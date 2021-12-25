The Sierra Club was among the groups that filed the petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Pipeline opponents say Mountain Valley should not be allowed to continue given its past track record of violating erosion and sediment regulations in southwest Virginia.
But Mountain Valley said those problems were largely caused by heavy rain in 2018 and have been corrected.
Attempts to kill the $6.2 billion project have so far failed. Five energy companies constructing the pipeline say it’s necessary to provide natural gas along the East Coast.