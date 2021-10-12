In an unpublished opinion issued last month, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Huguely’s attempt to appeal a denial by a federal judge, The Daily Progress reported. He then petitioned for a rehearing before a full panel of judges, which was denied last week. Huguely remains set for release in 2030. He’s filed multiple unsuccessful appeals, and it’s unclear if he has any more legal options.
Huguely also is being sued for wrongful death by Love’s mother and sister. The suit seeks compensation for assault and battery and punitive damages for her death, and is set for a jury trial in April, according to online court records.