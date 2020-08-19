But there was a bittersweetness about the parade of iron moms speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, as they led up to the historic introduction of Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the first woman of color on a major-party ticket.

Because in 2020, this should be a yawn. Old news. Women doing the same things as men shouldn’t be historic anymore.

America used that word — historic — with great fanfare and an avalanche of balloons four years ago, when Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic nomination in a sharp, suffragist-white pantsuit.

On Wednesday, voters heard from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (Ariz.), Harris (Calif.) and Clinton, who made a different kind of return to the Democratic National Convention.

She was the elephant (donkey?) in the virtual room this time around. It was supposed to be different — more than 65 million cracks made by voters in 2016 should’ve shattered that glass ceiling and made Clinton the first female president.

“One hundred years ago yesterday, the 19th Amendment was ratified,” Clinton said on Wednesday night, again wearing white. “It took seven decades of suffragists marching, picketing and going to jail to push us closer to a more perfect union.”

And in those 100 dang years that women have been allowed a part of the democratic process, they ran cities and counties and states, flew fighter jets in wars, helped send humans to the moon, invented Kevlar, fought terrorists and gave birth to, well, everyone.

Their progress in the biggest halls of power, however, was glacial.

The Washington Post declared it in 1992 — The Year of the Woman — when a record four women were sworn into the Senate. Four. Out of 100.

Then it happened again in 2018, when a record number of women ran and won national offices. The Senate now has 25 women. Still not enough.

Because no matter how many cowboy acts of political swashbuckling, bold initiatives or personal strength women in politics display; no matter how many qualified women launched campaigns for the Oval Office; and no matter how many more votes a woman got in a presidential election (3 million last time), a woman still won’t be president.

Why?

Because the game continues to be different for women.

Women in leadership are relentlessly judged on the most dangerous, squishy, elusive and sexist measure of them all: likability.

These women have heard every explanation.

She has “a slightly shrill tone.” (Clinton)

She’s “kind of a lightweight.” (Giffords)

“There’s a certain stridentness to her that, do we want to invite her into our bedrooms and our living rooms every day for four years?” (Warren)

“She doesn’t have the look. She doesn’t have the stamina.” (Clinton)

“I just don’t like her.” (All of them)

Eye roll.

Likability is a trap. If women are aggressive, assertive or commanding, they’re unliked. If they’re quiet and passive, they’re lightweights.

Enough.

That’s what those obnoxious pink pussy hats were all about. Women have had it; they’re outraged and they’re tired of waiting for everyone to like them.

Pelosi, who also dressed in suffragist white on Wednesday night after a scorching video introduction that had her in shades while throwing shade, is done waiting for y’all to like her.

“You are in the arena,” she tweeted earlier this year. “You have to be able to take a punch; you have to be able to throw a punch — for the children.”

She knows she got into that arena by standing on the shoulders on the women who came before her, and she’s done waiting for change.

“As speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” she said in her speech. “But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”

Harris wasn’t beloved by all as a choice for the vice presidency.

Some don’t like her record as a prosecutor, or her ambition.

She was barely in Washington six months when she flame-broiled then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Russia in 2017, then shocked Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh with her intense queries during his confirmation hearings in 2018.

She was called “hysterical” for her steely and aggressive questioning.

After Harris challenged Joe Biden during one of the primary debates on his long-ago stance on busing, there was a class of politicos who thought she went too far.

Clearly, Biden got over it. Because that kind of mettle is one of the things that makes you likable in politics.