Many readers chimed in with suggestions.

Alice Hartge Wilson used to work at the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents near Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville. “Sometimes I would take a child for a walk around the neighborhood and we would get to the corner of Travilah Road and Route 28,” Alice wrote. “Someone over that way, maybe in the little store there, told us Travilah was a racehorse.”

AD

AD

Alice, who now lives in Martinsburg, W.Va., thought that was a good name for a horse, especially if pronounced in a Southern way: TRAV-i-luh. That makes it sound like Robert E. Lee’s horse, Traveller.

“Maybe the horse was named for the man — or maybe there was never a horse named Travilah?” Alice wrote.

Answer Man could find no 19th-century reference to a horse named Travilah.

James Dadey of Silver Spring, Md., directed Answer Man to the entry for “Travilah” in the book “The Place Names of Maryland” by Hamill Kenny. In it, Kenny mentions the Travilla family of Kent County, Md., and also notes the name is Cornish; he thinks it may be from a place called Travillick in Cornwall. In Cornish, Kenny writes, tra means “beyond, over,” and tre means “dwelling place, home, town.”

AD

We know that Clagett had physical ailments — the 1870 Census listed him as “Crippled” — and Katie Phalen of Clarksville, Md., was the first of many readers to suggest his name could be related to the word “travail.”

AD

“Spelling was eccentric back in the day,” Katie wrote.

It’s an interesting theory. As a noun, “travail” means work that is difficult or burdensome. As a verb, it has a connotation specifically related to childbirth: to be in labor, especially the pains of giving birth. English translations of the Bible often use it in this context, such as in Isaiah 66:7: “Before she travailed, she brought forth; before her pain came, she was delivered of a man child.”

AD

The District’s Charles Packer pointed out that according to the Ngram Viewer tool in Google Books — during the era when Travilah Clagett’s father, Nathaniel, was growing up — the word “travail” was used about twice as frequently as today and primarily in connection with childbirth and religion.

Sally Barucchieri of Silver Spring thinks a special-needs child at that time may have caused hardship for the family. “No doubt he was loved; that is not the issue,” she wrote. “The issue is that in those days, any sort of help for anyone with any type of disability was pretty much nonexistent. So the family had to ‘make do’ as best they could with their beloved little Travilah.”

AD

Again, an interesting theory, but not a smoking gun.

AD

Answer Man heard from Linda Horton of Rockville, Md., who in researching her family tree discovered that Travilah Clagett is her sixth cousin, three times removed. Linda pointed out that for decades a man named Brice McAdoo Clagett — a lawyer who died in 2008 — had been tracing the Clagett lineage. And, Linda noted, he had a son named John Brice de Treville Clagett.

De Treville! Could it be? Answer Man connected with Brice’s daughter, Brooke Clagett. Brooke said that her brother’s second middle name — de Treville — is apparently connected to an ancestor named Harriet La Boularderie de Treville (1783-1818). Harriet was the aunt of Col. Richard de Treville, a lieutenant governor of South Carolina, but she isn’t sure whether the Trevilles were on her father’s side or her mother’s.

AD

So we still don’t know for sure why Travilah Clagett was given that name.

AD

Jack Toomey is a retired Montgomery County detective who lives in Poolesville, Md. In the 1970s, he was a uniformed police officer whose job sometimes took him to the little village of Travilah, a rough place populated by men who worked at the nearby quarry.

Jack thinks today’s residents of the tony area would be surprised by what went on in their neck of the woods 50 years ago.

“There were two beer taverns on Travilah Road,” Jack wrote. “Mossburg’s Tavern had a dirt floor and if you needed to spit there was no need to go outside. No police officer ever went on a call alone at Mossburg’s or in Travilah. The deal was that one cruiser would sit at Davis’s Store at the corner of Route 28 and Travilah and both would go in together.

AD

AD

“There would be shootings and stabbings occasionally. One historic night, two families decided to start a gun battle with them shooting across the street at each other.”

Wrote Jack: “Now you would never recognize it with all of the knock downs and McMansions lining the road.”

Answer Man wonders if the area would be quite so desirable now if it was called Clagettville.