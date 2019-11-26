Bedford County sits between Roanoke and Lynchburg. County officials said they are preparing a resolution that will be voted on a later date.
Resolutions that have passed elsewhere aren’t legally binding. The Roanoke Times reported last week that they’ve been passed in Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Carroll and Pittsylvania counties. Amherst and Franklin counties are considering adopting similar measures.
