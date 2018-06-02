In the ’50s and early ’60s, my father had a mom-and-pop store near the corner of North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue NW called the Florida Avenue Market. People would come by and post event posters in the front window. This is one of them I came across. What can you tell me about it?

Answer Man can tell you he would love to have a T-shirt emblazoned with that poster, which advertises motorcycle races. It is – as he believes the kids say – “cool.”

There are so many things going on in that sign. Where to start? How about at Vista Raceway? The poster says the event was in Vista, Md. Today we would call that Lanham, at the intersection of Routes 450 and 704.

Vista Raceway was a flat dirt oval that, in Eddie Boomhower’s memory, was not quite a half-mile around.

A poster for a motorcycle race event at Vista Raceway, which from the 1950s to 1970s was at what is now the intersection of Routes 704 and 450 in Prince George’s County. (Michael Lucchesi)

“They had a nice concession stand in the center of the place,” said Boomhower, 90, a former racer, race organizer and Harley-Davidson dealer who lives in Chesapeake, Va., and reminisces at racerreunion.org. “It served excellent food.”

Vista Raceway was known for its rib sandwiches: two or three ribs, bones and all, served between two slices of bread.

The earliest reference Answer Man can find to Vista Raceway is from 1953. What made the track a little unique was that it was owned and operated by African Americans. Just as black ballplayers had the Negro Leagues and entertainers had the chitlin’ circuit, motorcycle racers had tracks like Vista Raceway. It attracted some of the nation’s top black riders, racers like Willie Moye and J.E. “Wild Bill” Davis.

“They were sponsored mostly by Herb Reiber,” Boomhower said.

Reiber was a (white) hill-climb champion originally from Milwaukee who sold Triumph and Indian motorcycles from his dealership at 45 H St. NE.

“He was a pretty good guy about covering everybody,” Boomhower said. “He didn’t care if you were green. If you could ride, you were in.”

Reiber may not have cared, but the American Motorcyclist Association did. Founded in 1924, the AMA oversaw official competitions. Only AMA members could race in AMA events. But as Article 1 of the group’s competition rules stipulated: “Membership limited to white persons only.”

Just as black riders couldn’t race in AMA-sanctioned events, white AMA members couldn’t ride at black tracks such as Vista. That made Vista Raceway an “outlaw” track.

Apparently, many white riders rode anyway, drawn by the prize money and the opportunity to go up against top African American racers like the District’s “Wild Bill” Davis.

Davis was a veteran competitor, mentioned as early as 1938 in a Washington Evening Star article about the “all-colored” motorcycle races in Green Valley in Arlington.

“Not only did he win most of the races against his fellow riders and come back grinning from a bad spill at the turn, but he put up a good fight in a six-lap race with an airplane,” wrote the Star reporter.

(“Wild Bill” Davis should not be confused with “Wild Bill” Johnson, the first African American Harley-Davidson dealer.)

Answer Man estimates this handsome two-color poster is from 1964. The Land and Sea Sportsmen’s Club was a black fraternal organization run out of a house on Eads Street NE. The D.C. Wild Ones was a motorcycle club. (Another club that often sponsored races at Vista was the D.C. Throttle-Twisters.)

The Flying Nesbits were a group of acrobats headed by Russell Nesbit , a Cardozo High graduate who in 1959 walked down the stairs of the Washington Monument on his hands. Such non-racing entertainments were common at Vista Raceway. In 1964, comedian Pigmeat Markham performed there.

Representatives at the AMA couldn’t tell Answer Man when exactly the organization started accepting black members, but it must have been some time in the 1950s. Boomhower said integration had the effect of diminishing the attraction of black tracks in the Mid-Atlantic and South.

At its peak, Vista Raceway attracted up to 2,000 spectators. As best as Answer Man can tell, Vista ceased operations in the early 1970s.

