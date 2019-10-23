To qualify, the hospital has to be at least 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the nearest hospital, or 15 miles (24 kilometers) if it’s in a mountainous area like Lee County.
Ballad says the Virginia Department of Health is reviewing its application.
The hospital closed in 2013 and residents have mounted an intensive community campaign to get it reopened.
