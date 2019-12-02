Staff at the synagogue, which hosts a wide range of prayer services and communal events, were not immediately available Monday to respond to inquiries from The Washington Post.

In emails to the synagogue’s community, Rabbis Shira Stutman, Aaron Potek and Jesse Paikin said anti-Semitic graffiti was carved into a door and drawn on a stairwell.

D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew said officers are investigating.

— Julie Zauzmer

MARYLAND

Teacher charged with sexual abuse of minor

A Bowie High School teacher has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in a case involving a teen who used to be his student, according to Prince George’s County police.

K Sean Donovan Jr., 29, of Upper Marlboro started abusing a female student when she was 15, police said.

Law enforcement began investigating Donovan on Sunday after a family member of the girl learned that she and Donovan were having sexual contact, police said. Donovan and the teen “engaged in sexual contact on school grounds multiple times since May of 2019,” with the most recent incident in late November, police said in a statement.

Donovan has also been charged with third-degree sexual offense and other offenses, police said. A lawyer for Donovan could not be found through online court records, and he could not be reached for comment.

A school directory lists Donovan as a science teacher. He is on administrative leave, said a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Public Schools.

— Lynh Bui

Body of D.C. woman found in Montgomery

The body of a 19-year-old District woman who had apparently been shot was found in a wooded area of Montgomery County, and police said Sunday that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro was found dead Friday in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road in the Dickerson area, police said.

— Martin Weil

