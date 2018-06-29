ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland election officials say another 7,200 voters were impacted by a computer glitch at the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration.

That means the MVA failed to update changes in address or party affiliation for more than 87,000 voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The snafu required affected voters to cast provisional ballots.

The State Board of Elections said in a statement Thursday that it’s sending a list of the additional 7,200 voters to local election officials. They will start canvassing provisional ballots on July 5.

The MVA had said it discovered the error late last week, and the problem was only made public Saturday night. State officials first said about 18,760 people were affected. The figure later changed to as many as 80,000, which is about 2 percent of Maryland voters.

