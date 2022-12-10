Another Va. Blue Ridge Parkway section closed with rockslide

ROANOKE, Va. — Another significant stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western Virginia has been closed due to a weather-related rockslide.

The National Park Service said boulders and soil tumbled across a section of the scenic byway north of Roanoke before Friday morning, The Roanoke Times reported. That means a roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch will be closed for all uses until further notice, the parkway said in a social media post.