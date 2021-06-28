Catron is the fourth person associated with Taylor’s 2018 campaign to be charged. Three others have already reached deals with prosecutors that allowed them to plead to a single misdemeanor.
Catron declined to comment when reached by the newspaper on Saturday.
The election fraud scandal erupted during Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign. Some of his campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to place a third-party “spoiler candidate” on the ballot.
The strategy was widely viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Taylor’s Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, who had the backing of national Democrats. She ultimately won the race and continues to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.
The third-party candidate was Shaun Brown, a former Democrat who had lost to Taylor during his first run in 2016.
A judge ultimately removed Brown from the ballot after Democrats sued.