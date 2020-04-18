— Fred Bohrer, Washington

On July 11, 1957, the first shovels were plunged into the earth at the northeast corner of Connecticut and Florida Avenues NW, on a nine-acre site known as Temple Heights. Construction was beginning on what developer Morris Cafritz had dubbed the Universal Building. The 10-story structure would be the largest private office building in the city.

A few years later, Cafritz cut the ribbon on something just as big next door: the Universal Building North, which faced the new Hilton at Connecticut and T Street NW.

That name — Universal — hinted at Cafritz’s ambition. Since beginning his career at age 17 with a loan from his father, Cafritz had become one of Washington’s most successful developers.

Developers care about things like square footage and occupancy rates. To a greater or lesser degree, they care what their buildings look like. They may not care at all about the bits of decoration people see as they walk past, into or out of those buildings, what’s known as public art.

Calvin Cafritz, the oldest son of Morris Cafritz and his wife, Gwen, did care. The story goes that when Calvin was in the U.S. Army, he was stationed on an island in the Bering Sea off Alaska. As he looked at the dreary, featureless landscape, he dreamed of color and light and art — and vowed to include it in his life.

When the Universal Building North was completed in 1963, Calvin suggested that a sculpture by the abstract expressionist artist David Smith be placed outside. His mother reportedly preferred a fountain. She lost that argument but went on to become one of the greatest supporters of Smith’s work.

Smith was born in 1906 in Indiana and later lived in Ohio. As a young man, he worked summers at a Studebaker factory, welding and riveting automobiles on the assembly line. This gave Smith a skill with — and an affection for — metal. He was especially fond of stainless steel, when he could afford it.

“The metal itself possesses little art history,” Smith once said. “What associations it possesses are those of this century: power, structure, movement, progress, suspension, brutality.”

In his earliest sculptures, Smith combined various materials to create what resembled 3-D representations of cubist and constructivist paintings. By the early 1960s, Smith had started on his “Cubi” series. The sculptures are panels of stainless steel, skillfully welded together, burnished to a mirrorlike sheen then abraded with a disk grinder. Most take the form of boxes stacked atop each other.

The work in front of the Universal Building North was “Cubi XI,” completed in the spring of 1963. At the time, it was, wrote Benjamin Forgey in the Evening Star, “one of the rare modernist public monuments in the entire Washington area.”

After his father’s death in 1964, Calvin Cafritz became president of the family business. Calvin stayed true to his promise to surround himself with art. By 1969, he had adorned the development company’s offices with works by such artists as Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Roy Lichtenstein.

“No print collection of comparable quality and comparable freshness is on view anywhere else in town,” wrote The Washington Post’s Paul Richard.

By then, Smith was dead, killed in an automobile crash in 1965. The Cafritz family — through the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation — continued to champion his work, helping to underwrite a retrospective that filled the Corcoran in 1969 and spilled into nearby Presidential Park.

Collector Joseph Hirshhorn was another fan, and in 1982, simultaneous Smith exhibits were mounted at the Hirshhorn Gallery of Art and the National Gallery.

In 2007, “Cubi XI” moved from Connecticut Avenue to the National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden, joining another Smith work: “Cubi XXVI.” In June 2018, “Cubi XI” moved to the East Building’s Roof Terrace, where it is on loan from the Cafritz Foundation.

In 2005, the last of Smith’s Cubi series — “Cubi XXVIII” — was auctioned by Sotheby’s for $23.8 million. It was the most ever paid for a work of contemporary art.

You can see Smith’s sculptures free — at least when everything opens up again.