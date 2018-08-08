Six people who were helping to set up for an evening of community policing activities at Fort Meade, Md., felt the impact of a nearby lightning strike, and officials at the base canceled the event.

Fort Meade delayed and then canceled the activities had planned for National Night Out, a community policing effort in neighborhoods across the United States on Tuesday because of the severe weather that hit the D.C. area. It included heavy downpours, thunder and lightning in the region.

[Bolts from the blue: Here’s how lightning can strike]

On Facebook, Fort Meade officials said that during the setup for the event “there were a number of lightning strikes in the vicinity.” Six people who were helping set up “experienced residual effects such as tingling and mild headaches,” they said.

Medical crews evaluated those who were affected and five of them were released. One man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The later decision not to go ahead with the event was the second cancellation in one year. It was not clear if it would be rescheduled.

Other communities in the D.C. region were able to hold their National Night Out programs. The events are meant to build community relationships and promote awareness of drug-prevention and crime-fighting efforts.