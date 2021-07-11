By Associated PressJuly 11, 2021|Updated today at 12:11 p.m. EDTShareComment0WOODLAWN, Md. — Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building outside Baltimore.WBAL reports that the fire broke out Sunday morning at Tuscany Woods Apartments in Woodlawn.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAuthorities said that eight units had significant damage. Some other units had smoke and water damage.Baltimore County Fire Capt. Len Stewart said that 46 people were displaced and that the property’s management was working to get occupants placed in other apartments.The fire remains under investigation.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.