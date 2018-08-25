Turner's Arena was a former garage at 14th and W streets NW that hosted wrestling, boxing and other events from 1935 until its demolition in 1965. Joe Turner was a former middleweight champion wrestler turned promoter who, in 1936, opened Turner's Arena. (Library of Congress/Library of Congress)

Can you write about the Turner Arena in Washington? I am trying to compile a family history and Florence Turner was my grandfather’s sister.

— Margaret Oliver, Bethany Beach, Del.

Answer Man is not a genealogical gun for hire. Having said that, when someone’s family tree intersects with the city’s history in an interesting way, he just can’t help himself.

Picture, if you will, the wedding cake at the reception celebrating the marriage of Florence Feass and Joe Turner. The party was April 18, 1939, at the Raleigh Hotel at 12th and Pennsylvania NW. The 25-pound cake was topped with a miniature boxing ring. The tiny cake-topping figures of the bride and groom had their fists raised in a boxing stance.

That’s exactly what you would expect from Joe Turner.

Turner was born in Bowie, Md., in 1885, the son of a farmer who was renowned for feats of strength at county fairs. The elder Turner was also known for his wrestling skills, and these he passed on to his son. Joe Turner was a grappler, and in 1907, he was crowned middleweight champion. Wrote The Post: “He has a gold, diamond and ruby-studded belt to prove it, presented him by the Police Gazette magazine.”

Turner was a practitioner of what today we call “professional” wrestling, or what a writer here once called “the Snicker and Snarl Society.”

Of a 1909 bout Turner fought against an opponent named Alex Swanson at the District’s National Guard Armory, The Post wrote: “Turner won both falls as per agreement, the lights were turned out, and the crowd went home, some of them under the impression that a real wrestling match had been witnessed.”

After leaving the ring behind, Turner became a promoter, arranging wrestling matches and boxing matches at venues around the District, including at Griffith Stadium.

Turner decided that he needed his own dedicated, indoor “cauliflower coli­seum.” He found it at 1341 W St. NW. It was a large commercial building on the northeast corner of 14th and W streets NW that had been home to a garage. Turner covered over the lube pit, removed sight-obscuring beams and opened Turner’s Arena to the public.

The first boxing match was Dec. 2, 1935: Sid Silas and Phil Furr battling for the District welterweight championship. Furr won in the 13th round with a technical knockout.

The 2,000-seat Turner’s Arena hosted all manner of events, including basketball games, union meetings, revival meetings, speeches and concerts by the likes of Duke Ellington and Nat King Cole.

In the 1950s, promoter Connie B. Gay broadcast a weekly country music TV show from there. Future sausage magnate Jimmy Dean was the emcee of “Town and Country Jamboree.” Guests included Patsy Cline.

But wrestling was where the real action was. Over the years, the squared circle in Turner’s Arena was trod by a colorful who’s who of American grapplers: Chief Chewacki, Gorgeous George, “Gentleman Joe” Corbett, Dr. John “Dropkick” Murphy, Martin “Atomic Kick” Mercer, not to mention a veritable Fort Knox of “Goldens”: the Golden Terror, the Golden Superman, the Golden Greek . . .

Joe Turner died in 1947. His widow, Florence, took over. It was said she was the country’s first female boxing promoter. She had help from Gabe Menendez, Joe Turner’s “matchmaker.” That’s the person who works with the talent — wrestlers, boxers — to arrange bouts.

Menendez made at least one other match: Gabe and Florence were married in 1952. (Answer Man doesn’t know what was on their wedding cake.)

In 1948, Florence hired a man from New York City to serve as the general manager of Turner’s Arena. His name was Vincent McMahon, and while many boxing and wrestling promoters saw television as a great competitor — televised fights drained patrons from the bleachers, they felt — McMahon believed differently.

“I think McMahon was a visionary when it came to television and wrestling,” said Tim Hornbaker, author of five books on the history of the sport. “He was not afraid to put his superstar wrestlers on TV.”

McMahon saw a symbiosis: If viewers saw the wrestling characters on TV, they would want to see them live and in person.

In 1952, McMahon assumed the lease for Turner’s Arena. He renamed it Capitol Arena, remodeled it to accommodate TV cameras, and in 1955, began broadcasting a weekly televised bout.

McMahon’s success allowed him to expand beyond Washington, creating what became the World Wide Wrestling Federation, parent of today’s lucrative WWE, run by McMahon’s namesake son.

Said Hornbaker: “It all started in Washington, D.C., for the McMahons.”

In 1965, Capitol Arena was demolished to make way for a Washington City Orphan Asylum clinic. In turn, that was torn down. Today, there’s an apartment building where Turner’s Arena once stood: headboards instead of headlocks.

