The apparent suicide death of an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Friday is under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 5 p.m. by facility staff conducting a security check. Deputies initiated CPR, the sheriff’s office said, and medical personnel at the center immediately responded and provided emergency medical treatment. Loudoun County rescue personnel arrived and provided additional lifesaving efforts.