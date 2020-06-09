Stephansky, who was then a clinical social worker, went on to become a therapist recognized in the D.C. region for her innovation. After about a decade working at government-funded clinics, she switched to private psychotherapy, which in the late ’70s was still a relatively new frontier for social workers and a field dominated by psychologists and psychiatrists. Believing that she and her colleagues had valuable insights to offer, Stephansky helped set up a novel kind of practice where psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers collaborated as equals. As a co-founder of the Greater Washington Society of Clinical Social Work, she also advocated for changes that made it easier for social workers to provide psychotherapy independently.

“Anne was at the forefront. She was amazing about being able to see what was coming,” said Barbara Suter, who worked with her at the cooperative practice and recounted the story of the failed brakes.

In the 1990s, Stephansky brought new therapeutic approaches and training programs to the Washington School of Psychiatry, where she taught for many years. In 2013, the school honored her with a special award for her contributions to the field.

Stephansky died on May 8 of covid-19 at Olney Assisted Living in Olney, Md. She was 93.

Anne Edelman Stephansky was born on July 21, 1926, in Reading, Pa., and grew up in Flourtown, Pa., the youngest of three children. Her parents were active in the labor movement. In 1940, her father became a lobbyist for textile workers and relocated the family to the Washington area. Anne attended Western High School in the District, then Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., where she met her future husband, Ben Stephansky, who was one of her professors.

A year after Anne’s graduation from Sarah Lawrence, she and Ben married and moved to Chicago, where Ben finished his PhD in economics and Anne earned a master’s degree in literature. Ben then embarked on a State Department career that would take the couple first to Mexico and later to Bolivia, where Ben served as U.S. ambassador under President John F. Kennedy. Along the way, they adopted three children, Kate, Tom and Evan, and settled in a large stucco house in Chevy Chase that was always full of people, including long-term house guests. At various times, Kate recalled, “we had a Communist living in our basement for a while, two people from Mexico my parents sponsored [for citizenship] . . . and someone from France.”

Anne “liked having people around,” said family friend Esther Brudo. “It was not that she was seeking some intellectual dabbling or anything. She enjoyed diversity. She didn’t care about social status or financial success.”

When her children were young, she set up a cooperative nursery in the house, which led to her earning a social-work degree from Howard University in her 40s. A career helping people was “a perfect fit” for her, Brudo said. “She loved working for the general good.” Her motives may also have been personal. Kate said her mother once told her that her interest in social work and psychotherapy was actually sparked by Kate’s nursery school habit of biting people. “She said, ‘I needed to understand you,’ ” Kate recalled, laughing.

Anne took an interest in family therapy early in her career and later in different forms of short-term therapy. She saw clients at her office near Dupont Circle and then at her home well into her 70s. Outside work, her daughter said, “she had an appetite for life. She inhaled art. She loved all kinds of music.” In the early ’80s, the Stephanskys moved to D.C.’s Kalorama area, in part to be closer to the cultural activities they loved. The couple also traveled extensively — Rome, Madrid, Barcelona, Tunisia — often with Suter and Anne’s brother, Arnold, and his wife.

After Ben died in 1999, Anne couldn’t abide an empty house and began renting rooms to graduate students. She enjoyed talking to them about their studies and their plans. As her eyesight and hearing grew worse, she employed caregivers who also found themselves under her wing. One of them, Elisia George, wrote on the Keeper website that when she met Anne in 2015, the octogenarian “immediately became my biggest cheerleader.” She would sometimes command George, who was a student at the time, to take naps. “You can’t care for me and study effectively, if you do not care for yourself first,” she would say.

George also spent a lot of time cooking with Anne. Kate recalls that when her mother got up in the morning, she loved to talk about what she was going to make that day — and eat. “She was 90,” Kate said, “and she could eat me under the table.”

In July, Anne moved to an assisted-living facility closer to Kate’s home. On May 6, Kate said, the facility called to say that her mother’s oxygen levels were low and they were calling in a hospice. (Kate would learn a few days after her mother’s death that Anne tested positive for the coronavirus. “She didn’t have a lot of coughing or symptoms,” Kate said. “She was very hardy.”)