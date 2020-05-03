I’d already figured it out, so I waited for the scene to play out in our living room as it does most every evening during these screen-saturated lockdown days. Ruth and I can’t get through a single show or movie without using IMDb or Wikipedia to cross-reference every cast member, so certain are we that they’re familiar.

AD

Call it the game of “Where Have I Seen You Before?”

My Lovely Wife pulled out her iPhone and tapped upon it.

“ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ” she said.

AD

Playing Kate was an actress named Gemma Whelan who was Yara Greyjoy, sword-toting Lady of the Iron Islands, in the HBO fantasy series. A rather different role, that.

“Okay,” Ruth said, satisfied. “Continue.”

I hit play, and “Upstart Crow” rolled on.

But then I realized that there was something familiar about the actor playing Sir Robert Greene, an oleaginous nobleman who detests Shakespeare. He’s terrific in the part, spitting out the word “Sirrah” with wonderful, curled-lip contempt.

I hit pause, called up IMDb on my phone and saw that he was Brian, the downstairs neighbor in a 1999 British sitcom called “Spaced.” Well, he played Brian. He was — he is — an actor named Mark Heap who was also in something called “Lark Rise to Candleford,” a frothy British costume drama from 2008 that we’d seen.

AD

AD

“He was in ‘Lark Rise to Candleford,’ ” I said to my helpmeet and couchmate.

“So was that woman from ‘Absolutely Fabulous,’ ” Ruth said. “Julia Sawalha.”

“So she was,” I said, pushing play again.

Neither of us had to articulate what we were thinking, since we knew: Everything we watch has the same people in it.

A while back, we watched a silly potboiler on Netflix called “The Stranger,” which starred an actress named Siobhan Finneran, who was a thieving maid in “Downton Abbey,” which starred Hugh Bonneville, who was in a cringey BBC sitcom called “W1A,” which also starred Jessica Hynes, who was in “Spaced,” that show I told you about.

“Spaced” was about young singles sharing a house in London. It had Nick Frost in it, who was also in a sci-fi comedy called “Hyperdrive.”

AD

And “Hyperdrive” is where we first saw Sally Phillips, who played a solo astronaut trying to circumnavigate the solar system. Phillips later had a memorable turn in a few episodes of “Veep” as the Finnish prime minister.

AD

“That’s the Finnish prime minister,” Ruth and I exclaimed in unison when we were watching a show on IFC called “Year of the Rabbit” not long ago. Phillips was playing a character called Princess Juliana of Bulgaria.

“Year of the Rabbit” — a larky Victorian crime comedy — features a guy named Paul Kaye playing a creepy corrupt police officer. Kaye was also in “The Stranger” (see above), where he played a . . . creepy corrupt police officer.

AD

“The Stranger” also had Jennifer Saunders, who was in “Absolutely Fabulous” with Julia Sawalha, who was in “Lark Rise to Candleford” with Mark Heap, who — please keep up — is in “Upstart Crow.”

These days we’re watching so much TV — and consulting the Internet so often — that our brains resemble the thumbtack-riddled corkboard of a conspiracy nut, with strings connecting photos, newspaper clippings and scribbled-on Post-it notes.

AD

Maybe we encounter the same people again and again because we watch a lot of English shows and there just aren’t enough English actors to go around. With just one-fifth the population of the United States, maybe the United Kingdom has to recycle its thespians. You know: Keep Calm and Cast Olivia Colman.

AD

As it happens, even though Colman is in everything from “Fleabag” to “The Crown,” she isn’t in “Upstart Crow.”

But “Upstart Crow” does star David Mitchell, and he was in a sitcom called “Peep Show” with . . . Olivia Colman.

“I don’t know what I would do without IMDb,” My Lovely Wife said as I pushed play one more time.

I kept my finger above the pause button, just in case.