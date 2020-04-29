Arabber Anthony Savoy wore blue disposable gloves and a face mask as he pulled his horse-drawn cart along streets in West Baltimore. Much like his yell when selling fruits and vegetables, Savoy’s yell cried “free chicken.”
Residents at one intersection ran up to a cart and lined up while another Arabber handed out a bag of frozen chicken and a bag of hot dog buns to each person. He turned away a woman who was not wearing a mask or gloves and told the crowd everyone needed to be protected. The woman returned and chased the cart while putting on her gloves and mask before receiving the food.
The university estimates the distributor’s donation will help 900 families.
