MARYLAND

Drug-bust discovery

may be tied to death

Authorities said they arrested 21 people in a large-scale drug bust of opioids in Maryland and found a deadly animal tranquilizer that is believed to be linked to at least one overdose death.

The eight-month undercover investigation in Anne Arundel County involved officers from the county sheriff’s office, the county police agency and Annapolis police and resulted in one of the biggest drug busts in the county, officials said. It is part of a stepped-up effort in Anne Arundel to deal with the opioid crisis.

Authorities said they found nearly $300,000 in cash, four guns, heroin and cocaine. They also found nearly 9 grams of Xylazine, a tranquilizer used for large animals such as cows and horses. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $800,000.

Anne Arundel Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare said the products from that drug ring had probably been showing up in overdose and drug-sale cases from Pasadena, Md., to Annapolis, Md., in the county. He said detectives found that the operation probably sold drugs that were linked to seven recent overdose deaths.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman allegedly set mother's home on fire

A Maryland woman set her mother’s home on fire, officials said, and faces arson charges.

Amanda Hooker, 25, of Upper Marlboro faces charges of first- and second-degree arson, and charges of malicious burning, according to officials with the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Monday at a mobile home in the 9000 block of Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. Officials said they responded to a 911 call and found the home on fire. They extinguished the fire; damage was estimated at $80,000.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Gunman fatally shoots man, is then killed

A gunman who killed a man Friday in Prince George’s County was then fatally shot by the victim’s brother, police said Monday. They said the second shooting has been ruled a justified homicide.

On Friday about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 5000 block of Eastpine Drive in Riverdale, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found Michael Gerard Bryant, 34, and Richard Arawole, 22, both of Riverdale, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed that Bryant shot Arawole before Arawole’s 23-year-old brother, who was not named by police, returned fire in defense of his brother and others present, according to the statement.

Prosecutors and police determined that Arawole’s brother’s action were justified, police said, and he will not be charged. Police said the men were involved in an ongoing dispute.