In just the D.C. metro region, the number of confirmed cases climbed 76 percent in 24 hours, from 494 to 869. The jarring spike was driven by Maryland’s Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, where the number of confirmed cases rose 179 percent to 507 patients diagnosed with the virus.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the statewide spike — a record — had tandem causes: rising infections plus ramped-up testing that identified patients whose samples were collected a week ago or more. Commercial labs are beginning to “clear their backlog of tests,” he said, adding that the situation appears likely to worsen.

“This virus continues to spread in every jurisdiction, and as I have been saying for weeks, the Baltimore-Washington corridor has become an emerging hotspot,” the governor tweeted.

Leaders across the region continued to work to mitigate the sprawling health and economic impact of the crisis.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a two-week delay of the primary election scheduled for early June and asked the Virginia General Assembly to postpone May’s special and municipal elections until November. On the recommendation of state health officials, the National Park Service closed Shenandoah National Park.

In Maryland, Health Secretary Robert Neall told a committee of lawmakers the state had more than 1,170 ventilators available and “we’ve ordered a little bit more than twice that so that we’ll have enough.” Neall said about a quarter of Maryland’s confirmed patients have been admitted to hospitals.

As District officials search for as many as 3,600 extra beds to handle the surge, they said Wednesday they had identified the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as a spot to send patients with mild symptoms or other medical problems while hospitals primarily treat severe covid-19 cases.

“We continue to monitor the situation particularly as we are preparing for a medical surge,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said while presenting regional covid-19 data, adding that she has urged White House officials “to focus on the nation’s capital and our region as a potential next surge area.”

Bureaucrats, meanwhile, are swamped trying to steer unemployment benefits to the hundreds of thousands of workers in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia whose paychecks disappeared with the social distancing measures designed to blunt the virus’s spread.

In both Maryland and D.C., there is a three-week lag in processing unemployment claims.

Bowser announced Wednesday she would roughly double the staff processing unemployment claims to 200 people. Some checks are going out in two weeks or less, city officials said. To date, the District has paid 18,000 people nearly $7 million.

Officials also said it would take “at least three weeks” to update the District’s unemployment system to increase benefits and allow claims from gig workers and independent contracts now eligible under federal relief legislation.

Across the country, leaders continue to say basic personal protective equipment is in short supply. In the District, first responders have roughly 20 percent of the supplies they say they need through August; health-care providers have a quarter, according to data released by the mayor’s office Wednesday.

Eight additional members of the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said Wednesday, bringing the total number of firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who have contracted covid-19 to 46. Ten of them have recovered and returned to duty, and official said the illness is not widespread enough to impact services.

In all three jurisdictions, advocates and defense attorneys continued to seek the release of inmates, arguing that those in detention facilities are at increased risk of contracting the virus.

On Wednesday, 27 inmates in Virginia prisons filed a federal lawsuit against Northam and other officials alleging potential exposure to covid-19 amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. One of those prisoners has tested positive.

“Many of these Plaintiffs suffer from similar high-risk health conditions such as compromised respiratory systems, immune systems, and poor heart conditions,” attorney Elliott Harding wrote. “Other Plaintiffs find themselves similarly situated in that they are non-violent offenders or have served a significant portion of their active sentence of incarceration with little time left before release.”

There are 41 inmates, staff and contractors in the Virginia Department of Corrections system known to have the virus. Another plaintiff, according to the complaint, is missing a lung and suffering from pneumonia while held in a Richmond facility where three people have tested positive. His doctor said that if he is infected, he will likely die.

“Something’s got to give, because time is ticking,” Harding said in an interview.

The Northam administration faced a second new lawsuit this week, filed by a southwest Virginia man who claims the state’s coronavirus restrictions violate his freedom to worship and asked for a temporary restraining order so he could go to church on Easter.

Larry Hughes, identified in his lawsuit as “a professing Christian who has regularly attended religious services for many years,” filed his case Monday in Russell County Circuit Court. He argues that Northam’s executive order limiting public or private gatherings to 10 people prevents him from attending church.

Attorney General Mark Herring (D) defended Northam’s executive orders in a brief filed late Tuesday, and Circuit Court Judge Michael Moore is expected to hold hearing by phone on the case Thursday.