, $327,500.

JESSUP AREA

Jane Garth, 8046, No. 10-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Barbara Poindexter and Oliver Webb, $370,000.

Willowwood Way, 8866-Angelica Golindano to Kenneth C. and Candace M. Chilcoat, $270,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Glen Oaks Lane, 9554-Linden C. and Janice O. Kilby to Agyemang Amprofi and Grace Asare, $290,000.

Ridgeview Dr., 9531-Pamela Nixon to Kehinde and Ade Taiwo Orimolade, $515,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7507, No. E-Irenna M. Zubal to Alberto Paz Campana, $170,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 16412-Virginia A. and Anthony J. Neri to John F. Shaw Jr., $525,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Baltimore Ave., 9680-Shahar Y. and Mona Yaron to Roxana Marily Varquez, Roberto C. Canales Mejia and Allison Lisseth Ayala Abarca, $375,000.

Fens Hollow, 9419-Walter R. Randolph to Monica Patricia Agusti, $346,000.

Hummingbird Ct., 8730-Terresa C. and Joseph L. Sprague to Bhavin and Dinal Mistry, $579,900.

Light Moon Way, 8556-Godlove Charles Quartey Jr. and Dana Arlease Sloane to Mark Robert and Diane Marie Winfrey, $425,000.

Northern Lakes Lane, 9753-Sampath Gottipati and Priyanka Nagandla to Hope M. Hall, $445,000.

Rockland Dr., 10828-Stephen Russell and Michele Hall to Anuj and Damanjeet Kaur Sehgal, $879,000.

Steeple Ct., 9321-Brougham Reo Owner LP to Latoya Shalequa Brown, $297,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

New Rover Rd., 2911-Gregory J. and Sherri K. Wilkin to Miranda R. Jones and Michael A. Ercolano, $736,250.

WOODBINE AREA

Carriage Mill Rd., 14784-Dexter L. and Kristal Kensler Randolph to Jason and Johanna Fettweiss, $632,000.

Jones Rd., 3230-Stephen J. and Denise Kay Freitag to Samantha Lee and Craig Pullyblank, $800,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Merion Pond, 2256, No. 41-Ashley Pung and Howard S. Sparks to Jitendu and Stithi P. Samanta, $510,000.