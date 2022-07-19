AP News Guide: A look at Maryland's primary elections

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot.

Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday:

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

Advertisement

COMPTROLLER

Brooke Lierman, a state legislator from Baltimore, is seeking the Democratic nomination to be the state’s tax collector. She is running against Tim Adams, who is the mayor of Bowie. Republican Barry Glassman, who is the Harford County executive and a former state senator, is running unopposed for the GOP nomination. In addition to being the state’s tax collector, the comptroller is one of three voting members on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and treasurer.

U.S. SENATE

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term. He has just one challenger in his Democratic primary: Michelle Smith, a Freedom of Information Act policy analyst with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Ten Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination, including Chris Chaffee, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in 2014.

Advertisement

U.S. HOUSE

Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, a Black-majority district that is heavily Democratic in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, is the only open race, as incumbent Rep. Anthony Brown is running to be the state’s next attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards is running to get her job back against former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey.

Lone Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary for the 1st Congressional District, which includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore. David Harden and Heather Mizeur are running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Harris.

Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage in the state’s U.S. House delegation.

In western Maryland, Republican Del. Neil Parrott is running for the GOP nomination in the state’s 6th Congressional District against Colt Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Robert Poissonnier and Mariela Roca.

Advertisement

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat, now held by Democratic Rep. David Trone, has become more competitive after a new Maryland congressional map was drawn after a judge struck an initial map approved by the state legislature as unconstitutional due to gerrymandering. Trone is being challenged by George Gluck, Heba Machado Zayas and Ben Smilowitz.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Candidates are on the ballot this year for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The 47-member Maryland Senate has seven open seats after several senators announced they would not seek reelection. The House of Delegates also has some prominent departures, including longtime Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chaired the House budget committee, and Del. Shane Pendergrass, a Howard County Democrat who chaired the House Health and Government Operations Committee.

Advertisement

POLLS

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS

It could take days, or even longer, to determine who the winners are in some of the state’s competitive races, because there are about 500,000 mail-in ballots that can’t begin to be counted until Thursday.

DELAYED PRIMARY

Maryland’s primary is happening now on its own, because it was delayed three weeks by the state’s highest court in March due to lawsuits challenging redistricting maps.

GiftOutline Gift Article