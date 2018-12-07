BALTIMORE — A detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center has become the third person to die at the facility this year.

Greg McLhinney with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services tells The Baltimore Sun that the detainee had already been processed when he collapsed Thursday night, in view of multiple officers. He was part of a cleaning crew when he died.

Spokesman Gerard Shields says the facility won’t accept new detainees while it investigates the death.

No foul play is suspected. Further details have not been released.

In June, a 31-year-old disabled man named Deniro Bellamy who had turned himself in on a traffic violation collapsed in a holding cell and later died. Last month, 31-year-old David Ott died after the facility after being initially hospitalized.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.