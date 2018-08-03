Friday in Washington showed that turning over a new page in the calendar may not mean altering the implacable action of the atmosphere, as the drenching rains of July became the continuing downpours of August.

Just as Washington left work Friday afternoon, the skies burst open, and high above the streets, it seemed that an atmospheric bucket had tipped over.

At the least, it meant measurable rain on each of the first three days of August. With the rain of the last two days of July, it also meant that Washington has had five consecutive days of rain.

Friday’s rain went into the open doorways of Metrorail cars at outdoor stations. It canceled the Washington Nationals baseball game, with some fans stoically in their seats.

In Friday’s rain a Metrobus driver in Georgetown issued a heartfelt appeal to those already aboard to move back, lest crowding at the front cause anyone to be left behind to face the elements.

In Bethesda, Friday’s scenes of deluge moved one witness to contemplate the “wrath of the rain gods.” Another weather witness was moved to consider whether it was better to say that it was still raining in Washington, or that it was raining again.

The rush hour rain swept swiftly across the city and pushed on. But even those who avoided its ferocity felt its impact.

“It looked like we were driving into a massive fire,” said Heather Linington-Noble, who saw the storm looming ahead as she crossed the Potomac River into Maryland. “The clouds were so low and so dark,” she said, calling the billowing formations “some of the most dramatic” she’d ever seen.

As the storm left, many were heartened by the sight of rainbows, and also by forecasts saying that a sodden city would see drier weather on the weekend.