“Nails,” each box reads. And: “1 lb.”

Did I really once think I needed three pounds of nails? Actually, it’s three different types of nails. One box is two-inch common nails. Another is two-inch fluted masonry nails. The third is 1½-inch finish nails. A handy chart on the back of each box tells me approximately how many nails per pound I could expect, from 847 for a one-inch nail to 66 for a three-inch nail.

It’s possible I stood in the Hechinger aisle two-plus decades ago and pondered just purchasing a handful of loose nails before realizing that 79 cents for a pound of finish nails — the price tag is still on the box — wasn’t going to bankrupt me.

In the end, it was Hechinger that went bankrupt. And I still have the nails, still IOB, as a collector would say: in original box.

I can’t remember what drove me to my basement workbench in the first place. I was probably in search of picture-hanging hardware. My Lovely Wife and I decided to hang 10 pictures in our featureless downstairs powder room. (Don’t worry. They’re small.)

That corner of the basement — with its hammers, nails, screws, screwdrivers, drills, drill bits, cutting tools, wire, pliers, crescent wrenches, Liquid Wrench — isn’t as neat as it should be. My father would shake his head in disgust if he saw it. My late father-in-law would turn in his grave. Both could be called Masters of the Pegboard.

I guess I hadn’t noticed the nails in a while — or even remembered that I had them. I snapped a photo of the boxes and stuck it on my Facebook page. Soon friends chimed in with their own artifacts, surviving examples of Washington’s pitiless retail ecosystem. Jefferson Ogata of Wheaton sent me a photo of his box of Hechinger nails. (Two-inch common nails by the look of it.)

Chip Peck of Silver Spring still has a yellow-handled Hechinger screwdriver, the kind with the reversible tip that’s flat on one end, Phillips on the other.

It wasn’t only Hechingeriana that people shared with me. Michael Tucker lives in Austin now, but he grew up in Aspen Hill. He still has two gift boxes from Woodward & Lothrop, the department store founded in D.C. in 1887 and closed in 1995. One box features a floral pattern interspersed with the serif initials “W&L.” The other is red, with white letters that spell out “Christmas. It’s all at Woodies.”

Michael said his parents, Tommy and Ellen — retired and living in Melbourne, Fla. — still have a small jar of Peoples Drug petroleum jelly. The pharmacy chain was founded in 1905 and converted to CVS in 1990.

Bill Brown of the District held on to a plastic shopping bag from Peoples Drug.

C. Ready of Greenbelt has something that might have come in a Woodies gift box: a bar of Woodies soap. Her first job out of college in 1991 was at the Internal Revenue Service child development center, in the main IRS building. One December, a family there gave her a box of Woodies soap, the bars embossed with the store’s logo.

Somewhere in the garage of Matt Hurwitz — raised in Bethesda, now living in California — is a box containing blank cash envelopes from Suburban Trust, established in 1951, merged out of existence in 1985.

Banks come and banks go. Hardware stores and department stores, too. Nations rise and fall. Oceans advance and recede. Mountains crumble.

I don’t think nails go bad, at least not in one human lifetime. I think I’ll hold on to these a while longer.