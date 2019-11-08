A lower court judge had earlier granted an appeal by the defendants.
Former State Department official Brennan Gilmore sued InfoWars founder Alex Jones and several others for defamation in 2018. Gilmore filmed a 2017 car attack that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer during a white nationalist rally. Gilmore’s lawsuit says Jones, InfoWars and the defendants spread conspiracy theories about him, leading to threats and harassment
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD