The tour guides said they were interested in giving specialized tours and did want to deal with an onerous licensing process that requires applicants to pass a 200-question written test on Charleston’s history, architecture, and historic preservation efforts.
Similar licensing requirements have been struck down in other cities, including Savannah, Georgia and the District of Columbia.
A city spokesman said the city is reviewing the ruling and will decide how to proceed in the coming days.
