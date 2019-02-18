The full moon that rises on Tuesday will be a supermoon as well as the yearly “snow moon,” and appropriately enough, it will appear just as the area awaits snow. So, see the snow moon, then watch the snowstorm.

A supermoon is the name given to a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth on its monthly orbit. Each full moon has been given a seasonally indicated designation — hence “snow moon.”

After the moon rises about 6 p.m. Tuesday, if it is visible, it will look a little bigger and brighter than usual.

Perhaps ironically, our closer-than-usual view of the annual snow moon may be obscured by snow itself.

Although forecasts suggest that flakes may not start falling until early Wednesday, snow clouds could start streaming across our skies before that.

However, it seems possible that as shoppers head for the stores to get snow supplies, they may find themselves doing so by the light of a snow moon.

At about midnight Tuesday, astronomers expect the moon to be about 221,700 miles above us. Meteorologists expect the snow to be only a few hours away from us

